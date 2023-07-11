ShoppingPrime Day 2023

Here Are All The Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals

Worth-it discounts on treats for them and treat-yourself products to solve some little annoyances, so you can get back to matters most: cuddles on the couch.
Jenae Sitzes

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

30% off an immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement for dogs with skin sensitivities
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

Price:$20.97 (originally $29.97; available in several quantities and for specific ages).
30% off an air purifier to help you manage indoor allergies from pet dander
It captures not only pet dander and odors but also dust, smoke, pollen, and other indoor irritants that you don't see but can be harmful for you and any children.Promising review: "This air purifier saved my life! I moved into a new apartment mid-September and the previous tenant had a cat. I didn’t think my allergies would be terrible since there is hardwood everywhere but the two bedrooms. I WAS WRONG. Not only were my allergies the worse they’ve ever been, but my asthma flared up and I couldn’t stop coughing. We had the carpets professionally cleaned, I bought a Dyson and vacuumed every single day, I took allergy medicine — nothing was working and I was sleeping on the living room couch. Cat dander is no joke. I was out of solutions but I figured I would give this air purifier a shot. It’s been four months and I haven’t had a flare-up since." —Alicia

Price: $62.99 (originally $89.99)
20% off the limited-edition ChomChom roller
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the (unfortunately plain white) ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.

Price: $23.99 (originally $29.95; available in two designs).BTW, the regular white ChomChom isn't technically on sale for Prime Day, but there's a 20% coupon available to clip right now that drops it to $20!
30% off a Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner
Promising review: "I found the Little Green machine because of a TikTok video; someone was cleaning their car seats and the water was absolutely disgusting, so obviously I was like I HAVE TO TRY THIS. So I ordered one and it was everything I ever hoped and more! We have three cats in the house whose favorite pastimes are puking, peeing, and occasionally stepping in their own poop and running across the only carpeted room in the entire house, you know how cats are. Anyway, this thing works SO well it tackles all of that and every other mess I've made to date! It's small enough it doesn't feel like a huge hassle to store it or pull it out, but also holds enough water I don't have to constantly run to refill it. I think it might be magic and I have a slightly unhealthy attachment to it at this point. I'm not sure if its always the case, but the box came with a coupon for two containers of the cleaner through Bissell too, which was a huge bonus!" —Stephani

Price: $86 (originally $123.59)
45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!)
Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price:$164.99 (originally $299.99)
And 30% off a Hoover PowerMax vacuum designed with pet households in mind
Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard to reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

Price:$146.99 (originally $209.99)
46% off a 40-pound bag of Dr. Elsey's cat litter
OK so this is not technically marked as a Prime Day deal for some reason, but I have literally purchased this bag 54 TIMES on Amazon going back to 2017, and I can tell you that this bag literally always sells for over $20, and it's down to $12.99 right now, which I have never seen — so now's the time to stock up (I just purchased another bag myself!).

Honestly, the convenience of putting a 40-pound bag on Subscribe & Save and having it straight to your door can't be understated. As someone who lives in New York without a car, I don't really have another choice, but even if you can drive to the pet store and buy litter, this is way easier, especially when you're caring for a large number of cats. People have all sorts of opinions on the "best" type of litter to use with your cat, but a good clumping, low-dust, low-tracking formula is one you can't go wrong with, and Dr. Elsey's checks all those boxes. It does a solid job of covering the odor (as long as you're scooping regularly), and paired with a good trapper mat to catch what your cats track out as they exit, you won't end up with it all over your house.

Price:$12.99 (originally $23.99)
Up to 27% off fast-acting Capstar flea treatments for dogs
Promising review: "If you're curious if these reviews are true...THEY ARE! Stop shopping for something to get rid of those million fleas that won't even work and get this!!! We have an 80-pound American Bulldog, a 30-pound Belgian Malinois puppy, and 4 cats (5.9-10.6 pounds) that had randomly gotten infested with fleas within a week of moving into our new apartment. We got this delivered today and gave all of our pets the proper dosage (just one pill!). I went into the kitchen to clean some dishes, and had maybe cleaned two cups before I heard my partner laughing and asking me 'Have you ever just watched fleas die?! They're literally crawling to the surface and are dying!!!' My partner grabbed the flea comb to start combing away dead fleas, and the attached picture [above] is the result of just 2-3 swipes within 5 minutes of medicating them. Just a couple hours later, and our pets are no longer sitting there itching, licking, and biting at the fleas. If we have this issue again, we know what brand works!" —Riley Camp

