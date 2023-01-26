With a few more months left of winter, it’s finally cold in New York City. That means I’ve dusted off all of my favorite chilly-weather accessories, including puffer coats, tights, fleece socks and one particular scarf that has the coolest feature: built-in pockets.

Because of this functional detail, the scarf (which was given to me as a gift last year) is one of the most-worn winter pieces in my closet. Thanks to the large pockets on both ends, I can easily store my phone and keep my hands warm while navigating harsh winds in the city.

Advertisement

Before receiving this life-saving accessory, I had no idea pocket scarves existed. When I got my own, I felt cheated that I was just now becoming aware of them. Using my shopping writer skills, I went down a rabbit hole to find more of these scarves to add to my collection. And, of course, I had to let you in on where to get one of your own.

Below, I rounded up seven cozy pocket scarves (including my own) that will keep your neck and hands from becoming frostbitten this winter.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.