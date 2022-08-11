Why is it that our smartphones seem to run out of battery at the most inconvenient times? It’s always at the moment I need to call a car, or when I’m lost and trying to use Google Maps or trying to urgently send an email that my phone decides to power off. And while it may seem like common sense to just keep the charger in my purse or pocket, I don’t always have easy access to an outlet to plug it into. That’s when a portable charger can really save the day.