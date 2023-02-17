Shoppingcookingsaleskitchen

The Best Presidents Day Sales On Cookware, Kitchen And Dining Goods

Shop discounted cookware and dining items at Amazon, Target, Wayfair and more.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fcast-iron-always-pan%3Fvariant%3D41793891107010&sid=63ee4208e4b022eb3e352701&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Our Place cast iron Always Pan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ee4208e4b022eb3e352701" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12489-265720-217808?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fcast-iron-always-pan%3Fvariant%3D41793891107010&sid=63ee4208e4b022eb3e352701&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Our Place cast iron Always Pan</a>, <a href="https://williams-sonoma.pdy5.net/c/2706071/265127/4291?subId1=63ee4208e4b022eb3e352701&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fstaub-deep-oven%2F" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Staub enameled cast iron dutch oven" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ee4208e4b022eb3e352701" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://williams-sonoma.pdy5.net/c/2706071/265127/4291?subId1=63ee4208e4b022eb3e352701&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fstaub-deep-oven%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Staub enameled cast iron dutch oven</a> and <a href="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-13720150?sid=63ee4208e4b022eb3e352701&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Fbreville-the-barista-express-coffee-espresso-maker-vil1117.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Breville Barista Express espresso maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ee4208e4b022eb3e352701" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-13720150?sid=63ee4208e4b022eb3e352701&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Fbreville-the-barista-express-coffee-espresso-maker-vil1117.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Breville Barista Express espresso maker</a>
Our Place, Williams-Sonoma, Wayfair
Our Place cast iron Always Pan, Staub enameled cast iron dutch oven and Breville Barista Express espresso maker

If you’re looking for a sign that it’s time to upgrade your kitchen setup, this is it. The best time to do so is right now because there are tons of kitchen and dining deals happening in celebration of Presidents Day.

Many retailers ― including Target, Wayfair and Amazon ― are slicing prices on popular appliances, cookware, utensils and more. So if your air fryer has seen better days and you’re in need of a replacement, or you’re finally ready to join the espresso machine club, use the holiday to treat yourself (and your kitchen).

To help you narrow down the best deals, we rounded up the ones worthy of your coins below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Amazon
Mega-retailer Amazon always has tons of great deals available, including impressive discounts on cookware and kitchen appliances like 20% off this Dash clear view toaster.
Shop sale at Amazon
2
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart's kitchen and dining savings include price cuts on tons of appliances, cookware sets, utensils and more. You can even get the Vitamix One blender for 48% off right now.
Shop sale at Walmart
3
Wayfair
Wayfair
Enjoy up to 70% off during Wayfair's Presidents Day clearance sale with huge savings on splurge-worthy appliances, including 25% off the Breville Barista Express espresso maker.
Shop sale at Wayfair
4
Target
Target
Refresh your kitchen appliances by taking advantage of the sale at Target right now, including 38% off the KitchenAid professional 5-quart stand mixer.
Shop sale at Target
5
Our Place
Our Place
Through Feb. 28, get up to 31% off select items, including 25% off the cast iron Always Pan, as a part of Our Place's Sizzle Sale.
Shop sale at Our Place
6
Macy‘s
Macy’s
To mark Presidents Day, the heritage department store is offering a wide range of discounts, including on kitchen and home goods. Take advantage of 47% off this 22-piece set of Pyrex storage containers in every size you could possibly need.
Shop sale at Macy's
7
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Though Urban Outfitters may not be the first place you look for cute kitchen decor and dining furniture, it should be. Right now, there's a selection of kitchenware and barware on sale, including a vibrant green bar cart for 50% off.
Shop sale at Urban Outfitters
8
Crate and Barrel
Crate and Barrel
Get up to 60% off kitchen items during Crate and Barrel's Presidents Day clearance sale and stock up on the brand's 10-piece glass food storage set, which is 40% off.
Shop sale at Crate and Barrel
9
Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma
Get up to 70% off cookware, cutlery, kitchen electronics and more during Williams-Sonoma's Presidents Day sale. The discounts include a Staub enameled cast iron dutch oven starting at $199.95.
Shop sale at Williams-Sonoma
10
West Elm
West Elm
Every cupboard needs a quality pasta bowl set and you can get a stoneware set of four during West Elm's Presidents Day sale. The retailer is offering up to 50% off select items, including kitchen and dining picks.
Shop sale at West Elm
11
McGee and Co.
McGee and Co.
Elevated furniture and home goods imprint McGee and Co. is offering up to 25% off on select bestsellers through Feb. 21. Included in the sale is a slew of kitchen furniture and accessories, including dining tables and chairs, dinnerware and this oversized serving board.
Shop sale at McGee and Co.
12
Made In Cookware
Made In Cookware
Through Feb. 20, get up to 30% off Made In Cookware items including bakeware, tableware, and this four-piece knife set.
Shop sale at Made In Cookware
13
Overstock
Overstock
Overstock's Presidents Day sale includes savings of up to 70% off, plus an additonal 10% off on select dinnerware, barware, cookware, cutlery and appliances including the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 indoor grill.
Shop sale at Overstock
14
Houzz
Houzz
Get up to 70% off Houzz's elevated kitchen and dining furniture, including dining tables, chairs and stools, and 29% off a rustic oak bar cart fit for an earthy aesthetic.
Shop sale at Houzz
15
GreenPan
GreenPan
Get 30% off GreenPan's entire site, which includes grill pans, roasters, cutlery and a ceramic nonstick griddle perfect for delicious pancakes.
Shop sale at GreenPan
16
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
Sur La Table's sale offerings include deals on a variety of brands, including Staub, Cuisinart, Breville and 28% off All-Clad's 3-piece skillet set.
Shop sale at Sur La Table
17
The Six Bells
The Six Bells
When you use code DINEIN, you can get 20% off The Six Bells' dining and cooking collection (including a set of green checkered oven mitts) through Feb. 20.
Shop sale at The Six Bells
A sliding shelf to make accessing back-hiding items easier

33 Products You Need If You Dream Of An Organized Kitchen

