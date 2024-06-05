ShoppinghomeCleaningpressure washers

The Best Pressure Washers On Amazon To Blast Away Grime

The highest-rated gas and electric models to blast away dirt on your home, patio, sidewalk and more.
The Kärcher K1700 Max 2125 PSI electric pressure washer, Westinghouse WPX3400 gas pressure washer and the Sun Joe SPX3001 14.5 amp electric pressure washer.
Now that the summer season is officially in full swing, you’ll likely want to make use of your outdoor spaces, whether it’s a small balcony, a backyard, a porch deck or otherwise. Regardless of whether you plan on doing a lot of entertaining or not, it’s nice to give the exterior portions of the home a nice scrubbing so you can enjoy the look and feel of it all — and there’s no better way to do so than by giving everything a good, thorough power washing.

Gone are the days of having to rent monstrously large, dangerous machines or hiring off-duty college kids to spray the outside of your home. A whole range of effective, powerful and easy-to-use power washers are available at a range of price points, so you can DIY the chore.

Below, we’ve rounded up the seven most popular and highest-rated power washers at Amazon. Use them to clean everything from your RV, fences, patio, sidewalk, the exterior of your house and and beyond. It’s definitely an investment and will require you to have available storage space, but you’ll get so much use out of it over the coming years that it’ll be worth every penny.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Westinghouse WPX3400 gas pressure washer
A gas-powered option with some of the best reviews on Amazon

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Among the highest-rated of our options, this popular pressure washer is gas-powered. It features a 25-foot-long flexible, abrasion-resistant hose, five quick-connect nozzles, a strong and sturdy stainless steel construction and a powerful pump that emits 2.6 gallons of water (with or without soap) per minute. Several reviewers consider this power washer among the best of the best.

Promising review: "The unit was well packaged, easy to assemble and quick to start. More power than I anticipated. Components and design thoughtful...easy access to attach water supply and power out hose line. This machine lives up to its reputation as a top consumer product in its category. I expect it to hold up and perform long term so long as I service it regularly, store it properly and keep all the nuts and fasteners checked and and tight as all power washers experience vibration in use. For the price and power, it is best in class" — Jerry E Gorde
$349 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Sun Joe SPX3000 electric pressure washer
A versatile, under-$200 washer that's compatible with your garden hose

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This popular Sun Joe power washer has a 1,800-watt motor that can be put to work on all manner of tough jobs. It has five quick-connect spray tips and two removable detergent tanks that can carry and store different types of cleaning products. This also has a garden hose adapter, a 20-foot-long hose and weighs less than 25 pounds.

Promising review: "Reliable and dependable. Bought it a year ago to clean several things on our new house. We first cleaned the deck with no issues. Dust it out this spring to clean the accumulating musk on the north side of the house and viola! It worked so well that I ended up pressure cleaning the entire house. Results? It looks like if I just painted! This is a reliable and dependable piece of equipment. Is it "professional" grade 4000 or 6000 PSI? No, but it doesn't matter. If you are a home owner and want to save thousands in cleaning this will do it! Also, there is nothing more satisfying than pressure cleaning. Recommended!" — Alex
$199 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Greenworks 2000 PSI electric pressure washer
A HuffPost-reader beloved lightweight option.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This compact pressure washer doesn’t use oil or give out any emissions. Outputting 1.1 gallons per minute with 2,000 pounds of pressureper square inch, it is incredibly powerful for a smaller machine and is perfect for small to medium projects and residential settings. It has a 35-foot power cord and a 20-foot, high-pressure hose. The washer comes with three nozzles, including one for high-pressure medium-angle spraying and one for soap application. While you can buy extra nozzles, many reviews note that it's unnecessary.

Promising review: “This has got to [be] an Amazon best kept secret. After a bad experience with a pressure washer with outstanding specifications and upon arrival discovering it had proprietary hose connections preventing the use of a aftermarket hose, I settled on this bad boy.I was pleasantly surprised. It has industry standard M22 connections on the outlet and wand and the materials are over 95% metal. Pressure and GPM are ideal for my intended purpose of car care and light duty pressure washing around the house and yard. I would recommend this unit to anyone looking for a light duty well built pressure washer.” — lewisempire
$189.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Kärcher K1700 Max 2125 PSI electric pressure washer
A lightweight electric model that's easy to set up

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This relatively lightweight (under 21 pounds) powerwasher from Kärcher operates at 1,700 PSI, so you know it's working with a powerful (and efficient) motor. It includes a quick-connecting steel wand with three different spray nozzles for all your tough jobs and hard-to-reach spots. The 20-foot high-pressure hose is kink-resistant and can be stored in its included removable storage container. The power washer also includes a removable detergent tank. Be sure to clip the coupon for an extra 10% off. The savings will be reflected at checkout, not in in your cart.

