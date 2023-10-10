ShoppinghomeTechPrime Day 2023

The Best Under-$30 Impulse Buys To Make This Prime Day

Take advantage of Prime Big Deal Days with these practical and fun goods.
The bug bite suction tool, Echo Dot, electric can opener and Eddie Bauer fleece throw blanket are all on sale for Prime Big Deal Days.
Impulse purchases may get a bad rap, but I’ve found that some of my favorite belongings are items I’ve bought on a whim. At their best, they’ve helped simplify my routine and provided solutions to daily issues (and even given me the comfort of a little treat). In retrospect, I often wish I hadn’t waited so long to take the plunge.

These budget-friendly October Prime Day picks can help make daily life a little more manageable (and even a little more fun) without breaking the bank — because you don’t need to spend a lot of money to find something that’ll improve your quality of life. Read on for some of the best discounts on affordable impulse buys during Prime Big Deal Days.

1
Amazon
A cozy Eddie Bauer throw blanket (33% off)
You simply can't go wrong with a fluffy, cozy throw blanket, especially when it's so beloved by reviewers (who've rated it 4.8 stars) and so steeply discounted. This throw sports cozy, warm flannel on one side and buttery-soft sherpa fleece on the other. It's even machine-washable, though you should take care to tumble dry it on low heat.
$20.10 at Amazon (typically $29.99)
2
Amazon
A handy under-cabinet jar opener (24% off)
This practical one-handed jar opener is designed to open tight jars that can be difficult to access for anyone, but in particular for folks with weak hands or arthritis. Its non-slip grip accommodates lids of any size and its durable material ensures it has the strength to handle even factory-sealed lids. It's a tried-and-true favorite for reviewers, who call it "perfect for seniors" and "so worth it."
$13.95 at Amazon (typically $18.55)
3
Amazon
An Alexa-enabled Echo Dot (54% off)
In addition to playing music, podcasts and audiobooks, the Echo Dot can answer questions and give factoids, tell you the weather, set timers and control compatible smart devices with just your voice. That means you can turn on lights, adjust thermostats and even lock doors with a verbal command, as long as they're Alexa-enabled. Reviewers attest that this versatile smart assistant will transform your routine.
$22.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
4
Amazon
A two-pack of desktop storage drawers ( 15% off)
These multipurpose organizers help provide accessible storage for your home office, vanity, kid's room and more. I'm thinking of grabbing these and filling them with anything from notebooks and office supplies to crafts materials and makeup. I love a simple organization solution like this, especially ones like since you can place them a desk, counter or side table to help keep your space tidy! Their clear drawers allow you to easily see their contents so you can quickly grab what you need. Plus, you can stack them on top of each other for extra compact organization. Their tops are indented, too, so you can utilize every bit of storage space; I think it'd be a nice spot for knick-knacks, photos, or any supplies you like to keep extra handy, like sticky notes or a cup of pens.
$29.73 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
5
Amazon
A five-minute daily reflection journal (16% off)
This five-minute daily journal is a great pick for for anyone interested in mindfulness or who wants to incorporate more thoughtfulness into their life. It includes specific prompts designed for cultivating gratitude and self-reflection, including weekly challenges and daily highlights. It's a great option for people (like myself) who want to spend more time reflecting, but are having trouble committing to open, long-form journals.

In fact, this is specifically designed to be a "journal for people who don't write journals," and its five minute premise helps ensure that it's a habit that's manageable enough to stick to. I'll be picking up one of these for myself for this reason.

The notebook is decidedly smart and elegant, made with a linen hardcover, strong binding, and gold foiling lettering. It has enough pages for six months' use and is specifically undated to ensure that you can start it up at any time. It's available in seven colors.
$24.24 at Amazon (originally $28.99)
6
Amazon
A bestselling electric can opener (40%)
This can opener was created specifically to help a family member who was having a difficult time in the kitchen due to arthritis in her hands. It's designed to automatically open cans with two taps of a button — completely hands-free — leaving can edges smooth and free of sharp edges. Reviewers with arthritis and difficulties gripping especially love this, calling it a "gem." It requires four AA batteries and is available in four colors.
$20.99 at Amazon (originally $35)
7
Amazon
A portable charger for iPhones (41% off)
Forgot to charge your phone last night, leaving you at 17% for the whole day? At the airport awaiting a multi-hour flight and realize you forgot a charger? Trying to call a ride-sharing service but your phone is about to die?

You never think you need a portable charger, until you emphatically do. This highly-rated iWalk power bank will have your and your loved ones' backs when you need it. It's small enough to keep in a purse or backpack without adding extra weight, and can even fit in your pocket. It works with iPhone models 6-14 and is also available in a version for Android and Samsung Galaxy phones.

