Now that the summer season is officially in full swing, you’ll likely want to make use of your outdoor spaces, whether it’s a small balcony, a backyard, a porch deck or otherwise. Regardless of whether you plan on doing a lot of entertaining or not, it’s nice to give the exterior portions of the home a nice scrubbing so you can enjoy the look and feel of it all — and there’s no better way to do so than by giving everything a good, thorough power washing.

Gone are the days of having to rent monstrously large, dangerous machines or hiring off-duty college kids to spray the outside of your home. A whole range of effective, powerful and easy-to-use power washers are available at a range of price points, so you can DIY the chore.

Below, we’ve rounded up the seven most popular and highest-rated power washers at Amazon. Use them to clean everything from your RV, fences, patio, sidewalk, the exterior of your house and and beyond. It’s definitely an investment and will require you to have available storage space, but you’ll get so much use out of it over the coming years that it’ll be worth every penny.

