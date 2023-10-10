ShoppinghomeWellnessPrime Day 2023

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B2PFFDKF?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=651191cce4b09cd54cbd3c7b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Smart plug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651191cce4b09cd54cbd3c7b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B2PFFDKF?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=651191cce4b09cd54cbd3c7b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Smart plug</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R67XBKF?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=651191cce4b09cd54cbd3c7b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shoe inserts" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651191cce4b09cd54cbd3c7b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R67XBKF?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=651191cce4b09cd54cbd3c7b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">shoe inserts</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C5FRF49D?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=651191cce4b09cd54cbd3c7b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="neck cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651191cce4b09cd54cbd3c7b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C5FRF49D?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=651191cce4b09cd54cbd3c7b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">neck cream</a>
Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.

Getting older is truly great, except, of course, for things like joint pain. Whether you’re looking to streamline meal prep, address body aches, increase your daily activity or spruce up your skin care routine, we found all sorts of sales from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days to make life as an actual adult a little bit easier.

If you’re shopping for yourself, a parent or other loved ones, we hope you find some useful items. From comfortable walking shoes to kitchen products invented by sheer geniuses, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime deals for adults that will make life a little easier.

1
Amazon
A brighting Vitamin C serum (30% off)
Minimize fine lines and wrinkles and keep your skin bright and smooth with this jumbo-sized bottle of hard-working vitamin C serum from a brand that’s a favorite among HuffPost editors. Add a few drops to your skin during your morning or nighttime routine.
$56 at Amazon (originally $80)
2
Amazon
A set of creams for your hands and feet (16% off)
Keep your hands and feet healthy with this set of night creams. They're both extra hydrating and work over hours as you drift into dreamland. They're also unscented and non-greasy so you don't have to worry about them getting on your bedding or towels.
$28.59 at Amazon (originally $34)
3
Amazon
A pair of men's Keen slide-on shoes (29% off)
The eternal comfort shoes, these slip-on Keens are waterproof and insulated to keep feet warm even in cold weather. The rubber soles have high traction, giving you extra support, and the molded underfoot gives you all-day comfort.
$105+ at Amazon (originally $149.86)
4
Amazon
A set of resistance bands (24% off)
Get in some gentle at-home workouts with this set of resistance bands. They're color-coded with different intensities, allowing you to stretch and strength train at your own speed.
$18.99 at Amazon (originally $24.97)
5
Amazon
A hydrating night cream (40% off)
Moisturize and brighten tired-looking skin with this restorative night cream. It helps address fine lines, promising to give you extra firmness and make even dry and dull skin look fresh and hydrated.
$38.40 at Amazon (originally $64)
6
Amazon
An electric kettle (25% off)
Say goodbye to moving your heavy kettle on the stove and waiting for 15 minutes for it to boil. This electric kettle boils up to 1.7 liters of water nearly instantly, with an auto shut-off feature for extra safety.
$26.24 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
7
Amazon
An ear wax removal kit (28% off)
Listen, we have ear wax at every age — but let's finally do something about it. This kit lets you clean your ears at home with 30 disposable soft tips that gently flow water into your ear and help you flush everything out.
$18.78 at Amazon (originally $25.99)
8
Amazon
A compact walking pad (20% off)
Get some extra steps in without braving ice or cold with this compact walking pad. It comes with a handy remote, so you don't have to bend over to turn it on or off, and has built-in wheels making it easier to move around the house.
$159. at Amazon (originally $198)
9
Amazon
Tightening neck cream (30% off)
Tighten, lift and firm the skin on and around your neck and chest with this beloved Strivectin cream. It targets your skin's natural collagen and elastin and contains hyaluronic acid and various botanical extracts to help keep your skin looking bright and tight.
$69.30 at Amazon (originally $99)
10
Amazon
A pair of slippers with actual foot support (33% off)
These cozy slippers have a soft memory foam insole, giving you arch support and stabilization even when you're in your jammies. They have a strong rubber outsole so you can wear them outside to grab the mail or walk the dog.
$16 at Amazon (originally $24)
11
Amazon
An ancestry DNA kit (51% off)
Discover your roots with this ancestry DNA kit, containing results from over 2,300 regions and ethnicities. Gift it to others in your family to learn where you all are from, or use it as your own personal history lesson for your family.
$49 at Amazon (originally $99)
12
Amazon
A pair of Adidas women's Cloudfoam sneakers (up to about 50% off)
As the name states, these Adidas sneakers feel like you're walking on clouds. Great for running or just gentle movement, they stretch with your foot and are super breathable, making them comfortable for long-time wear. Multiple colors are on sale for Prime Big Deal Days.
$25.91 at Amazon depending on color/size (previously $59.71)
13
Amazon
An air compression leg massager (20% off)
Give a heated massage to your thighs, calves and feet and help increase circulation with this at-home leg massaging set. It has a variety of modes and intensities to find your perfect flow, and is adjustable to fit an array of sizes.
$71.99 at Amazon (originally $89.99)
14
Amazon
A budget-friendly retinol cream (30% off)
For a little extra oomph, this Olay night cream has retinol and vitamin B3 for glowy, soft skin. It's fragrance-free and non-greasy, making it easy to wear to bed.
$25.19 at Amazon (originally $35.99)
15
Amazon
A pair of Hey Dudes easy walking shoes (50% off)
These Hey Dudes unisex slides have a odor-reducing insole that's incredibly comfortable and promise to keep your feet from overheating. They're super lightweight while still supportive for long-time wear, are super easy to slide into and look sharp dressed up or down.
$27.48+ at Amazon (originally $54.95)

