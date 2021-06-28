23 Awesome Pool Floats, Rafts And Inflatables You'll Love All Summer

An inflatable boat so sturdy you can even attach a motor to it

Stuck at the shore without a "real" boat for fishing or exploring? This inflatable version is so heavy-duty in super-tough PVC that you can even buy an optional motor mount and take things to the next level. As is, it comes with rotating oar locks (two aluminum oars included), fishing rod holders and a plastic slatted floor and inflatable reinforced keel for stability. Best of all, when you're done, you can just deflate this boat, roll up the floor and pack it all in your trunk for next time.