Promising review: "I am very pleased with my purchase of the Karcher K2300PS. An excellent package in a compact size. Has good storage for nozzles and other items right on the unit, very handy. It is so much quieter than my previous gas powered pressure washer. It was easy to set up, no tools required. Had occasion to call Karcher Support and was very impressed with customer support response. It works very well and I am very pleased with the results." — JEM
$147.98 at Amazon (regularly $199.99)
5
Amazon
Craftsman electric pressure washer
A small-space cleaner that's roughly the size of a robot vacuum and comes with an extra-long cord

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

If you're short on space, this compact machine just might fit the bill without sacrificing any pressure and power, thanks to 1,700 PSI. It comes with a soap applicator bottle for those times you want to use detergent as you clean, an onboard nozzle, a pressure washer hose and cord. This pressure washer also includes a wand storage compartment to help keep all the bits and pieces nice and organized. It has a 35-foot power cord so you can plug it into far-away outlets and includes two different detachable nozzles.

In brief: A soap-as-you go cleaner that's roughly the size of a robot vacuum (and has an extra-long cord)

Promising review: "This little electric pressure washer is small and simple to handle. It is easy to move around as you clean. It has clear settings for a powerful clean. I used it to clean my driveway, my walkways, front porch, patio and sidewalks. The Craftsman electric pressure washer is compact and lightweight. I like that it is easy to store and simple to use.
I highly recommend this pressure washer. Thank you." — Chris (This review has been edited. See the full review here.)

"Small package with a lot of punch. This little power washer is amazing. I bought it to replace another brand that just stopped working. This machine is much smaller and I love it. It is easy to handle and move around as needed. It has easy to use settings for gentle cleaning to a powerful clean. I used it to clean my deck, my walkways, front porch, sidewalk, parking pad and garden wall. I highly recommend this product." — Dean Circa
$109 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Greenworks 1600 PSI electric pressure washer
The ideal power washer for beginners who don't have experience with complicated devices.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Featuring a 20-foot-long pressure hose, a 25-foot power cord and the ability to be used horizontally or vertically, this might be the most versatile pressure washer of the bunch. It has a detergent applicator and two nozzle tips so you can harness the power of 1,600 PSI to blow grime off your home and outdoor items. Reviewers note that it's a great starter power washer for anyone who hasn't had experience with one before.

Promising review: "Great entry unit for anyone who wants something to help clean a deck/siding/outdoor furniture etc. and need more power than their hose can provide. Not likely to remove paint or chip anything by accident (not impossible though) but not powerful enough to remove tougher stains or issues like rust on deck boards etc. It is electric so you will also need to keep aware of the cord and where it is plugged in as you spray. The unit is not on wheels but is light enough to pick up and move about as needed.
If you need something to help with quick and efficient cleaning this is an excellent option. If you are looking to remove tougher grease/stains/crevices consider going for a more powerful option (2k+ PSI and 2+ GPM)." — JohnoOfWar
$102.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Sun Joe SPX3001 14.5 amp electric pressure washer
A power washer with an extra-large detergent tank.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This corded, electric pressure washer has a reel that keeps the 20-foot pressure hose tidy, so you can quickly and easily clean up and store it without dealing with a tangled cord. It has a powerful 1,800-watt motor and an extra-large tank that can store water to 104 degrees Fahreheit. The Sun Joe pressure washer also features an automatic shut-off pump when the trigger isn't being pulled to help save energy and keep you safe. It includes five spray tips and a tackle light and fits any standard garden hose.

Promising reviews: "Very effective. I did a lot of research and settled on this one. I'm glad I did. Very effective at blasting ground in dirt off of my asphalt driveway (15 degree nozzle, no detergent). Also very effective at cleaning some patio furniture that's been living out in the elements for 20 years and needed some heavy duty cleaning. I used detergent in the power washer's detergent injection jug and started with the foam/soap nozzle. I let the detergent soak for 15 mins or so and the started in with the 45 degree nozzle. I found that I needed a bit more power so switched to the 15 degree nozzle. The furniture is extremely tough so I wasn't too worried about damaging it. This worked very well. The furniture is almost as good as new. This washer is very effective. It is easy to change nozzles and the detergent injection makes spreading foamed detergent super easy. Highly recommended in all regards. The price isn't bad either." — Max Remley
$364.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
PowRyte Electric pressure washer
A versatile and lightweight washer that can be used on a range of different surfaces.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This incredibly powerful washer utilizes the force of 3,800 PSI water pressure that can slough off decades' worth of ick. It's easy to assemble and use, includes a foam cannon, includes different nozzles to customize the pressure and can be used for everything from softer services like vinyl and wood decks to concrete and beyond.

Promising review: "Awesome product. This thing works great, was easy to assemble and even comes with multiple heads and the car foam sprayer. I have used it already to wash my cars and my house would highly recommend not to noisy and connects to the hoses and plugs very easy. Light weight so easily movable and not to big to take up a lot of space in the garage. Love it and would recommend for anyone looking for one to use around the house." — Art
$119.99 at Amazon (regularly $179.99)
