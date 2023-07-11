ShoppingPrime Day 2023

Here Are All The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals

There might be no place like home, but there’s also no time like Prime Day to get serious savings on everything from cleaning must-haves to trendy decor.
Chelsea Stuart

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member



1
Amazon
30% off an adaptive foam Tuft & Needle mattress
Promising review: "Before I bought this mattress, I spent hours reading reviews and talking to my partner and hemming and hawing — squandering so much time that could have been spent sleeping! Since my mattress arrived, I've been catching up on my lost Zzz's. In fact, I hate getting out of bed. This mattress is so comfortable I'm delighted that I chose it from the many options available. It was easy to unpack and did not have any odor that I could determine (and I have a very persnickety nose). Nevertheless, we slept downstairs for a few days to make sure it was fully inflated and ready for snoozing. I sleep so well on this mattress. My partner is a very light sleeper and he has been happy with it, too. The biggest problem is actually leaving the bed because, honestly, I don't want to. My cat also fights with me when I start to arrange the sheets and get ready for work. She hides under the cover to avoid getting nudged off the bed. Will this bliss last? Only time will tell, but I would highly recommend this mattress to anyone who enjoys sleeping." —Pennsylpointe

Price: $489+ (originally $695+; available in sizes Twin–Cal. King)
2
amazon.com
Up to 70% off an AeroGarden Harvest
Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

Price:$49.99 (originally $112.95+; available in four colors)
3
amazon.com
30% off an internet-famous Little Green upholstery cleaner
Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand-new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads-up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. If you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos

Price:$86 (originally $123.59)
4
Amazon
29% off (aka $129 off!) a Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set
Caraway is pretty new to Amazon, so that's exciting too!Promising review: "My cream set arrived over the weekend and I’ve had a chance to cook a few meals already. I am quite honestly stunned — I didn’t know cookware could be so delightful to use (and look at!!). The nonstick aspect is second to none which obviously makes cooking easier (and healthier since I use less oil than I otherwise would) but it also translates to the easiest cleaning ever. A splash of soap, water, and a sponge and it is ready to go for the next meal. I add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan prior to turning on the heat and the cookware seems to reach ideal cooking temps within a minute or two at low/medium heat settings. My favorite thing so far is the Dutch Oven because I’ve been able to bake bread at 450* in the oven and it turned out beautifully. 10/10 would recommend - already consider this to be a staple in our household!" —Matthew B

Price:$316 (originally $445; available in five colors)
5
Amazon
36% off a 44-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance container set (the lowest price it's ever been!)
I have a random assortment of these containers, and they are the BEST. I will be investing in the full set today!

Promising review: "For nearly all of my adult life, I was simply getting Gladware or Ziplock, letting them slowly deteriorate over the course of a few months, recycling them (or losing them), lather rinse repeat. It finally occurred to me to splurge on some good ones. I'm not one to review things very often, let alone food storage containers, but here we are. I've been so impressed and satisfied with these in just a few months that I feel compelled to tell y'all about them. They're super airtight, the plastic is crystal clear, and they've each been through the wash a dozen times with no particular sign of wear and tear yet. Usually by this point, the Ziplocs are cloudy, warped, have holes, etc. But these guys, they just keep ticking. We've put soup directly in them, frozen them, you name it. Worth the extra few bucks to keep a few more items out of the landfill." —Eric Beneau

Price:$69.99 (originally $109.99)
6
Amazon
58% off the newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of the Amazon HD Fire TV stick
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little too old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

Price:$16.99 (originally $39.99)If you have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently 54% off — get it for $22.99 (originally $49.99).
7
amazon.com
45% off a Roomba robot vacuum
Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price:$164.99 (originally $299.99)
8
amazon.com
Or 30% off a Hoover PowerMax vacuum designed with pet households in mind
Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard to reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

Price:$146.99 (originally $209.99)
9
amazon.com
OR 32% off a Shark vacuum designed for people with allergies
And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

Price:$149.99 (originally $219.99)
10
amazon.com
Up to 44% off a set of extra soft cooling bed sheets
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size).

Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe

Price:$26.27+ (originally $46.97+; available in sizes Twin—California King and 41 colors)
11
amazon.com
Or 38% off a set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets
Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. MarshallPromising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

Price: $29.72 (originally $47.97; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).
12
Amazon
27% off a Breville espresso machine
Promising review: "I've been really happy with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. The stylish design and built-in grinder make me feel like a true coffee connoisseur. The quick heat-up time and adjustable grind size make it easy to customize my perfect shot. And the programmable shot volume ensures consistent espresso shots every time. Plus, the added bonus of being able to claim the title of 'at-home barista' is a definite plus. Highly recommend this machine to any coffee lover out there!" —Ashleigh Johnson

Price:$549.95 (originally $749.95)
13
amazon.com
Up to 64% off a reclined lounge chair
Promising review: "It was better than I expected! I thought the faux leather would look a little cheaper but everyone who came over asked if I got it at West Elm! It’s not the most comfortable chair just because it’s low but it’s a perfect accent chair." —Anna D.

