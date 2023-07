Here Are All The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals

OR 32% off a Shark vacuum designed for people with allergies

And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!"So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute.It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful.I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." — Verenice B.



$149.99 (originally $219.99)