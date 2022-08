A charger with a built-in wall plug

Free yourself from the tangle of cables with this multi-functional portable charger. It has three built-in cables and a wall plug so you can pop it into the outlet directly to load it up with power before taking it with you on the go. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars and 7,019 five-star ratings.: "I honestly don't even know where to start with this portable charger. I literally don't go ANYWHERE without it. It has been the greatest thing to ever exist. My last phone (iPhone X) just up and died on me one day ... completely out of nowhere. I wasn't in a place where I could get a new phone right away, so I had to hook up my old iPhone 6s and live on that for a few weeks. It was fine apart from one thing ... the battery lasted MAYBE 2 hours. I use my phone for everything, including work, so I could not have it dying in the middle of the day. This charger was an absolute life saver! Not only that, but it includes cords for all phone types, so if my friend is at dinner with me, we can both charge our phones at the same time with this!! Granted, you'd have to have different phones (i.e. iPhone and Android). Plus it is small enough to throw in a purse and take with you anywhere! This was one of the greatest purchases I have EVER made. And I'd happily buy this again and again and again! Makes an awesome gift too!" — McKenna P.