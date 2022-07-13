Shopping

The Amazon Prime Day Goods That Our Readers Are Buying

There's only one day left to save massively on some of readers' favorite products, like Apple AirPods Pro, a Philips Sonicare toothbrush, 23andMe kits and more.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GG5IZWS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c7805fe4b06e3d9bb31bae%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The NuFace Trinity" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c7805fe4b06e3d9bb31bae" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GG5IZWS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c7805fe4b06e3d9bb31bae%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The NuFace Trinity</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08V5DPMM5?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c7805fe4b06e3d9bb31bae%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Instant Pot Vortex air fryer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c7805fe4b06e3d9bb31bae" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08V5DPMM5?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c7805fe4b06e3d9bb31bae%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Instant Pot Vortex air fryer</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MLWK3AM-A-AirPods-Pro/dp/B09JQMJHXY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c7805fe4b06e3d9bb31bae%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c7805fe4b06e3d9bb31bae" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MLWK3AM-A-AirPods-Pro/dp/B09JQMJHXY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c7805fe4b06e3d9bb31bae%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Apple AirPods Pro</a>.
The NuFace Trinity, Instant Pot Vortex air fryer and Apple AirPods Pro.

There’s only one day left of Amazon Prime Day, and so far, we’ve seen our readers take full advantage of some long-awaited deals that they may not see for another 12 long months. Now, we’re in the final stretch of Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, which means it’s your last chance to snag of some of the most sought-after products for yourself, while also saving a ton of money.

Based on the anonymous shopping stats that we pore over during Prime Day, we’re seeing that HuffPost readers are curious about the culinary wonders of an Instant Pot air fryer and have strong desires to make a frothy cappuccino right in the comfort of their kitchens. There also seems to be a large population of hot sleepers in search of the cooling capabilities of a Casper mattress.

For anyone who’s feeling overwhelmed in the decision-making process, know that everything we’ve gathered in this list is a tried and true favorite among both our editors and HuffPost readers. Ahead, find everything from the Mercedes Benz of electric toothbrushes to clinical skin care, robot vacuums and even an ancestry kit.

FYI: Deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
SodaStream sparkling water maker bundle (37% off)
Make your own soda and sparkling water at home with the energy-efficient SodaStream. This bundle contains three BPA-free, reusable and dishwasher-safe bottles for your carbonated beverages, as well as two carbonation canisters. You also get two Bubly flavor drops in lime and blackberry.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $159.95)
2
Flash Furniture mesh and leather desk chair (43% off)
While the exact midcentury-style desk chair that our readers bought is no longer on sale, we found an even better deal on a similar model. This sleekly designed high-back desk chair is made from soft leather and mesh, and has adjustable height swivel seat with padded flip-up arms. The breathable back also has built-in lumbar support for added ergonomic comfort.
$$115.75 at Amazon (originally $226.00)
3
GE Profile Opal countertop ice maker (26% off)
This countertop ice maker creates 24 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 pounds of crunchable, chewy pellets.
$429 at Amazon (originally $579)
4
NordicTrack T-series treadmill plus 30-day iFit membership (30% off)
This NordicTrack treadmill has a flex-cushioned belt for less impact on your joints, one-touch speed and incline control and built-in speakers that connect to an auxiliary port. It also folds flat for compact storage, and the included iFit membership allows you to stream live or on-demand workouts and personal training sessions that allow trainers to control your treadmill, free for a month. After that, memberships start at just $17 per month.
$450.30 at Amazon (originally $649)
5
Rocketbook Fusion smart reusable notebook (41% off)
