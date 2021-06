23 Awesome Pool Floats, Rafts And Inflatables You'll Love All Summer

A floating mat that holds the whole family

Provide HOURS of fun with this floating pad made of closed cell foam. A tear-stop middle layer makes this mat extra durable, and a bungee tether allows you to anchor it in place. When you're done, just roll it up with the included Velcro straps.The children range in age from 3 to 14, with the parents getting in the act occasionally. They run, jump, flop, do cartwheels and flips, play king of the mat, etc. Always action except when they slow down a bit to catch a breath. This has clearly been the hit of the summer and given the looks as the boats swing by, we expect to see a few more on the lake this summer and next. We use a small mushroom anchor with it which works fine. In addition, I run a line from the anchor to the shore so if I don't want to get wet at the end of the day when it is time to bring it in I can simply pull it in with that line. One of the best parts is no inflation necessary. Simply unroll it; then roll it back up when finished. Using two to roll it does make it easier; I haven't tried rolling it up alone. The Rubber Dockie 18x6-Feet Floating Mat great fun!!" -- John