8 Of The Highest-Rated Portable Phone Chargers On Amazon

Prices for these popular portable phone chargers start at under $20.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Portable-25800mAh-Ultra-High-Intelligent-Controlling/dp/B07XQ94ZL9?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62f1419be4b00f4cf23c8208%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ekrist charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62f1419be4b00f4cf23c8208" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Portable-25800mAh-Ultra-High-Intelligent-Controlling/dp/B07XQ94ZL9?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62f1419be4b00f4cf23c8208%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ekrist charger</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iWALK-Portable-Charger-Ultra-Compact-Compatible/dp/B07Y4PRK7Y?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62f1419be4b00f4cf23c8208%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iWalk charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62f1419be4b00f4cf23c8208" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iWALK-Portable-Charger-Ultra-Compact-Compatible/dp/B07Y4PRK7Y?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62f1419be4b00f4cf23c8208%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">iWalk charger</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wireless-Portable-Charging-External-Compatible/dp/B0915T91JN?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62f1419be4b00f4cf23c8208%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fochew charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62f1419be4b00f4cf23c8208" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Wireless-Portable-Charging-External-Compatible/dp/B0915T91JN?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62f1419be4b00f4cf23c8208%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Fochew charger</a>.
Amazon
The Ekrist charger, iWalk charger and Fochew charger.

Why is it that our smartphones seem to run out of battery at the most inconvenient times? It’s always at the moment I need to call a car, or when I’m lost and trying to use Google Maps or trying to urgently send an email that my phone decides to power off. And while it may seem like common sense to just keep the charger in my purse or pocket, I don’t always have easy access to an outlet to plug it into. That’s when a portable charger can really save the day.

Free from the tethers of an outlet, portable external chargers are a game-changer. Simply load them up and pop them in your bag before you set off for the day, on your travels or anytime you think your phone might need a little extra juice. Below, I’ve rounded up a few of the most highly-rated phone chargers on Amazon, including a solar-powered option, a couple that double as flashlights and one the size of a small lipstick. Snag the one that best fits your needs and never be caught texting at 3% again.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A two-pack of chargers
Each of these compact and slim devices holds multiple charges for iPhones, Galaxy phones, Pixel phones and more. They each have two USB output ports and feature a grippy design that makes them easy to hold. These chargers have 4.6 out of 5 stars and 56,018 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Promising review: "I bought this 2 pack to replace my old power bank which was struggling to fully charge my phone more than once. I wasn't expecting too much cause these costed less per unit than other power banks with the same 10000mAh capacity, but I was pleasantly surprised after using them. Both colors look sleek and I can charge my phone up to 3 times from dead or critical battery when the power banks are fully charged." — Fernando Xavier Padilla
$21.99+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A solar powered portable charger
This solar-powered charger is ideal for people who love going camping. Not only is it powered by the sun, but it's waterproof, shock-resistant and has an LED flashlight and a compass as well. This reliable, durable and easy-to-use charger is compatible with iPhone, Samsung, HTC, Nexus, Go-Pro cameras, tablets and other USB devices. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and 5,883 five-star reviews.

Promising review: "We got three of these for camping. Charged them up via USB when they arrived. It's been 12 days, and we've charged our phones 5x off one of them, without having to recharge it at all, except for letting it sit out in a sunny window for a few hours each afternoon. Based on how many phone charges we got out of a single USB charge plus a little sunlight, I feel very happy with this product. They're pretty lightweight, the included carabiner makes it easy to hang from a backpack or in a window, and the included flashlight is a nice touch. I also appreciate dual USB ports, so you can charge two devices at once. My only tiny issue is that the power button for the flashlight feature is small and hard to distinguish from the rest of the colored bits on the edges of the charger. You sort of have to memorize where it is for quick access should you need a flashlight. Now that I know where the power button is, it's not an issue. Many of these solar chargers are WAY more expensive than this model. Why pay more when this one works so well? Glad I chose this brand and model. Superhappy with this purchase!" — Amazonmasterz
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
3
Amazon
A lipstick-sized charger
Keep your Apple products at full charge with this small and, dare we say, elegant mini external charger. Don't be fooled by it's small size. It's got enough power to fully charge an iPhone and is compatible with almost all phone cases and even AirPods. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and 10,603 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers !!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty link color, and I get 1 full charge of battery for my IPhone 11. Get it you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
$29.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A high-speed charger that doubles as a flashlight
This ultra-thin power bank holds multiple charges and is compatible with a range of smartphones, tablets and other devices like AirPods, fitness trackers, smartwatches and headphones. It has 4.7 out of 5 stars and 12,351 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Promising review: "My family and I just went to Disney world for a week and this really helped all 3 of us keep our phones charges while we used them all day at the parks. I have an iPhone and my parents both have androids and it charged two phones at the same time without any issues. Also, I was able to fly with the charger which is great! I just didn’t pack it in my suitcase or use it on the plane. I like how the paw print on the front lights up blue to tell you how much of a charge you have left and I also like the book light that came with it but will probably never use it. We used the mesh bag it comes with to stack our two different charging cords then when we needed to charge we had everything we needed in the bag. If you’re on the fence, get it. It was worth it." — Kimberly
$19.79 at Amazon (originally $21.99)
5
Amazon
A charger with a smart LED display
This quick-charging device has insanely high charging capacity with the ability to hold more than eight charges for an iPhone 12, while the LED display screen makes it easy to know how much you've got left. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and 8,011 five-star ratings.