Price: $103.90+ (originally $289.99).
14
Amazon
33% off a Tineco Floor ONE S5 Pro 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Promising review: "I bought this to replace my Bissell Crosswave. I liked the idea that it was cordless and had self cleaning. With $100 off and stellar reviews I pulled the trigger. It’s BETTER than what I had imagined!! My floor has never been cleaner and cleaning has never been easier! It is self propelled which is marvelous for my old back. No need to press any buttons. It automatically cleans and vacuums. It lets you know when the dirty water needs to be cleaned. And it has an auto clean function that cleans the roller. I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Mom2Lilli

Price: $399.99 (originally $599.99)
15
amazon.com
30% off a powerful pressure washer with five easy-to-attach nozzles
Promising review: "This little guy is a game-changer. It is so quiet and so powerful. I was extremely skeptical about buying such a small — not to mention electric — pressure washer because I've only used gas pressure washers in the past. Well, I moved into my house last year, and started to wash this driveway off with a friend's gas pressure washer and decided it was not worth the time because it was not getting very much of the grime/dirt off. Well, look at what this thing did. This home is near the beach and flooded in Katrina, and probably hasn't ever been pressure washed. This thing worked flawlessly. I can't say enough good things about this purchase. Would buy again with confidence." —James G.

Price: $118.30 (originally $169)
16
Amazon
54% off an Echo Dot with voice-control technology
Promising review: "We waited years to purchase one of these gadgets thinking we'd have no use for it. Boy, did that turn out to be an untruth. The Echo Dot sits in our kitchen and accepts voice commands from most of the rooms in our house. Now, we use Alexa for everything, from music while cooking and cleaning, to asking random questions while watching TV to inquire if an actor is dead or alive. The sound quality is very good, and we love all of the 'hands free' options it supports. We are very satisfied with this purchase." —doormold

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99)
17
Amazon
Or 54% off an Echo Show 8
Promising review: "I recently upgraded my smart home display from an Echo Show 5 to the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) and I am really impressed with the improvements. The HD smart display is much larger and clearer, perfect for viewing video content or recipes while cooking. The stereo speakers also provide a much better audio experience compared to the previous model. Plus, Alexa works seamlessly with all of my smart home devices to control everything from my lighting to my thermostat. Overall, I am very satisfied with my purchase and would recommend the Echo Show 8 to anyone looking for an upgrade from their Echo Show 5 or just a high-quality smart display in general." —Larry Stinson

Price:$59.99 (originally $129.99; available in two colors and various bundles)
18
amazon.com
48% off a pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras
Promising review: "SO...I rarely write reviews but was so amazed by this camera I wanted to let others know. I bought the camera after using the Ring indoor camera for twice the price and it made a constant clicking noise with the filter adjustment to light in the room. that was a known issue Ring told me and not a defect. I've tried all the other brands out there WYZE, etc and disappointed with all. Then I tried the Blink Mini which I thought was a good price. The setup was a breeze, up and running in 30 seconds. The app is responsive and user friendly. My wifi is sloooow but it still loaded a 1080p HD quality view when I accessed it from my mobile app. My favorite feature is the night vision. All my previous cameras just showed a dark room or shadows but this camera shows a clear and crisp picture in pitch black darkness. Very pleased with this and you can't go wrong here. My two year indoor camera journey has come to an end here." —Tech Guru

Price:$33.99 for two (originally $64.99; available in two colors)
19
amazon.com
32% off a Kitchenaid 3.5-Qt. mini stand mixer
Promising review: "This Mini is perfect for everything that doesn't need the capacity of my full size Kitchenaid. It's great for beating eggs, whipping cream, etc., but it's also ideal for making small-batch cookie dough, dinner rolls, single loaves of yeast bread, crumble toppings, and on and on . . .! Plus, she's pretty! She has her own spot in my kitchen across the room from her Big Brother, also Empire Red! For those who don't have the space for a full size mixer, this is the thing!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $259.99 (originally $379.99; available in 10 colors)
20
Tushy
30% off a Tushy bidet attachment
One BuzzFeed Shopping editor raves: "This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me awhile to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is."

