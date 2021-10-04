Wellness

The Best Products To Help You Poop Better

Relieve constipation or solve your other bathroom woes with these game-changing items.

Everybody poops, so we may as well make it as enjoyable as possible. Or, at the very least, as unmemorable as possible.

Enter these items, which will help get things moving and undoubtedly elevate the experience when they do (even if you think you have zero issues in the No. 2 department). We’ve rounded up stools, bidets, toilet paper, sprays and more products that will help. Take a look below.

A stool to help you squat
The Squatty Potty is a stool that hugs the base of your toilet seat and is designed to help you plant your feet to get into a natural squatting position. It's meant to help you achieve the posture most conducive to a healthy bowel movement, which may improve symptoms of constipation and hemorrhoids.

Get the Squatty Potty for $24.99.
A fiber option that works for you
When it comes to keeping you regular, doctors are big fans of fiber. Cedrek McFadden, a board-certified colorectal and general surgeon in Greenville, South Carolina, suggests finding the best version that works for you.

“If you prefer fiber gummies, use them. If you prefer a fiber pill, take that one. If you can tolerate a fiber powder mixed in water, use that. Ultimately, pick the fiber product you can do and tolerate every day,” he said.

You can also get tons of fiber through your diet: Pears, apples, broccoli, avocado and artichokes are all healthy sources of the nutrient. There are also cereals out there specifically made to bring you a healthy dose of fiber, including this Poop Like A Champion Ultra Fiber cereal, which contains an impressive 22 grams per serving.

McFadden said the goal should be to get about 25 to 35 grams of fiber per day, but it’s best to speak to your doctor to find a recommendation that most suits your specific needs.

Get a box of Poop Like A Champion for $7.97.
A water bottle you'll remember to use
Dehydration can cause your stools to harden, leading to constipation, so drinking enough water is key to having healthy bowel movements. Keeping a water bottle on your desk while you work and bringing one with you when you leave the house ensures you’ve always got some H2O around to sip.

Get this popular 64 oz. timestamped water bottle for $10.99, or keep your water extra cold with a Hydro Flask starting at $29.
A spray to clear the air
Using the bathroom doesn’t leave the air behind you smelling so fresh. Spritzing a little lavender vanilla in the air just might help you relax, knowing that you’ll be leaving some pleasant smells behind. This air freshener conceals anything ― just use a little before you go and it’s like you never even entered the bathroom in the first place.

Get a bottle for $8.75 (it even comes in a pumpkin scent).
The perfect bathroom read
It’s not the most pleasant activity in the world, but looking at your poop can tell you a lot about your health. “The Good Sh*t” informs you all about how your stools should look. This book will teach you what a proper poo looks like, how to have one and how to create an action plan to help you attain your pooping goals.

Get it for $12.95.
A yoga mat
This may seem like a stretch, but hear us out: High stress levels can cause an array of issues, including digestive upset. And a multitude of studies have found that yoga can go a long way in helping to ward off anxiety. So why not try a flow to get things, well, flowing? Heidi Kristoffer, creator of the CrossFlow Yoga app, suggested trying a happy baby pose, a wide knees child pose and a supine spinal twist if your stomach is bothering you. Of course, a yoga mat makes all of this a little easier. Go for something that has a natural grippy surface to help it stick to the floor while you’re doing your twists.

Try the Manduka Eko yoga mat starting at $95 or a Gaiam non-slip yoga mat for $34.98.
Toilet paper that gives back
What if you could be charitable, environmentally friendly and wipe your behind at the same time? Who Gives a Crap uses 100% bamboo fibers instead of trees. And 50% of the company’s profits help build toilets and help improve sanitation in developing countries around the world.

Get a box of 48 rolls for $56.
Something to help you pass the time in the bathroom
Everyone’s pooping habits are unique. Some people get in and get out, while others like to sit on the john and relax. If you’re one of the latter, you might be looking for something to entertain you. The Potty Putter toilet golf game can help you pass some phone-free time on the pot. Just make sure to wash your hands after you use it.

Get it for $14.99.
Some good bacteria for your gut
Giving your gut a healthy dose of good bacteria may help you out in the bathroom department. One study showed that probiotics in yogurt can improve stool frequency and consistency. You can also take a probiotic supplement to help promote regular, healthy and comfortable bowel movements. Ask your doctor for a recommendation.
A toilet-friendly alternative to wipes
Sometimes a simple piece of toilet paper won’t cut it. Many people keep a package of wipes next to their toilet, but the majority of these are not septic-tank friendly. Fohm is a touchless dispenser and gentle cleanser designed to replace flushable wipes. To use, simply stick a piece of toilet paper under the device. There’s also a toilet topper kit for those who don’t want the look of a dispenser hanging on the wall.

Get it for $69.
A bidet to help you feel fresh
If you want to give your bum a good wash, the Whisper Bidet prides itself on being “a tiny shower for your butt.” It attaches to your toilet seat and turns any toilet into a toilet/bidet combo.

Get one for $89.
