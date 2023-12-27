Shoppinghomeeditors picks

We're Shopping Editors and Here Are The Best Things We Bought Ourselves In 2023

We aren't keeping these incredible finds a secret.
We on the HuffPost Shopping team know our way around an online marketplace. From eBay to Sephora, we spend our days comparing prices, reading reviews and researching companies to find the best sales and items to share with each other and with you, our readers.

As the year closes, we set out to reflect on our own purchasing habits from 2023 — namely, the best things we bought for ourselves. It’s not what we got our mom, sister-in-law, kid or boss, it’s small indulgences, helpful daily items and general treats that we personally acquired and that we use every day.

If you could use a little pep in your step or upgrade in your morning routine, we invite you to look through the best things we’ve bought ourselves this year. We found them worth our money, and think you will feel the same.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A set of three travel pill organizers
"I like to be organized, and I like to stay prepared. This is more difficult when I’m out and about. In my home environment, it’s easier to respond to whatever may come up since everything I own is relatively within reach. The main issue I run into when I’m out? I realize I’ve forgotten to take my medication and vitamins, or am hit with a migraine, nausea or allergies without access to my arsenal of medicine at home.These convenient, nondescript Meacolia portable pill organizers have absolved me of all that worry and panic, and frankly, I don’t go anywhere without them anymore. They come in a pack of three for les than $7." — Haley Zovickian, shopping writer
$8.97 at Amazon
2
Yeti
A Yeti Rambler mug
"Despite my best efforts, the combination of my clumsiness and my love for coffee has caused me to spill many a drink on my desk, my couch, my clothes and, once, my laptop. That laptop never recovered; I never quite did, either. Clearly, standard ceramic coffee mugs were not going to cut it for me. Enter the bestselling Yeti Rambler mug, an impressively sturdy 14-oz. thermos with a magnetic sliding lid that has managed to save me from myself. Its sliding lid allows me to drink out of it like a normal mug and then slide its lid back on to cover my coffee for safekeeping (and the added benefit of keeping my drink hot)." — Zovickian
$30 at Yeti$21 at Amazon (regularly $30)
3
Chewy
A Litter Robot
"I had heard about the splurgeworthy Litter Robot through my endless internet jaunts and from friends. It’s designed to automatically scoop litter by rotating its inner shell, shaking clumped litter through a filter and finally depositing it in a sealed drawer-like compartment underneath the box. A week in, I was convinced. Despite its cost — more than I ever anticipated spending on a litter box — this thing was worth every single penny I paid for it. Not only that, but I would pay for it again." — Zovickian
$699 at Chewy
4
Food52
Hawkins New York essential stoneware dinnerware
"2023 was the year I finally decided to buy myself some grown-up dishes and replace the chaotic assortment of bowls and plates I’d been gathering since college. I grabbed this 16-piece set during a sale, and it’s hand-down the best purchase I’ve ever made. I went with the 'blush' shade, and it makes everything from cereal to scrambled eggs to pasta look ridiculously gorgeous. These dishes have infused so much joy into meal preparation because it makes me feel like I’m eating at a trendy restaurant instead of my apartment kitchen." — Gina Escandon, audience editor
$12+ at Food52
5
Hill House Home
A Hill House Home Sylvie sweater
"The Sylvie sweater from Hill House Home is my new favorite sweater. I have it in blue, black and a cropped version in purple. Full disclosure, I even have the Sylvie sweater dress! I think this brand rose to prominence for their romantic, frilly dresses and patterns, but I've found their basics might be the sneaky stars of the show. I wear these sweaters multiple days a week in fall and winter and have gotten so many compliments on them. The slightly puffed shoulder and sleeve detailing really elevate each one." — Abigail Williams, head of audience
$67.50+ at Hill House Home
6
Spanx
Spanx's Perfect Pants
"The Spanx Perfect Pant is — spoiler alert — perfect. They are stretchy, comfortable and slimming, while looking structured and professional. I bought these pants in the houndstooth pattern and they really dress up my standard work outfit. The regular inseam is quite long, so prepare to wear these pants with heels OR select a petite inseam if you want to wear with flats." — Williams

