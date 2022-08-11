Why is it that our smartphones seem to run out of battery at the most inconvenient times? It’s always at the moment I need to call a car, or when I’m lost and trying to use Google Maps or trying to urgently send an email that my phone decides to power off. And while it may seem like common sense to just keep the charger in my purse or pocket, I don’t always have easy access to an outlet to plug it into. That’s when a portable charger can really save the day.
Free from the tethers of an outlet, portable external chargers are a game-changer. Simply load them up and pop them in your bag before you set off for the day, on your travels or anytime you think your phone might need a little extra juice. Below, I’ve rounded up a few of the most highly-rated phone chargers on Amazon, including a solar-powered option, a couple that double as flashlights and one the size of a small lipstick. Snag the one that best fits your needs and never be caught texting at 3% again.