Price: $29.86+ (originally $40.99; available for two weight ranges)
Or up to 45% off Seresto flea and tick treatments for dogs and cats
Promising review: "So, I live in South Florida where it is hot all year long and the fleas reign. I have two dogs less than 10 pounds and a hoard of cats who do like to sneak outside. We’ve been battling fleas for many years, and we were definitely losing the battle. These collars are so expensive that they were my last resort especially since flea collars don’t ever seem to work at all! But my babies were miserable, they were even losing their hair from those fleas, and itching to death. Today you can not find even a single bug on my pups, and their hair is actually growing back! They’re so relieved, and I don’t feel like the world’s worst per owner. *UPDATE* It’s been three months now, and the dogs are still doing great. Their coats have fully grown back out, and they don’t look like they have mange now. So glad I found this product!" —Morbid N’ Macabre with Crystal Bearr

Price: $45.21 (originally $81.58; available for small dogs, large dogs, and cats). Psst — see even more flea and tick prevention deals as part of Prime Day!
Up to 38% off an automatic cat feeder
It plugs into the wall, but it also accepts batteries in case of power outages. Also, you can record a 10-second clip of your voice saying something like, "Maggie! It's time to eat!" so they get a consistent verbal cue that they recognize.

Promising review: "We held off for years telling ourselves our cat would eventually accept his feeding time if we were consistent in ignoring him. Well, here we are. Wish we bought this sooner; best money I've ever spent. Plus, we can more easily leave our cat for a few days without worrying as much. The battery backup is a nice feature, and it's easy to program, and once you get it set up you basically don't need to do anything except monitor the amount of remaining food. My only slight complaint is that the bowl itself is a hollow plastic, so the food hitting the bowl was actually loud enough in the other room to wake us up. So we now just have it dispense onto the mat we have." —Jen E.

Price: $55.99 (originally $89.99; available in three colors, two sizes, and with Wi-Fi connectivity)
Up to 40% off a pee-proof blanket
Promising review: "An item has to be really great in order for me to leave a review. This blanket is excellent. Honestly. My dog has been having accidents. He is a miniature schnauzer — so fairly small — but when he urinates, he fully empties himself. I put this blanket on top of his bed and let him nestle into it. It’s very soft on both sides and he loves it. The first morning it was on his bed, he had an accident. My husband and I were prepared to do the full cleaning routine we had done so many mornings prior. This blanket was soaked to the touch, but not one drop of liquid seeped through to the other side. INCREDIBLE. Honestly, this is so worth the buy! I’m actually getting another one now, and will likely get a third so that I have one for the couch. This blanket also washed up very easily. Buy this if you need to protect a bed, chair, couch, rug, etc. It really works and it’s so soft and cozy. I highly recommend!" —Missy

Price: $14.99+ (originally $24.99+; available in four sizes and three colors)
$65 off a Furbo camera
It features realtime two-way audio, color night vision, and a 360-degree rotating 1080p camera.

Promising review: "Having cameras inside the house are nice for checking on the dogs. Having a feeder where you can watch your dogs eat is better. Having a camera that can swivel to check where your dogs went and feed them? Perfect. Setup was easy and I was up and running in no time. I have no regrets making this purchase and I’ve gotten my dogs used to the new camera and they definitely enjoy all the treats being dispensed. It’s also nice to be able to talk to the pups and stop them from doing stuff through the mic. Highly recommend for people who aren’t at home a lot and worry about their pets and just want to give them some loving while you’re busy." —Eugene

Price: $145 (originally $210)
32% off a cardboard cat house designed to look like an izakaya
Promising reviews: "So happy I broke down and bought this. The cats love it, it looks great and was easy to assemble. This is definitely sturdier than other cat houses I've bought." —Erica

"This is our second scratch house from Smile Paws. It was a breeze to put together and I'm glad they give you two sets of the beverages. My wife and I opted not to put up the rope. It might be cat safe, but we have two bunnies. Our buns love to tear up these houses or just chill inside. It's nice for them to have a hideaway. The quality is excellent. The assembly was quick and easy. I love the adorable designs! I only wish they had a bunny option." —Dill