Price:$48.30 (originally $69; available in two colors)
21
Amazon
46% off an ergonomic gaming chair
Promising review: "I would highly recommend this chair. For the price it is a lot better than chairs that are more expensive and I was not expecting the quality of this chair. This chair has been a great addition to our computer/gaming room. It was easy to assemble and seems well made. It is comfortable to sit in and has the addition of pillow support and a leg rest. The chair is also able to recline back, which is not something you see with similar chairs. The chair has been used by everyone in the household, at this point. Everyone has enjoyed using it and seeing what it has to offer. Overall, I am very happy with this product. Definitely recommend." —Kristen

Price:$139 (originally $259.99)
22
Amazon
Up to 43% off a 12-piece nonstick cookware set
What's included? 8” Fry pan, 10” Fry pan, 10” square Griddle pan, 5-Quart Dutch oven with lid, 4-Quart deep sauté pan with lid, 2 Quart saucepan with lid, and a stainless steel steamer basket. All lids are made with tempered glass with a vent. And the set even comes with two bamboo utensils so you can stir *without* scratching.

Price:$57.04+ (originally $99.99; available in three colors)
23
amazon.com
30% off an air purifier to help you manage indoor allergies from pet dander
It captures not only pet dander and odors but also dust, smoke, pollen, and other indoor irritants that you don't see but can be harmful for you and any children.

Promising review: "This air purifier saved my life! I moved into a new apartment mid-September and the previous tenant had a cat. I didn’t think my allergies would be terrible since there is hardwood everywhere but the two bedrooms. I WAS WRONG. Not only were my allergies the worse they’ve ever been, but my asthma flared up and I couldn’t stop coughing. We had the carpets professionally cleaned, I bought a Dyson and vacuumed every single day, I took allergy medicine — nothing was working and I was sleeping on the living room couch. Cat dander is no joke. I was out of solutions but I figured I would give this air purifier a shot. It’s been four months and I haven’t had a flare-up since." —Alicia

Price: $60.79 (originally $89.99)
24
Amazon
Up to 39% off some smart lighting strips that are Alexa-compatible
Promising review: "None other like it on the market. This is a GORGEOUS light rope. It's more than just color changing and flashy... it has an app that connects pretty fast and has ALL kinds of modes, colors, and patterns to fit any mood, movie, or gaming background for that OOMPH you never even know you wanted... Including DIY mode where you can create your own patterns, timing, colors... as well as download patterns others have posted in the app community. It's basically separated into 15 segments so each segment is assigned a color/saturation/brightness and you can direct what each segment does and when. I'm never going back to led light strips.... I've seen the light." —Nancy Chung

Price:$42.99+ (originally $69.99+; available in two lengths)
25
Amazon
Up to 30% off a luxurious rainfall shower head combo set
This set includes: a 10-inch rain shower head, a shower mixer valve control, a brass handheld shower head, a stainless steel shower hose, shower head arm, and a brass shower bracket holder.

Promising review: "This rainfall shower and hand held provide a luxury spa experience in the privacy of your own bathroom. They are made of substantial, high-quality materials, and look and feel "high-end." The rainfall shower is amazing with perfect pressure combined with beauty. It encourages standing for long, relaxing showers just enjoying the water as it falls over you. The hand held is magic for sore muscles or just to enjoy the massage like water. The diverter is easy to use.The price for such high quality products is more than reasonable." —linda33

Price:$122.51+ (originally $175.02+; available in two sizes and six finishes)
26
Amazon
33% off a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender to boost your service throughout the whole house
Promising review: "My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place... This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug and play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." —Bradley Martinez

Price:$29.99 (originally $44.99)
27
amazon.com
35% off a Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker
This is the coffee maker I have, and it's a life-saver when, for example, you start curating Prime Day deals at 4 a.m. and need coffee STAT. I use it every single day!

Promising review: "Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine. I bought this on a Black Friday deal to try it out and I have never been so happy to start my day! I’ve had Keurigs since they came out and was dragging my heels to buy a replacement when my last Keurig gave out. When this popped up in my deals, I figured I’d give it a shot not really knowing what I was getting myself into. Holy smokes this is a morning-changer. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life had coffee this good at home. Let alone pre-packaged, one-serving coffee. Usually it’s fine right? Just fine - morning coffee, job done, let’s get on with the day. This machine and every pod that I’ve tried so far has made morning coffee an experience. Something to look forward to. Something to (almost) make me want to get out of a warm bed during these cold months. This is the best thing I’ve bought for myself. I’m so happy. I have been telling everyone about it. And if you’re on the fence, I say come over to this side ... it’s delicious!!" —mazw

Price:$110.45 (originally $169.95)
28
amazon.com
45% off a Vitamix 5200 blender (that's $250 in savings!)
Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

Price:$299.95 (originally $549.99)
29
Amazon
Up to 53% off Amazon Basics home products

Get the towels for $13.06 (originally $19.39) and the baking mats for $10.77 (originally $17.99), and shop all the Amazon Basics home deals here.