A back-to-school essential, the Rocket reusable notebook comes with 42 pages containing space for goal setting, listing, sketching and note-taking using the included pen. What makes this notebook unique, however, is that the pages can be wiped clean with a microfiber cloth (also included) so it can be used again and again.
$22.01 at Amazon (originally $37)
6
Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station (41% off)
With the Jackery portable power station you can charge all of your electronic devices on the go or operate all your electric camping essentials, without ever needing an outlet. It uses a completely silent rechargeable lithium battery or it can be charged with Jackery solar panels (sold separately).
$175 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
7
The Pink Stuff miracle cleaning paste (40% off)
This multi-purpose cleaning paste lives up to it's "miracle cleaner” namesake according the nearly 86,500 five-star-ratings that it has on Amazon. It's suitable for any number of surfaces including grease-stained pots and pans, grimy stovetops, stainless steel and even permanent marker messes on walls.
$5.97 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
8
Tirbit XSound Go Bluetooth speaker (20% off)
This sleek Bluetooth speaker offers immersive audio, rich bass tones and crisp sound that's never fuzzy. It's also completely waterproof, making it a perfect option for pool parties or even inside your shower.
$36.33 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
9
Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant (20% off)
With the help of salicylic acid and antioxidant-heavy green tea extract, you can target clogged pores, uneven texture and dead skin with the skin-perfecting liquid exfoliant from Paula's Choice. This product also happens to be the proud recipient of over 48,800 five-star-ratings on Amazon and my go-to toner of choice for five-plus years.
$24.60 at Amazon (originally $32)
10
Shark NV360 Navigator lift-away vacuum (45% off)
Using powerful suction and swivel steering, the Shark Navigator can deep-clean multiple surfaces and a brush roll shut-off feature allows you to instantly switch from deep carpet cleaning to gentle bare floor cleaning. It has a detachable pod and nozzle for cleaning upholstery or beneath furniture and a HEPA filter traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner.
$119.99 at Amazon (originally $219.99)
11
Levoit air purifier Vista 200 (30% off)
Affordable and energy-efficient, the Levoit Vista 200 air purifier uses a three-stage HEPA filtration system to trap allergens, smoke and at least 99.97% of airborne particles from the air of a medium-sized bedroom. It offers three ultra-quiet fan speeds, an adjustable night light and a "check filter" indicator so you always know when to swap out a replacement filter.
$62.99 at Amazon (originally $89.99)
12
Amazon Fire TV stick (58% off)
Plug this bestselling and most recent generation of Amazon's Fire stick into your TV's HDMI port and stream 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and more. This stick is also compatible with full HD display and has faster streaming compared to previous versions.
$16.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
13
Apple Watch Series 7 (30% off)
This all-in-one smartwatch is the latest and most durable generation of Apple watches thus far. It offers health features like notifications about irregular heart rhythms, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection, as well as specialized sensors that track exactly how you move. Plus, your purchase will come with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
$279 at Amazon (originally $399)
14
Crest 3D whitening strips (35% off)
Get professional-level teeth whitening from home with these number one-selling whitening strips from Crest. Just use once a day for 30 minutes and remove up to 14 years' worth of stains while keeping teeth white for up to 12 months.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
15
Kindle Oasis 8GB with three months of Kindle unlimited (30% off)
This latest model in the Kindle family is lightweight enough to be held in one hand and features a just-like-paper display and quick page turn buttons to mimic reading from an actual book as closely as possible. The adaptive screen self-adjusts its brightness depending on the environment and a warm light function is perfect for reading right before bed. You can also have a carefree read in the tub or the pool because the Oasis can withstand submersion for up to 60 minutes in fresh water. This version also comes with three months free of unlimited access to Kindle's collection of over 1 million books, newspapers and audiobooks.

The Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature are also on sale for Amazon Prime.
$174.99 at Amazon (originally $249.99)
16
KitchenAid Artisan mini 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer (31% off)
All the same power and versatility that you can expect from the traditional KitchenAid standing mixer is packed into this lighter and smaller 3.5-quart version. It's compatible with attachments like the dough hook and pasta maker, and features 10 speeds for nearly all your baking, cooking and prepping tasks.
$259.99 at Amazon (originally $379.95)
17
Philips Sonicare 7500 ExpertClean rechargeable toothbrush (35% off)
According to Phillips Sonicare, this electric sonic toothbrush can remove up to 10 times more plaque than manual brushing, even in harder-to-reach places like along the gum line and in between teeth. It features four personalized cleaning modes like deep clean, whitening and gum mode, and it also indicates how long you should spend brushing each area to avoid over-brushing. A pressure sensor notifies you when you are pressing too hard, making this a great option for people with gums that are sensitive or prone to recession. It's available in pink, white and black.
$122.96 at Amazon (originally $189.96)
18
Calphalon 10-piece stainless steel cookware set (47% off)
Save nearly half the price of this stainless steel cookware set from Calphalon that includes everything from a large soup pot to sauce pans to skillets for sautéing. Each piece of cookware is oven- and dishwasher-safe and has been made with a triple-layer aluminum core that distributes heat evenly, for all of your cooking needs.
$387.16 at Amazon (originally $729.99)
19
Tuft & Needle hybrid mattress, queen (20% off)
Cooling ceramic gel, heat-conducting graphite and two layers of coils for airflow keep the Tuft & Needle Hybrid mattress cool all night long. Plus, the breathable quilted pillow-top cover is resistant to the pockets and indentations that can happen to mattresses over time. The bouncy foam springs prevent movement transfer so you don't have to worry about potentially disturbing a sleeping partner.
$1,596 at Amazon (originally $1,995)
20
Casper Sleep Wave hybrid mattress, king (15% off)
The Casper Sleep Wave hybrid mattress was designed to give you perfect spinal alignment while also keeping you cool, thanks to strategically placed ergonomic gel pods as well as three layers of perforated foam that circulate air flow. The "hybrid" component refers to the responsive yet gentle springs that make up the bottom half of this plush sleep-inducing mattress.
$2,821 on Amazon (originally $3,295)
21
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
Touted for its hydration abilities and supple texture, Laneige's sleeping mask targets parched, aging and compromised lips. The formula is enriched with a variety of antioxidants to defend skin against oxidative stress and is available in four scents including gummy bear and sweet candy.
$16.80 at Amazon (originally $24)
22
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow (30% off)
Sunday Riley is known for using potent infusions of clinically proven ingredients, and high-ticket items that rarely go on sale. The C.E.O. Glow oil contains a nourishing blend of cold-pressed vitamin C, turmeric, evening primrose, jojoba oil and more to target premature signs of aging, visibly brighten skin and improve skin texture.
$28 at Amazon (originally $40)
23
iRobot Roomba i4 (38% off)
This Roomba by iRobot is one of the brand's most recent models and features a longer battery life as well as a bagless self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days' worth of debris. It has 10 times the power-lifting suction of the brand's previous versions and a three-stage cleaning system for a more effective performance. The programmable robot intelligently detects dirtier areas of your home, and integrated sensors help it to seamlessly navigate around furniture.
$399.99 at Amazon (originally $649.99)
24
23andMe+ premium membership bundle and DNA Kit (52% off)
Learn more about your genetic history, ancestry and how your DNA can impact your health with this genetic testing kit from 23andMe. The company's premium membership offers you one full year to access personalized health reports, which can show you how at-risk you may be for certain conditions, as well as where in the world your particular DNA came from.
$108.99 at Amazon (originally $229)
25
Vitamix 5200 self-cleaning blender (26% off)
This Vitamix professional-grade large-batch blender has the ability to heat soups to piping hot temperatures at the same time that it blends them. It uses chip-resistant stainless steel blades and also has a self-cleaning setting to make cleanup as easy as pushing a button.
$299.95 at Amazon (originally $405.99)
26
Keurig K- Slim single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker (54% off)
Keurig has cornered the market of single-serve coffee makers, and this slimmed-down model is a great option for smaller kitchen spaces. It has a multiple cup reservoir in the back to prevent you having to refill the water each time you use it, and a multi-stream brewing system extracts more flavor.
$59.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
27
Calphalon espresso machine with coffee grinder (28% off)
Create creamy lattes and frothy cappuccinos with this Calphalon espresso machine that has a milk frother and a built-in adjustable grinder to make freshly ground espresso. The perfect amount of pressure combined with even heating and temperature control is what helps to create espresso that is great-tasting and optimally extracted.
$475.99 at Amazon (originally $663.70)
28
Sunday Riley Luna night oil (30% off)
The Luna sleeping night oil, one of Sunday Riley's iconic products, takes a clinical and innovative approach to retinol by using a concentrated blend of all-trans retinoic acid. This nutrient-dense oil fights the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, promotes skin elasticity, and stimulates exfoliation for clearer, smoother skin. It also contains chia and avocado seed oils, which are both rich sources of anti-aging vitamins.
$38.50 at Amazon (originally $55)
29
The NuFace Trinity starter kit (36% off)
The NuFace Trinity is an FDA-cleared device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. What's unique about this particular tool, which has garnered a fairly dedicated following, is that it uses micro-current technology in tandem with their hyaluronic acid-rich activating gel to conduct micro-currents down into the facial muscle. If you've been eyeing this device for a while, now is definitely the time to jump on this sale.
$216.96 at Amazon (originally $339)
30
Ninja Foodi air fryer (30% off)
The Ninja Foodi DualZone air fryer has two independent frying baskets that allow you to cook multiple items at once, each with different heat settings and functions. The 6-in-1 capability of the 10-quart fryer allows you to dehydrate, roast, bake, broil and more, while promising optimal and evenly distributed heat.
$159.99 at Amazon (originally $229.99)
31
Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-quart air fryer (33% off)
Air fry, broil, roast and reheat with this air fryer from Instant Pot, which also features one-touch cook settings, rapid preheating and crispy results every time. It also comes with a dishwasher-safe skewer set, cooking rack, nonstick grill pan and a nonstick cooking tray.
$89.99 (originally $133.70)
32
Apple AirPods Pro (32% off)
These sweat-resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds have over 73,000 five-star ratings on Amazon for a score of 4.8 out of 5. They offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to still simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs. Enjoy immersive sound with an EQ technology that automatically tunes music to your ears, while the spacial audio places sound all around you for a more immersive experience. You can also say “adios” to hard plastic pushed up against your ears thanks to the tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.
$169.98 at Amazon (originally $249)
