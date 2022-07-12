Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022

We did the hard work for you. Shop Prime Day sales on everything from TVs to home goods, kitchen gadgets, beauty, fitness and more.

From left to right: Logitech <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KY2WFGP?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62bf4ffce4b065b10ad476b3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="gaming headset" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bf4ffce4b065b10ad476b3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KY2WFGP?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62bf4ffce4b065b10ad476b3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">gaming headset</a>, Tatcha <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tatcha-The-Silk-Cream/dp/B077G7WBSL?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62bf4ffce4b065b10ad476b3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="silk cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bf4ffce4b065b10ad476b3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Tatcha-The-Silk-Cream/dp/B077G7WBSL?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62bf4ffce4b065b10ad476b3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">silk cream</a>, Calphalon e<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SSVH7T1?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62bf4ffce4b065b10ad476b3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="spresso machine." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bf4ffce4b065b10ad476b3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SSVH7T1?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62bf4ffce4b065b10ad476b3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">spresso machine.</a>
Amazon
From left to right: Logitech gaming headset, Tatcha silk cream, Calphalon espresso machine.

Rise and shine! Amazon’s biggest sale event of the year is here. Today marks the start of Amazon Prime Day and if you’re anything like us, you’re probably ready to start adding to your cart. Welcome to HuffPost Shopping’s ultimate guide to all the best Amazon Prime Day deals. We’ve got you covered whether you’re picking up goodies for loved ones, have been saving up for a new coffee machine or just want to treat yourself to a little skin care splurge.

Ahead, find our one-stop-shop that covers just about every shopping category so you’ve got all the important information in one handy place. There’s nothing worse than scrambling around the internet or trying to parse through hundreds of emails to figure out what items are on sale, so we’ve done the hard work for you and pulled out the best of the best deals. Throw on your favorite online shopping outfit and keep scrolling for the Amazon Prime Day scoop on all things home, kitchen, beauty, style, parenting and more.