30
Amazon
30% off a HyperChiller to cool down your coffee, tea, and wine in 60 seconds
Promising review: "I have a cold brew set to make concentrate which is nice but it takes 24+ hours. Sometimes I forget/run out/am lazy and you can literally brew hot coffee into this thing and have ice cold coffee about two minutes later. From hot brewed to so cold in less than two minutes that the coffee doesn't even melt ice in the glass. Highly recommend if you're an iced coffee fan like me!" —Billy S.

Price: $17.49 (originally $24.99; available in four colors)
31
amazon.com
Up to 40% off a TikTok-famous spherical ice maker
Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn — these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

Price:$17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors)
32
Amazon
65% off the Echo Pop with Sengled smart color bulb
Promising review: "I purchased the Echo Pop to replace my Echo Dot Gen 3. My hope was that the shape of the Pop would help with sound projection, and it absolutely does. This little speaker has excellent sound quality. It is easy to set up — more or less plug it in and go. The color is very true to the listing image. Overall an excellent choice if you are thinking of purchasing." —vstrojia

Price:$18.98 (originally $54.98; available in four colors)
33
amazon.com
20% off a Ruggable machine-washable rug
Check out Ruggable's landing page for more Prime Day Deals!Promising review: "Amazing. Well worth the price. I love the two piece design. Looks great. Very slip resistant, doesn't move at all. No need for rug grippers or protectors for hard wood. My kids already tested it out by dumping a cup of strawberry milk on the rug. It didn't leak through to the hardwood. Then we just threw it in the washer. I'm going to fill my house with these." —MattSand

Price:$79.20 (originally $99 for coral colored 2'x3'; available in multiple colors and sizes, not all on sale)
34
Amazon
20% off hypoallergenic Blueland laundry detergent tablets
Promising review: "I absolutely love these laundry tablets. I have always felt guilty about throwing such a large plastic jug away, and now I don't have to! I love how compact these tablets are; it makes them perfect even for traveling, and they leave my clothes smelling great. They work well with both hot and cold water, so I have no complaints!" —Eme N.

Price:$23.99 (originally $29.99)
35
Amazon
20% off a 24-pack of bamboo toilet paper
They'reFSC-certified, Totally Chlorine-Free, Plastic-Free, Vegan

Promising review: "I really love this TP. I read that around 27,000 trees are cut down daily to meet the world's toilet paper needs, and I became determined to do my part to cut down on that number. Cloud Paper is made from bamboo, a very fast-growing grass, so I feel like I'm helping in a very minuscule way. But one voice can be heard by many, and many voices will be heard by all! I've told friends, family, co-workers, and even people in the TP aisle at the grocery store about Cloud Paper. It's not as soft as other brands, but I am willing to sacrifice some comfort for the greater good." —Audra M.

Price:$38.39 (originally $47.99)
36
amazon.com
Up to 32% off a Baroque-inspired mirror
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C

Price:$94.71+ (available in four sizes and five colors)
37
Amazon
Up to 64% off a cotton knit duvet cover
And if you're looking for a great duvet to fill this cover, here's a hypoallergenic option that reviewers love!

Promising review: "I have been looking for a terracotta jersey knit duvet cover forever and took a chance with this one. The color is great, a dark terra-cotta/rust color. It’s soft, but if I had to be nit-picky it isn’t as soft as other jersey knit fabrics I have felt. Shipping was surprisingly fast and the size was perfect for my queen bed. Overall I am happy with my purchase." —Sarah

Price: $25.51+ (originally $71.01 for Queen-size; available in three sizes and 30 colors)
38
Amazon
34% off an Alexa-compatible Samsung Frame TV
Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen, and this did not disappoint! The picture quality is amazing, and I simply adore the art subscription. There are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This TV is well worth the money." —Lindsey

Price:$987.99 (originally $1,497.99; available in more sizes for a smaller discount)
39
amazon.com
Up to 40% off a glass mushroom lamp that's itty bitty and oh-so-pretty
Promising review: "The quality is very nice and we are happy with this purchase. The lamp is a frosted white glass when off and then a warm yellow glow when it's turned on." —Tiffany CA

