After years of sticky summers in small city apartments, my childhood memories of air-conditioned houses started to feel more and more distant. Living in buildings with small, oddly-shaped windows or even no exterior ventilation to hold a traditional box-shaped window unit had tarnished my dream of ever having my own AC. Then I learned about portable stand-alone units. They’re air conditioners that you don’t put in your window, so they’re perfect for apartments, basements, attics, hallways and any other place that gets too freakin’ hot.

There are two main types of stand-alone air conditioners. One is a portable unit that typically sits on the floor and is equipped with a hose that ventilates hot air out of a window or opening, similar to a traditional window AC. Units of this type often also function as dehumidifiers, pulling heat and moisture from the air, compressing it with the internal motor, and then recirculating cooler, drier air into the space. They’re better suited for humid climates, and tend to cost around $300-500.

The other main type is evaporative. These units are lined with moisture-soaked membranes that add humidity to the surrounding air. They use an internal fan and tank of cold water and ice to send cold, moist air into a room. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, they work best in dryer areas with lower humidity and higher heat, namely the West, Southwest and Pacific Northwest. These tend to be cheaper than portable hose-vented units, generally ranging from $40-$120.

To help you find the best home cooling for you, we’ve rounded up the best vent-hose and evaporative portable stand-alone AC units in a variety of styles and sizes. May your home become the fancy cool-air house of your dreams this summer.

