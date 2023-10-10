Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.
Impulse purchases may get a bad rap, but I’ve found that some of my favorite belongings are items I’ve bought on a whim. At their best, they’ve helped simplify my routine and provided solutions to daily issues (and even given me the comfort of a little treat). In retrospect, I often wish I hadn’t waited so long to take the plunge.
These budget-friendly October Prime Day picks can help make daily life a little more manageable (and even a little more fun) without breaking the bank — because you don’t need to spend a lot of money to find something that’ll improve your quality of life. Read on for some of the best discounts on affordable impulse buys during Prime Big Deal Days.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.