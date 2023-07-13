ShoppingAmazonPrime Day 2023

Prime Day Is Over, But These Bestselling Goods Are Still On Sale

Yes, you can still get robot vacuums, household essentials and Apple products at major discounts.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0BDHWDR12?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b016f6e4b0dcb4cab1989a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple Airpods Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b016f6e4b0dcb4cab1989a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0BDHWDR12?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b016f6e4b0dcb4cab1989a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple Airpods Pro</a>, a Zojirushi <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Zojirushi-NS-LGC05XB-Cooker-uncooked-Stainless/dp/B01EVHWNVG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b016f6e4b0dcb4cab1989a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rice cooker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b016f6e4b0dcb4cab1989a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Zojirushi-NS-LGC05XB-Cooker-uncooked-Stainless/dp/B01EVHWNVG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b016f6e4b0dcb4cab1989a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">rice cooker</a> and a cordless <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BLACK-DECKER-Dustbuster-Cordless-CHV1410L/dp/B006LXOJC0?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b016f6e4b0dcb4cab1989a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dustbuster" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b016f6e4b0dcb4cab1989a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BLACK-DECKER-Dustbuster-Cordless-CHV1410L/dp/B006LXOJC0?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b016f6e4b0dcb4cab1989a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Dustbuster</a> from Black+Decker.
Amazon
Apple Airpods Pro, a Zojirushi rice cooker and a cordless Dustbuster from Black+Decker.

Amazon’s long-awaited Prime Day 2023 has come and gone and many of us are now excitedly waiting for our new TVs, highly-rated vacuums and much-needed self-care items to arrive in the mail.

If you didn’t have a chance to participate in all of the money-saving madness from the past two days, there’s a chance you could be experiencing some major Prime FOMO right now. Don’t worry, we’ve got your back.

