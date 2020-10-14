HuffPost Finds

The Best Prime Day Weighted Blanket Deals 2020

Sleep tight with these weighted blankets for adults and kids 🌙

These weighted blankets won&rsquo;t <i>weigh</i> down your wallet&nbsp;&mdash; they&rsquo;re on sale for Prime Day 2020.&nbsp;
It’s almost time to say “good night” to Prime Day 2020, but the deals are headed to bed just yet.

For our shopping editors, it’s been a busy two days since digging up deals on everything from useful household products under $50 and cookware sets to make meal time easier.

We’re hoping to get some shuteye soon. But before you tuck into bed, too, you might want to know about the best weighted blanket deals out there.

What are weighted blankets, you might wonder? These are blankets that have weights, like glass beads or pellets, sewn into them. Some swear by to help alleviate anxiety and sleep better. Just be sure to find the right weight for your body. Most weighted blankets for adults weigh between 10 and 20 pounds. It’s recommended you get one that weighs about 10% of your body weight.

If you’ve always wanted to try one out for yourself, now’s your chance. There are lots of weighted blankets on sale this Prime Day, but we wanted to round up a few of the best so you aren’t overwhelmed with options. You can find them down below.

Check out these weighted blankets that we saw on sale for Prime Day:

1
Ella Jayne Reversible Anti-Anxiety Weighted Blanket (20-pounds)
Macy's
This weighted blanket is a whopping 80% off until Oct. 15. One side is made of a soft, mink-feeling fabric and the other is microfiber. Originally $214, get it now for $42 at Macy's.
2
YnM Weighted Blanket (15-pounds)
Amazon
If your kiddo has a weighted blanket on their wish list, this one is meant for a twin or full-sized bed. This weighted blanket has over 22,000 reviews. Originally $80, get it now for $50 at Amazon.
3
Weighted Idea Premium Adult Weighted Blanket (20-pounds)
Amazon
This weighted blanket is made from natural cotton. With almost 10,000 reviews, it's "In Its Prime" as we like to say. Originally $120, get it now for $80 at Amazon.
4
ZonLi Adult Weighted Blanket (20-pounds)
Amazon
This blanket has two layers of microfiber and loops to secure a duvet cover. Originally $70, get it now for $55 at Amazon.
5
Wellness by SensorGel Weighted Blanket with Removable Cover (12-pounds)
Macy's
With a flannel-like cover and sherpa inside, this weighted blanket is perfect for winter. It has a removable cover that's machine washable. Originally $260, get it now for $56 with code THANKYOU at Macy's.
6
Bonus: Brooklinen's Weighted Comforter
Brooklinen
Since it's not technically a blanket, we're saying that this comforter is a bonus. From bedding brand Brooklinen, this weighted comforter is now 15% off sitewide during a flash sale. It's the right time to splurge (and save a little) on this comforter, which features a cotton shell and quilted interior layer. Originally starting at $249, get it now for 15% off.
