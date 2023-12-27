Aetrex

A pair of fuzzy Aetrex slippers

"For Black Friday I snagged myself a pair of these Aetrex slippers as I was desperate to find a pair of house shoes that were actually good for my feet but wouldn’t look like conventional orthopedics. Even though I was able to get them for half-off, I would easily pay full price for these bad boys, which have successfully managed to reduce any and all foot pain while also keeping my feet perfectly cozy and warm. The memory foam foot bed actually lifts and supports my arches without feeling overly still like a Birkenstock footbed, for instance. I also like how the top of slippers are adjustable so they can fit securely on my very narrow feet, or go larger for anyone that runs a bit wider. They also don’t make my feet overly sweaty when I wear them without socks, a sensory concern that I’ve faced with nearly every pair of slippers I’ve ever owned. I have the rust color, but they’re also available in pink, black and white in women’s sizes 5-11, although I will say they run on the bigger side so it’s a good idea to size down." — Tessa Flores, shopping writer