Behold the following selection of all of the bestsellers from Prime Day that are still on sale for just a short while longer. The items in this selection were at the top of everyone’s shopping list (including the editors here at HuffPost) and include everything from a coveted portable power station to a brand-spanking-new MacBook Air.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
AeroGarden Harvest Elite indoor salad garden (41% off)
This high-performance hydroponic grow system helps to grow lush leafy greens indoors all year round. It comes with a six-pod heirloom salad kit to grow mixed lettuce greens and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to water or add plant food.
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $134.99)
2
Amazon
iHealth no-touch thermometer (58% off)
A great option for no-contact temperature taking, this digital thermometer uses an ultra-sensitive infrared sensor as well as a sensor that accounts for the surrounding temperature to provide accurate readings.
$22.99 at Amazon (originally $54.99)
3
Amazon
Lee Beauty professional callus remover (19% off)
Get sandal-ready with this powerful pre-exfoliating treatment that rids your feet of dry, cracked patches and flaky dead skin. This foot gel uses a blend of skin-safe acid and hydrators to remove even the most stubborn of calluses or cracks.
$14.99 at Amazon (originally $18.49)
4
Amazon
Swedish reusable dishcloths (24% off)
These Swedish dishcloths are a beloved eco-conscious alternative to paper towels and are made from super-absorbent cellulose and cotton material that becomes soft to the touch when wet, but gritty enough for scouring when dry. These reusable and biodegradable cloths are completely machine-washable and great for drying dishes, cleaning countertops and more since they are compatible with virtually any surface.
$19 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
5
Amazon
Black+Decker Dustbuster (17% off)
This classic Dustbuster by Black+Decker has over 68,300 five-star ratings on Amazon and uses cyclonic action to spin dust and debris away from the filter, supplying consistently strong suction power. The rotating slim nozzle is great for fitting into tight spaces at different angles, and two included attachment tools allow for greater cleaning versatility.
$49.80 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
6
Amazon
Zamat neck and shoulder relaxer (50% off)
Using the natural pull of gravity, this ergonomically designed pillow can stretch the neck and upper back, promote better alignment and reduce pain or stiffness. The pillow's surface also features massage nodes for added therapeutic benefits.
$24.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
7
Amazon
LifeStraw personal water filter (12% off)
This portable filtering straw has stood up to rigorous lab testing protocols for water filters and is a must-have for frequent hikers, campers and travelers. The micro-filtration membrane removes 99.99% of all waterborne bacteria, parasites and micro-plastics and will provide 4,000 liters of fresh drinking water in its lifespan.
$17.49 at Amazon (originally $19.95)
8
Amazon
TheraIce migraine relief cap (25% off)
This bestselling pain-relieving cap soothes and relaxes via hot or cold therapy with full coverage around the entire head. It's ideal for treating splitting headaches no matter how often you may get them. It may help ease tension and discomfort, while the design blocks out light that can often make a headache worse.
$29.95 at Amazon (originally $39.95)
9
Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine (15% off)
The Nespresso Vertuo quickly and conveniently makes single-serving barista-level beverages like lattes and iced coffees without you having to fuss with loose beans or messy grounds. In order to get the best-in-cup taste, Vertuo’s precision brewing technology automatically detects the optimal pressure level, temperature and brewing time needed for your desired beverage. A starter set of Nespresso capsules are included.
$169.95 at Amazon (originally $199.95)
10
Amazon
Philips Sonicare 7500 electric toothbrush (15% off)
According to Phillips Sonicare, this electric sonic toothbrush can remove up to 10 times more plaque than manual brushing, even in harder-to-reach places like along the gum line and in between teeth. It features four personalized cleaning modes like deep clean, whitening and gum mode, and it also indicates how long you should spend brushing each area to avoid over-brushing. A pressure sensor notifies you when you are pressing too hard, making this a great option for people with gums that are sensitive or prone to recession.
$169.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
11
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station (20% off)
Avid campers, survivalists and people who like to stay prepared will be thrilled to see this highly-reviewed power station on sale. The portable Jackery Explorer 240 can charge devices on the go or in a power outage and operate electric camping essentials. It uses a completely silent rechargeable lithium battery and can also be charged with Jackery solar panels (sold separately).
$239.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
12
Amazon
Two Casper original pillows (11% off)
Supportive, plush and ultra-comfortable, this pair of standard pillows by Casper, a cult-favorite sleep brand, are packed with a microfiber fill. They also have removable, 100% cotton and machine-washable covers made with a breathable percale weave for a cooling sleep.
$104 at Amazon (originally $117)
13
Amazon
Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin serum (40% off)
Before you run in fear at the thought of massaging snail slime onto your face, know that snail mucin has been a Korean skin care staple for ages due to benefits including increased hydration, improved skin texture and reparative properties. Cosrx's snail essence contains 96% of mucin filtrate that quickly absorbs into the skin and has a famed reputation for improving the overall look and feel of complexions everywhere.
$14.99 at Amazon (originally $25)
14
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy tablet (29% off)
Enjoy everything this lightweight and convenient Android tablet has to offer, including a long-lasting battery, an S pen and speakers. It's easier to use than you might think and incredibly versatile.
$249.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
15
Amazon
Apple 2020 MacBook Air (25% off)
You'll love the long battery life and high-quality screen on this fast, powerful laptop. This lightweight and completely user-friendly computer features a sharp 13.3-inch display.
$749.99 at Amazon (originally $999)
16
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro second generation (20% off)
These sweat-resistant earbuds are Apple’s second generation of the AirPods Pro. They offer up to two times more active noise canceling that the previous generation to smartly detect and block disruptive outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs. Apple also ensured a more comfortable and immersive sound experience this time around thanks to customizable tapered silicone ear tips and EQ technology that automatically tunes music to ears, while the spacial audio places sound all around the listener.
$199 at Amazon (originally $249)
17
Amazon
Apple AirPods second generation (23% off)
Apple's second generation of their classic AirPods allow you to enjoy 24 hours of battery life with the charging case and five hours of play-time per charge. Like all Apple products, you can expect seamless and automatic pairing with all your compatible smart devices, use Siri and enjoy an immersive, rich sound.
$99 at Amazon (originally $129)
18
Amazon
3-pack iPhone fast charger (70% off)
No need to stress about your Apple devices running low on juice — this three-pack of fast chargers will swiftly get your battery charged so you're never fully in the red. These phone chargers are Apple MFi Certified and are compatible with almost any newer-model iPhone 12 through iPhone 14.
$17.99 at Amazon (originally $58.99)
19
Amazon
Zojirushi rice cooker (16% off)
Make the perfect rice every time with this 3-cup computerized rice maker that features multiple menu selections like keep warm and reheat cycles. The cooker also lets you set rice cooking preferences and pre-programmed options for the type of rice that you are cooking. Plus, this thing is really adorable on your kitchen counter.
$162.75 at Amazon (originally $194.50)
20
Amazon
Hilife travel steamer (19% off)
This lightweight and travel-ready clothing steamer can breathe new life into clothes, whether you're on the go or right at home. It has a 9-foot power cord and a 250-ml water tank, allowing for up to 15 minutes of continuous penetrative de-wrinkling power.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $36.99)
21
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 brush (43% off)
Get salon-style blowouts in less time and with less damage to hair with the Revlon One Step airbrush that, if you don't already know by now, is a massive fan-favorite. Choose from four heat settings and enjoy shiny bouncy locks thanks to the ceramic plus titanium tourmaline barrel that helps protect hair against the effects of heat. This newer version of the One-Step is more lightweight and has a smaller barrel for closer-to-the-root styling.
$39.99 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
22
Amazon
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean upright vacuum (34% off)
The Dyson Ball Animal 2 claims to have the strongest suction of any vacuum, and its ball swivel design makes it easier and more effortless to navigate around your home. The self-adjusting cleaning head automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors and it uses an advanced whole-machine filtration to ensure dust and debris are effectively captured and not released back into your home. The corded vacuum comes with nine Dyson-engineered accessories that help you clean every area of your home, from ceiling fans to mattresses to cushioned furniture.
$393.99 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
23
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum (10% off)
One of iRobot's most "bang-for-your-buck" robot vacuum options, the Roomba 692 features a sleek design and the same three-stage cleaning system as other models from the brand. It uses a dual multi-surface brush that effectively loosens debris for better suctioning and an additional edge sweeping brush reaches corners, along walls and other hard-to-reach areas. Plus, you can schedule customized cleaning routines or control the vacuum using voice commands or other smart home platforms.
$270 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A soft and stretchy maxi dress

27 Pieces Of Clothing Reviewers Say They “Live In” During The Summer

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE