35 Problem-Solving Products For Every Room In Your Home

And a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets

They work with top and front load washers, including HE. Just place one tablet into the empty washer tub and select the "clean washer" cycle. For washer non-HE washers without a "clean washer" cycle, run a normal or heavy cycle with the hot water setting. For HE washers without a "clean washer" cycle, select and run the largest load and longest cycle with the hot water setting."First off, the price on this is wonderful.. Now to attest to how well they work. These absolutely get the job done. We had an older dog who was in the last stages of life and used the bathroom in (washable) diapers, and had accidents on her blanket. We also have a 13-month-old baby who had bouts of vomiting on everything at the time... not to mention all of the regular household laundry. So, suffice it to say, we had a lot of washing going on. The washer didn't have a smell, but it did need to be cleaned rather desperately.The washer smelled fresh and clean, and looked brand-new on the inside. Our clothes were even cleaner after a wash cycle once we used these. I would whole-heartedly recommend this product, especially if you have babies and/or fur babies." — Pinkribbon20