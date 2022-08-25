Shopping

The Best Portable Home Generators, According To Actual Electricians

With extreme weather comes more power outages. Stay prepared with these portable generators recommended by the experts.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=homegenerator-griffinwynne-08232022-6304e2a7e4b0f72c09db0970&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harborfreight.com%2Fcollections%2Fpredator-generators%2Fhome%2F8750-watt-inverter-generator-with-co-secure-technology-57480.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="A 8750 Watt Inverter generator from Harbor Freight" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6304e2a7e4b0f72c09db0970" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=homegenerator-griffinwynne-08232022-6304e2a7e4b0f72c09db0970&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harborfreight.com%2Fcollections%2Fpredator-generators%2Fhome%2F8750-watt-inverter-generator-with-co-secure-technology-57480.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">A 8750 Watt Inverter generator from Harbor Freight</a>.
Harbor Freight
A 8750 Watt Inverter generator from Harbor Freight.

With all the outlets, inputs, buttons and switches, home generators can be overwhelming. If you’re not a trained electrician or someone who works closely with wires and power, these backup power devices can seem like some sort of cryptic 3D puzzle. Yet, if you live in a hurricane-prone area or if you like to be prepared during a power outage, getting a portable generator of your own can be a huge help. And according to the experts we consulted, home generators are less confusing than they may seem.

Generators Versus Power Banks And Power Stations

First things first, what is a home generator? And is it the same thing as a portable power bank? (Spoiler: No.)

“A generator uses a fuel source to convert it to electrical energy,” said Aaron Willeford (also known as “Aaron the TikTok Handyman”), a regional maintenance director in McKinney, Texas. “[A] power station [is] a battery bank which provides power without the need for fuel or moving parts, only recharging.”

Willeford said generators typically range from 1,000 to 40,000 watts and are used for longer-term power for homes and larger appliances, like air conditioners and refrigerators. Because they run on fuel, they can run as long as there is a fuel source.

“Power stations, on the other hand, have a max life of around 6 hours with a peak wattage of around 1,000 watts,” Willeford said. “Which will be good for charging phones and electronics, but not for powering the home.”

What is a home generator?

Harry De Loach, a master electrician, founder of The Academy of Industrial Arts and the director of education and training for the Leaders of Electrical License Preparation in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, explained that there are two main categories of home generators: permanent and portable.

Permanent generators have something called an automatic transfer switch and can be set up to run on natural gas. “As soon as you lose power from the utility company, it’ll switch over seamlessly,” De Loach told HuffPost. “There’s no noise, there are no fumes.”

Because these generators can automatically keep your entire house running during a power outage, they’re not cheap. De Loach says a permanent power backup system can run you up to $25,000 and requires professional installation.

A more affordable option — and something you can purchase and set up on your own — is a portable home generator, which runs on gas and/or propane. They range in size, wattage, functionality and, ultimately, price. (Like most things in life, you tend to get what you pay for.)

Cheaper ones demand power and elbow grease to get going, and they also can be less consistent with their power supply, said Gabriel Erde-Cohen, technical supervisor at We Clean Heat Pumps heating, ventilating and air conditioning services in Westminster West, Vermont.

“A more inexpensive, accessible model is hard to start, run and maintain, [and] there are also usually power fluctuations that come from a cheaper generator that can mess with electronics and appliances in the home.”

Erde-Cohen also said that while more expensive generators may have automatic starts and stops and smoother power flow, they need to be run regularly for maintenance, demanding extra gas or propane just to stay working well.

How to choose a generator for your home

Before scrolling through different home generators, De Loach says the first step is to calculate your usage.

“You actually have to reverse engineer the process,” he said. “Figure out what your critical moves [are] in the event of a storm, what is a necessity. If you have a four-bedroom house and two freezers and grandma on a breathing machine, then you need something that can handle a heavy load or something that’s going to run almost indefinitely.”

To help with your calculations, Willeford said a home air conditioner requires 1,000 watts of energy for every 600 square feet of home. “A gas heater uses around 1,000 watts and electric portable heaters use around 2,000 watts,” Willeford added. “A refrigerator uses between 350-750 watts.” Add up everything you plan to use, and you’ll need at least that much running power.

