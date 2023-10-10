Shopping travelsalesPrime Day 2023

I Fly A Lot, And Here’s Everything I’m Buying On Prime Day

If you’ve got a flight in your future, you’re definitely going to want to stock up on these goodies during Prime Big Deal Days.
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006QF3TW4?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=651438dee4b0694638193948%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lifestraw" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651438dee4b0694638193948" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006QF3TW4?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=651438dee4b0694638193948%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Lifestraw</a>, an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YXLYTBN?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=651438dee4b0694638193948%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="eye mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651438dee4b0694638193948" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YXLYTBN?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=651438dee4b0694638193948%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">eye mask</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XXPHQZK?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=651438dee4b0694638193948%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Laneige lip sleeping mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651438dee4b0694638193948" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XXPHQZK?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=651438dee4b0694638193948%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Laneige lip sleeping mask</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BH6V8TTG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=651438dee4b0694638193948%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bose QuietComfort headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="651438dee4b0694638193948" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BH6V8TTG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=651438dee4b0694638193948%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Bose QuietComfort headphones</a>.
Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.

For someone who really hates flying, I sure do spend a significant amount of time on long-haul flights. I’m based on the East Coast, but my family is in California and Mexico, while my partner’s loved ones are located in Australia and France. Needless to say, I’m perpetually on the hunt for items that will make the journey slightly more bearable.

That’s why I love to take advantage of big sales events like Amazon Prime Big Deal Days to stock up on the items that make traveling less of a slog. Below, I’ve rounded up the travel essentials that are currently majorly discounted. If you’ve got a flight in your future, you’re definitely going to want to stock up on a few of these goodies and make your life a whole lot easier and comfortable.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A 24-pack of Clorox On-The-Go disinfecting wipes (38% off)
The mere thought of how germy an airplane is gets my heart racing, so the first thing I do when I get on a plane is wipe the screen, armrests and tabletop with disinfecting wipes. It might not be quite as thorough as Naomi Campbell's air travel routine, but it gives me peace of mind. These anitbacterial wipes can kill common bacteria and viruses, and each of the 24 packs includes nine wipes, making one the perfect size to slip into a carry-on bag.
$14.99 at Amazon (originally $23.76)
2
Amazon
Cabeau TNE S3 travel neck pillow (25% off)
I have long gone back and forth over whether a travel neck pillow is worth it, but a really good one like this from Cabeau is worth the investment. This innovative pillow has a customizable, comfy fit that you can tailor to your own needs. Best of all, it is easily packed away in a small, compact carrying case. If you're flying for longer than four hours, you want this in your travel arsenal.
$37.49 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
3
Amazon
LifeStraw (50% off)
While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one, buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers and campers especially. I find it comes in handy anytime I'm traveling somewhere remote or feeling apprehensive about my water supply. It can remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water, making it well worth the price tag.
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $19.95)
4
Amazon
iWalk portable phone charger with USB-C port (34% off)
It may be the size of a lipstick tube, but this portable iPhone charger with a USB-C port holds one full phone charge for most iPhone 15 models and other compatible devices. It couldn't be more convenient and easy to tuck into a bag or pocket. I don't leave home without it. It's saved me in many a jam while traveling. Nothing is worse than parking your bum in a plane seat for the foreseeable future only to realize the outlets near you are non-functional. This little guy will save the day.
$23.79 at Amazon (originally $35.99)
5
Amazon
Purell Advanced travel-sized hand sanitizer gel six-pack (20% off)
I've got a major aversion to airplane water. Not only do I not drink coffee, tea or water that doesn't come from an unsealed bottle, but I am squeamish about washing my hands as well. As a result, having a lot of very good hand sanitizer close by is an absolute must. Purell kills many common germs, has a calming lavender scent and has a mild formula that won't strip your hands of its moisture barrier. I don't go anywhere without it. I use it well and often while in flight.
$10.39 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
6
Amazon
A 50-pack of KN95 masks (25% off)
Once I started wearing face masks while on planes, I never looked back. Not only can they actively help prevent illnesses like COVID, the common cold, flu and more, but they give the health-anxious like me serious peace of mind. I'll happily wear them on a 14-hour flight from Los Angeles to Sydney (even while sleeping) if it will even slightly mitigate the possibility of getting sick. These popular and highly-rated masks have five layers of filtration and a metal nose clip so they won't slide off. I stuff my carry on with at least four anytime I go anywhere.