Promising review: "Very handy. I bought this for my son who uses a tablet at school. He has special needs so he is unable to write. Having a low battery could derail him for the entire day. This is super easy to use and charges quickly. I'm also impressed with the size. Although it is heavier, it's actually smaller than my phone. I also appreciate that I can use it to charge my phone wirelessly." — Darling Nikki
$30.55 at Amazon (originally $39.95)
6
Amazon
An ultra-high capacity and super-fast phone charger
With the ability to charge two phones at once, this fast-acting charger will get you out of any pinch. It's compatible with a range of devices like an iPad, smartwatch, Airpods, Samsung Galaxy, most other smartphones, tablets and more. It can charge devices up to eight times, so you can go about your day with peace of mind. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars and 15,244 five-star ratings.

Promising review: "I dont write reviews much but, this needed to be said about this product. I have had it about a year now and goes everywhere with me. 2 weeks ago im charging my phone and bluetooth speaker while walking in the woods with my dog on our property, as i lift many 16ozer's During the day and night I dont realized that i misplaced it, until morning after a Long day of cold rain. Couldn't find it in camper so I assume i dropped in the woods. well 2 weeks later after many days of rain ice and snow, with temps between 29f and 40 f I was walking though woods again when my dog happened upon it, frozen but still able to produce 1 led light. brought in camper, warmed it up for a while and charged it up. i Can honestly say that it is charging my phone right now while righting this review. great product." — urbanmusher
$29.95 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A charger with a built-in wall plug
Free yourself from the tangle of cables with this multi-functional portable charger. It has three built-in cables and a wall plug so you can pop it into the outlet directly to load it up with power before taking it with you on the go. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars and 7,019 five-star ratings.

Promising review: "I honestly don't even know where to start with this portable charger. I literally don't go ANYWHERE without it. It has been the greatest thing to ever exist. My last phone (iPhone X) just up and died on me one day ... completely out of nowhere. I wasn't in a place where I could get a new phone right away, so I had to hook up my old iPhone 6s and live on that for a few weeks. It was fine apart from one thing ... the battery lasted MAYBE 2 hours. I use my phone for everything, including work, so I could not have it dying in the middle of the day. This charger was an absolute life saver! Not only that, but it includes cords for all phone types, so if my friend is at dinner with me, we can both charge our phones at the same time with this!! Granted, you'd have to have different phones (i.e. iPhone and Android). Plus it is small enough to throw in a purse and take with you anywhere! This was one of the greatest purchases I have EVER made. And I'd happily buy this again and again and again! Makes an awesome gift too!" — McKenna P.
$39.99 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
8
Amazon
A lightweight slim external charger
This wildly popular charger is incredibly slim and lightweight compared to other options and is compatible with most smartphones and devices. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars and a whopping 47,621 five-star reviews.

Promising review: "I like the solid and sleek construction. Fits easily in my pocket. Most importantly it works! Fast charging, enough capacity to charge my phone multiple times over multiple days, and withstands plenty of me dropping it and yanking the cord out awkwardly and accidentally. This is the 4th Anker charger I’ve owned. I share them with my family and use all 4." — Joe Hull
$21.99+ at Amazon

