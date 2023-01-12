37 Practical Products From Amazon That Readers Loved In 2022

Popular items from this list:
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising review:
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised.
We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover
for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
A downright magical veggie chopper
Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper that was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" —Amazon Customer
A super popular ChomChom pet hair remover
Promising review:
"This thing is magical andI wish I had found it sooner
. Even the most stubborn of dog hairs that have been seemingly woven into the fabric of your couch are no match for the ChomChom. The satisfying click of the roller will have you ChomChom-ing every surface you possibly can, while your dog looks at you in cold betrayal for removing his precious fur deposits. He plots revenge against this new nemesis, revenge that is doomed to fail from the start, because the ChomChom is far too powerful. Meanwhile, you are transfixed by the serotonin rush filling your brain as your ChomChom fills with more and more hair, leaving a path of de-furred sofa in its wake. The dog barks in disapproval. You smile, finally sitting on fur-free furniture for the first time in a long time.
Maybe you’ll even have friends over now." —Will
A jar of Museum Gel that'll keep your fragile possessions from toppling over like dominoes
Each jar is good for up to 300 uses. To use, just grab a bit of gel, roll it into a ball, and stick it to the bottom of any item you'd like to protect. It's removable, reusable, and won't ruin your furniture. Plus, some reviewers say it's great for keeping things like cabinet and drawer organizers and liners from sliding around.Promising review
: "This is AMAZING! I recently got a kitten and of course he loves to tap on things with his paws until he knocks it down. My friend uses this product and told me I had to get it. So worth it!! Once you apply the jelly and let it sit for a little while those objects will not move! And the best part is that it does not damage the surface that it was placed on.
10/10 would recommend!!!" —Darryl Hoard
A bento lunch box
Promising review:
"We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box
, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh
as it’s slightly larger." —Sam
A Roomba robot vacuum
It's compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, and runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically returning to its dock to recharge. Plus, its Dirt Detect Sensors can tell which high-traffic areas in your home might need a more thorough cleaning. So smart! 😭Promising review:
"Best purchase of the year! It gets the hardwood cleaner then sweeping and can work while you’re not even home!
Durable against a toddler trying to ride it and pick it up. Fits under most of my furniture to get the areas the big vacuum won’t reach.
" —Amazon CustomerAnother promising review:
"Okay, I've only owned this for three days now and I'm AMAZED. Our house looks like we've had a cleaner come in!
Works great upstairs and downstairs. The dog hair was unbearable and now it's nonexistent.
Woohoo!" —Jennifer hendricks
A VERY handy and nerve-calming electric lighter
BuzzFeed Shopping's Emma Lord says:
“This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe!
I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it.”Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this in a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." —dwhite3012
A tub of iconic cleaning paste
Check out yours truly using it three ways on TikTok
.
After seeing countless videos on cleaning TikTok that raved about The Pink Stuff, I knew I had to try it out on my stained, grime-coated sheet tray. I mean, if it could make a dent in that, I'd probably believe in magic. Well, I started scrubbing one corner as a test, and lo and behold, the difference was nothing short of DRAMATIC (check out my TikTok
for proof). And I didn't even have to scrub very hard, though as someone with minimal upper body strength, I doubt any force I could physically apply would even constitute as heavy scrubbing. At any rate, it worked so well that I tried it on a pair of dirty tennis shoes and a blue stain that had been singed onto my toaster oven for months, and, yup, it worked. I will say, if you want your sheet trays to look brand spankin' new, you might need one of those cleaning scraper tools
to get every last bit off, but as far as general stain removal goes, consider me a FAN.
A game-changing Waterpik Aquarius water flosser
Promising review:
"I'm a dental hygienist and have known about the research with the Waterpik for years, and have seen how effective it is when recommending it to patients, but I just bought this for myself and I love it
. When used for three seconds straight in between teeth, this product has been proven to be just as effective as floss while also flushing out any food debris or other irritants from below the gums and massaging them as well.
You have to use the Waterpik and experience how well your gums feel afterward to believe it. Do yourself a favor and buy this product, whether you have severe periodontal problems or are perfectly healthy. The attachments that come with this make it perfect for anyone to use. It may get a little messy, but it's well worth investing in and getting a little wet while using to get the benefits this product has to offer. Another trick is to put mouthwash in the water reservoir and use it, diluted or not, to really get it below the gum, which normal swishing won't do.
Throw in an electric brush and you have the perfect combination for a happy, healthy mouth." —Johnnybombplate
A Lee Beauty callus remover
If you need a rasp, this one
has THOUSANDS of 5-star ratings.Promising review
: "I have had bad calluses on my feet since I was a kid. I have tried EVERYTHING to get rid of them. This stuff works better than anything I’ve ever tried.