Home

1
Amazon
A three-pack of Philips Hue LED smart bulbs (26% off)
Get 44% off three of Philips' highly-coveted Hue LED smart bulbs. Set the mood and easily control the lights whether you're home or not with this easy-to-use system. It'll change the whole vibe of your home. They're long-lasting and worth the investment. Save 26% from 11:30 a.m. PT July 12 through July 13.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $134.99)
2
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum (50% off)
This robot vacuum is the epitome of "set it and forget it." The Roomba can empty itself, has adjustable rubber brushes that can make it ideal for homes with pets and all different kinds of surfaces, can be voice-activated and controlled via an app on your phone, and uses smart mapping technology to know where and when to clean your home. Get 50% off through July 13.
$499.99 at Amazon (originally $999.99)
3
Amazon
Coleman twin-size air mattress (35% off)
Forget everything you thought you knew about air mattresses with Coleman's soft and luxurious version. It has a supportive coil construction, extra height to make getting in and out of bed easier, a velvety plush top and a leak-free dual-sealed valve. Get it for 35% off through through July 13.
$41.99 at Amazon (originally $64.99)
4
Amazon
Crock-Pot 7-Quart programmable slow cooker (44% off)
Not only does Crock-Pot's iconic slow cooker serve a range of delicious meals to a full house, but the platinum polished finish is absolutely stunning. It has a digital countdown control that lets you program cook times up to 20 hours, is easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. Save 44% on this must-have kitchen gadget through July 13.
$44.99 at Amazon (originally 79.99)
5
Amazon
SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker set (37% off)
Make deliciously fresh sparkling water with SodaStream's classic maker. This bundle includes the sparkling water maker, two quick-connect Co2 cylinders, a dishwasher-safe, BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle and two Bubly drops flavors. Get it for 37% off through July 13.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $159.95)
6
Amazon
Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit (53% off)
Keep your teeth in top-notch shape with this electric toothbrush starter kit. It includes one toothbrush handle and head, one charger, one carrying case and an extra refill brush head so you're good to go for a full six months. Get 53% off for 24 hours only on July 12.
$34.94 at Amazon (originally $74.99)
7
Amazon
Amazon Basics 16-piece porcelain dinnerware set (41% off)
Upgrade your kitchen with this lovely porcelain set from Amazon Basics. It includes matching plates, bowls and coffee mugs. They're lightweight, durable and dishwasher-, freezer- and microwave safe, great as a starter set for someone who just graduated college or anyone looking to get a fresh set. It's 41% off through July 13.
$22.33 at Amazon (originally $37.99)
8
Amazon
Calphalon 15-piece kitchen knife set (43% off)
Calphalon's comprehensive set includes a paring knife, utility knife, serrated knife, santoku knife, chef's knife, kitchen shears, eight steak knives and a sharpening knife block. Get it for 43% off through July 13.
$125.99 at Amazon (originally $219.99)
9
Amazon
Cuisinart 10-Piece Classic Cookware Set (24% off)
This stunning stainless steel set from Cuisinart has everything you need to get grooving in the kitchen. It includes three saucepans with glass covers, a generous stockpot, along with an 8" skillet and a 10" skillet. (Cuisinart has a host of top-rated gadgets currently on sale for Prime Day, including a food processor and a convection oven.) Save 24% through July 13.
$174.99 at Amazon (originally $229.35)
10
Amazon
Energizer rechargeable LED book light (43% off)
You have a little extra time to grab this handy book light from Energizer. It's 43% off through August 8, so you can pick it up when it's most convenient. This book light is great for camping, trips or when you just don't want to wake up a sleeping partner.
$9.16 at Amazon (originally $15.99)
11
Amazon
Amazon Basics 14-piece glass food storage with locking lids (38% off)
Store or transport leftovers with these seven glass food containers and their matching locking lids. It includes four rectangular containers and three round containers that are made of BPA-free borosilicate glass. They're freezer-, microwave- and dishwasher-safe, making them a very convenient purchase. Through July 13, you can save 38% on this lovely set.
$18.52 at Amazon (originally $29.71)
12
Amazon
Amazon Basics set of four stemless wine glasses (33% off)
Keep your wine situation simple and sleek with these lead-free stemless glasses from Amazon Basics. They're made with soda ash glass that cuts an elegant silhouette thanks to its gently curved bowl. Best of all, they're dishwasher safe. Get it for 33% off through July 13.
$11.71 at Amazon (originally $17.47)
13
Amazon
Calphalon espresso machine (28% off)
Get barista-quality coffee in the comfort of home with this beautiful espresso coffee maker from Calphalon. It features a coffee grinder, tamper, milk frothing pitcher and steam wand for the perfect lattes, cappuccinos and more. Get it for 28% off through July 13.
$475.99 at Amazon (originally $664.30)
14
Amazon
GE Opal nugget-style ice maker (26% off)
You know that special crunchy ice that you always get at fast-food restaurants and can never seem to replicate at home? Turns out you need a special ice-maker for that. If you’re obsessed with those “chewy,” airy, restaurant-style pellets that have gone viral in the past few years, you may have considered plunking down a few hundred dollars for GE’s cult-favorite machine that creates micro-cubes out of compacted ice flakes. Well, ice enthusiasts, I’ve got good news: This highly-rated countertop ice maker is $150 off for Prime Day, and its large-capacity bin holds up to 48 ounces of porous, cocktail-worthy ice to keep you cool all summer long. Get it for 26% off through July 13.
$429 at Amazon (Originally $579)
15
Amazon
Flash Furniture high back desk chair (40% off)
Whether you work from home or in an office, a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing chair is an absolute must. Form meets function with this sleek and streamlined chair from Flash Furniture. It's comfortable, adjustable and made to last. Get 40% off through July 13.
$137.90 at Amazon (originally $229.99)
16
Amazon
Instant Vortex 5.7QT large air fryer oven combo (33% off)
This four-in-one device from the makers of Instant Pot can air fry, broil, roast and reheat food quickly and easily. It's nonstick, easy to clean and dishwasher-safe, making it incredibly convenient for those with small kitchens who don't want to take up valuable space with multiple appliances. Get 33% off through July 13.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $133.70)
17
Amazon
Frontline Plus flea and tick treatment for dogs (42% off)
For one day only, you can get this popular flea and tick medication from Frontline for a whopping 42% off. Keep your pup safe all summer long with three doses of waterproof, fast-acting and long-lasting flea and tick treatment and control for dogs from five to 22 pounds. (The sale is on July 13 only.)
$27.21 at Amazon (originally $46.99)

