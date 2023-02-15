ShoppingStylehomepresident's day sale

The Best Presidents Day 2023 Sales To Shop This Week

Consider this your one-stop shop for can't-miss deals across every category.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43748&u1=63e6839ce4b022eb3e2ffb13&murl=https%3A%2F%2Ftourparavel.com%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Paravel suitcase" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e6839ce4b022eb3e2ffb13" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43748&u1=63e6839ce4b022eb3e2ffb13&murl=https%3A%2F%2Ftourparavel.com%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Paravel suitcase</a>, <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2F&sid=63e6839ce4b022eb3e2ffb13&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Our Place pan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e6839ce4b022eb3e2ffb13" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2F&sid=63e6839ce4b022eb3e2ffb13&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Our Place pan</a> and <a href="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12090-265720-177210?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwearpact.com%2F&sid=63e6839ce4b022eb3e2ffb13&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Pact organic cotton clothing" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e6839ce4b022eb3e2ffb13" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12090-265720-177210?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwearpact.com%2F&sid=63e6839ce4b022eb3e2ffb13&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Pact organic cotton clothing</a>
Paravel, Our Place, Pact
A Paravel suitcase, Our Place pan and Pact organic cotton clothing

February is swiftly clipping by as it does every year. How is it that Valentine’s Day has already come and gone? We’re creeping up on President’s Day, and not only do many of us get a much-needed long weekend, but sales abound — making it the perfect time to stock up on everything from home goods like furniture, bedding and decor to fashion and more. But staying on top of myriad emails touting our favorite brands’ deals can be downright overwhelming. The inbox is officially at capacity!

But never fear, we’ve made it easy for you by rounding up all the very best sales happening this week. Consider this your one-stop shop for can’t-miss deals across every category. We’ll be updating this guide as the week goes on as sales go live, so make sure you check back in throughout the coming days. I hope you’ve been saving up, because some of these sales are just too good to pass up. Keep reading to get the scoop and pick up some majorly discounted goodies while you still can.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The Best President’s Day Sales On Furniture

1
Burrow
Burrow
The more you buy, the more you save this weekend at Burrow. Use code PREZ23 now through February 26 and get savings of at least 15% off when you spend over $1,599.
Shop Burrow
2
Apt 2B
Apt2B
Now through February 21, buy more and save more during Apt 2B's President's Day sale. Take up to 15% off storewide and 30% off orders of $5,499 or more.
Shop Apt 2B
3
Article
Article
Take your pick of delightfully luxurious home decor items, from furniture to lighting and more at a range of price points at Article. Now through February 20, get up to 30% off select items.
Shop Article
4
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Turn your home into a serene retreat with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' beautiful wares. Now through February 26, Comfort Club members can enjoy 25% off all upholstery and case goods for dining, rugs, lighting and decor, including wall art and mirrors.
Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
5
Sobel Westex Home
Sobel Westex Home
Save 10-25% on pillows and 75% off clearance items at Sobel Westex Home now through February 20.
Shop Sobel Westex Home
6
Kardiel
Shop Kardiel
This week, take an extra 15% off already marked-down pieces with the code FLAG15. Take advantage of these deals now through February 18.
Shop Kardiel
7
Edloe Finch
Edloe Finch
Now through February 22, get up to 20% off sitewide at Edloe Finch. Elegant boho chic never looked so good.
Shop Edloe Finch
8
McGee & Co
McGee & Co
Rejuvenate your space with McGee & Co and get up to 25% off sitewide now through February 21.
Shop McGee & Co
9
Albany Park
Albany Park
Spruce up your space and take advantage of Albany Park's President's Day sale now through February 22. Get up to 25% off storewide (up to $1,200 off) and free shipping.
Shop Albany Park

The Best President’s Day Sales On Home Goods

1
Blinds.com
Blinds.com
Get some much-needed rest with the help of fresh new window treatments. Now through February 22, save up to 45% off sitewide and get an extra 5% off every order.
Shop Blinds.com
2
Case-Mate
Case-Mate
Now through February 28, you can snag 40% off all phone cases at Case-Mate with the code CASE40.
Shop Case-Mate
3
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Save up to 50% off on furniture, bedding, home decor and more starting now. There's no time like the present to beautify your space.
Shop Pottery Barn
4
Our Place
Our Place
Get the internet-famous beautiful Always Pan from Our Place on sale for 25% off now through February 28.
Shop Our Place
5
BioBidet
BioBidet
Jump on the bidet craze and find out what it's all about with BioBidet's popular toilet attachments. Get up to $700 off select products now through February 20.
Shop BioBidet
6
Sodastream
Sodastream
If you're a seltzer lover, it might be time to splurge on a Sodastream. From now through February 18, get $30 off all one-touch sparkling water makers. From February 19 through March 4, build your own bundles and save.
Shop Sodastream