Price: $23.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in eight styles)
40
amazon.com
Up to 44% off a muslin blanket
Promising review: "This is the perfect throw for summer nights as it is lightweight. Yet since it is muslin it will adjust to the climate so I'm sure it will be so cozy during the winter time. It's beautiful and so soft and now I don't have to steal my son's blankets! It is so soft, cuddly, and beautiful." —A&E

Price: $23.73+ (originally $34.89+; available in five sizes/styes and 10 colors)
41
Amazon
Up to 25% off a super-soft and breathable extra-large blanket
Promising review: "It is huge! Love that. First blanket I’ve bought that doesn’t look too small for my king-size bed. There is no fear of being a cover hog with this blanket, since there’s plenty to share." —Angela Gibson

Price:$119.25+ (originally $159; available in 17 colors)
42
amazon.com
Up to 34% off a teak bath caddy
Promising review: "Well made, pretty tray that fits all the way across my tub. Has a support for book or IPad which is great." —Jolene Saiz

Price: $22.93+ (originally $29.99+; available in two colors)
43
amazon.com
32% off a Yonanas fruit soft serve maker
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

Price: $33.86+ (originally $49.99; available in six colors).
44
amazon.com
20% off the limited-edition ChomChom roller
My colleague Jenae Sitzes swears by this: "The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the (unfortunately plain white) ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds."

Price: $23.99 (originally $29.95; available in two designs).BTW, the regular white ChomChom isn't technically on sale for Prime Day, but there's a 20% coupon available to clip right now that drops it to $20!
45
amazon.com
46% off a 40-pound bag of Dr. Elsey's cat litter
My colleague Jenae Sitzes is a big fan: "I have literally purchased this bag 54 TIMES on Amazon going back to 2017, and I can tell you that this bag literally always sells for over $20, and it's down to $12.99 right now, which I have never seen — so now's the time to stock up (I just purchased another bag myself!).Honestly, the convenience of putting a 40-pound bag on Subscribe & Save and having it straight to your door can't be understated. As someone who lives in New York without a car, I don't really have another choice, but even if you can drive to the pet store and buy litter, this is way easier, especially when you're caring for a large number of cats. People have all sorts of opinions on the "best" type of litter to use with your cat, but a good clumping, low-dust, low-tracking formula is one you can't go wrong with, and Dr. Elsey's checks all those boxes. It does a solid job of covering the odor (as long as you're scooping regularly), and paired with a good trapper mat to catch what your cats track out as they exit, you won't end up with it all over your house."

Price:$12.99 (originally $23.99)
46
amazon.com
40% off a silicone baking mat
Promising review: "I like to do what I can to reduce my carbon footprint but I don't want to make my life unnecessarily difficult or ineffective. These mats allow me to eliminate the use of foil or parchment paper on my baking sheets, thereby saving money and being that much less potential product in the landfill. So far I have baked breadsticks and roasted vegetables on them, and they work like a charm. The heat distribution is great and they're nonstick without using spray or oil. If I had a complaint, it would be that they're a little hard to clean by hand due to how bendy and flexible they are and the fact that oil and grease seems to want to stick to it like a magnet. It isn't a big deal, though, and I'll be buying more of these." —Michelle Daniels

Price:$10.77 (originally $17.99)
47
amazon.com
46% off an automatic food dispenser
Promising review: "The mechanism is so quiet, it makes no more sound than I did when I would feed her manually. Add that to the programmable portion sizes and meal schedule, and this actually solves *two* of my problems: my cat’s desire to have breakfast at 5 AM and her tendency to eat too much and then throw up. I can set this to give her a half-portion at 5 and then follow it up a few hours later with a second half-portion to get her through to dinner. All the wins!" —Chris Galbreath

Price:$48.99 (originally $89.99; available in two sizes and two colors)
48
amazon.com
20% off a cordless table lamp
P.S. these are cordless and only require a tap at the top to turn on, so you can turn it on and off even if your hands are covered in dish soap or batter. Brilliant.

Promising review: "The color is wonderful. They came pre-charged. On and off is simple - just one touch on top. Base is heavy and non-slip. Perfect for parties, tabletop, or desks. I love these darling lamps!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$46.39 (originally $57.99; available in four colors)
49
amazon.com
40% off a reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

Price:$23.99 (originally $39.99; available in three colors)
50
amazon.com
49% off an inflatable hot tub with 140 (!) bubble jets and room to fit up to four people
Promising review: "We love our Coleman Saluspa! It was fairly easy to set up, super easy maintenance and care. Took a couple of days to get up to temperature, but doesn’t take long to get from 95 to 104 when we turn it up. Soft, padded bottom is comfortable to sit on and the sides are more sturdy than we expected. Great purchase for us!" —Kari Iglesias

Price:$329.99 (originally $649.99)