These universally flattering pants are also available in a number of solid colors like black, charcoal gray, navy and red.
$79+ at Spanx
7
Aetrex
A pair of fuzzy Aetrex slippers
"For Black Friday I snagged myself a pair of these Aetrex slippers as I was desperate to find a pair of house shoes that were actually good for my feet but wouldn’t look like conventional orthopedics. Even though I was able to get them for half-off, I would easily pay full price for these bad boys, which have successfully managed to reduce any and all foot pain while also keeping my feet perfectly cozy and warm. The memory foam foot bed actually lifts and supports my arches without feeling overly still like a Birkenstock footbed, for instance. I also like how the top of slippers are adjustable so they can fit securely on my very narrow feet, or go larger for anyone that runs a bit wider. They also don’t make my feet overly sweaty when I wear them without socks, a sensory concern that I’ve faced with nearly every pair of slippers I’ve ever owned. I have the rust color, but they’re also available in pink, black and white in women’s sizes 5-11, although I will say they run on the bigger side so it’s a good idea to size down." — Tessa Flores, shopping writer
$48.97+ at Aetrex
8
Amazon
A retro-looking standing fan
"I hate modern-looking anything, especially household appliances, so this past summer I splurged on this Vornado pedestal fan and I still can’t shut up about how happy I am with this purchase. When I tell you that this is the best fan I’ve ever used in my entire life, it’s with no exaggeration. It somehow manages to cool air (even in the dead of Los Angeles summer) and powerfully circulate it in a way that’s unique to the Vortex design. I love how the pedestal part is height-adjustable and the fan part can also be moved forward or back to accommodate you and your space. Not to mention it’s so well made, very heavy duty and supremely good looking. I personally have the green but the creamy white color is equally gorgeous. And if you don’t want to take the plunge on the pedestal style, there’s also a smaller desk-size fan and even a space heater, too.” — Flores
$269.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Hadalabo hyaluronic solution
"I’ve tried my fair share of expensive hyaluronic acids which I had always believed earned their price tag because they’re composed of different molecular weights, a factor that helps to ensure the HA can actually perform its full range of hydrating, skin-plumping benefits on different layers of the skin. Then I learned about the Hado Labo Premium Lotion, a well-regarded Japanese beauty staple that will only set you back around $18 for a good-sized bottle. It’s formulated with seven different types of hyaluronic acids that have actually helped my very dry skin retain moisture and feel comfortable all day and night. I make sure my face is a little damp before pressing this unctuous, yet fast-absorbing serum into my skin, and immediately my complexion looks dewy and fresh." — Flores
$15.03 at Amazon (regularly $18.99)
10
Hoka
Hoka Clifton 9's
"I remain utterly delighted by my Hoka purchase this year. Despite having zero problems dropping over $100 on skin care products, I get itchy when I think about spending that much on a pair of utilitarian kicks that I’ll probably only wear while working out or running errands. But after trying [these sneakers] out, I can confirm that they’re also as comfortable and cool as everyone says. They're delightfully plush, with a responsive foam cushion that makes it feel like I’m walking on clouds. Yet despite what feels like an ultra-thick, cushy insole, the shoe itself is light as a feather, so you don’t feel like you’re knocking around with bricks on your feet. The recently redesigned outer sole provides the perfect amount of shock absorption while jogging or jumping, with ample arch and heel support. Best of all, the platform gives about an inch and a half of extra height and helps to elongate the look of my legs, which is a must if you’re petite like me." — Lourdes Uribe, senior shopping writer
$145 at Hoka$144.95 at Zappos$145 at Nordstrom
11
J. Crew
J. Crew cashmere socks
"Sorry, but I still can't stop raving about my beloved cashmere socks from J.Crew. I stock up every season, and not only are they perfectly warm and cozy, but they also look stylish. You can get them in a bunch of different colors and really make a statement, though I've been rocking the red ones all season long. It's so festive!" — Uribe
$39.50+ at J. Crew
12
Betsu Studio
Polished handled flatware from Betsu Studio
"I'm obsessed with this vintage furniture shop in Philadelphia and finally got to visit IRL last month. Among other things, my husband and I finally chose a set of matching flatware (something that we'd talked about buying forever but could never settle on) and I am so happy to look at it every day. The off-white acrylic handles and stainless steel finish look elegant but not precious, and the pieces have a nice substantial weight. We almost went with the wood-handled option, but now that we have them and use them every day, I stand by my choice." — Emily Ruane, shopping editor
$22 at Betsu Studio
13
Amazon
An Amazon Basics cardigan
"Earlier this year, I stumbled across a very affordable take on a popular J.Crew cardigan in Amazon's pared-down Amazon Basics collection. It was swimming with positive reviews and priced at a mere $25 at the time, so it felt like a no-brainer. I'm happy to report that the cardigan is now an active participant in my wardrobe and the fluorescent green color that I chose bestows some polish on my most humdrum work-from-home outfits." — Ruane
