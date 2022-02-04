Amazon The Elover pillow and Boppy pillow from Amazon.

The myriad delights of pregnancy include all sorts of both expected and unexpected joys and discomforts. Nausea, fatigue, anxiety, euphoria, shiny hair and glowing skin can come and go depending on your body’s unique composition. But one thing is for certain: As your body changes to accommodate a growing baby, sleeping comfortably becomes much more challenging.

There are all sorts of products aimed at helping expectant parents feel more comfortable in their bodies, but none are as essential and timeless as a pregnancy pillow.

Dr. Navya Mysore, a primary care physician and national program medical director of sexual and reproductive health at One Medical, told us that maternity pillows give added support to your body — typically the belly, but many also provide back and hip support.

She explained that a pregnancy pillow can help with “mechanical lower back pain from pregnancy and aches and pains that are normal and continue as the pregnancy progresses.”

She noted that most people start to use a pregnancy pillow in their second trimester, as the belly starts to grow more, and when it becomes important to sleep on your side as opposed to your back. However, there is no medical need to use a pillow, and you don’t have to use one if you don’t feel like you particularly need it.

Depending on your body’s particular needs and given the fact that there are multiple types of pillows available for different kinds of sleepers, Mysore recommends finding the type of pregnancy pillow that works for you.

“If you are more of a stomach sleeper, you may want to use the pillow to support the belly, so you are not putting undue pressure on the inferior vena cava, which is a major blood vessel. Increased pressure on the vena cava for long periods can cause lower blood pressure and potentially make you feel dizzy and nauseous.”

And while these pillows can be quite a financial investment, Mysore said they can be used long after pregnancy, and can actually be quite beneficial for other physical ailments, as well. “These supportive pillows can be used by anyone and can help with various musculoskeletal injuries by giving added support,” she said. It’s definitely worth checking with your primary care provider to see if this is something that could be worth exploring.

In an effort to help you have the most comfortable pregnancy possible, we rounded up some of the best maternity pillows on the market. There’s something for every type of sleeper and need, so get ready for the dreamiest, coziest sleep of your life. You’ll definitely want to get as much of it as you can before your sweet kid arrives.