Beyond wattage, Willeford encourages you to think about your living needs and demands. “Next is noise. If you live in the country, a loud generator may not be an issue. But if you live in a neighborhood, there are many quiet generator models,” Willeford says. “Then, you will need to decide which fuel source: gas, diesel or propane.”

To help you find your backup power source, the experts shared their favorite home generators and a couple of power banks for good measure.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Gas and propane portable generators

Amazon
DuroMax 12,000-watt gas or propane generator
For high-intensity power with less risk of stenches or mess, De Loach recommended generators that are able to run on either gasoline and propane. "Gasoline stinks and it can be messy," De Loach said. "Propane is less fume-y; there's no spillage."

De Loach suggested DuroMax gas- or propane-powered generators that are intended for heavy loads, like running lights, AC and a refrigerator at the same time. With 9,500 running watts, an electric start and three different types of outlets (heavy-duty, twist lock and household), this generator rivals the power you'd get from a permanent unit, in a portable form.

Promising review: "We have had to put it into use because of Hurricane Irma, and based on our experience so far we would say it is a great tool for your storm preparations. We have been running on the generator now for five full days and it has held up quite well. We started off on propane from a 100-lb tank and that lasted from mid-day Sunday when the power went out to Tuesday afternoon when we noticed the condensation at the very bottom of the propane tank (~47 hours). That utilization is running a ~2,600sqf 5br home with 4 ton 16 seer A/C and a well and two refrigerators (we have on-demand electric water heaters that are on a separate box and are too high a load for the generator so they are not included). One note about the A/C, as noted in another review, the lights do dim when the A/C kicks on because the startup load is pretty heavy on a 4 ton A/C unit. The A/C runs quite well. We have ensured we do not use the A/C at the same time as the stove based on the load." — FL-Reviewer
$1,369.42+ at Amazon
Amazon
Champion 7,500-watt dual fuel portable generator
Willeford suggests the Champion dual fuel portable generator, which can also run off either gas or propane. This one, intended for running multiple larger appliances, has 7,500 running watts on gasoline and 6,750 running watts on propane, with an electric start battery and four home outlets. It has a run time of up to 10 hours on gas and 5.5 on propane before it needs refueling.

Promising review: "Trouble-free. Paid for itself in first storm. I recommend this generator wholeheartedly. I bought it in September 2018. At the very least, I saw it as a kind of insurance. We lost power for three full days this week (January 2022). I fired up the generator for the first time and ran it about 8-12 hours daily to run all of the above plus chargers for phones and computers. It was a lifesaver. Even running only half of every day, the power kept the contents of the freezer rock solid." — John K. Brown
$999 at Amazon (originally $1,359)

Portable gas generators

Amazon
Generac 4,500-watt portable gas generator
When it comes to portable gas generators, De Loach suggests the brand Generac. "They're well known for their portable generators, permanent home backup and commercial generators," he said.

This portable generator has 3,600 running watts, meaning it's ideal for running smaller appliances in an emergency (though reviews say it can power a fridge and WiFi). It has five home outlets and a nine-hour run time. Because it's uncovered, it will produce sound.

Promising review: "I start this up every month run it for 3-5 min. Never in disaster mode yet but just in case, I need something to run my refrigerator, freezer and wifi I'm good." — Jane Kaczmarek
$589 at Amazon
Harbor Freight
Harbor Freight Tools' Predator 9,500-watt super quiet inverter generator
Willeford's favorite gas generators? The Predator series by Harbor Freight Tools.

"They are extremely quiet and great quality for a very reasonable price," Willeford said. "Perfect for someone not looking to break the bank on a first generator."

Intended for emergency backup for running multiple larger home appliances, the Predator 9,500-watt inverter generator runs at 7,600 watts. It has four protected outlets and two USB outlets, with pure sine wave inverter technology to protect more sensitive electronics like laptops and smartphones. The generator has an electric start and carbon-monoxide automatic shutdown for extra safety. It's covered and super quiet, so it won't keep you or your neighbors up all night, either. It runs only on gasoline, with a 6.8-gallon fuel tank that runs up to 18.5 hours at a quarter load. It comes with an oil funnel, spark plug wrench, screwdriver and DC charging cable with clamps.

