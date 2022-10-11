FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.
You’re not having déjà vu, there really is another huge Amazon Prime sale happening right now. If you missed Prime Day this past summer, the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is your second chance to take advantage of deals on kitchen appliances, fancy vacuums, must-have beauty items, shoes to take you into the new season and of course, big ticket splurges that are indeed worth shelling out a few extra coins.
The event lasts from Tuesday, Oct. 11 to Wednesday, Oct. 12 and serves as an opportunity to not only grab some sweet deals for yourself, but also to cross some gifts off your list before the holiday rush starts. But regardless of who you’re shopping for, there’s bound to be a couple items — and price cuts — that catch your eye. From a popular Shark vacuum that’s 40% off to 51% off a deluxe Calphalon espresso machine that will take your barista skills to the next level, there’s no shortage of discounts to peruse.
There’s just one catch: You need an Amazon Prime membership to get the low prices, which, if you don’t have already, you can sign up for here and enjoy a free 30-day trial. Once that’s out of way, the Amazon world is your oyster. And to help you get started on saving, we rounded up the best of the best deals you can get during the Prime Early Access sale. Check them out below and be sure to pop back in here periodically to catch new items as they’re added.
Kitchen and Cookware
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus tilt-head mixer (32% off)
If a handheld mixer just won't cut it and you really want to splurge on a stand mixer, consider this Kitchenaid model that comes in a mini 3.5-quart size (average stand mixers are 5-7 quarts). It has a tilt-head design and 67 touch points around the quartz stainless steel bowl for better mixing results. It also comes with a flex edge beater, coated dough hook and 6-wire whip. Color options include matte black, silver, ice, red and matte avocado cream.
De'Longhi 15-bar espresso machine (26% off)
This machine has a three-in-one filter holder for one to two espresso shots or an easy-serve espresso pod. Its removable drip tray can accommodate larger cups and the manual milk frother will help craft the perfect cappuccinos and lattes.
Partake 4-box variety cookie pack (16% off)
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this scrumptious deal from cookie-centric company Partake. This pack comes with crunchy chocolate chip, birthday cake, ginger snap and double chocolate cookies.
Espro P7 French press (14% off)
Even if you aren't an expert barista, this French press makes brewing your own coffee so much easier — and cooler. It has a micro-filter to keep your cup free of nasty grit and sludge and the double insulation keeps your drink hot for hours.
Vitamix professional series 5200 blender (13% off)
A high-powered professional grade motor ensures thorough blending of even the most difficult-to-mix ingredients, like large cubes of ice and frozen pieces of fruit, even after years of use. The stainless steel laser-cut blades are resistant to dulling and use friction heating to making piping hot soups in just six minutes. Plus, the specially designed tamper helps to process thicker mixtures and prevent contents from sticking to the sides of the blender.
Anova sous vide precision cooker (9% off)
You don't have to be a professional chef to sous vide
, but using a sous vide cooker may make you feel like one. This one is beginner-friendly and super easy to use. It circulates water around the container or pot you're cooking in at the exact desired temperature without needing an external heat source. It locks in flavor and provides tender results without over- or undercooking your favorite foods.
T-fal anodized 14-piece cookware set (35% off)
This cookware set has heat indicators that can tell you when a pan is preheated and ergonomic handles so you're more careful when bringing your pasta from pot to plate. The set's even dishwasher safe, so you won't have to worry too much about making a mess.
Ninja foodi XL pro 7-in-1 indoor grill and griddle (41% off)
If you need an excuse to try out some new recipes, consider this handy appliance your sign. This griddle and grill combo can be used to grill your favorite meats and veggies without you ever having to step outside. It has seven cooking functions, including grill, BBQ griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate.
Calphalon Temp IQ espresso machine (51% off)
This top-rated espresso maker features a 15-bar Italian pump to deliver the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction, and it produces a beautiful layer of cream. It has a dial interface for selecting steam, hot water and preprogrammed single and double shots.
Home and Lifestyle
Casper essential pillow (30% off)
If you're tired of sleeping on a flat tire, this pillow from Casper will be your much-needed upgrade. It has a plush feel, thanks to its silky smooth exterior, and offers support while you slumber no matter what your sleeping position is.
Bio Bidet smart toilet seat (28% off)
Give your tush a little TLC by adding a bidet to your daily poo-tine. This model has several wash settings and you can even customize the water temperature, pressure and nozzle position.
