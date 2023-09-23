35 Problem-Solving Products For Every Room In Your Home

Popular items from this list include:
- A set of Bed Bands, because having to tuck all four corners of your fitted sheet back into your mattress by yourself is truly a humbling experience
- A bottle of drywall repair putty so that no one (especially your landlord) is privy to all your failed attempts at hanging your aesthetic living room wall decor
- A discreet indoor plug-in flying insect trap that works immediately to attract insects within a 400-square-foot radius and answers your prayers for a kitchen free of gnats and fruit flies.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A set of Bed Bands so that your fitted sheet finally stops popping off in the middle of the night
Bed Band
is a U.S.-based small business that specializes in bands for mattresses of various sizes. Promising review:
"I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once.
I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life-changing is not an exaggeration.
Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." — TinkerbellAPixie
A bottle of drywall repair putty
Just apply it in a circular motion over the hole or crack, dust off any excess, and paint over it when dry.Promising review:
"Does exactly what it says. Rather than getting spackle, waiting for it to dry, sanding it down, and tweaking as needed — this cuts the time/effort down! Just rub over the place in need of patching and wipe off the excess. The hardest part is not accidentally getting the product on parts of the wall that don’t need it, but that’s easy to clean up, so it’s not a problem. I used this to patch holes in the wall from a former Wi-Fi router and modem, other than the color difference from the patch to the paint, you’d never know it was patched
. Great price, easy to use." — Amanda
A discreet indoor plug-in flying insect trap
It's also reusable and has no chemical insecticides, making it safe for children and pets.Promising review:
"I was very skeptical that this would do anything at all, but with the Texas spring/summer flies making a nasty appearance in my house I figured it wasn't too expensive to at least try it. My goodness, after just one day I noticed a significant decrease in the amount of fruit flies and it managed to snag a few regular flies too!
I move it occasionally to where I see them most, but not even sure if it's necessary. Just bought some sticky pad replacements. Definitely worth the purchase and a lot more discreet than other fly traps I've seen." — Lily
A tub of magical cleaning paste The Pink Stuff
Promising review:
"When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!
" — MNee
A bottle of bleach-free Wine Away red wine stain remover
It also works on coffee, blood, ink, fruit punch, sauces, red medicine stains and pet accidents. And it's woman-owned!Promising review:
"I am re-ordering this product because it works amazingly well. My husband spilled an entire glass of red wine on a dining room chair and this product removed the entire stain. You can't even tell which chair it was
. Last night, he spilled an entire glass of red wine on our WHITE Berber carpet. We immediately applied the product, and the stain is about 95% removed. I had no hope that it would work as Berber carpets are impossible to clean. But if you didn't know where the wine was spilled, you would not be able to tell.
A definite MUST to have on hand, especially with a husband that has the 'dropsies'." — LBH
A double-ended extension cord
The cords are six feet long and have three plugs each.Promising review:
"We have a single in-floor power outlet in our open living room for two power recliners and a floor lamp. Our solution was an ugly oversized power strip that couldn’t be hidden. This clever split extension cord lets us tuck the cord under end tables and chairs while still providing plenty of outlets for the recliners and lights
. Genius!" — D. Tenwinkel
A set of washer and dryer bedsheet detanglers
Wad-Free
is a woman-owned small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned computer-aided design to create the pads. You might remember Wad-Free from "Shark Tank!"Promising review:
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work; well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices — I was only expecting one — so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up; they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled!
I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" — katy
A pair of cooling pillowcases
Promising review:
"Tired/annoyed with constantly fixing & fidgeting with pillowcases while trying to sleep and get comfortable. Bought these because of the zipper functionality and I honestly don't think I'll ever buy another pillowcase without zippers. They're hardly noticeable too, which is something I was originally concerned with. Best quality after the zippers is the coolness of these. 'Cooler than the other side of the pillow' takes on new meaning with these things
. This material's 'cool' just seems to be cooler than any other pillowcases we own. Highly recommend — probably going to buy more for the rest of the bedrooms
." — Craig S.
A Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Simply spray it on all shower surfaces that need cleaning, leave overnight, and rinse thoroughly the next morning.Promising review:
"This stuff is like magic! It has changed my life. I am a disabled senior and had always dreaded cleaning the shower. Now it is a pleasure!