I soaked my feet in warm water, applied the gel and left it on for 10 minutes. I wiped the gel off and briefly soaked my feet again. I then used a rasp and was amazed at how much tough skin came off.
I’m glad no one else saw it because it was embarrassing. Lol! Highly recommend!!" —InfoSec
A brilliantly engineered O-Cedar mop and bucket set
Reviewers say the wringing system is a total game changer — all you have to do is press the pedal down with your foot, and it'll spin away excess water (like in the GIF above). Another plus is the mop head, which has a unique triangular shape for getting into hard-to-reach corners and can be cleaned in the washing machine.Promising review:
"This mop is fantastic!!! I clean for a living and use professional equipment provided to me...I use THIS mop at home and I like it even better!
Easy to use, great on my vinyl plank flooring, and works great getting into small areas like around the toilet. I normally use a steam mop or a microfiber mop head on a push mop, and I think this mop does a much better job. Very happy with this purchase...would definitely recommend!" —Kellj23Another promising review:
"OK, I am like, obsessed with this mop. It is just extremely well designed in almost every way. The handle is extendable but collapses pretty small, the mop head is removable and can be put in the wash, the mop head is triangle shaped so it fits in corners, the spin pump is easy to use and gets water out super efficiently.
The only small thing is that the mop bucket doesn't have wheels. But it's so forgivable given everything else." —Rex
A useful gadget called the Bug Bite Thing
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more.Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and I have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness, and I am convinced it works! I have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" —Joe
A detangling brush designed to just glide right through even the most snarl-prone hair
This brush is designed to work on all hair types and also works on wet and dry hair so you don't have to time out your brushing. Promising review
: "I loooove this detangling brush. It has replaced most of my detangling products. I use less leave-in and I don’t have as much breakage. It doesn’t catch in my 4C hair and I haven’t had a problem with single strand knots (if you know, you know) since I’ve been using it.
I’m in the process of growing my hair out again just because it makes my hair care regimen so much easier. Dry or wet, you will get your money's worth and your hair will thank you!" —Lauren WardAnother promising review:
"I never write reviews, however this brush has been an absolute game changer for us. My daughter has very thin hair, it mats and tangles easily.
For years I have tried making various "wet brushes" work, but they never did — even when paired with detangle sprays or leave-in conditioner, brushing her hair was always a chore and struggle, she hated it. I found this brush on a blog for "parent must-have' items. It's only been a few days, but already this brush allows her (six-years-old) to brush her hair and actually get the tangles out without my help, and then when I brush through there is no more fighting.
I'm not sure what type she is (1A maybe), but the blog was right, this is an absolute parent must-have!" —Alynmoe06
A lipstick-size cordless portable charger
I'd had my eye on this bad boy for a while, and finally ordered it to take on a two-week trip to Europe. Let me tell you: LIFESAVER.
I'm the type of person who loves to spend hours and hours exploring new cities, but with the amount of photos and videos I take, my phone's battery tends to drain really quickly (relying on Google Maps to get literally everywhere doesn't help, either). With this, I knew I'd have some backup when there weren't any outlets nearby, and it was *so* nice not having to connect my phone to a clunky charging bank via cord.
100% recommend!Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble
A lightweight deep-tissue massage gun
It comes with five massage heads and five speed levels to try out — and weighs just 1.5 pounds.Promising review:
"I have had chronic issues with pain caused by severely knotted muscles. This massager changed my life!
I have tried muscle relaxers, stretching, and many other things, but a couple of muscles in my upper back would just knot up with any stress, physical or emotional, and the pain was nearly constant. I used this for about a half hour on all of my muscles with the first use, and the effects were immediate and profound. Pain relief was instant, and occasional use for a couple of minutes to the affected areas has been able to maintain that relief.
I loved it so much, I bought one for my brother, who says it is helping him tremendously, as well. I have charged my massager twice in the last two months, battery life is excellent!
" —Patty S.
A three-outlet power strip
Promising review:
"Did y’all know they made these?!? Okay, I was moving some furniture around in the guest room and my beautiful bride just wasn’t happy with how far the dresser stood out from the wall because of the TV plug. She said there has to be some way to fix that in this day and time. Know what? She was right! I did some searching on the old internet and found these. I put it on the outlet behind the dresser and shoved it into place. Just so y’all know, the wall plug is indeed flat and it’s designed to cover the whole plug when you use it. Please don’t ask me how thin or thick it is, cause I already put it behind the dresser and I dang shore ain’t about to pull it out to measure it for someone’s question. Just know that it’s flatter’n a bug in a windscreen and works great!" —James P.