Price: $31.95 (originally $46.99)
41% off a USB-powered flopping fish toy both kitties and pups will freak out over
It also comes with a charging cable and a catnip pouch!Promising review: "Got this for my two-year-old Bernedoodle for Christmas (yes I buy my dogs Christmas presents 😂). Anyway, my dog is very particular about his toys and he LOVES this thing. Hasn’t put it down since I gave it to him. It flips and flops every time he touches it. He prances around the house with it flopping in his mouth all day long, he’s very proud of his catch." —Melissa Odsather

Price:$11.19 (originally $18.99; available in four fish types)
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
30% off a hair-removing glove
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor AnaMaria Glavan says,"The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works) but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5 and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand."

Price: $6.99 (originally $9.99)
50% off a window perch
It can hold more than 40 pounds of weight, so multiple kitties can curl up on it. If you have small dogs, don't be surprised if you find them napping here too!

Promising review: "This is perfect for our situation. We needed something sturdy that could easily be placed, moved, replaced, and not lose its integrity or leave any marks/wear behind. I was worried when purchasing if the suction cups would hold, and if the material of the hammock would be easily cleaned of hair, etc. After receiving and placing the item, I saw how sturdy the general frame, hammock, and suction cups were. This was clearly designed my someone who has cats as well. The wire that attaches it to the window is sturdy and thick. It seems like it will stand the test of time against my cats teeth. I have 3 cats under a year old and one two year old cat. There is a lot of energy, and lots of chewing. Immediately I felt at ease that the structure will not be tampered with by their fangs. I am extremely picky when it comes to the safety of my cats, and what I leave them with unattended. I feel comfortable with this window seat, and I’m very happy with my purchase." —The Cat Mom

Price:$19.99 (originally $39.99; available in two colors).
28% off a pair of food storage containers for particularly smart pups and kitties
You get a large 33-quart bin and a smaller, stackable 12-quart bin, so you could store dog and cat food separately, or just use the top bin to store other pet supplies. You could also use the bottom bin for storing a cat's litter bag and the top bin for food — the options here are endless! The wheels on the bottom bin make it easy to roll around, a helpful feature for those with limited mobility or less arm strength. A scoop is included!

Promising review: "This is AWESOME. I wish I found this years ago. The castors roll well, even on carpet. The smaller bin is a great addition. We keep it on top of the big bin and fill it up as needed. Less bending over to feed the herd of puppies. The scoop is sturdy and easy to handle without being flimsy or too heavy. It's been dropped by little hands repeatedly and no cracks or breaks. Honestly, I cannot find a negative on it. I really like it." —Amy T

Price: $26.72 (originally $36.99)
45% off a self-cleaning slicker brush
Promising review: "My old, grumpy dog hates to be groomed. In the summer she sheds her undercoat and it hangs off her like dirty cotton clumps. Nonetheless, it was hers and it bothered her to see it taken away from her. For some reason, she didn't mind the brush and actually stood patiently while I brushed her. This was astounding. The bristles (metal with plastic tips) are relatively short so they don't scratch her shin. Cleaning the dead hair off it and directly into the wastebasket where she couldn't see her hair going away was easy and she didn't seem to feel she was being robbed of her valuable dead hair. In short, it's a great brush." —Philastein

Price: $15.94 (originally $28.99)
46% off a UV black light flashlight
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys

Price:$10.79 (originally $19.99)
And 25% off a bestselling (and small biz-owned!) odor-eliminating spray
Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up, but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let it dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

Price: $14.98 (originally $19.97; also available in a gallon size)
Up to 40% off Himalayan yak cheese chews made to outlast your dog's heavy gnawing
Promising review: "Tough treat for heavy chewers! Our AmStaff can finish a bully stick in minutes. We had to stop giving her bones because she’d gnaw them to shards! This is the first treat we’ve tried that lasted more than an hour. It’s been two days and she’s not even 1/4 of the way through! They do have a smell, but it’s not strong. It’s like a faint smoky smell. Our girl loves them! And I love that she’s no longer trying to eat my furniture!" —monster_mommy