The Best President’s Day Sales On Apparel

1
Boden
Boden
Nowthrough February 20, get 25% off full-price items at Boden with code N4R7 and stock up on stylish digs for the whole family.
Shop Boden

The Best President's Day Sales On Bedding

1
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Enjoy 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen from February 15 through February 23. There's no better excuse to freshen up your linens, invest in new towels or splurge on a delightful new robe.
Shop Brooklinen
2
Nest Bedding
Nest Bedding
Give your bedroom a spring refresh at Nest Bedding. From February 15 through February 28, save up to 50% off mattresses, up to 60% off bedding and 10% off furniture.
Shop Nest Bedding
3
Crane & Canopy
Crane & Canopy
Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and home decor February 15 through February 21 at Crane & Canopy.
Shop Crane & Canopy
4
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth
Find out why Cozy Earth has made Oprah's "My Favorite Things" list five years in a row when you snag some new cozy bedding, sweet jammies and more. Get 30% off sitewide with code PRESIDENTSDAYSALE now through February 24.
Shop Cozy Earth

The Best President’s Day Sales On Mattresses

1
Purple
Purple
Score up to $900 off a Purple mattress set and save up to 25% on pillows, bedding and more now through February 28.
Shop Purple
2
Emma Sleep
Emma Sleep
Get up to 50% off plus free pillows with the purchase of the Emma Climax Hybrid mattress from February 15 through February 28.
Shop Emma Sleep
3
Zoma
Zoma
Get $150 off any mattress with the code WIN150 now through February 27.
Shop Zoma
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A giant 10-foot blanket big enough for you and your family

29 Splurge-Worthy Things Homebodies Will Love To Have This Winter

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Deinfluencing: The TikTok Trend Taking Influencers Down A Slippery Slope

Wellness

12 Sneaky Causes Of Heart Palpitations That Aren’t Stress Or Caffeine

Travel

14 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Santa Fe

Work/Life

How To Sell Your Ideas To Others At Work

Parenting

16 Tweets About Rihanna’s Pregnancy That Show We’re All Getting Better At This

Food & Drink

The Surprising Link Between Your Calcium Consumption And Heart Health

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Relationships

This Science-Backed Trick Could Help Prevent Infidelity In A Relationship

Shopping

25 TikTok Cleaning Products With Satisfying Results

Shopping

Get Rihanna's Exact Super Bowl Halftime Look With These 3 Products

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

16 Emergency Items You Should Have In Case Of An Earthquake, According To Experts

Home & Living

This Psychological Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

A Film Expert Explains Why Your TV Really Needs A Soundbar (And Which Ones To Buy)

Shopping

These Skin Care Products Are The Most Effective, According To Derms and Reviewers

Shopping

The Best Desk Chairs, According To Gamers Who Are Always On The Computer

Shopping

The Best Pilates Equipment For Home Workouts

Shopping

38 Products That Managed To Win Skeptical Reviewers Over

Shopping

38 Travel Products For Anyone Who Thrives On Planning Ahead

Shopping

This Affordable Chunky Loafer From Target Is Giving Us Designer Vibes

Shopping

Walmart Has Some Really Affordable Snow Gear For Kids

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Lanshin Is The Authentic Gua Sha Brand You Should Know About

Shopping

I Found The Best Low-Profile Winter Walking Shoe

Work/Life

Black People Who Follow This Common Career Advice Face Backlash From White Managers

Food & Drink

Do Your Partner's Disgusting Eating Habits Drive You Crazy? Read This.

Food & Drink

These Are The Most-Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

Parenting

30 Questions To Ask Your Kid Beyond 'How Was Your Day?'

Wellness

Why Are My Boobs So Itchy?

Food & Drink

5 Spices That Doctors Say Can Improve Your Heart Health

Shopping

34 Quick And Easy Beauty Products That All Lazy People Need To Know About

Parenting

How To Understand What Prenatal Genetic Test Results Actually Mean

Wellness

10 Genius Ways To Switch Your Brain Into 'Leisure Mode'

Home & Living

It's Time To Stop Using Dryer Sheets In Your Laundry. Here's Why.

Work/Life

Should Child Acting Just Be Banned Already?

Shopping

Apple AirPods Pro Are Still On Sale (But Probably Not For Much Longer)

Shopping

32 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By

Parenting

20 Funny Tweets About Kids' Strange Birthday Party Themes

Parenting

The Rudest Things You Can Say To A Pregnant Person

Style & Beauty

Massage Therapists Reveal What They Think When You Fall Asleep, Pass Gas Or Worse