FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale.

You’re not having déjà vu, there really is another huge Amazon Prime sale happening right now. If you missed Prime Day this past summer, the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is your second chance to take advantage of deals on kitchen appliances, fancy vacuums, must-have beauty items, shoes to take you into the new season and of course, big ticket splurges that are indeed worth shelling out a few extra coins.

The event lasts from Tuesday, Oct. 11 to Wednesday, Oct. 12 and serves as an opportunity to not only grab some sweet deals for yourself, but also to cross some gifts off your list before the holiday rush starts. But regardless of who you’re shopping for, there’s bound to be a couple items — and price cuts — that catch your eye. From a popular Shark vacuum that’s 40% off to 51% off a deluxe Calphalon espresso machine that will take your barista skills to the next level, there’s no shortage of discounts to peruse.

There’s just one catch: You need an Amazon Prime membership to get the low prices, which, if you don’t have already, you can sign up for here and enjoy a free 30-day trial. Once that’s out of way, the Amazon world is your oyster. And to help you get started on saving, we rounded up the best of the best deals you can get during the Prime Early Access sale. Check them out below and be sure to pop back in here periodically to catch new items as they’re added.