A Big Blanket Co. throw blanket (20% off)
Though this massive soft blanket makes a great gift for the always-cold person in your life, it's also perfect for families to cuddle up in on chilly evenings. It measures a whopping 10 feet by 10 feet (yes, you read that correctly) and comes in multiple colors, including gray, red, blue, green, camel, black and polka dots.
iRobot Roomba i12 (43% off)
Let a robot do the holiday cleaning this year and get this vacuum that uses technology to power-lift debris off of your floors. You can even use the app to schedule cleaning sessions while you're away from home.
Serta 7-inch cooling gel mattress (15% off)
Your back will thank you for getting this hot sleeper-friendly mattress. It's made of a special gel memory foam that contours to your body so it feels like it was actually made for you. It comes in twin to king sizes and in gray and white.
A 2023 Happy Planner (20% off)
The new year is around the corner and it's never too early to start getting excited about it. If you already have big plans for 2023, you'll definitely need this planner, which comes in 13 super cute styles. At 7 inches by 9 1/4 inches, it will fit conveniently in your bag.
A three-pack of Bug Bite Things (41% off)
This tiny, kid-friendly tool uses suction to remove insect saliva and venom from bug bites and stings, thus reducing your body’s reaction of itching, swelling and pain. That’s it. There’s no creams, medicines or chemicals involved, just an upward extraction that pulls the irritants out of your pores. It works best on fresh bites from mosquitoes, bees, wasps and ants, and also is effective at removing splinters, thorns and bee stingers thanks to the two handles on the sides that are designed to safely scrape out embedded material. It’s not recommended for use on your face or neck, however, nor is it suited for the removal of ticks
AeroGarden Harvest 360 (53% off)
Explore the world of smart gardening
by buying one of your own. This AeroGarden model includes a kit containing herb seeds, like Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. You can grow up to 6 plants at a time in this planter, with each growing up to 12 inches tall. And if you live in a climate where the sun doesn't shine often, you'll appreciate that it uses LED lights to promote growth.
Peloton bike (15% off)
With a variety of mind-blowing features like a multitouch screen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-quality front-facing camera and built-in microphone, the Peloton bike has everything you need for a full workout. It's a membership-based machine, so you'll need to purchase that separately (it's $44 a month) and then you'll have unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors.
Tuft & Needle original + HeiQ limited mattress (30% off)
If your sleeping concern is pressure relief, it's time to give this mattress a try. It has flexible, adaptive foam that moves with you as you sleep and is ideal for back and stomach sleepers. It comes in sizes from twin to California king.
Blueair large room air purifier (20% off)
This purifier is suitable for spaces of up to 540 square feet. It has a clean air delivery rate of 350 and effectively captures particles like dust, smoke and allergens.
Shark navigator lift away vacuum (40% off)
Get the most debris capacity among these sale vacuums with this HEPA-filtered vacuum with a bagless, lift-away canister for an easy clean. Switch easily between hard floors, laminate and carpeting with an adjustable brush roll and deep-clean settings. This Shark Navigator vacuum is also a great choice for dust- and allergy-sensitive people due to its anti-allergen and seal technology, which effectively traps up 99.9% of small particles.
Tech and Electronics
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones (50% off)
Available in four different colors, the Beats Solo3 feature an Apple W1 chip and wireless Bluetooth connectivity that allow you to not just listen to music, but take calls, control your music and activate Siri commands using your voice. If you don’t have an Apple device, that’s OK: These headphones are compatible with Android devices, too. You can enjoy up to 40 hours of listening time per charge, and there is even a rapid-charging feature that gives you an additional three hours of playback with just five minutes of charging.
Jackery portable power station (40% off)
Hurricane season means it's time to get your emergency essentials together, including this compact portable power station which reaches 80% power in just two hours. It delivers 300 watts of power through a lithium-ion battery and is also compatible with the Jackery SolarSaga 100 solar panel
Canon EOS M6 mirrorless camera (9% off)
Take your photography to the next level by investing in high-quality digital camera. Enjoy continuous shooting of up to 14 frames per second and an accurate auto-focus feature.
Flyby F2Pro massage gun (40% off)
Get deep tissue relief with this quiet massage gun that has five powerful speeds to ease pain. On a single charge, it lasts 3.5+ hours and comes with four interchangeable massage heads so you can target the muscles that need soothing.
Samsung 55-inch curved smart TV (19% off)
Watch all of your favorite shows and sports in 4K with this TV that is sure to impress everyone who comes over. It has a sleek, curved design that gives an immersive feel and it even has Alexa built in so you can use voice commands from the comfort of your couch.
Bose noise cancelling headphones (29% off)
These headphones come with 11 levels of active noise cancellation so you can choose the setting suitable for your environment. They also have a built-in microphone so you can take calls on the go and you'll have hands-free access to Alexa and Google Assistant. Get up to 20 hours of listening on a single charge.