I just spray the shower down before bed and rinse it in the morning. That's it! Leaves everything sparkling clean! I don't even have to squeegee the shower doors! I can't say enough about this wonderful product. I very highly recommend! I will be giving it out to my kids and family as gifts. It is the best product I have run across in many years! Get some today! You won't be disappointed!" — Lynne888g
An ultra-thin, universally compatible socket cover
Sleek Socket
is a small biz focused on sleek power outlet solutions for your home!Promising review:
"This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more
to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" — Jay
A stackable cutlery drawer organizer
Promising review:
"I literally never knew a product like this existed but I'm so glad I found it. This is such a space saver! I couldn't fit half of the things I currently can now that I have this
. My previous utensil drawer organization was side by side instead of stacked. With this item, I have so much more space and can fit so much more! No more having items in cups or little boxes on the counter! And the blue color is gorgeous, my favorite. 10/10 would recommend to anyone." — Rhonda Starwell
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
It suits all dishwasher machine makes and models. Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!Promising review:
"Best dishwasher cleaner yet.
I've tried the other dishwasher cleaners. Some require require high temperature water to melt a wax plug. I don't want to add more chemicals that will stick to the surfaces. Others don't require melting wax, but they leave a cloying 'fragrance' that lingers for several washers. This product was so easy to use:
cut the tablet from its sealed pouch and drop it into the detergent chamber inside the dishwasher and just press start. That SIMPLE! When it was done, the inside appeared to sparkle. Most of the gunk that had built up around the door and all the surfaces were clean.
AND there was no lingering cloying odor. It smelled like nothing. Perfect." — David
And a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets
They work with top and front load washers, including HE. Just place one tablet into the empty washer tub and select the "clean washer" cycle. For washer non-HE washers without a "clean washer" cycle, run a normal or heavy cycle with the hot water setting. For HE washers without a "clean washer" cycle, select and run the largest load and longest cycle with the hot water setting.Promising review:
"First off, the price on this is wonderful. I've priced these from different places and this is the best price I've found by far
. Now to attest to how well they work. These absolutely get the job done. We had an older dog who was in the last stages of life and used the bathroom in (washable) diapers, and had accidents on her blanket. We also have a 13-month-old baby who had bouts of vomiting on everything at the time... not to mention all of the regular household laundry. So, suffice it to say, we had a lot of washing going on. The washer didn't have a smell, but it did need to be cleaned rather desperately. I did the best I could with various cleaning products, but this surpassed any attempts I made.With only one tablet, there were immediate results.
The washer smelled fresh and clean, and looked brand-new on the inside. Our clothes were even cleaner after a wash cycle once we used these. I would whole-heartedly recommend this product, especially if you have babies and/or fur babies." — Pinkribbon20
A TubShroom that catches all types of hair and product residue to prevent your drains from getting clogged
Just pop it into your drain and you're good to go! Reviewers
also say it's super easy to clean afterwards.Promising review
: "Great for household with three females with long hair and two men with chest and leg hair, etc. We hate digging hair out of the drain after our showers, knowing tons got missed and will damage the pipes later down the line! This little charm is awesome, collects the hair around the bumps and is easily collected after each shower
. Still kind of yucky to gather the hair, but I feel like it will save us money with a plumber in the future by keeping the hair from getting down the drain!" — S. Pearce
A Howard Products wood polisher
Promising review:
"Used on eggshell-finish painted cabinets in my kitchen and dining room. They were dull looking, even when wiped down and clean. After I used this product they had a satin finish that gently reflects light
. I used on an oak desk and it’s come back to life. Had always used paste wax on it. This is much easier to use. And the fragrance is phenomenal. No petroleum odor like paste wax. A slight citrus smell remains
. It goes a long ways as well. Recommended to a friend. She is as pleased as I am!" — Mimi22
A set of hardware storage drawers
Promising review:
"We built a new house and I got the chance to start over with organizing my garage. With just two of these I was able to replace a hodgepodge of different organizers I had accumulated over the years
. The drawers are long enough to hold framing nails, and the double drawers are just a littler deeper which makes them useful for bulkier things. Only complaint is they don’t come with enough dividers, but you can buy more to suit your needs. Overall a great organizer for the money." — Dubya77
A supportive seat cushion for your desk chair
Promising review:
"I fell on black ice many years ago, and my tailbone, elbows and dignity all took the impact. I’ve had recurring pain in my tailbone ever since then, when I sit for long periods and can’t move my legs much; such as long trips by car or plane. I’ve tried multiple seat cushions over the years that helped a little; but this one is the best I’ve found. Ahhh — relief finally!!
I may order another, so I don’t have to move this one from the house to the car. We also attend a lot of college basketball games and I’m looking forward to this season to start so I can see if the seat works well in those 'no-knee room' seats too!" — CC
A pack of light-dimming stickers
Promising review:
"Between the leds on my various chargers and smart devices, my bedside was super bright. I don’t need it super dark but this was literally bright enough that it was waking me up during the night. I’d considered covering them with electrical tape but wanted to be able to see if the light was on and did not want sticky residue on my devices. These stickers fixed that issue. They dim leds enough so that you can still see them but cut their glare
. I highly recommend them." — Ruth P.