Promising review: "Living in Central Florida, I decided it's a good idea to have back-up power in the event of a hurricane. I wanted something that would allow me to run a portable A/C unit, fridge and a number of aquarium filters. This predator generator is capable of that and more. Delivery was on-time, and set-up was quite easy. I've done a couple of 'test runs,' and have been very pleased with the performance. Although I hope I won't need to use it too often, it provides peace of mind in the event of a severe storm." — Richard32803
$2,399.99 at Harbor Freight
Harbor Freight
Harbor Freight Tools' Predator 8,750-watt inverter generator
With 7,000 running watts and a 15-hour run-time at a quarter load, this inverter gas generator works for larger home appliances. Reviews say it powers fridges and ACs as well as more sensitive electronics like laptops and TVs. It has four outlets and two USB ports, though as it's uncovered, it's not as quiet as the company's 9,500-watt generator above.

Promising review: "I have 5 ton and 3 ton unit…. I was able to run the 5 ton during the hurricane and all refrigerator, freezer and lights…. The ac unit is a high efficiency 21 seer unit that comes with a soft start and compressor runs at different speeds. The only negative is Harbor Freight should make parallel kit to run two units synchronized. Delicate electronics performed flawlessly." — Larry
$1,299.99 at Harbor Freight
Harbor Freight
Harbor Freight Tools' Predator 4,375-watt gas powered portable generator
Small but mighty, the 4,375-watt gas-powered portable generator can run up to 16 hours at a 50% load. It has 3,500 running watts, so it's ideal for running a few larger home appliances, though it may not be ideal for delicate electronics that are prone to short-circuiting, such as phones and laptops. It has two outlets and is uncovered, so it's likely a little noisy, though reviews say you can position it away from your home.

Promising reviews: "It is running a refrigerator, portable air conditioner, lights and fans. Runs 12 hours before we refuel it however it is noisy as it is supposed to be." — Robert
$499.99 at Harbor Freight

Portable power banks

Amazon
EcoFlow River Pro portable power station
"For batteries, I like EcoFlow if you're gonna go small electronics, lighting or single appliances," De Louch said.

While you can't power your AC or other major home appliances with it, this model fully charges in less than two hours and can be used to run a refrigerator for 4-8 hours or charge a laptop 10 times. It has a built-in 600-watt inverter and can power some devices up to 1,800 watts. It has a mixture of home outlets and USB ports and can also be charged with Eco Flow solar panels.

Promising review: "It charges extremely fast. My experience was 3% to 100% in about an hour plugged in. This was good because if I had to charge it up with my generator, that means less fuel used. I assume the solar charging capabilities would be the same. My first test, and the main reason I bought it was to keep my 7cu ft deep freezer running. I charged to 100% before use and then plugged it in. The unit took the load and ran it perfectly overnight, about 12 hours. You can see the voltage load from the freezer cycling off and on and our freezer stabilizes at about 550- 600 watts after a brief surge. The Ecoflow handled it perfectly." — Rolling Home RV Rentals
$579 at Amazon
Amazon
Editor's choice: Jackery 300 portable power station
I've been known to brag about my Jackery power station on more than one occasion. Though this can't power large home appliances, it's great for keeping personal electronics juiced and is super compact and easy to lift (this one weighs just seven pounds). I take it with me when camping or on road trips, and it's nice to have in the summer during rolling blackouts.
$299.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)

10 or 12 gauge heavy duty extension cords

Amazon
Champion 25-foot 10-gauge locking outlet cord
Of course, if you're running a portable generator to your house without an automatic transfer (or if you plan to use your generator for outdoor equipment), De Louch urges you to get some high-quality, durable extension cords in 10 or 12 gauge.

"If you're gonna be running extension cords from your refrigerator all the way outside to your house, you need really heavy-duty extension cords," he said. "If you use something that's undersized for the distance and the load you're gonna put on it, those extension cords could burn up and damage your appliances. You want to oversize all the extension cords."

This 25-foot cord plugs into a generator with a 30-amp locking outlet and gives you four 20-amp household outlets to plug your appliances into.
$63.41 at Amazon
