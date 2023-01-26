ShoppingFashionWinter

The Coziest Pocket Scarves To Keep You (And Your Hands) Warm

One particular kind of scarf has a very cool built-in feature.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ontel-Huggle-Scarf-Grey-Size/dp/B089F8G5CR?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63cf3681e4b01a436388ee95%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Huggle scarf" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63cf3681e4b01a436388ee95" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ontel-Huggle-Scarf-Grey-Size/dp/B089F8G5CR?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63cf3681e4b01a436388ee95%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Huggle scarf</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Patrick-King-Woollen-Company-Pockets/dp/B0912XFG4V?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63cf3681e4b01a436388ee95%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tartan pocket scarf" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63cf3681e4b01a436388ee95" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Patrick-King-Woollen-Company-Pockets/dp/B0912XFG4V?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63cf3681e4b01a436388ee95%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">tartan pocket scarf</a>.
Amazon
Huggle scarf and a tartan pocket scarf.

With a few more months left of winter, it’s finally cold in New York City. That means I’ve dusted off all of my favorite chilly-weather accessories, including puffer coats, tights, fleece socks and one particular scarf that has the coolest feature: built-in pockets.

Because of this functional detail, the scarf (which was given to me as a gift last year) is one of the most-worn winter pieces in my closet. Thanks to the large pockets on both ends, I can easily store my phone and keep my hands warm while navigating harsh winds in the city.

Before receiving this life-saving accessory, I had no idea pocket scarves existed. When I got my own, I felt cheated that I was just now becoming aware of them. Using my shopping writer skills, I went down a rabbit hole to find more of these scarves to add to my collection. And, of course, I had to let you in on where to get one of your own.

Below, I rounded up seven cozy pocket scarves (including my own) that will keep your neck and hands from becoming frostbitten this winter.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
DSW
A cozy plaid pocket scarf
I received this extremely snuggly scarf as a gift last year and I wear it at least once a week now that it's finally cold in New York. It's super soft, keeps me warm and I've gotten a ton of compliments and people asking where I got it because it has pockets that easily fit my phone and hands.
$24.99 at DSW
2
Amazon
A tartan pocket scarf
Keep it classic with this tartan print scarf, which comes in a variety of color combinations and is made of 100% merino wool. It has two large pockets on the front to stuff your hands in and hold your small necessities.
$44.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A versatile scarf with pockets
For a scarf that's casual enough to wear around your house and outdoors, look no further than this versatile accessory. It can be worn as a shawl, cardigan, blanket wrap and scarf. It comes in black, tan, blue and red.
$23.99 at Amazon
4
Etsy/onetwoco
A thick knit pocket scarf with fringe
This handmade scarf comes in a variety of colors, including mustard yellow, gray, burgundy, black and ivory. It has large pockets on both ends to shield your hands from the cold or to store your phone and other small items.
$26.21 at Etsy
5
Amazon
Huggle scarf
Whether you're running errands on a chilly day, traveling or commuting to work, this plush reversible scarf is sure to keep your neck and hands toasty. But aside from keeping your hands warm, the scarf's large front pockets are perfect for storing your phone, glasses and whatever else you can fit inside. Both pockets have a button closure to keep everything secure.
$15.76 at Amazon$14.97 at Walmart
6
Etsy/afra
A knitted pocket scarf fit for owl lovers
A blend of acrylic wool yarn is hand-knit to create this gorgeous scarf, which features two front pockets with subtle owl designs. It comes in multiple colors, including gray, brown, green, red, orange and pink.
$48 at Etsy
7
Etsy/kikiyoscarves
A chunky herringbone pocket wrap scarf
With an allover textured herringbone design and fringe ends, this wrap scarf is both fashionable and functional. It has two oversized pockets on the front that you can customize with your initials. Color options include green and beige.
$38.90+ at Etsy
