The Best Plus-Size Women's Workout Clothes On Amazon Right Now

Kick back, because there's lots of affordable plus-size workout gear like sports bras, leggings and biker shorts at Amazon.

You can stretch it all out with the best plus-size workout wear we found at Amazon.&nbsp;
One thing’s for sure in these uncertain times: Activewear and athleisure are having a moment.

Matching workout sets, breathable face masks for running and high-waisted bike shorts are big trends now as sales for sweats and loungewear have gone way up.

Since many of us have put away our jeans and nonstretchy pants for now, you might instead be looking for cute workout wear that you can use whenever you feel like going for a walk or just running an errand.

As is true in the rest of the fashion industry, activewear isn’t always super size-inclusive. That’s why we wanted to search for the best plus-size women’s workout clothes on Amazon that are also affordable. You don’t want to break the bank while breaking a sweat.

As always with Amazon, the prices of these pieces might change depending on the size and color you pick, so make sure to check the cost before adding an item to your cart.

Below, you can find our guide to plus-size workout clothes on Amazon, including a sports bra that goes up to a size 50H and athletic shorts that are easy breezy.

Check out the best plus-size activewear you can find on Amazon.

Core 10 Lattice Strappy Back Longline Yoga Sports Bra
This longline sports bra has a high neckline and a lattice back that you don't actually have to lace up. It's meant to be snug because of the compression fit. It's made of polyester and elastane. You might want to wear it when you don't feel like putting on a real bra.

Sizes: This sports bra comes in sizes XS to 3X.
Rating: It has a 4.4-star rating over more than 300 reviews.
$$$:Find it starting at $13 on Amazon.
Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Performance High-Rise Capri Legging
You can just pull on these leggings, which are meant to be comfortable because of the stretchy waistband. These leggings come in navy, black and gray and are made mostly of polyester. It's recommended that you size down for a "more compressive fit."

Sizes: These leggings come in sizes 1X to 6X.
Rating: They have a 4.2-star rating over more than 100 reviews.
$$$:Find them for $22 at Amazon.
Core 10 Jacquard Mesh Workout Cropped Tank
For fans of crop tops, you might snag this tank from Amazon's in-house brand Core10. It has a peekaboo back so you can show off your sports bra. And it features a mesh moisture-wicking design.

Sizes: This tank comes in sizes XS to 3X.
Rating: It has a 4.4-star rating over more than 300 reviews.
$$$:Find it starting at $12 on Amazon.
Core 10 Icon Series Ballerina Sports Bra
This ballerina sports bra has a crossover front that helps give light support and a back with lots of straps and some cutouts. It's made of nylon and spandex for a compression fit.

Sizes: This sports bra comes in sizes XS to 3X.
Rating: It has a 4-star rating over almost 500 reviews.
$$$:Find it for $26 at Amazon.
Uoohal High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets
These high-waisted cropped yoga pants include a tummy-control waist panel and a pocket that you can use to store your phone or keys while running errands. They're made with nylon and rayon, so they're stretchy enough for squats and lounging.

Sizes: These yoga pants come in sizes XL to 4X.
Rating: They have a 4.1-star rating over more than 500 reviews.
$$$:Find them starting at $20 on Amazon.
Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Studio Relaxed Fit Lightweight Crew Neck T-Shirt
This athleisure top from Amazon Essentials has a relaxed fit that you can move in, with a crew neck, dropped shoulder and rounded hemline. It's made of polyester, rayon and elastane and can be machine washed.

Sizes: This top comes in sizes 1X to 6X.
Rating: It has a 4.4-star rating over more than 100 reviews.
$$$:Find it starting at $14 on Amazon.
Just My Size Plus-Size Active Pieced Stretch Capri
These stretchy capris are made mostly of polyester with a bit of spandex in them. You can just pull them on as they don't have a drawstring and feature a 20-inch inseam. Choose among five different colors, including plum and slate.

