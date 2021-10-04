A fiber option that works for you

When it comes to keeping you regular, doctors are big fans of fiber. Cedrek McFadden, a board-certified colorectal and general surgeon in Greenville, South Carolina, suggests finding the best version that works for you.“If you prefer fiber gummies, use them. If you prefer a fiber pill, take that one. If you can tolerate a fiber powder mixed in water, use that. Ultimately, pick the fiber product you can do and tolerate every day,” he said.You can also get tons of fiber through your diet: Pears, apples, broccoli, avocado and artichokes are all healthy sources of the nutrient. There are also cereals out there specifically made to bring you a healthy dose of fiber, including this, which contains an impressive 22 grams per serving.McFadden said the goal should be to get about 25 to 35 grams of fiber per day, but it’s best to speak to your doctor to find a recommendation that most suits your specific needs.