An electrical cord box
Promising review
: "This is the best thing I have found for managing all the wires and cables at my computer area... two computers, a printer, special landline with answering machine, and a lamp... all fit well in one box!
I use wire wrap for the wires to keep them gathered and whole area looks great!!! Bought second one for reading area in living room where another batch of wires live. Sturdy and good looking. Will order a couple more for sewing room and bedroom. Thanks for a real problem solver." — Barbara G. Conley
A set of shelf bins
The set includes two wide drawers, two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer and one egg drawer. Promising review:
"It's nice to be able to find things in the refrigerator and be able to pull out the whole tray container to see what's in the back of the fridge
. I don't know if this happens to you, but I find my way to the back every so often, and come to find out a jar in the back expired a year ago. Now I can see everything and use it." — BookBroke
A rustproof shower basket caddy
Just clean your shower wall, press the adhesive, hang the shelf and you're good to go!Promising review:
"I had bought this a couple years ago for my shower and loved it so much that I bought it again for the guest shower, too. It's very sturdy and can hold a lot of weight
. No rust (even on the old one). Adhesive is easy to apply and has not started peeling off. It also comes with extra adhesive in case you mess up the first time or want to move it later on." — Ashley
A sturdy toy blocker to stop objects from going into the abyss underneath your furniture
To install, just try and locate the optimum position, cut (if necessary) to get the desired length and height, remove the protective paper and stick on a clean and dry floor. It can also help discourage pets from hiding under furniture!Promising reviews
: "These are AMAZING! They’re a little bit of a pain to install if you want them absolutely perfect but so so worth it. Adhesion is really good too!! We’ve had them for three months and my kids or cat still haven’t figured out how to miraculously get stuff stuck under the couches!
I just ordered more for other areas in our house because I love them!" — Miranda"WISH I WOULD HAVE FOUND THIS YEARS AGO FOR MY DOGS!
I recently bought it because my 11-month-old is constantly throwing stuff and pushing things under couch. I was able to install this while the baby was climbing all over me and haven't had any problems with adhesive. Also keeps my two small dogs from hiding their bones and toys under the couch! Perfectly invisible. Literally life-changing! I can finally throw away self-made blockers, which were pool noodles that always moved." — Crystal K
And a roll of slim-fit rubber foam with corner edge bumper guards that snugly onto furniture's sharp edges so your kids stay safe during playtime
They're BPA and phthalate-free! The pack includes 15 feet of edge protector and four pre-taped corner edge protectors as well as easy-to-peel double-sided tape. Promising review:
"This is perfect for baby-proofing the kids’ nursery as well as our room. It’s so easy to install and fits perfectly the edges of our furniture. I’ve lost count of how many times this product saved my kids from getting seriously hurt
. It’s soft enough that it’s still comfortable but strong enough to protect my kids’ heads from serious bumps." — Cee-jay
An eco-friendly oven scrub
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that offers natural cleaning products and tools. Promising review
: "All I can say is WOW!! I had years of grease on my oven glass doors. Was skeptical of whether or not this product would work and now the glass looks brand-new!!
Took a good 30 minutes of scrubbing but definitely worth the time! No odor at all." — Kathy
A set of insulated blackout curtains
These are machine-washable and come in so many colors that you don't have to sacrifice your home decor style for function!Promising review:
"I live in an apartment complex full of little goblins people call children. They like to run up and down the sidewalk for no discernible reason yelling at the top of their lungs while their parents watch on in mild amusement drinking wine on their patio. Lovely family time, I guess. So, naturally, I put these on every window I could. And now my evenings are much quieter, without sacrificing the look of my apartment.
They’re easy to pull back during the day when the goblins are away and easy to cover when they emerge in the evenings. So I can just cover my windows and put on a movie and it’s like they’re not even there! These block out a lot of light and sound from the neighborhood and match my decor nicely.
I put sheer white curtains over these to create a softer look in the bedroom and it’s gorgeous! Saves my sanity and creates a nice atmosphere
." — jessie & sky
A magnetic screen door with durable polyester mesh fabric
Magnets and a Velcro-like strip run along the entire length of the screen door.Promising review:
"Screen was super easy to install. The area around our doors are wood so I used the included push pins to apply it instead of the adhesion strip and it worked perfectly.
Our dog has already figured out how to go in and the magnets close it behind him. So excited to be able to leave my doors open this summer without bugs!" — Alexa B.
