Reviewers Say These 41 Things Were Their Best Purchases

Popular items from this list:
- A tiny mini white noise machine to make sleeping at home or in a different environment (like a too-quiet hotel room or next to a snorer) a little easier
- A Simple Modern tumbler for all of your hydration needs
- A pair of Bambody period undies with a protective leakproof layer and a moisture-wicking bamboo fabric to keep you dry and comfortable
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A tiny mini white noise machine to make sleeping at home or in a different environment easier
It has 15 different non-looping sounds (including white noise, fan, rain and more), the charge lasts for days at a time, and it can — quite literally — fit in your pocket.
I bought this little guy before a recent trip — and I am in love. I keep it on fan 1 (there are three different fan sound options), and it helped me sleep better in hotel rooms — and even a bit better next to a very loud snorer. I used it every night (for eight hours at a time) on a two-week trip, and I only had to charge it twice! And if you prefer, there are also several auto-shut off timer options too.Promising reviews:
"Best purchase EVER! Took this on a two week trip abroad to soothe a picky spouse. They are SO happy with this white noise machine they want one for home!
Easy to charge, holds a charge for nearly a week, great volume control and super compact. Worth every penny!" — Jen
"I was certainly skeptical regarding this sound machine. I mean, how could this little round thing produce big noise? Well, I'm here to tell you it does! I was astounded that after I had charged it up, and turned it on the huge sound that came out of this!
I enjoy the fan noise the best. I read the reviews beforehand and most were very positive....so I know I had to try it out as I don't go anywhere without my every night plug in (big) noise machine...but that one is bulky...and I needed a smaller one for travel. The other wonderful thing about this little baby is that it is rechargeable! You don't need an outlet to use it unless you are charging it up. The directions were a little....well, let's just say there wasn't much to the directions...but if you have any common sense, it won't take you to long to figure out how it works. Just buy it! Especially for travel!" — T. Bellati
A Simple Modern tumbler for all of your hydration needs
Not only is the monochrome body chic (you might want to pick one up in various colors to match your 'fits), but it's leak-resistant, dishwasher safe, cupholder-friendly and keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Plus it has a built-in straw and ergonomic handle! Stanley, who?
Get a closer look at it on TikTok
.Promising reviews:
"Best purchase I ever made, that’s why I bought the Barbie hot pink one too." — Stephanie
"Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable.
I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" — Marie
A pair of Bambody period undies
They're available in sizes 4–13/XS–6XL; check the size chart for measurements. The leakproof layer is PFA-free also — learn more about that testing here
.Promising reviews:
"Best purchase ever!!
Honestly I’ve never like pads or tampons so when I found out about these period panties I just knew I had to try them and it really changed my life, I love them, I have the ease of knowing that I’m safe from bleeding through my clothes and I’m also doing my part to be less wasteful." — Everydaywjess
"I’ve tried these, Hanes, Thinx, and Victoria’s Secret period underwear. These are, by far, the best and most comfortable
. I use them for leak protection, overnight, and on light days. I ordered one size up from my usual size." — Victoria
CeraVe's Retinol Serum, which uses encapsulated retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores
If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say
they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. Promising reviews:
"This is a great product. Only needs one pump for whole face and feels so nice on the skin. Definitely the best product I’ve bought.
" – Letitia Price
"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad!
It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." — C. Munsterman
A three-in-one foldable magnetic wireless charger perfect for at home or traveling
You can charge your iPhone, Apple watch and AirPods all at once, without wasting space on bulky chargers or dealing with tons of cords. Reviewers compare
this under-$40 wonder to the almost-$150(!) Mophie charger and say
it's just as good!
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. Promising reviews:
"This is seriously the best thing I’ve ever bought!
I keep it at work and it’s nice when I’m in a hurry and I forgot to charge my stuff the night before. Please take note that this is only for apple products." — Amy Halter
"Compared it to Mophie — just as good for one-third the price.
I bought one of these for my wife to use, but assuming that I travel a lot more than her, I opted to buy the more expensive Mophie device of similar design direct from Apple for myself. The Mophie device turned out to be no better, even though it cost 3X as much. I was able to return the Mophie device and bought another of these for myself.
In the end, if it doesn't last as long as the Mophie could have, no worries since I would have to buy two more just to match what I spent. The blue charging indicator lights don't seem too bright, but I placed black electrical tape over them anyway. The QC charging brick is a nice touch and was able to charge all three devices without difficulty." — TubaTim
A spacious travel-friendly backpack that'll fit under the seat in front of you
This one is TikTok- and reviewer-famous for holding TONS of stuff, zipping completely open (like a suitcase!) for easy packing and helping keep travelers organized.
This one checks all the boxes: super roomy, has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate wet bag!), and has a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport. And reviewers say it meets even Spirit
and JetBlue
's personal item rules!
Check it out on TikTok
.Promising reviews: "
I bought this backpack for work. It's the BEST backpack I've ever used. I needed one with several pockets and not too big or heavy. I found that with this backpack, I can fill it and still have room!