Beauty and Style

1
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (36% off)
Get the cleanest teeth of your life with the classic Waterpik flosser. It's great for teeth, gums and braces and is the perfect mix of powerful and gentle. It comes with 10 different settings and seven tips to get you started, so multiple people can use it hygienically. It's available in four different colors and will be 36% off through July 13.
$44.99 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
2
Amazon
Lively workout biker shorts for women (40% off)
The high-waist, mid-length design on these classic biker shorts from chic apparel brand Lively is perfect for everything from a workout to running errands and lounging around. The stretch jersey fabric is soft and supportive without being constricting, so it looks as good as it feels. Get it for 40% off through July 13.
$33 at Amazon (originally $55)
3
Amazon
Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water (39% off)
Bioderma's best-selling cleansing and makeup-removing micellar water was specially formulated for those with sensitive and irritated skin. It feels as gentle as water but leaves skin feeling clean and fresh without stripping the moisture barrier. It'll be available for 39% off through July 13.
$11.24 at Amazon (originally $16.99)
4
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel eye patches (30% off)
Perk up your eyes with these soothing under-eye patches from luxury brand Peter Thomas Roth. They are great for puffiness, dark circles and even fine lines or wrinkles. Each box comes with 60 patches, and you can get them for 30% off through July 13.
$38.50 at Amazon (originally $55)
5
Amazon
Tatcha The Silk Cream (30% off)
If you like luxurious skin care products then you need to try Tatcha's gorgeous cult-fave moisturizer. It's a weightless gel-cream that leaves skin soft, smooth and healthy. It's formulated with a liquid silk protein and a superfood complex that gives you a glow while also protecting the skin from the effects of aging. Get it for 30% off through July 13.
$83.13 at Amazon (originally $125)
6
Amazon
Rael Miracle Patch pimple patches (20% off)
Keep your pimples clean while also helping to heal them with Rael's popular pimple patches. They gently suck out pus and other impurities thanks to medical-grade, absorbent hydrocolloid. They blend in seamlessly with all skin tones so you can get about your business without drawing attention to the issue. Save 20% on this (and all Rael products) at Amazon through July 13.
$8.79 at Amazon (originally $10.99)
7
Amazon
Calvin Klein cotton bralette (43% off)
Pick up a pair or two of Calvin Klein's iconic cotton bralette. It's sporty and sexy, comfortable and timeless. The price may never be this good again! Get 43% through July 13.
$16.03 on Amazon (originally $28)
8
Aquaphor
Aquaphor healing ointments (25% off)
This handy Aquaphor two-pack includes one 14-ounce jar and a travel- or purse-friendly 1.75-ounce tube. It's great for everything from chapped lips, diaper rash, dry hands or feat, cracked cuticles and so much more. It's on sale for 25% off through July 13.
$15.21 at Amazon (originally $20.28)
9
Amazon
L'Oreal Professionel Steampod flat iron (20% off)
This unique multi-purpose hair straightener and curling iron tool uses steam technology and a comb design feature to style hair in myriad ways. Get 20% off through July 13.
$200 at Amazon (originally $250)
10
Amazon
Korres night-brightening sleeping facial (33% off)
Give your skin a little extra TLC while you sleep with this sleeping facial from Korres. It uses the power of rose extract to help improve skin tone and texture, so you can wake up with bright, smooth and refreshed skin. Get 33% off through July 13.
$33.60 at Amazon (originally $50)

