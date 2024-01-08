ShoppinghomeWinteremergencies

These Highly Rated Portable Power Stations Are Lifesavers During A Winter Storm

Stay connected and prepared with these reliable power banks.
In the middle of a winter storm, the last thing you want is to lose power. But when your electricity does go out, having a personal portable power station can help you keep your phone charged and electric kettle running. To help you stay connected and prepared in an emergency or routine power loss, we rounded up some of the highest-rated portable power stations that reviewers have used in winter.

Whether you’re just looking to charge your iPad or hope to keep a space heater running, these options have a variety of sizes and power levels to work for you and your home this winter. And when the weather makes a positive turn, all of them are great options for camping or spending time in the outdoors as well.

If you know your area is due for some major storms this winter or just like to be prepared in every season, we think grabbing a portable power bank is a bright idea.

1
Amazon
The Jackery Explorer 500
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Jakcery power banks are a hot commodity among HuffPost readers, and for good reason. They're easy to use, surprisingly powerful and aren't total eyesores. The Explorer 500 has a 518Wh capacity to power mid- and smaller-watt devices like mini-fridges, projectors and lights (and it can also charge your phone 53 times). It's about the size of a basketball and has one AC port, three USB-A ports and two DC ports. It takes 7.5 hours to fully charge from a wall outlet (it comes with a car charger port, too) and can also be powered by the optional Jackery SolarSaga 100W portable solar panel.

Promising review: "In February 2021, we had a late winter freeze with rolling blackouts. Even though my entire neighborhood was with out electricity for several days, my Jackery Explorer 500 was able to keep my cell phone charged and I was able to run small fan in the evenings. This Jackery Explorer 500 packs a big punch, do not let its size fool you, it was able to power my ARB fridge for 2 1/2 days without a single charge. One of my favorite features is being able to charge it through my vehicle's 12 volt oulet and their solar panel in addition to a regular outlet. I carry my Jackery everywhere I go, especially to the hunting blind. Instead of using propane heaters which are costly and dangerous, I now take my jackery and a heated blanket with me, much safer and quieter." — Jesse I.
$499 at Amazon
2
Walmart
EcoFlow Delta 1000
Walmart rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Known for its speed, this powerful power bank can recharge its battery up to 80% in less than one hour. It's made to run larger home appliances like microwaves or fridges and power tools under 1800W. It's not a budget option, nor is it easy to throw in a backpack (it weighs a little over 30 pounds), but it's a workhouse that will safe you major peace of mind in a storm.

Promising review: "I bought this for my mom because she frequently loses power and needs her heat. It snows where she lives, and this unit powers her kerosene furnace, lights and phone. She can charge the unit from her car if the capacity runs low. The purchase was very easy, and I highly recommend getting one. Thank you Ecoflow! — Rachel M
$649 at Walmart
3
Amazon
A Grecell power bank
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

For under $200, this Grecell power bank packs a big punch. Use it for your personal tech like phones and tablets but also CPAP devices, TVs and mini fridges in an emergency (it has an output of up to 330W). Its multiple outlets let you power up to eight devices at once and you can recharge it in your car when you need more juice.

Promising review: "Recently had a power outage due to winter storm. The Grecell 2000 was on hand when needed. Was able to bring router, tv and computer online to stay updated and safe. And kept space heater going to keep the chill off. Would definitely recommend this product and plan on purchasing a third one. The versatility of the charging inputs and the outputs were a big factor when deciding on the purchase." — Amazon customer
$189 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A Marbero power bank with an LED light
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Another small but mighty option, this handy 80Wh power bank has a large LED light on one side for extra safety. It weighs just over two pounds, so it is extra easy to carry with you, and has cooling vents on the back to regulate its temperature. Use it to recharge smaller appliances and elections like your phone or tablet or nightlights and radios.

Promising review: "I got this after the snow-maggedon events Texas went thru last February. It’s small, just 6inches x6inches. So it stores away easily. It has a handle you can carry from place to place. The charge lasts a long time and I can easily charge my iphone from it. I can even plug in my coffee grinder and grind my beans. The light is bright enough to read by and to use as a flashlight outside. I ended up ordering another one of these for my family." — Texas Mama
$98.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A rechargeable power bank and lantern hybrid
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Don't be fooled by the size of this portable camping lantern — it can work as a light for up to 144 hours between charges and can also charge an iPhone four and a half times. It's waterproof and drop-resistant, making it a perfect thing to take with you camping or to use in the middle of bad storms. You can control the brightness to set the right tone and use the handle to position it or hang it where you need.

Promising review: "I bought this lantern for family members due to winter storm outages. They absolutely love this product as it provided the lighting needed and the power bank to charge cell phones. The 3 light features was a plus as well to control brightness levels. I've now purchased one for me and I'm very pleased as well with the results. The long lasting battery charge is definitely a plus. It's a perfect compact emergency must have." — Amazon customer
$37.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A cold-rated car jump starter with a power bank and flashlight
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

In colder months, you don't want to get caught with a dead car battery. This handy device can jumpstart your car but also works as a portable power bank for cellphones, smart watches and tablets. It has flashlight for extra safety measures and notably works in temperatures as low as -4 degrees, whereas many other lithium ion jump starters are likely to become less effective in the cold.

Promising review: "This jump pack has gotten me started in the dead of winter multiple times on a single charge. And then it’s been great to offer to others when they need a jump as well and I don’t have long enough cables to reach them. I really couldn’t ask for a better tool to have in the car just in case." — Max
$65.98 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)

