The Best Plus-Size Swimwear And Swimsuit Brands

Say goodbye to the dreaded swimsuit dress. These brands have cute size-inclusive bikinis, one-piece bathing suits and swim shorts.

Staff Writer

A yellow suit from Adore Me,polka dot suit from Summersalt and tie-dye suit from Torrid.
Adore me, Summersalt, Torrid
A yellow suit from Adore Me,polka dot suit from Summersalt and tie-dye suit from Torrid.

There are few things less pleasant than trying to find a cute, trendy swimsuit that runs beyond a size medium. For reasons unknown to me, it seems every swimsuit retailer in the world got a memo saying plus-size swimwear needs to be frumpy and come exclusively in patterns you’d only see on the chairs of your dentist’s waiting room.

The lack of selection and matronly cuts aren’t just frustrating, they’re kind of triggering. Behind every giant swimsuit dress is a mean girl from middle school or intrusive family member telling me I should want to hide or change my body, that I would get to wear cute swimsuits if my body were smaller.

Of course, I, along with everyone else on the planet, deserve to rock stylish and sexy bathing suits that both fit my body and actually look like they were made in this decade. So I set out to find a selection of brands that carry swimwear in expansive sizing and in a variety of styles. I’m talking bikinis, tankinis, swim shorts and one-pieces in fun colors, with cute little cutouts, crisscrosses and all the other little details the small-size bathing suits have.

I listed the size range for each brand (the bulk go up to around 4X or 30-32, but some go to 6X or size 40) and tried to include different price points, though, in my experience, swimwear always costs more than I want to spend on it.

From pink fringed bikinis that Dolly Parton would envy to sleek one-pieces in neutral tones, here’s a selection of cute swimwear brands that carry plus-size suits. You’ll want to bookmark this resource and come back often.

1
Summersalt
Summersalt
Summersalt's plus-size collection carries suits in sizes 16-22. They have a huge selection of unique one-pieces with fun straps, details and colors. Their two-piece selection is smaller and consists of more minimal and color-blocking suits.

The suit pictured goes up to size 22.
Check out Summersalt.
2
Swimsuits For All
Swimsuits For All
Swimsuits For All carries suits up to a 6X or size 44. They lean more conservatively cut (i.e. they sell a lot of floral swim dresses), but they have some really cute one-pieces and empire waist or fit-and-flare tankini tops.

The suit above comes in six colors up to size 34.
Check out Swimsuits For All.
3
Penningtons
Penningtons
Penningtons runs from size 14 to 32. They have a big selection of cute two-pieces, swim shorts and flowy tankini tops.

The suit pictured goes up to a 4X.
Check out Penningtons.
4
Cupshe
Cupshe
Cupshe's "Curve" line runs from 0X-4X. They have a huge selection of super on-trend swimsuits with cut-outs and ruffles, and a ton of really bright and fun patterns.

This suit runs up to a 3X.
Check out Cupshe.
5
Adore Me
Adore Me
Adore Me swimsuits run to up 4X, going up to size I cups and 46-inch bands. They have a large selection of both one-pieces and bikinis, with eye-catching details and bright colors and prints.

This suit comes up to 4X.
Check out Adore Me.
6
Old Navy
Old Navy
The majority of pieces in Old Navy's swim line run up to 4X. They only have two-pieces, but it's a solid collection of neutral tones, basics, bright prints and patterns.

The pictured suit comes in seven colors up to 4X.
Check out Old Navy.
7
Target
Target
Target swim runs up to 3X or 26W. They have a big selection of colors and prints, at a lower price point than other places. The Junior collection (which also runs up to 3X or 26W) is full of fun colors and prints, but there are also more neutral and more conservative cut suits.

This suit is available up to a 3X.
Check out Target.
8
JunoActive
JunoActive
JunoActive runs up to a 6X. They're an activewear brand, and the suits are definitely more minimal -- they're more for lap swimming, as opposed to looking cute on a roof deck. The suits have 50+ UPF sun protection and are chlorine- and salt water-resistant.

This suit is in sizes up to 6X.
Check out JunoActive.
9
Torrid
Torrid
Torrid's swim runs up to size 6X or 30. For two-pieces, they have a ton of cuts and patterns (including swim shirts and sports), and lots that mix and match together. They also have a pretty solid selection of one-pieces.

This suit runs up to 6X.
Check out Torrid.
10
Alpine Butterfly Swim
Alpine Butterfly Swim
Alpine Butterfly Swim runs up to 6X. They make runway-ready swimwear that can kind of be worn as clothes, with a luxury price point.

The pictured suit comes up to 6X.
Check out Alpine Butterfly Swim.
11
We Are We Wear
We Are We Wear
We Are We Wear runs up to 3X. They make super sexy swimwear with lots of string bikinis at a lower price point.

This suit is made up to 3X.
Check out We Are We Wear.
