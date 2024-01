The Jackery Explorer 500

: 4.7 out of 5 stars Jakcery power banks are a hot commodity among HuffPost readers, and for good reason. They're easy to use, surprisingly powerful and aren't total eyesores. The Explorer 500 has a 518Wh capacity to power mid- and smaller-watt devices like mini-fridges, projectors and lights (and it can also charge your phone 53 times). It's about the size of a basketball and has one AC port, three USB-A ports and two DC ports. It takes 7.5 hours to fully charge from a wall outlet (it comes with a car charger port, too) and can also be powered by the optional Jackery SolarSaga 100W portable solar panel : "In February 2021, we had a late winter freeze with rolling blackouts. Even though my entire neighborhood was with out electricity for several days, my. This Jackery Explorer 500 packs a big punch, do not let its size fool you, it was able to power my ARB fridge for 2 1/2 days without a single charge. One of my favorite features is being able to charge it through my vehicle's 12 volt oulet and their solar panel in addition to a regular outlet. I carry my Jackery everywhere I go, especially to the hunting blind. Instead of using propane heaters which are costly and dangerous." — Jesse I.