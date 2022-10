Portable Laptop Chargers For When You Can't Find An Outlet

Einova ultra fast power bank

This is the charger I have, which now goes with me everywhere. It's super slim and easy to pack (about the size of an iPad mini) so it easily fits in a tote bag or briefcase. It has a fabric-like texture on both sides, which makes it look a little more chic and less like a random piece of technology. It has three charging ports, one USB-C and two USB-A's, and can charge three devices at the same time. Best of all, it's sleek and minimalist, so you won't feel dorky using it at work or a hipster coffee shop."This thing is amazing!!! The design is very professional looking with a strong slick outer shell and smooth exterior made in Italy!!When fully charged can definitely hold its own over and over again. It look about an hour to fully charge the first time. Once I charged it and didn’t use it for a week, when I went to use it the battery was still completely full after a week.We’ve taken it on many road trips and for work. Sometimes finding a seat near an outlet can be impossible since everyone is looking to change their devices. This battery bank is powerful, doesn’t disappoint at all. We love it and have 2 now. Highly recommend!" — Marygretchen