A solid steel garden tool wall mount
Simply mount it to your wall using the three provided lag screws. It's designed to secure to standard wall studs spaced 16 inches apart.Promising review:
"I bought this to organize some odd-sized, large garden tools in my shed. The rack is very solidly built and heavy
. It is mounted with three bolts, one at each end and one in the center. After installing the center bolt, I used a level to make sure the ends were in the right place before drilling a pilot hole for the bolts. This rack is not going to come down." — CC from MD
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Promising review:
"This is by far the best cleaner for the disposal. It not only foams away grime from disposal, but also the drain in the next-door sink.
I have tried other cleaners, which do little or nothing, and when I couldn't find Glisten at the big box store where I originally purchased it, I even tried the old standby of baking soda and vinegar. While that was better than using those little citrus smelling beads, I was really happy to find this product on Amazon. I now have several months' supply and will not be without again.
" — Anne B. Ward
A bleach-free Lysol automatic toilet bowl cleaner
The gel also helps neutralize odors and provide a long-lasting mango and hibiscus scent!Promising review:
"We just moved into our brand-new house and all of the toilets are low water use. I don't know if it's just me, but while these type toilets are cost-efficient, I feel like bathroom smells linger longer with less water. These little things seemed to have solved the problem. There's a fresh smell when approaching the bathrooms now and if it lasts a few weeks then I'll be making a monthly purchase of these!
" — MrsHarris
A pair of super adorable pull strings
Promising review:
"They're not readily noticeable, so when a guest sees them, it's like they found a little easter egg, so it becomes a conversation piece. Not only are they just adorable, they're USEFUL! You never have to think twice or fumble around with the pulls to figure out which is the fan and which is the light.
They're of a solid and heavy (as in they've got some weight on them; they're not cheap little things) — you can't beat the price for the great quality you get! I'd buy these again if we had another fan." — Ashley
A ChomChom pet hair remover
When you’re done, press the button, open the remover, empty it out and it's ready to use again! See it in action on TikTok
! Promising review:
"This thing is magic & worth every penny!
We have a pit & husky & in the summer our home turns into a hair ball all in itself. No vacuum could handle it but this! THIS RIGHT HERE! This thing takes up every last strand of hair & tucks it neatly behind its little door for an easy clean up.
I was amazed & appalled at the same time because I had no idea how little our vacuum was actually doing on our couches until I used this!" — MCash
A lightweight and compact carpet cleaner
Promising review:
"I clearly need to get brighter lights in my living room because I did not realize how gross my rug had become. It now looks like I just unrolled it from the store. I also used the machine to shampoo my son’s room (little boys are gross) and all the stains that I had tried spot cleaning (black slime stained the carpet 😮💨) came out and it also looks brand new. You will be satisfied and horrified at the same time when you empty out the dirty water and realize you have been living in filth
. But no more, get this bad boy and you will be all set. Note that if you have ever used carpet powder in your life it will suck it up from the padding and leave little clumps of it when you go back and forth. Just keep going and either pick them up along the way or wait for the carpet to dry and give it another vacuum to pick up the powder clumps and never commit the sin of using carpet powder again (it ruins everything). I can’t recommend this enough if you have kids or pets." — Cat B.
A simple ergonomically-designed laptop stand
It's made of aluminum alloy and compatible with all laptops.Promising review:
"There are an overwhelming number of laptop stands to choose from so I sorted by user reviews and the public was not wrong about this one. The quality is outstanding and it took two seconds to get it from the box to holding the laptop
. This stand seems very sturdy and indestructible. Highly recommend, especially for the price!" — MyDogIsSmarterThanYourKid
Elephant Trax labels that, paired with the app they connect to, serve as a handy reminder of the contents of each of your boxes!
Simply take pictures of what's inside your storage boxes, save them to the app
, and match them to one of the QR code stickers. That way, the next time you make a trip to scavenger through your basement or attic storage, you can just scan the boxes' labels to easily know what's inside. (
The QR codes are fade- and moisture-resistant!)
And also! Elephant Trax is a small business. Check the labels out on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"I seriously love these!!! My garage and my attic were an absolute disaster and finding anything was impossible. These tags made it SO easy to see exactly was in each box without having to dig it out and open it up! They give you more than enough to finish the largest of jobs. I finished both my garage and my attic and still have some left
. I told my friend about them and she also got them and is OBSESSED!!! If you’re debating on if they are worth it, they 10000% are!!!" — Brittany Vogt
A coat rack and storage shelf
Promising review:
"It’s a great fit in my small house! It’s lightweight and I was able to put it together by myself with the tool that was supplied
. Fits lots of shoes and coats. I don’t have it mounted to the wall since we aren’t allowed to put holes in them, and it still holds up well!" — Amazon Customer