Acer Aspire 5 A515 laptop (8% off)
This slim Windows 11 laptop has high-quality visuals, a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader. The dual speakers also make it easy to carry out video conferences and calls thanks to technology that makes your voice come through crisp and clear.
Marshall Emberton portable speaker (12% off)
Whether you're preparing to entertain guests or want to elevate your own listening experience, this sleek Bluetooth-enabled speaker will get the job done. It delivers a rich, 360-degree sound and 20+ hours of playtime on a single charge.
Beats Fit Pro (20% off)
These Beats earbuds come with three soft silicone eartip options so you can find the right size for your ear, as well as universal wingtips that flex to fit your ear and stay put. You'll also love the spatial audio feature that provides rich sound thanks to head tracking, which adjusts the music's levels as you turn your head. They're compatible with iOS and Android and provide six hours of charge, while the case holds 18 hours. Choose from black, white, sage gray or stone purple.
Insignia 39-inch smart HD TV (39% off)
With Fire TV built in to give you access to thousands of channels, apps and, of course, Alexa, you'll wonder why you didn't buy this smart TV sooner. It also uses voice commands so you can simply tell the included remote what you want to watch and it will do the work for you to find a suitable show or movie.
Style and Beauty
A three-pack of Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess false lash effect mascara (20% off)
Seen all over, well, everywhere
, Essence's Lash Princess mascara claims to give the appearance of wearing false lashes and can make a striking difference in even the most subtle lashes. The mascara's conical brush picks up all of your lashes and gives dramatic volume and intense color without clumping.
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush (40% off)
Boasting a two-week battery life per charge, this electric toothbrush from Philips can be used in three different modes (clean, white and gum care) depending on your personal dental care needs. It features a pressure sensor to protect teeth and gums from heavy brushing pressure while also improving your gum health
Chi Spin N Curl hair curler (31% off)
We would all love to decrease the amount of time and effort it takes to do our hair in the mornings and with this rather unique-looking tool, you'll do just that. Simply drop a section of your hair into the barrel, and it will rotate it on its own, leaving you with a perfect coil in just a few seconds. It comes in rose gold, mint green, black, red and white.
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
Thanks to a magical blend of vitamin C and antioxidants, this overnight balm will impart your pout with a legendary softness. It even comes with a precious little spatula for applying generously to your mouth before bed, per the product’s instructions. It's small enough to fit snugly in a stocking, too (hint, hint).
Farmacy Beauty green clean makeup cleansing balm (25% off)
Farmacy Green Clean feels like butter on your skin and melts away makeup. It contains sunflower and ginger root oils that remove even the most stubborn makeup without stripping your skin, and turmeric and moringa extract to help get rid of impurities.
Waterpik flosser (55% off)
After wearing masks for nearly two years straight, your teeth deserve a little extra attention. One way to enhance your dental-hygiene routine is to incorporate a water flosser — specifically the Waterpik, which has a seal of approval from the American Dental Association
. This water flosser has over 74,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and for good reason: It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate your gums and improve circulation. The 360-degree rotating tip also ensures that the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of your teeth so no spot goes uncleaned.
Pattern heavy conditioner for coilies (20% off)
Designed for coily and high porosity hair textures, this buttery conditioner provides tons of moisture and hydration. It has shea butter, safflower seed oil and jojoba seed oil and is meant to be used every wash day.
Crocs lined clogs (40% off)
Regardless of how you feel about them, Crocs are here to stay. We even spoke with a podiatrist who recommended them as a recovery sandal
. The classic clog also comes in fuzzy-lined style that makes it the perfect slipper for wearing indoors and during errands.
Grande Cosmetics lash enhancing serum (30% off)
This award-winning lash serum is blended with vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids designed to promote natural lash growth and health. It's dermatologist-approved as well as vegan and cruelty-free, and is restorative for brittle and dry lashes.
Parenting
Lanisoh breastfeeding essentials (30% off)
Breastfeeding is made a little easier with this kit that comes with everything you need to get started. It includes 25 Lansinoh breast milk storage bags, one lanolin nipple cream, two TheraPearl breast therapy packs, 48 disposable nursing pads and one silicone breast pump. This all-in-one package also makes a great gift for the new breastfeeding parent in your life (hint, hint).
Frida Baby 2-in-1 portable sound machine (35% off)
This portable sound machine can be taken anywhere (including strollers, car seats and cribs) and has five sounds to choose from, including a gentle shushing and heartbeat so your little one can drift to sleep comfortably. But the usefulness doesn't stop there: It also serves as a nightlight that has 3 glow levels.