It'd be a great stocking stuffer for your loved ones, too. It's available in multiple colors.
$17.67 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
8
Amazon
A Blink video doorbell (50% off)
The Blink video doorbell is 50% off right now, making it an excellent time to invest if you've been curious about devices that help keep watch on your front door. With two-way audio, HD video during the day and infrared capacity at nighttime, this allows you to keep an live eye on your doorstep wherever you are. It also gives you notifications when it detects motion (or when someone presses it). Reviewers say it's a great gadget for the cost, plus helps provide peace of mind. You can also add voice control by combining the Blink with an Alexa-enabled screen device.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
9
Amazon
Affresh washing machine cleaning tablets (25% off)
Washing machines need cleaning, too, and these Affresh tablets do just that with a mere toss into your top-load or front-load washer. They're formulated to help remove smelly residue and stubborn grime, and work so well that reviewers rave about them, calling them an effortless household staple. They'll make an excellent impulse buy; as one reviewer writes, once you try them, you won't know why you waited so long.
$8.99 at Amazon (originally $11.95)
10
Amazon
A suction tool to help minimize bug bites (30% off)
One of the worst parts of mosquito bites, in my opinion, is the feeling that there's nothing you can do to make them itch less besides just waiting for them to go away. Not so with this bug bite tool, aptly named a "bug bite thing." Its suction helps ease bites and stings by pulling out leftover saliva and venom, so the bit is less annoying and more tolerable. It's a good time to stock up on these, too, since mosquitoes are more plentiful than ever this year in many parts of the country and can last through the fall.
$6.95 at Amazon (originally $9.95+)
11
Amazon
An Amazon smart plug (48% off)
This Amazon smart plug can be controlled from your phone or computer, so you can turn devices off remotely or even schedule them to automatically turn on or off at a set time. Plus, it's Alexa-enabled, so you can add voice control to your outlet ("Alexa, turn off the light").

It's also compact enough to ensure that your second plug is left free for use. An added perk? By being able to turn lights off and on while you're gone, you can make it look like you're home even while you're on vacation.
$12.99 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
12
Amazon
A 16-oz Stanley travel mug (48% off)
Stanley mugs are basically la crème de la crème of thermoses. They're vacuum-insulated and double walled to ensure drinks stay their original temperature — whether ice cold or piping hot — for hours.

They're also leak-proof thanks to their carefully designed lid, which opens with a press of a button. In fact, they're supposedly so spill-proof that Stanley encourages you to literally toss it in your bag without worrying. Plus, they're made with BPA-free, stainless-steel material and come with a lifetime warranty.
$18 at Amazon (originally $25)
13
Amazon
A three-pack of mystery Squishmallows (24% off)
These cult-favorite squishy stuffies are majorly beloved by adults and kids alike for their plush, soft feel and top-tier cuteness. You'll have a hard time not falling in love with them — and like one reviewer writes, the only mistake in purchasing the Squishmallows is that once you receive them, you'll realize you must have more. Each of these is 8 inches tall.
$17.49 at Amazon (originally $22.99)
14
Amazon
The highly-rated Laneige hydrating lip mask (20% off)
This cult-favorite nourishing lip mask from luxury brand Laneige is formulated with deeply moisturizing shea, coconut and murumuru seed butters, plus is rich in antioxidants and brightening vitamin C. As one reviewer writes, you'll never want to be without it. It's available in multiple flavors and scents.
$19.20 at Amazon (originally $24)
15
Amazon
A bestselling vegetable chopper (20% off)
This vegetable chopper is a reviewer-favorite for its ability to slice and dice fruits and veggies by simply opening and closing its lid, making it easier and less time-consuming to prepare food. Plus, its design lets you cut food directly into its storage container, so you won't have to transfer your goods to separate bins or deal with cleaning a cutting board. This version also includes spiralizer blades, a julienne cutter and a ribbon cutter. It's dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and promises to be rust-resistant. Reviewers insist it's worth the hype.
$23.99 at Amazon (typically $29.99)
16
Amazon
An airplane phone holder mount (25% off)
If you travel a lot, this handy in-flight phone mount that reviewers call a "legit gem" might just be your new best friend. Built to be compatible with any smartphone size, it mounts securely to the seat in front of you so you can watch movies and TV even if your airplane (or train or bus) doesn't have a screen or options for streaming.

What's more, it can attach to your table, luggage handles, gym equipment and more so wherever you are, you can stream shows. That makes this an even more versatile and practical find, and a no-brainer gift.
$9.46 at Amazon (typically $12.97)
17
Amazon
A five-pack of Cosrx hydrocolloid acne patches (28% off)
I've said many times to anyone who will listen that these hydrocolloid patches are my desert-island item. They effectively suck out gunk from my adult acne and, almost as importantly, keep my wandering hands off my blemishes. Reviewers vouch for the patches helping them resist picking at their pimples, too.

This is the one beauty product I make sure I'm never without (like many reviewers, I stock up on the patches in bulk), so I think it's more than worth investing in them at this discounted Prime Day price, especially for folks with acne.
$12.99 at Amazon (typically $18)
18
Amazon
The Cosrx snail mucin essence (20% off)
Putting snail mucin on your skin may sound strange, but according to Cosrx, it can help hydrate skin and improve the appearance of fine lines and scars. This has been true in my experience; snail mucin has helped increase my skin's glow and helped it heal faster from blemishes and picking, so I think it's certainly worth a try for skincare enthusiasts or anyone looking to try something new. Plus, reviewers swear by it.
$14.49 at Amazon (typically $18)
19
Amazon
An electric nose and ear hair trimmer (30% off)
If you feel self conscious about nose or ear hair, this impulse-worthy electric trimmer may help. It sports a 7,000 RPM motor and a two-sided blade that rotates 360 degrees to ensure a close and easy cut. It also works wet or dry, so you can give it a go in the shower or on the fly in your bedroom or at your bathroom counter. It uses a USB-C rechargeable battery, which is included with purchase.
$27.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)

