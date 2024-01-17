ShoppingStyleWinterClothing

These Retailers Specialize In Plus-Size Winter Gear For Women

We rounded up our favorite brands and stores that will have you feeling chic and warm outdoors this season.
It’s hard enough to find jeans and neutral basics in plus sizes, so looking for stylish and high-quality winter gear and cold-weather clothing can feel damn near impossible. To give you a glimmer of hope this snowy season, we rounded up our favorite brands and stores to get women’s winter clothes in plus sizes.

From ski jackets and snow pants to base layers and fleece-lined jeans, we found all types of garments that will keep you warm when temperatures drop. While most of the brands run up to a 3X or 4X, we found some options that go up to a 6X, to keep you feeling comfortable and cool whether you’re hitting the slopes or talking your dog for a walk.

For every brand we selected we pulled a piece we love, though we gave you the link to the whole store so you can see everything they have.

1
Athleta
Athleta
If you already love their leggings and workout clothes, you probably also know that Athleta makes high-quality, wearable cold-weather items like jackets and hoodies. Their plus section runs up to a 3X, and its offerings include neutral-toned basics and things you'll grab daily, like this quilted thin puffer that’s perfect for errands, hikes or heading to yoga class.
Puffer: $199 at AthletaShop Athleta
2
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer
Outdoor clothier Eddie Bauer makes quality jackets and warm clothing in up to a 3X or women’s 24W. They have earthy basics that are super comfortable while still being sharp, like these fleece-lined pants that are great for outdoor time or just anyone who runs cold.
Jeans: $59.40+ at Eddie BauerShop Eddie Bauer
3
Lands’ End
Lands’ End
Find warm-weather cotton basics, pullovers and jackets up to a 3XL or 24W at Lands’ End. They have a strong selection of sporty items that are still feminine and stylish, like this maxi-length down coat with a faux fur hood.
Coat: $98.39+ at Lands' EndShop Lands' End
4
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean
Maine’s L.L. Bean is known for its iconic boots and cotton bags, yet it also has a pretty solid selection of women's plus-size warm-weather clothing. Running up to a 3XL or 26W, they have sporty options for the trails and slopes as well as more everyday cozy pieces like this quilted tunic.
Tunic: $69+ at L.L. BeanShop L.L. Bean
5
Target
Target
It’s impossible to go on Target’s website without finding something you’ll like, and women’s plus-size winter gear is no different. From coats to sweaters, they have a bunch of fun, stylish options that are more affordable than other brands. Options like this tangerine-colored cropped puffer will keep you looking great all winter.
Coat: $24.50 at Target (regularly $35)Shop Target
6
Columbia
Columbia
If you’re looking for a little bit of color and funk in your winter gear, you have to check out Columbia. The brand offers neutrals and solids, too, but has a bunch of fun, colorful winter gear up to a 3X, like this three-in-one winter coat with a removable liner that can be worn on its own.
$172.50+ at ColumbiaShop Columbia
7
REI
REI
From snow pants to sweaters, outdoor retailer REI carries a ton of women’s winter plus-size options for all sorts of cold-weather activities. You'll find brand names you know, like this Smartwool baselayer that is available in sizes up to 4X.
Smartwool base layer: $83.93+ at REIShop REI
8
ASOS
ASOS
While they’re widely known for their more affordable, quickly made options, ASOS does offer an extensive selection of higher quality pieces — especially in plus sizes. At ASOS, you’ll find more fashion-forward pieces here rather than sporty outdoor gear, but there’s plenty of great outerwear, like this cozy-looking hooded parka available in sizes up to 22.
Coat: $98 at ASOSShop ASOS
9
The North Face
The North Face
Known for their iconic jackets and outdoor gear, the North Face makes puffers, raincoats, lightweight jackets, snow pants, leggings and virtually everything else you need for the winter up to a 3XL or 24W. Grab water and windproof items to keep you warm on the slopes or this fuzzy fleece jacket for extra comfort.
Fleece coat: $100 at The North FaceShop The North Face
10
Amazon
Amazon
You really can find everything under the sun on Amazon, so it’s not too shocking that they carry a vast selection of women’s plus-size winter gear. You’ll find brand names you know and love, like North Face and Columbia, as well as more budget-friendly options like these ski bibs.
Snow pants: $59.99 at AmazonShop Amazon
11
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
An iconic brand for size-inclusive activewear, Girlfriend Collective is where it’s at for comfortable and breathable leggings, sports bras, base layers and sweats up to 6XL. They make solid-tone items in great colors, like these deep navy high-waisted leggings.
Leggings: $78 at Girlfriend CollectiveShop Girlfriend Collective

