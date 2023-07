A pair of sweat-absorbing underwear

Thinx, an undergarment brand best known for innovating underwear that absorbs periods, created its "Air" line of underwear that can also be useful in absorbing and wicking away sweat. One of its lightest absorbency options, these hiphugger-style underwear are designed with ultra-thin micromesh material that's perfect for promoting ventilation down there, keeping you feeling cool, dry and fresh. These are available in three colors, in sizes XS-4X and also come in a bikini style