An OXO sink strainer
My sink used to get clogged all the time, leaving me with a foot of dirty water just hanging out for half the day until it would finally make its way down (disgusting). Now that I have this bad boy, I can toss out all of those icky particles before they make a mess of my pipes by simply flipping it inside out. For such an inexpensive product, it really is a daily lifesaver and could even save you lots of money on plumber visits in the future! Oh, and now you won't have to worry about any precious jewelry slipping down into the depths of your sink while you're doing dishes. Promising review:
"I just recently moved and was looking for a solution since I no longer have a garbage disposal. My sister told me not to waste my time with any of the mesh/grid-looking strainers. She told me specifically about this strainer and said it's the easiest to clean and keep clean by far. She certainly wasn't lying. It fits perfectly over my drain and doesn't move around or lift at all when there is excess water in the sink.
When it comes time to clean it I just dump it first, and then if there are any stragglers I just pop up the bottom and give it a good shake. Works every time. No weird goop residue like in previous strainers. I love it. It works for my home perfectly." —Kindle Customer
An anti-blister balm
Promising review:
"Saw this product in a TikTok review and thought to give it a go. I definitely say it causes new shoes to be less painful; however, if you apply a lot it can be a little transferable on shoes. Overall though I think this product is definitely worth it and it does make a difference with new shoe wear!" —Mich Elle
A handy no-touch thermometer
Promising review:
"This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have!
If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in, and you get a reading in about one second.This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate.
We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
Some reusable silicone Stasher bags
Sure, they might seem a little pricey per bag, but just think of all the money you'll save by not buying the single-use ones. Oh, and if they happen to stain, just leave them in the sun for a bit or pop 'em in the dishwasher. BuzzFeed Shopping's Natalie Brown says:
"I have been using these for literally years and years now, and they still look brand new, function flawlessly, and have saved me from using so many disposable plastic bags! I couldn't recommend them more."Promising review:
"This was a great deal that I couldn't pass up. I am actively trying to eliminate all plastics from my household and these are wonderful. I love Stasher bags and the quality is way better than any other silicone bags I have used
. I have had some for years and they are still in just as great shape as when I got them
. Love that you can freeze with them and they don't take up tons of space
. I have never cooked with them but I would bet they hold up to their claims. They aren't cheap, but well worth the money! Highly recommend!" —TillyTally25
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
A Wi-Fi extender
It covers up to 1,500 square feet and can connect to 25 devices.Promising review:
"The router in my house is located on the third floor. It easily covers the main level as well as the second floor. Anything I have in the basement has very spotty coverage, including two security cameras. Adding this device was quick and has given me the coverage that both cameras are connected with a strong signal on its own network.
Probably took me no more than 15 minutes to get it going." —W. Huber
A very meta hairbrush cleaning brush
Reviewers recommend giving your brush a good soak in warm water after using this tool to make it shine.Promising review:
"It seemed ridiculous to buy a brush for my hairbrush, butthis really works!
I had recently bought a new hairbrush and I was shocked by the amount of fuzzies and dust that it accumulated so quickly — it looked dirty! I found this and scrubbed my regular hairbrush and all the lint/fuzzies came out. The bristles are very stiff so I was worried about damaging the boar bristles in my hairbrush but it didn’t at all.I feel like my hairbrush is a lot cleaner now!
" —Kate
A helpful set of Wad-Free pads
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small biz. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads, and even brought them on Shark Tank
.Promising review:
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
An all-inclusive 17-piece knife set
The set comes with 13 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, and a two-stage knife sharpener. Oh, and there's even a dedicated PIZZA KNIFE.Promising review:
"These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block.
Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter, being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" —Sadie Allen
A waterproof pouch for keeping your precious phone safe on canoe trips
It fits any phone up to seven inches diagonally, and you can also use it to keep your ID and money from getting wet.BuzzFeed Shopping's Emma Lord says:
"It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options)."Promising review:
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone!
He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald
A pair of Drop Stop seat gap fillers
These Drop Stop seat gap fillers were originally featured on Shark Tank
.Promising review:
"Decided to try these while I was still a bit skeptical that they'd work. I found they fit well in the space. I had to squish them in the space and then they expand back to fill the gap. We've dropped a couple of things that would have most likely gone into that space and it was nice to see it do its job.
Worth the money and decided I'm going to give this product as gifts this year. Figure most people won't already own it but would love to have it if they got a chance to try a set." —Amazon Customer
An oh-so-cute Little Elf gift wrap cutter
Psst: This genius product was on Shark Tank
. All you do is pull out your wrapping paper to your desired size, slip it around the roll, and slide it down so its blade can slice through the paper in a perfectly straight line. Promising review:
"The Little Elf actually cut my Christmas gift wrapping time by two-thirds.
