Skin care needs evolve both as we age and as the seasons change. A lightweight, easy breezy beauty routine may work just fine during the summer months, but probably won’t quite cut it once winter sets in. The ever-shifting elements require adjustment and flexibility, though it can be difficult to know where to start.

As soon as the temperatures drop and the radiator heat kicks on, my face starts to fall off. My once oil-rich, soft and plump skin transforms into a craggy desert, and swift action has to be taken lest it devolves to the point of no return and I find myself in a perioral dermatitis flare-up.

In an effort to stave off this misery, I supercharge my skin care routine with ultra-hydrating products. My skin care routine looks completely different in the winter than it does during the hot, humid summer.

If you’re looking to up the hydration in your own routine, I’ve curated a list of must-have skin care products at Amazon to help heal and nourish even the driest winter skin. They include moisture-rich and skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides and much more that work in tandem to restore your skin’s moisture barrier and keep it healthy and strong all season long. Pick up the ones that best fit your needs and at your preferred price point and watch your visage return to its former glory.