$14.74 at Amazon (originally $19.74)
7
Amazon
Lillusory two-piece lounge outfit (26% off)
You'll never catch me in hard pants on a long-haul flight, but that doesn't mean I sacrifice style for comfort. It is important that I still feel like myself, even after 24 hours of travel. This two-piece set from Lillusory is downright elegant, with a uniquely tailored silhouette that elevates it from your average tracksuit. It is devastatingly put-together and wildly comfortable. The top features a front pocket, a classic crewneck and a sophisticated rib knit. The pants have a stylish tapered hem with pleats along the ankle that add visual interest and give the overall look a structured feeling. Both of these pieces are cool enough to be worn separately or together and can easily be dressed up or down depending on shoes and other accessories. It’s about as versatile as a loungewear set can get. You can get it in sizes XS–XL.
$39.99 at Amazon (typically $53.99)
8
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
This popular lip mask sells like wild anytime it's on sale, and with good reason. It creates a seal on your lips while you sleep, essentially slugging them and letting all those good, hydrating ingredients nourish your lips. It's a dream while traveling since my lips usually feel like the Sahara the moment I step on a plane. I just pack it on, put on my mask and zone out.
$16.80 at Amazon (originally $24)
9
Amazon
A pack of seven unisex Double Couple copper compression socks
I am a big proponent of wearing compression socks on flights, especially long-haul ones. Aside from possibly helping to prevent DVT, I find that they help to reduce swelling and keep my legs and feet from feeling overly exhausted. This seven-pack from Double Couple keeps blood circulating without making you overheat, thanks to a moisture-wicking fabrication that is soft and comfortable. I keep them in my bag until it's nearly time to board, then I whip them on so that everyone waiting at the gate can watch me wrestle them on.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $19.99)
10
Amazon
A cozy pashmina-style scarf
Among my must-have layering pieces is a soft, cozy scarf. I love to wrap it around my body like a blanket during long flights and cocoon myself in comfort. Consider it a grown-up safety blanket that also happens to look chic and elegant. This high-quality and popular scarf comes in a variety of colors so you can match your own personal style.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $17.99)
11
Amazon
A universal international travel adaptor
Don't even think about leaving the country without a travel adaptor. This one is especially versatile as it can be customized to work with American EU, UK and Australian electrical plugs (which cover over 160 countries). It can charge five devices simultaneously, is safe and extremely convenient. I store mine with my travel items at all time so I never forget it.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $19.98)
12
Amazon
A two-pack of Mario Badescu facial spray with aloe, herbs and rosewater
I don't go anywhere without a refreshing facial spray like this cult-fave from Mario Badescu. It's been one of my go-to's for decades and has a permanent spot in my travel bag. It's a lovely pick-me-up mid-flight when I'm feeling haggard and dehydrated and has a very gentle, rejuvenating mild scent. This two-pack has one full-size and one travel-sized spray, so you can keep one in your carry-on bag permanently and the other can live in your bathroom.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $12)
13
Amazon
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool firming eye gels
I used to use full-size Korean sheet masks on planes, but since I now keep a KN95 firmly affixed to my skull from beginning to end of a flight, I now stick to under eye gels like these gorgeously cooling patches from Skyn Iceland. They can help to de-puff, soothe and hydrate the tender eye area so you look bright-eyed upon landing, no matter how exhausted you may be.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $27)
14
Amazon
R+Co Death Valley dry shampoo
Having a travel-sized dry shampoo in my carry-on helps me look like a human being even when I'm feeling like a fumigated spider. R+Co hair products are some of the best, and this dry shampoo is no exception. It can absorb oil and odor, leaving hair bouncy, fresh and looking lovely.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $18)
15
Amazon
L'Occitane hand cream
All that hand sani really dries my skin out, which is why having a thick hand cream close by is a must. You can't go wrong with a classic like this L'Occitane cream. It's thick without being overly greasy and doesn't have a strong, pungent scent. This little one happens to be the perfect travel size. I keep it in my carry-on bag at all times so I don't lose track of it.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $13)
16
Amazon
Kitsch The Satin Scrunchie five-pack
Plane hair grosses me out, I need to have it up and out of my face either in braids or a high, loose bun. I love a silk scrunchie because it doesn't tug on my hair, cause breakage or give me a headache, and can even help to keep a blowout intact. This five-pack from Kitsch comes in sweet colors that you can match to your travel outfit while keeping your hair clean and out of your way.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $7.99)
