A cordless Dyson V11 vacuum (30% off list price)

I leaned on this vacuum heavily when my roommate's cat had a particularly bad case of fleas, and I have to say, I don't know how I would've survived without it. Its cordless design made it as easy as possible for me to use, and its three cleaning modes allowed me to use more suction power on specific "problem areas" in our carpet, sucking up dirt and fleas nearly effortlessly. It's also an excellent trapper of hair — which I and the cat shed expeditiously — without getting fur or strands tangled in its brush.



Its filtration system is also a sight to behold, helping capture a purported 99.99% of dust and other allergens while supposedly expelling cleaner air. I find it perhaps too satisfying to check out all the dirt and dust it sucks up that had been floating around and dirtying up my carpet.



It also comes with seven accessories to better clean your mattress, suck dirt from tight crevices, and even get some dusting in.