$20.70+ at Amazon
14
Amazon
The Bug Bite Thing
"Over the summer, at the urging of senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe, I purchased the Bug Bite Thing to help ease the discomfort from a multitude of mosquito bites on my sweet-blooded kids. I'm happy to report that once you can get your children to trust the slightly unorthodox process of applying this tool (which can take a few tries), it works like a charm and brought a lot of relief to some really large and painful welts." — Ruane
Two-pack: $18.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pack of Swedish dishcloths
"Let the record show that I bought my first set of Swedish Dishcloths in June of 2022 and I just last week ordered a new 10-pack. That's how long these last. It's also worth nothing that we do not have a dishwasher, so these cloths were used to manually wash dishes three times a day for a household of 4–5 people (and this includes two adults who mostly work from and eat lunch at home and two small, messy children) and assist in general kitchen cleanup. We also went back to using sponges for a brief period when our last cloth became too threadbare to use, and I'd forgot how smelly and waterlogged sponges can get. Ew. I can't wait for the next year and a half of cleaning bliss with my new set of cloths, although I do hope we can get a dishwasher at some point before then." — Ruane
$18.25 at Amazon
16
Lululemon
Lululemon's The Mat
"If you, like me, assumed Lulumemon was just the good legging store, you are sorely missing out. 2023 was the year of hot yoga for me, which means lots of sweat and time spent in downward dog. When my bargain bin mat no longer cut it, I asked around my studio and was encouraged to splurge on Lululemon's The Mat in five millimeters for a little extra cushion. It has completely elevated my practice, offering stability and absorption in the hottest and hardest classes. I swear, the smooth grippy side cements your hands and feet even when your entire body is dripping wet in sweat. If you're also getting into hot yoga (or anything on a mat like Pilates, barre, cross-training, etc.) it's a simply indulgence you'll appreciate every time you use it." — Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
$94 at Lululemon
17
ARQ
An ARQ crop tank
"There are few things I love more than independent woman-run clothing brands that don't depend on hazardous and oppressive manufacturing and being swaddled in compressive cotton. It was a good day for me, then, when an Oregon friend told me about ARQ, an organic cotton brand making interesting and elegant versions of undies, base layers and basics, from the beautiful city of McMinnville, Oregon. (I know, I've been there!) This year I finally got one of their amazing crop tanks, which is great to layer with but is also thick enough to wear comfortably alone. (For reference, I say this as a non-binary person with a big chest and belly and not someone who looks like young Carrie Bradshaw in a ribbed tank with no bra on.) It's so soft and easy to wear and makes me want this full-coverage bralette, which seems super unfussy and easy to wear." — Wynne
$36 at ARQ
18
Merewif
Merewif's Monty necklace
"My fashion icon and general hero is my late grandmother. She always wore a gorgeous goldmedallion with her initials on it on a great rope chain. It was simultaneously a statement piece yet something you can wear every day, which is my taste in jewelry summed up. It's also why I want everything from designer Savannah Watson's brand Merewif, a small handmade jewelry line designed in North Carolina and made in America. This year, I finally got myself a piece: this eye-catching chain with a pendant, engraved with my grandmother's initials. Savannah even sent a handwritten note with my order, which made me cry upon opening. Like my grandmother's necklace, this piece is so cool and interesting-looking, yet effortless enough to wear every day. It looks good with everything, from formalwear to sweats, and is super easy to put on as the clasp is in the front (but in a cool way.) From extensive creeping, I know Savannah is a very cool artist, mama and beach bum (aspirational, really). I think her pieces are the definition of jewelry to buy yourself (though I'd accept them as a gift, too)." — Wynne
$135 at MerewifShop Merewif
19
GIR
A GIR spatula
"I first learned about GIR doing a roundup of home sales last fall and tucked it into my memory as a cool, women-owned kitchenware brand. Originally founded with a Kickstarter to launch a single, perfect silicone spatula, GIR now offers a whole selection of high-quality cooking and baking tools. When I lost my low-quality silicone spatula behind my oven this year, I toyed with getting another $2 version from the grocery store but decided to step it up and finally get a GIR one. From first use, the time and energy spent on design is clear — it's an incredibly versatile and precise tool that lets me scrape every last bit from bowls and containers without hurting my wrist. It has a little weight to it, feels great in the hand, is heat resistant to 464 degrees and reportedly can go in the dishwasher (if I had one, I'd test if for ya). If you like to cook or bake, it's $13 well-spent." — Wynne
$12.95 at Gir$12.99 at Amazon