17
Amazon
Listerine mouthwash concentrate refill three-pack
Given my aforementioned distaste for plane water, I avoid brushing my teeth while in flight. Having a good mouthwash on hand is an absolute must. These mouthwash concentrate packs make it easy to replenish my travel mouthwash bottle. And since a little of the concentrate goes a long way, it helps save money and keeps plastic waste at a minimum while also keeping my mouth fresh and clean.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $11.39)
18
Amazon
Bausch + Lomb Biotrue rehydrating contact lens drops
I used to wear my glasses on flights, but find them very uncomfortable when paired with a face mask. These days I just keep my contacts in, even on super long flights where I need to sleep a lot. These hydrating contact lens drops are a great refresher mid-flight, and the travel size is ideal for tucking in my carry-on.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $12.99)
19
Amazon
Stasher reusable silicone storage bag four-pack
Stasher bags are great for all the little things I want to keep close at hand while on a flight. I use the large size to hold things like medications, mouthwash, mints, lip balm, hand cream, a contact lens case, hand sani and more, while the smaller bags are great for little treats like nuts, ginger candies and other goodies to help stave off my inevitable snack panic. They're a really great, versatile investment that I'm always really grateful to have in my bag. This set includes one half-gallon bag, two sandwich-size bags and one snack-size bag.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $59.96)
20
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones
These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are a big investment, but one that is well worth it. They fit comfortably over my ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired, which is key while on a plane. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications. They're a traveler's dream and the perfect foil to my AirPods.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $329)
21
Amazon
A timeless plaid shacket
It's all about lightweight layers while traveling. Nothing is worse than being cold on a flight, but the last thing you want to do is be overdressed, sweaty and uncomfortable. Shackets are the perfect layering piece. They look cool and casual, yet relatively structured and put-together. This cutie will keep you warm, cozy and looking like yourself. It's available in sizes XS–XXL. It's giving me major Isabel Marant vibes (at a fraction of the price).
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $49.99)
22
Amazon
Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream
A deeply nourishing and hydrating cream is essential for a long flight. This is not the time to be slathering your skin with active ingredients like AHAs and BHAs; you want yummy, hydrating ingredients like squalane and ceramides that will drench your skin and protect it from dry airplane air. This Biossance cream will leave your skin feeling soft and supple (never greasy) with a lovely glow. This is definitely one of my go-to travel creams.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $60)
23
Amazon
A passport holder
As you may have gleaned, staying organized while feeling like I'm maintaining my rigorous aesthetic requirements is a must to help keep me grounded and calm while traveling. A cute passport holder is always very handy, and I love that this one has a little clear sleeve for my vaccination card as well. I like to tuck my boarding pass into my passport holder to keep track of it.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $10.99)
24
Amazon
Bagsmart weekender bag
A good carry-on bag is essential. I need it to be roomy enough to hold all my in-flight essentials without being too heavy or bulky. This highly-rated bag is spacious and has nine multifunctional pockets to help keep things organized. Most importantly, it has a trolley pass through so you can affix it to your suitcase without worrying about it sliding off.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $39.99)
25
Amazon
A contoured eye mask
I become positively demented if I can't sleep on flights, especially the long haul flights — it's imperative that I remain unconscious for as long as possible to ensure my own survival. A good eye mask is key to keeping out light and other distractions. This soft, molded mask won't put too much pressure on your eyes, but will block out offending light so you can rest as much as possible.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $29.99)
26
Amazon
A set of eight packing cubes
I never thought I needed packing cubes until a close friend who also travels frequently demanded that I try them out — and now I can't travel without them. They keep me organized and help stop me from getting overwhelmed both during the packing process as well as on a trip. This set is made with durable fabric and includes two large cubes, one medium cube, two small cubes, one shoe bag, one toiletry bag and one cable case. That's as efficient as it gets.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $21.99)

