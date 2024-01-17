These Retailers Specialize In Plus-Size Winter Gear For Women

It’s hard enough to find jeans and neutral basics in plus sizes, so looking for stylish and high-quality winter gear and cold-weather clothing can feel damn near impossible. To give you a glimmer of hope this snowy season, we rounded up our favorite brands and stores to get women’s winter clothes in plus sizes.

From ski jackets and snow pants to base layers and fleece-lined jeans, we found all types of garments that will keep you warm when temperatures drop. While most of the brands run up to a 3X or 4X, we found some options that go up to a 6X, to keep you feeling comfortable and cool whether you’re hitting the slopes or talking your dog for a walk.

For every brand we selected we pulled a piece we love, though we gave you the link to the whole store so you can see everything they have.