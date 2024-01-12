Skin care needs evolve both as we age and as the seasons change. A lightweight, easy breezy beauty routine may work just fine during the summer months, but probably won’t quite cut it once winter sets in. The ever-shifting elements require adjustment and flexibility, though it can be difficult to know where to start.
As soon as the temperatures drop and the radiator heat kicks on, my face starts to fall off. My once oil-rich, soft and plump skin transforms into a craggy desert, and swift action has to be taken lest it devolves to the point of no return and I find myself in a perioral dermatitis flare-up.
In an effort to stave off this misery, I supercharge my skin care routine with ultra-hydrating products. My skin care routine looks completely different in the winter than it does during the hot, humid summer.
If you’re looking to up the hydration in your own routine, I’ve curated a list of must-have skin care products at Amazon to help heal and nourish even the driest winter skin. They include moisture-rich and skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides and much more that work in tandem to restore your skin’s moisture barrier and keep it healthy and strong all season long. Pick up the ones that best fit your needs and at your preferred price point and watch your visage return to its former glory.
CeraVe moisturizing cream
You can't go wrong with this affordable option from the always-dependable CeraVe. It's super hydrating and is formulated with ceramides, one of my favorite ingredients for helping to restore the moisture barrier and keeping skin soft and smooth.
First Aid Beauty hydrating hyaluronic acid serum
This popular serum can add a significant number of hydrating ingredients to skin without weighing it down or clogging pores. Not only is it infused with hyaluronic acid, but squalane and colloidal oatmeal can help to nourish and soothe even the most irritated, flaky skin. It's a great introduction to these ingredients if you've never tried them before.
Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm
I consider this my personal skin care savior and in regards to the price point, I regret to inform you that it's worth every penny
. This deliciously luxe cleansing balm melts away makeup, dirt, grime and other daily impurities, leaving skin more soft, smooth and plump. It's a multitasking cleansing treatment that is as nourishing as it is effective at removing makeup. I'm currently obsessed with the new Green Fig version. You get all the juicy benefits of Elemis' cult-fave formula with the added bonus of a new gorgeous scent. It's incredibly gentle and mild, is wildly effective and doesn't clog my sensitive pores. It's an investment, but worth it if you want to splurge on yourself.
Laneige lip sleeping mask
This popular lip mask sells like wild, and with good reason. It creates a seal on your lips while you sleep, letting all those good, hydrating ingredients nourish your lips. If you get craggy winter lips, you definitely want this on your bedside table.
Weleda Skin Food
There's nothing like Skin Food for parched flesh. The original ultra-rich formula is perfect for cracked, flaky skin. It's ideal for itchy, dry areas like elbows, toes and feet, but I've definitely slathered it on my face during times of need. Everyone should have a tube of this in their home as soon as the temperatures drop.
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Find out why this serum has cult-like status and is probably one of the best-known products in Korean beauty. It's a skin-softening serum that contains six types of concentrated snail secretion that can help improve a damaged skin barrier, offer deep hydration and even promote wound healing
. The formula also contains allantoin, which can be great for soothing inflammation and irritation. Even if you're feeling skeptical, it's worth a look — you just might be convinced.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin cream
This deliciously decadent cream from Tatcha is definitely a splurge, but it can be a game-changer for dry skin. It's wildly creamy and nourishing without feeling heavy, oily or greasy. It's formulated Japanese purple rice which is full of antioxidants that drench the skin, leaving it soft, smooth and plump.
Revision Skincare YouthFull Lip Replenisher
My colleague Janie Campbell swears by
this Revision Skincare lip treatment. She was intrigued by the fact that it’s rich in peptides, including palmitoyl tripeptide-1
and palmitoyl tripeptide-38
, along with other well-researched ingredients like vitamins E and C and green tea and hydrating ingredients like shea butter. After one overnight application, she could see the difference the next morning. It’s a game-changer for anyone who wants to improve the appearance of their lips without going under the needle, and is a nice juicy option for the dry fall and winter months.
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré moisturizer
This multi-purpose French pharmacy staple is beloved here at HuffPost. This emollient moisturizer is famous for not just hydrating the skin, but for offering the perfect base for foundation and makeup. The iconic formula, which includes calming aloe vera, protective beeswax, nourishing soy proteins and skin-softening shea butter, has been a longtime secret weapon among makeup artists and skin care enthusiasts.
iS Clinical Moisturizing Complex
Don't be fooled by the lightweight formula — this moisturizer packs a serious punch. Like most iS Clinical products, it's definitely on the pricey side, but it's singlehandedly saved me from the brink of skin disaster on multiple occasions. It's chock-full of antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and soothing green tea extract.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream
Keep the skin on your body soft and transport your mind to the tropics wth this deliciously scented, cult-fave cream. It has notes of vanilla, salted caramel, pistachio and coconut that give it a rich, full-bodied scent without being cloying. It also can help to tighten and smooth skin while deeply hydrating it thanks to fatty acids and plant-derived butters and oils.
PCA Skin hydrating collagen cream
I'm a big fan of PCA Skin products
; I find them to be incredibly healing and potent. The price point tends to be on the higher side for my budget, but it's always worth it, especially when I need a bit of extra TLC. This cream is formulated with deeply nourishing ingredients like shea butter, olive fruit oil, sweet almond fruit oil and more. It can be worn as both a day or night cream, but you might find that just using it at night is enough to hydrate, soothe and smooth your skin. The goal is always to be incredibly soft and silky, never greasy.
E.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream SPF 30
Just because it's dreary and gray out, doesn't mean you can skimp on sunscreen. This beauty is perfect for anyone who doesn't want to sacrifice hydration and healing ingredients for sun protection. It's made with hyaluronic acid and peptides and provides SPF 30 protection, which is perfect for the winter season.
iS Clinical Hydra-Cool serum
If you're looking to splurge on a truly high-quality product, this is a great option. Made with effective and potent ingredients, this serum is especially made to penetrate deep into the skin, providing hydration and soothing the skin from irritation, damage and dryness. Antioxidants, botanicals and other active ingredients work hard to leave skin feeling soft and hydrated without feeling oily.
Paula's Choice Intensive Repair cream
It might sound counterintuitive to use a cream that has retinol in it when trying to heal dry skin, but hear me out: This deeply moisturizing cream is perfectly balanced so you can get the benefits of retinol (including turning over those dead skin cells so that you can be rid of rough, dry skin) with the hydrating goodness of hyaluronic acid and jojoba. It can help to leave skin feeling soft, smooth and perfectly moisturized.