Tech

1
Amazon
Amazon Fire 65" television set (40% off)
Now's the time to invest in a brand new TV with the new Amazon Fire set. This smart TV is compatible with Alexa, so you can use it completely hands-free if you want. Enjoy all your streaming channel subscriptions, play video games, listen to music and more. Get 40% off through July 13.
$499.99 at Amazon (originally $829.99)
2
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise cancelling headphones (30% off)
With 24 hours of battery life, these headphones will give you the peace and quiet you deserve, everywhere from crowded planes and trains to your own chaos-filled home. You can choose between quiet mode for full noise cancellation or aware mode so you can hear your environment and your music at the same time, which is great for additional safety when walking around outside. If you've been wanting to get some new headphones, then don't miss these highly rated beauties available in black or white. Get 30% off through July 13.
$229 at Amazon (originally $329)
3
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4-inch android tablet (41% off)
If you've been wanting to invest in a tablet, this is a great option. It's good for both work and leisure and highly versatile. It includes large edge-to-edge display, a high-tech LCD screen and surround sound speakers. It's available for 41% off through July 13.
$499.99 at Amazon (originally $849.99)
4
Amazon
Logitech G535 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset
With 33 hours of battery life and 12 feet of wireless mobility, this headset is a gamer's dream. It's small and light, with a weight-distributing reversible suspension headband that's adjustable for a custom, comfortable fit. Get it for 38% off through July 13.
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)

Fitness

1
Amazon
Under Armour men's gym shorts (43% off)
Give your gym gear a refresh with these lightweight, airy shorts from Under Armour. They have a mesh back panel for extra ventilation and stretchy construction that won't constrict movement of any kind. Save 43% through July 13.
$17.09 at Amazon (originally $30)
2
Amazon
NordicTrack treadmill + 30-Day iFIT membership (30% off)
Use this incredibly popular treadmill on your own or stream live and on-demand workouts and classes to connect with others. A free 30-day iFIT membership is included with the purchase so you can get into your own flow. It's easy to use and program. You can even work with a trainer who can adjust your speed and incline via smart Bluetooth connection. Get 30% off through July 13.
$454.30 at Amazon (originally $649)

Parenting

1
Amazon
Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues & You Water Wow activity mat (30% off)
Keep your kiddos entertained with this fold-out water mat. It comes with a sponge pad with snap-shut lid, two water pens, a rolling stamper and built-in handles that make it a breeze to transport and clean up. Keep your eyes peeled, because this sale only lasts 24 hours. Get 30% off through July 13.
$14.99 at Amazon (originally $21.49)
2
Amazon
A three-pack of Babyganics shampoo and body wash (34% off)
Stock up with this three-pack of Babyganics' popular shampoo and body wash combo. It's made with organic, plant-derived ingredients that are pediatrician- and dermatologist-tested, so you know your little one is safe. Get 34% off through July 13.
$20.97 at Amazon (originally $32.01)
3
Amazon
Evenflo Pivot Xplore stroller wagon (41% off)
For just 24 hours on July 12, you can get Evenflo's highly-rated stroller-wagon hybrid for 41% off. This spacious ride has large all-terrain wheels so you can use it everywhere from the beach to hikes and city streets. The canopies provide UPF 50+ sun protection to keep delicate skin healthy and safe, while a roomy interior makes it perfect for errands and much more.
$234 at Amazon (originally $399.99)
4
Amazon
Eucerin Baby eczema relief body wash and cream (39% off)
If you or your baby suffer from eczema, then you definitely want to try this cream and body wash combo. The cream is made with colloidal oatmeal, ceramide-3 and licorice root to soothe irritation and strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier. The non-foaming cleanser keeps skin clean and healthy without stripping it of necessary oils. It's 39% off through July 13.
$13.19 at Amazon (originally $21.48)
5
Amazon
A Bug Bite Thing three-pack (14% off)
Say goodbye to painful, itchy and swollen bites with this incredibly handy suction tool. Bug Bite Thing is a lifesaver for those prone to getting mosquito bites — you'll want one in every bag. This three-pack will be 14% throughJuly 13, so snag it while you can.
$24.99 at Amazon (originally $28.99)
6
Amazon
Crayola light-up activity board (65% off)
Help kids learn about shapes, color mixing, problem-solving and more with this fun light-up board from Crayola. It comes with three washable markers, 22 shape clings and three transparency sheets. Get 65% off through July 13.
$11.49 at Amazon (originally $33.99)
The Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals On Amazon

