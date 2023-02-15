February is swiftly clipping by as it does every year. How is it that Valentine’s Day has already come and gone? We’re creeping up on President’s Day, and not only do many of us get a much-needed long weekend, but sales abound — making it the perfect time to stock up on everything from home goods like furniture, bedding and decor to fashion and more. But staying on top of myriad emails touting our favorite brands’ deals can be downright overwhelming. The inbox is officially at capacity!
But never fear, we’ve made it easy for you by rounding up all the very best sales happening this week. Consider this your one-stop shop for can’t-miss deals across every category. We’ll be updating this guide as the week goes on as sales go live, so make sure you check back in throughout the coming days. I hope you’ve been saving up, because some of these sales are just too good to pass up. Keep reading to get the scoop and pick up some majorly discounted goodies while you still can.
The Best President’s Day Sales On Furniture
Burrow
The more you buy, the more you save this weekend at Burrow. Use code PREZ23 now through February 26 and get savings of at least 15% off when you spend over $1,599.
Apt2B
Now through February 21, buy more and save more during Apt 2B's President's Day sale. Take up to 15% off storewide and 30% off orders of $5,499 or more.
Article
Take your pick of delightfully luxurious home decor items, from furniture to lighting and more at a range of price points at Article. Now through February 20, get up to 30% off select items.
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Turn your home into a serene retreat with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' beautiful wares. Now through February 26
, Comfort Club
members can enjoy 25% off all upholstery and case goods for dining, rugs, lighting and decor, including wall art and mirrors.
Sobel Westex Home
Save 10-25% on pillows and 75% off clearance items at Sobel Westex Home now through February 20.
Shop Kardiel
This week, take an extra 15% off already marked-down pieces with the code FLAG15. Take advantage of these deals now through February 18.
Edloe Finch
Now through February 22, get up to 20% off sitewide at Edloe Finch. Elegant boho chic never looked so good.
McGee & Co
Rejuvenate your space with McGee & Co and get up to 25% off sitewide now through February 21.
Albany Park
Spruce up your space and take advantage of Albany Park's President's Day sale now through February 22. Get up to 25% off storewide (up to $1,200 off) and free shipping.
The Best President’s Day Sales On Home Goods
Blinds.com
Get some much-needed rest with the help of fresh new window treatments. Now through February 22, save up to 45% off sitewide and get an extra 5% off every order.
Case-Mate
Now through February 28, you can snag 40% off all phone cases at Case-Mate with the code CASE40.
Pottery Barn
Save up to 50% off on furniture, bedding, home decor and more starting now. There's no time like the present to beautify your space.
Our Place
Get the internet-famous beautiful Always Pan from Our Place on sale for 25% off now through February 28.
BioBidet
Jump on the bidet craze and find out what it's all about with BioBidet's popular toilet attachments. Get up to $700 off select products now through February 20.
Sodastream
If you're a seltzer lover, it might be time to splurge on a Sodastream. From now through February 18, get $30 off all one-touch sparkling water makers. From February 19 through March 4, build your own bundles and save.
The Best President’s Day Sales On Apparel
Boden
Nowthrough February 20, get 25% off full-price items at Boden with code N4R7 and stock up on stylish digs for the whole family.
The Best President's Day Sales On Bedding
Brooklinen
Enjoy 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen from February 15 through February 23. There's no better excuse to freshen up your linens, invest in new towels or splurge on a delightful new robe.
Nest Bedding
Give your bedroom a spring refresh at Nest Bedding. From February 15 through February 28, save up to 50% off mattresses, up to 60% off bedding and 10% off furniture.
Crane & Canopy
Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and home decor February 15 through February 21 at Crane & Canopy.
Cozy Earth
Find out why Cozy Earth has made Oprah's "My Favorite Things" list five years in a row when you snag some new cozy bedding, sweet jammies and more. Get 30% off sitewide with code PRESIDENTSDAYSALE now through February 24.
The Best President’s Day Sales On Mattresses
Purple
Score up to $900 off a Purple mattress set and save up to 25% on pillows, bedding and more now through February 28.
Emma Sleep
Get up to 50% off plus free pillows with the purchase of the Emma Climax Hybrid mattress from February 15 through February 28.
Zoma
Get $150 off any mattress with the code WIN150 now through February 27.