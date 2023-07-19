ShoppingBeautysummersweat

10 Products To Help You Deal With Summer's Dreaded 'Swass'

Whether you call it butt sweat or swamp ass, these items will keep you feeling fresh.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lume-Natural-Deodorant-Underarms-Hypoallergenic/dp/B09TDJTZFQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b47485e4b08cd259d6fdb8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lume " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b47485e4b08cd259d6fdb8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Lume-Natural-Deodorant-Underarms-Hypoallergenic/dp/B09TDJTZFQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b47485e4b08cd259d6fdb8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Lume </a>whole body deodorant, sweat-wicking <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64b47485e4b08cd259d6fdb8&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmackweldon.com%2Fproducts%2Fairknitx-boxer-brief-cerulean-heather" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="underwear" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b47485e4b08cd259d6fdb8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64b47485e4b08cd259d6fdb8&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmackweldon.com%2Fproducts%2Fairknitx-boxer-brief-cerulean-heather" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">underwear</a> and sweat-absorbing <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gold-Bond-Ultimate-Comfort-Powder/dp/B012FUZ8NG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b47485e4b08cd259d6fdb8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="body powder" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b47485e4b08cd259d6fdb8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Gold-Bond-Ultimate-Comfort-Powder/dp/B012FUZ8NG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b47485e4b08cd259d6fdb8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">body powder</a>.
Amazon, Mack Weldon
Lume whole body deodorant, sweat-wicking underwear and sweat-absorbing body powder.

“Swass” — a colloquial term that refers to the dreaded feeling of getting a little (or very) moist in between the cheeks — is one of the less desirable side effects of summer. All that friction and sweat can leave you feeling unclean and potentially at risk for rashes and fungal or bacterial infections.

If you’re looking to put an end to this disagreeable problem, it might be worth your while to explore the upcoming list of sweat-busting solutions, each one specially designed or formulated to deal with crack-related moisture.

Keep reading to find fresh and lasting comfort in products like body powders, sweat pads just for your underwear and cream deodorants safe for all your most intimate areas.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A reusable sweat pad for underwear
Made with two layers of triple-absorbent material and then topped with a stay-dry repellent layer, this reusable sweat pad can be placed into underwear and worn up to 100 times. This machine-washable pad has also been thoughtfully designed without any membranes or materials that would block airflow, so you stay feeling cool and dry.
$29.95 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A famed whole body deodorant
Lume's well-known and trusted deodorant is formulated to go anywhere on the body to effectively control odors for up to 72 hours, without causing irritation to sensitive skin. This aluminum- and baking soda-free deodorant contains a blend of starches and root powders to help absorb moisture while its innovative acidic formula is pH optimized to block odor. Available in a number of scents like tangerine and alpine in addition to a fragrance-free version, Lume applies like a lotion and turns completely invisible on the skin.
3 ounces: $21.49 at Amazon2.2 ounces: $14.99 at Target
3
Amazon
A moisture-control body powder
This scented and talc-free body powder by Gold Bond, which was a sweating solution product previously recommended to HuffPost by a dermatologist, uses a triple-action formula to help absorb moisture, keep you cool and refreshed, and prevent odor. It also contains aloe and vitamins A, C and E, which can improve the look and feel of the skin.
$5.78 at Amazon$5.78 at Walmart
4
Thinx
A pair of sweat-absorbing underwear
Thinx, an undergarment brand best known for innovating underwear that absorbs periods, created its "Air" line of underwear that can also be useful in absorbing and wicking away sweat. One of its lightest absorbency options, these hiphugger-style underwear are designed with ultra-thin micromesh material that's perfect for promoting ventilation down there, keeping you feeling cool, dry and fresh. These are available in three colors, in sizes XS-4X and also come in a bikini style.
$24.50 at Thinx (originally $35)$24.50 at Amazon (originally $35)
5
Amazon
A six-pack of highly rated moisture-wicking briefs
One of the highest-rated options on Amazon, these moisture-wicking briefs by Hanes are made with a breathable cotton that absorbs moisture and dries quickly. This multi-pack comes with six pairs of underwear, available in sizes S-XXL.
$13+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A three-pack of acidified deodorant wipes for on-the-go
For a quick clean-up wherever you are, these aluminum-free and body-safe deodorant wipes by Lume are a great option and come in a convenient pack of 15 wipes. Just like the compnay's body deodorant, these wipes use a gently acidified, low pH formula to control body odor and promote the feeling of freshness.
$19.79 at Amazon
7
Mack Weldon
A breathable pair of stay-dry boxer briefs
Specifically engineered to keep the wearer dry, cool and comfortable, Mack Weldon's Airknitx boxer briefs are made with a moisture-wicking and odor-fighting material that features targeted "cool zones" for even better ventilation where you need it most. Fitted with a no-roll waistband and a supportive, flyless pouch, these briefs are available in 24 colors and sizes S-XXL.
$32 at Mack Weldon$32 at Nordstrom
8
Amazon
An anti-fungal and deodorizing body wash
If you're at the point in your "swass" journey where you've gotten an uncomfortable itch from excessive moisture, this deodorizing Remedy Soap can help. It's made with naturally antibacterial ingredients like tea tree oil to help eliminate odor, along with aloe and skin-enriching omegas to soothe and hydrate troubled skin.
$14.99 at Amazon$15.99 at Walmart
9
Amazon
A 4-pack of breathable cotton underwear
These simple and breathable everyday underwear by Fruit of the Loom are made with a micro-mesh material that quickly wicks away moisture to keep you dry. They feature a 100% cotton inner liner, offer a flexible four-way stretch and come with plenty of positive ratings from Amazon.
$11+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A cream-to-powder anti-chafing deodorant
This unique deodorant applies like a cream and dries into a powder layer in order to offer moisture control, neutralize odors and prevent chafing down there. It's also formulated with aloe to help soothe any existing friction-related rashes and keep you feeling comfortable.
$15 at Amazon$15 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A six-pack of Hanes cotton briefs

The Best Moisture-Wicking Women's Underwear For Anyone Who's Sweaty Down There

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE