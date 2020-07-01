HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Summer’s in full swing, so it’s time to curl up with a beach read and soak up the sun — with some sunscreen on, of course.

You might have already bought a cute swimsuit (or two), found an affordable inflatable pool to dip your toes into after a long day or even invested in an indoor grill for when you want to bring the great outdoors inside.

But with heat in the forecast, you could be looking to spend more time outside gazing up at fireworks and staying bug-free in your backyard or on your balcony.

And one of the things you are probably hoping to do a lot of this summer is test out some new grilling recipes, from corn on the cob to burgers stacked with bacon, lettuce and onions.

For those times when you want to grill on the go — when you’re at the beach, on a boat, going camping or just having a picnic in the park — you might feel like bringing a grill that’s portable and easy to clean.

That’s why we went ahead and found the best portable grills that you can take just about anywhere. If you’re looking for a standard charcoal grill, check out our guide to the best charcoal grills and charcoal. Either way, you can fan the flames, flip and smoke away all season long.