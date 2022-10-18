Portable Laptop Chargers For When You Can't Find An Outlet

Picture this: You’re working on your laptop at a coffee shop (or on the train, or in a crowded co-working space). Your battery is draining after hours of sorting spreadsheets or tapping out “hope this finds you well” repeatedly, and you’re going to need to charge soon — but you simply cannot find an outlet. It’s a tale any digital nomad knows well.

You know how you have a nifty portable charger for your phone that you can whip out on the go when you’re at 1%? Great news: They make those for laptops too. They’re a little bit bigger, but are still light and small enough to easily carry in a work bag, and they will be the biggest lifesaver for anyone working on the go.

To help you stay charged, we’ve rounded up the highest rated and most versatile powerable laptop chargers you can find on the web. They all can charge multiple devices — like your phone, wireless earbuds, tablets, cameras, gaming devices, drones and more. One can even jump-start your car battery. Ahead, say goodbye to extension cords and awkwardly asking people to move at the cafe.

