“Swass” — a colloquial term that refers to the dreaded feeling of getting a little (or very) moist in between the cheeks — is one of the less desirable side effects of summer. All that friction and sweat can leave you feeling unclean and potentially at risk for rashes and fungal or bacterial infections.

If you’re looking to put an end to this disagreeable problem, it might be worth your while to explore the upcoming list of sweat-busting solutions, each one specially designed or formulated to deal with crack-related moisture.

Keep reading to find fresh and lasting comfort in products like body powders, sweat pads just for your underwear and cream deodorants safe for all your most intimate areas.