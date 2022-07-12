GE Opal nugget-style ice maker (26% off)

You know that special crunchy ice that you always get at fast-food restaurants and can never seem to replicate at home? Turns out you need a special ice-maker for that. If you’re obsessed with those “chewy,” airy, restaurant-style pellets that have gone viral in the past few years, you may have considered plunking down a few hundred dollars for GE’s cult-favorite machine that creates micro-cubes out of compacted ice flakes. Well, ice enthusiasts, I’ve got good news: This highly-rated countertop ice maker is $150 off for Prime Day, and its large-capacity bin holds up to 48 ounces of porous, cocktail-worthy ice to keep you cool all summer long. Get it for 26% off through July 13.