Sizes: These capris come in sizes 1X to 5X.
Rating: They have a 4.5-star rating over more than 800 reviews.
$$$: Find them starting at $15 on Amazon.
Glamorise Elite Performance Plus-Size Back Close Sports Bra
For some support, you can count on this size-inclusive sports bra. It features padded shoulders, a hook-and-eye closure in the back and mesh panel in the front so you can feel secure. And it's meant to wick sweat and moisture when you're working out.

Sizes: This sports bra comes in sizes 34C to 50H.
Rating: It has a 4.2-star rating over more than 2,500 reviews.
$$$:Find it starting at $26 on Amazon.
BALEAF High Waist Workout Biker Shorts
You might want to run to these biker shorts with pockets. They come in lots of colors, such as purple and coral. You can pick among different lengths. They're made of a mix of polyester and spandex.

Sizes: These biker shorts come in sizes XS to 5X.
Rating: They have a 4.3-star rating over more than 12,600 reviews.
$$$:Find them starting at $20 on Amazon.
RBX Active Plus-Size Sleeveless Relaxed Tank Top
With a relaxed fit, this tank top is designed to be comfortable to do anything in. It comes in all kinds of hues, from lavender to magenta, and is made of polyester and rayon.

Sizes: This tank top comes in sizes 1X to 3X.
Rating: It has a 4.4-star rating over more than 300 reviews.
$$$:Find it starting at $18 on Amazon.
Under Armour Tech Tank
This Under Armour tank top is made of polyester and is soft, quick-drying and sweat-wicking. It comes in black, heather gray and white.

Sizes: This tank comes in sizes 1X to 3X.
Rating: It has a 4.5-star rating over 30 reviews.
$$$:Find it starting at $19 on Amazon.
Core 10 Icon Series Warrior Mesh Sports Bra
Made of nylon and spandex, this longline sports bra features light support, an illusion neckline and racer back. It's moisture-wicking as well. You can also get matching leggings.

Sizes: This sports bra comes in sizes XS to 3X.
Rating: It has a 4-star rating over more than 100 reviews.
$$$:Find it starting at $16 at Amazon.
Just My Size Plus-Size Active Stretch Capri
Made of polyester and spandex, these capris wick moisture, which will help keep you dry during a workout. They have a wide waistband so they stay comfortable.

Sizes: These capris come in sizes 1X to 6X.
Rating: They have a 4.5-star rating over 1,000 reviews.
$$$:Find them starting at $14 on Amazon.
Core 10 Jacquard Mesh Muscle Sleeveless Tank
If you've been looking for a performance tank, you might consider this lightweight option. It's meant to be breathable and, thanks to a mesh pattern, moisture-wicking.

Sizes: This tank comes in sizes XS to 3X.
Rating: It has a 4.3-star rating over more than 30 reviews.
$$$:Find it starting at $14 on Amazon.
BALEAF 5-Inch Casual Jersey Cotton Shorts
These cotton shorts (they have a hint of spandex in them as well) feature a drawstring waist and side and back pockets for anything you might need on a walk. They're high-waisted to pair with cropped tees.

Sizes: These shorts come in sizes XS to 3X.
Rating: They have a 4.3-star rating over more than 1,600 reviews.
$$$:Find them for $23 at Amazon.
RBX Active Plus-Size Relaxed Fit Breathable Ventilated Athletic Short With Pockets
You can choose among eight different colors of these athletic shorts. They're made mostly of polyester with a bit of spandex. And don't worry, these have pockets.

Sizes: These shorts come in sizes 1X to 3X.
Rating: They have a 4.4-star rating over more than 200 reviews.
$$$:Find them starting at $27 on Amazon.
Danskin Sleek Fit Yoga Crop Pant
These crop pants can work for any workout — or if you're just running errands! They feature a wide waistband and a 21-inch inseam. You can choose charcoal, navy or black.

Sizes: These cropped pants come in sizes XS to 3X.
Rating: They have a 4.2-star rating over more than 800 reviews.
$$$:Find them starting at $21 on Amazon.
