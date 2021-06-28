23 Awesome Pool Floats, Rafts And Inflatables You'll Love All Summer

If it doesn’t involve a pool float, did you even go on vacation? Turn your hot vax summer up with these fun, playful inflatables you can take to the beach, pool, lake or river for maximum entertainment. From a $5 flamingo-print inner tube to an actual inflatable boat, there’s something for every budget and lifestyle. (Just don’t forget to grab an air pump, too!)
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Advertisement
1
A glamorous peacock island
2
A 2-person kayak you can fit in a bag
3
A gorgeous kente-inspired pool
4
The ultimate floating machine
5
The ultimate floating machine ... with an inflatable cooler
6
A baby float activity center with protection from the sun
7
An entire island for all your friends
8
A versatile Monterey hammock
9
A massive dinosaur float
10
A 3-pack of cute flamingo drink holders
11
An ergonomic luxury lounger that's soft on your skin
12
A blow-up bull ride for endless laughs
13
A hot dog for hot doggin' on
14
A tube that's bananas
15
A yummy sushi island for sunning and funning
Amazon
16
An absolutely adorable tube from Target
17
An inflatable boat so sturdy you can even attach a motor to it
18
An iridescent mermaid tail lounger
19
A giant disco dome for the 'Gram
20
An Insta-famous pool that's too cool for school
21
A rowboat for when you need to vacation from vacation
22
A floating mat that holds the whole family
23
A tropical cabana lounger that can shade you from the sun
And a bonus recommendation: A very American eagle for the 4th of July.
... because it’s what Uncle Sam would want.
Get it from Oriental Trading for $27.99.
Things You Need When You Become A Dedicated Plant Parent