There are few things less pleasant than trying to find a cute, trendy swimsuit that runs beyond a size medium. For reasons unknown to me, it seems every swimsuit retailer in the world got a memo saying plus-size swimwear needs to be frumpy and come exclusively in patterns you’d only see on the chairs of your dentist’s waiting room.

The lack of selection and matronly cuts aren’t just frustrating, they’re kind of triggering. Behind every giant swimsuit dress is a mean girl from middle school or intrusive family member telling me I should want to hide or change my body, that I would get to wear cute swimsuits if my body were smaller.

Of course, I, along with everyone else on the planet, deserve to rock stylish and sexy bathing suits that both fit my body and actually look like they were made in this decade. So I set out to find a selection of brands that carry swimwear in expansive sizing and in a variety of styles. I’m talking bikinis, tankinis, swim shorts and one-pieces in fun colors, with cute little cutouts, crisscrosses and all the other little details the small-size bathing suits have.

I listed the size range for each brand (the bulk go up to around 4X or 30-32, but some go to 6X or size 40) and tried to include different price points, though, in my experience, swimwear always costs more than I want to spend on it.

From pink fringed bikinis that Dolly Parton would envy to sleek one-pieces in neutral tones, here’s a selection of cute swimwear brands that carry plus-size suits. You’ll want to bookmark this resource and come back often.