It took me a couple of times to get the hang of how to use the Elf, but once I had it, it was simple. The cut is nice and clean, unlike what I was getting by using scissors.
Wrapping paper has become so thin these days that unless the cutter (scissors, knife, whatever) is extremely sharp, the paper will tear. I looked at the cutters of about six different products, but kept going back to the Little Elf as the cutter was placed in the product at a slightly different angle. The angle aided in the nice, clean cut.
Great product!" —Julia Henry
A jewelry-cleaning stick with flexible micro bristles
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will.
I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago
. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather
A dishwasher magnet
Promising review:
"What took them so long?? Every household should have one of these. Does your partner point to the dishwasher and ask you, "Hey, are these good?" Mine did, almost daily. Not anymore, though! A breeze to install (our dishwasher is magnetic, but I'm really glad it came with adhesive pads — someday when we move, if we need them we have them!), and even though I bought it (mostly) as a joke, I use the heck out of it.
Slides easily when it needs to." —Andrea Braun
A sheet of LED dimming covers
Each pack contains over 100 peel-and-stick dimming covers in different shapes and sizes.Promising review:
"Great purchase! The sheet comes with so many sizes and shapes — it will take me a while to use all of these, and so smart that you can stack them to adjust the brightness.
We purchased a new cat feeder and the indicator light is huge and unnecessarily bright (see photo with cat wondering when he can have more — before dimmer). Slapped one of these on, and it’s much better (photo without cat — after dimmer). Thank you for an excellent product!" —danelle
A pack of travel pill organizers
Each container has eight compartments: six smaller ones and two larger ones. Plus, they even come with blank labels.Promising review:
"I browsed several options for pill containers to use while traveling. I was looking for more than four compartments while still being compact. This container worked perfectly! The side with the two bigger compartments was necessary for my large daily multivitamin, while the smaller compartments held several doses of OTC medications to be used as needed. The container is very durable and I really like the security of the outside clasp.
The standard weekly pill container I had been using was too long for my purse and the slots popped open on occasion. Not with this guy! I plan to use another one of the three containers for a first aid kit.
" —Melissa
A LifeStraw that removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria
It works on up to 1,000 gallons of water before it needs to be replaced, and for each one purchased, a child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year.Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.Promising review
: "I bought this item for a hiking/camping trip in the Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and did it work amazing! It is an advantage to carry this around with you instead of bottles of water or a hydration pack. I was not afraid at one second to stick this into a random creek we came across and start to drink.
The initial drink was a little tough. (Just need to get the water through the filter) But I would rather it be like that, so I know that the filter is doing its job. After that, the rest of the sips were easy. Make sure you clean this according to the instructions after each use. Do not hesitate to purchase this product and use it in a water source when you are thirsty." —Gadde15
A time-saving grape cutter
Psst: It's not just for grapes! It's also perfect for cherry tomatoes, olives, and many reviewers say it works for a variety of fruits.Promising review
: "I swear by this product. It’s essential for parents to keep round-shaped food items sliced and safe for eating. It’s also three times faster than slicing individually. It’s so fast, easy to clean and use!
LOVE it." —Angie
A handy little cleaning ball
Promising review:
"I found out about this little gadget from a TikTok video, and I thought I'd give it a try. I usually keep some sort of snack in my purse, and as much as I try to keep the containers sealed and to keep my bags clean, I inevitably end up with those annoying little micro-crumbs at the bottom. As soon as I ordered this ball, I put it straight into my purse, and within a day or two, it was already time to wash it! It picks up a lot for being so small!
Pro tip: To open it, squeeze the thick ring around the middle and it should pop apart pretty easily. Rinse off the sticky ball part with just water, then put it back together and let it air dry for a couple of hours. Good as new!
I highly recommend this product. Whether you have kids or not, bags just get lint and teeny tiny little crumbs over time. Buy it!!" —Sarah Couv
A clutter-eliminating set of adhesive cable clips
Promising review:
"It was always a pain to reach down the side of my bed to reach my chargers, not to mention the wad of cables I’d have to sift through just to charge my phone. I finally searched for a solution and came across these. They’re great! They’re really easy to stick on and they stay in place.
I haven’t had an issue of them falling off. Whenever I need to charge a device they’re right next to me, easy to reach and untangled. I definitely recommend!" —Nurse Nelis
A handy pack of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets
Promising review:
"Got an air fryer for Christmas and still working out the timing. This cheat sheet is easy to read, hangs on the fridge (magnetic!), and saves so much time and effort
in looking up time and temp for a multitude of foods includingroasting fresh meats/vegetables or crisping up pre-packed frozen goodies
." —Bob Romero