Price: $6.86 (originally $11.48; available in four dog weight ranges)
Up to 34% off a dual-cabin pet carrier
Promising review: "Like most reviewers here, I purchased after a bad experience with evacuating my two cats during a fire alarm. I needed something I could carry easily and get both of them in, bonus points if I could store it compactly. They are both 13–14 pounds and from nose to butt about 16 inches long. I took this bag for a test drive and yes they were pretty cramped but there’s really no way to make the bag larger and still be carried by a small person (as a small person it’s difficult not to tip over with it as is). Put this to the test with a fire alarm in my building this week. I laid the pack on its back so the two front windows were facing up, dragged the babies from their hiding places and dropped them right in. It was shockingly painless compared to getting them into hard plastic carriers (they usually grab onto the metal doors and resist going in but with this there was nothing to grab until they were in it, because of the flexible material). We were the first ones out of the building. Turned out it was a small, real fire in another unit this time and no one was hurt but now I feel 100% sure they will be safe." —Elizabeth Doughty

Price:$47.99+ (originally $59.99+; available in three sizes and colors)
Up to 43% off Temptations cat treats
Promising review: "Mr. Boogie loves these, they are his absolute favorite! You may be able to tell the container is already empty because this sneaky little kitty taught himself to knock it over and give himself treats. 😂 Any time I shake them he comes RUNNING (and this little fat man doesn’t run for anything lol). Boogie-approved!" —Sarah @medicatedmama420

Price:$5.09 for the catnip flavor (originally $8.48)Check out all the other Temptations cat treat Prime Day deals!
Up to 26% off a large orthopedic dog bed made of 4-inch thick egg crate foam
Promising review: "Our injured husky wagged his tail and stopped panting shortly after lying down. We are also quite happy it will fit in his house. The egg crate is super thick and supportive, even straight out of the box. This is for our living area so we're not worried about any noise, which really isn't noticeable, but then again, it's not in a quiet bedroom and dog isn't moving around much. Happy to have the water resistance to keep the foam clean. Glad to be able to easily launder the cover." —Barbie Clark

Price:$27.99+ (originally $36.99+; on sale in the L, XL, and XXL sizes)
Up to 37% off an automatic water fountain
The front of the fountain has both a water level window and an LED light so you can always tell when you need to refill it!Promising review: "Bought it when my cat was sick and not drinking enough water. She immediately used it and has continued to since. Cheaper than your typical pet water fountain and it’s definitely more aesthetically appealing than the other ones I’ve had. If you’re like me and still want to have your house look a little bit put together while it’s filled with all kinds of pet things, I definitely recommend this fountain." —Jensen

Price: $16.98 (originally $26.99; available in plastic or stainless steel options and two sizes)
Up to 33% off a dog life jacket complete with a shark fin on top
Promising review: "Got so many positive comments on the life jacket. Everyone loved the Sharkweiler. This was the first time swimming by herself so the vest made her comfortable and gave her confidence. Nonstop swimming all day." —Jen V

Price: $24.62 for a medium (originally $33.99; available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 styles)
Up to 63% off a non-slip ramp your older pup or kitty with limited mobility
Promising review: "My small pup can no longer jump on the couch due to arthritis. We tried a few types of steps and ramps, and none were to her liking. Then I discovered this ramp/step hybrid. She loves it. Can easily climb up to the couch for lap time. Highly recommend!" —Patricia Zelno

Price: $35.49+ (originally $95.99; available in seven colors)
Up to 42% off a floral no-pull, no-choke harness
Promising review: "I’ve been in search for a no-pull harness for weeks and I’m so happy to say that I’m extremely satisfied with this purchase. It’s top quality and fits Ms. Layla perfectly. She’s extremely happy and ready for her daily walks. I will definitely give this purchase 5 stars. Thank you 💕" —Jennifer Dupre

Price: $12.74 (originally $21.99; available in seven floral colors and other styles)
20% off a clever Door Buddy latch that holds the door open just wide enough for a cat
Promising review: "We have a Boston Terrier who LOVES cat food but it makes him extremely sick. We needed something to keep him out but let the cats in so we tried this. It works so well we bought a second one for our bedroom so the cats at night can come and go as the please but it keeps the dog in our room and out of their hair if they choose to wonder the house! I’m not sure how I lived without it but I won’t be without it now!" —Mickey Bergman

Price: $13.55 (originally $16.94)
