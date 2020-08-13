The Best Plus-Size Women's Workout Clothes On Amazon Right Now

Since many of us have put away our jeans and nonstretchy pants for now, you might instead be looking for cute workout wear that you can use whenever you feel like going for a walk or just running an errand.
As is true in the rest of the fashion industry, activewear isn’t always super size-inclusive. That’s why we wanted to search for the best plus-size women’s workout clothes on Amazon that are also affordable. You don’t want to break the bank while breaking a sweat.
As always with Amazon, the prices of these pieces might change depending on the size and color you pick, so make sure to check the cost before adding an item to your cart.
Check out the best plus-size activewear you can find on Amazon.
1
Core 10 Lattice Strappy Back Longline Yoga Sports Bra
Amazon
This longline sports bra has a high neckline and a lattice back that you don't actually have to lace up. It's meant to be snug because of the compression fit. It's made of polyester and elastane. You might want to wear it when you don't feel like putting on a real bra.
You can just pull on these leggings, which are meant to be comfortable because of the stretchy waistband. These leggings come in navy, black and gray and are made mostly of polyester. It's recommended that you size down for a "more compressive fit."
Sizes: These leggings come in sizes 1X to 6X. Rating: They have a 4.2-star rating over more than 100 reviews. $$$:Find them for $22 at Amazon.
3
Core 10 Jacquard Mesh Workout Cropped Tank
Amazon
For fans of crop tops, you might snag this tank from Amazon's in-house brand Core10. It has a peekaboo back so you can show off your sports bra. And it features a mesh moisture-wicking design.
This ballerina sports bra has a crossover front that helps give light support and a back with lots of straps and some cutouts. It's made of nylon and spandex for a compression fit.
Sizes: This sports bra comes in sizes XS to 3X. Rating: It has a 4-star rating over almost 500 reviews. $$$:Find it for $26 at Amazon.
5
Uoohal High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets
Amazon
These high-waisted cropped yoga pants include a tummy-control waist panel and a pocket that you can use to store your phone or keys while running errands. They're made with nylon and rayon, so they're stretchy enough for squats and lounging.
Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Studio Relaxed Fit Lightweight Crew Neck T-Shirt
Amazon
This athleisure top from Amazon Essentials has a relaxed fit that you can move in, with a crew neck, dropped shoulder and rounded hemline. It's made of polyester, rayon and elastane and can be machine washed.
Just My Size Plus-Size Active Pieced Stretch Capri
Amazon
These stretchy capris are made mostly of polyester with a bit of spandex in them. You can just pull them on as they don't have a drawstring and feature a 20-inch inseam. Choose among five different colors, including plum and slate.
Glamorise Elite Performance Plus-Size Back Close Sports Bra
Amazon
For some support, you can count on this size-inclusive sports bra. It features padded shoulders, a hook-and-eye closure in the back and mesh panel in the front so you can feel secure. And it's meant to wick sweat and moisture when you're working out.
These cotton shorts (they have a hint of spandex in them as well) feature a drawstring waist and side and back pockets for anything you might need on a walk. They're high-waisted to pair with cropped tees.
Sizes: These shorts come in sizes XS to 3X. Rating: They have a 4.3-star rating over more than 1,600 reviews. $$$:Find them for $23 at Amazon.
16
RBX Active Plus-Size Relaxed Fit Breathable Ventilated Athletic Short With Pockets
Amazon
You can choose among eight different colors of these athletic shorts. They're made mostly of polyester with a bit of spandex. And don't worry, these have pockets.