There's even a shoe and clothing compartment for traveling! The straps are just wide enough to stay on your shoulders especially with the snap straps in front. I also love the color, and it's true to the picture color. If you're looking for lightweight with tons of pockets, this is what you need!" — Kelly Miller
"Best purchase in 2023. I love this backpack!!! I used in on my trip to cancun. It's the only bag I took and it fit 5 days worth of swimsuits and light outfits. It has so many little bags and compartments. I will be using it for all of my trips. And also it hols its shape I've had it for 4 months now. Still good as new." — ZachAttk920
A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots
If you've had your eye on Ugg Ultra Minis but the limited stock and price point have kept you from purchasing, reviewers say
these are just as comfy and long-lasting, and are available in even more colors! Just note that while these have faux fur lining on the tops and sides, the bottoms are memory foam (which is very cushy, but not actually furry).
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe. They're available in women's sizes 5–12, including Wide sizes and in 12 colors.Promising reviews:
"So cute, so comfy, so cheap! I was super close to purchasing Uggs however I could not wrap my head around the price. when I came across these I just had to buy! I would suggest if you are torn between two sizes, go for the larger one. The only thing I do have to say is DO NOT wear them in the snow or rain. I feel like this is a given, but the minute they get wet, they are ruined. Overall, best purchase and super happy with them!!
" — Abigail Downing
"I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love.
They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." — Kamryn
A self-cleaning grooming brush to easily and effectively remove excess hair from your pet
What makes it self-cleaning, you ask? Simply push a button on the side, and the bristles retract so you can just sweep away all the pet hair you just accumulated right into the trash.
Lots of reviewers' pets love being brushed
by it too!Promising review:
"I've spent hundreds of dollars on toys, treats, houses, scratchers, etc for my cats. This is hands down not even close, the best money I've ever spent!
I got so much fur off them, and they loved it! They are looking so sleek and shiny, and they are rolling around like kittens they feel so fresh and happy. My cats are still young (all ages 4 and under) so they were pretty well groomed to begin with. I couldn't believe how many knots and snags were hiding in their fur. The whole time I was brushing them, they were purring and rubbing all over me trying to get more.
The self cleaning feature is so easy!! A click of a button and all the hair falls off.
The brush itself is bigger than what I anticipated. I thought my cats would be afraid of it but once they figured out what was happening, they weren't at all. I got the original brush which I thought would probably feel good (like a good back scratch!) And I was right. They loved it." — Samantha
And a pet hair-removing roller with a patented brush design (and no adhesive strips)
Promising review:
"This thing works amazingly well! We have two cats and a dog, and all of them continuously shed all over our couches. I was continuously having to take out the vacuum to get rid of the fur. Not anymore! With this device, it takes seconds to clean our chairs and couches, even better than I could with the vacuum. I'm not joking when I say that this is the best thing I've purchased in the whole of 2023!
" — Matt K.
A vintage-inspired Kodak half-frame film camera that's lightweight and easy to use
A half frame camera means twice as many photos for each roll of film! You can get some Kodak film
to go with it, too. It's available in four colors.Promising reviews:
"I had absolutely no idea what I was doing and this camera made everything so simple! I bought it for my trip to Portugal and could not be happier with the quality of photos.
The half frame look really is so unique! Plus you get double the photos making film photography a slightly less expensive hobby. 10/10" — Amazon Customer
"This camera is my favorite purchase of the year.
The half frame gives you double the amount of photos per roll, the picture quality is fantastic, and it’s inexpensive. Make sure to use flash in low light for best result. Here are some photos
I took on my first roll in this camera." — Manifesting My Best Life
A handheld electric milk frother so you don't have to leave home to enjoy a cafe-quality latte
It even works on iced beverages — hello cold foam! It's battery operated, so just run it in some soapy water for an easy cleaning.Promising review:
"Makes your home coffee feel like a cafe treat! Easily my best purchase of the year — for under $10 all my coffees now taste special.
I want another one for work but it will probably lead to too much coffee drinking so I'll do my best to resist that pull!" — Kindle Customer
A sunrise alarm clock that gradually brightens starting 30 minutes before your alarm goes off
Reviewers say
it's a great alternative to the Hatch (which is over $100). It's designed to provide a more natural wake-up, and it has an evening routine that glows softly and has an auto-shut off so you can drift off peacefully too.
It comes with seven nature-inspired wakeup sounds, plus an FM/AM radio. And there are eight colorful nightlight options as well!Promising reviews:
"This clock is amazing! I have had trouble sleeping for a really long time and now I fall asleep to a thunderstorm every night! And that’s not all; I wake up to the sun rising. It starts 30 minutes before the nice relaxing alarm goes off. I rarely even need the alarm because the light wakes me. I cannot say enough about how refreshing it feels to wake this way.
Some mornings I even think I can feel the sun on my face- of course I really can’t but it’s amazing! This is the best thing I have ever bought!
" — j.wilson
"I really needed another reliable alarm in the morning besides my cell phone (because I’m notorious for hitting sneeze), and this clock is exactly what I was looking for! I love that it slowly brightens as it gets closer to your alarm time because I feel less startled when my alarm goes off. This is super similar to the famous Hatch alarm clock and at a much cheaper price.
Would definitely purchase again and again! Saves my morning" — Skylar Faul
A self-cleaning toilet system (adorably called Flush 'n' Sparkle) with a replaceable bleach cartridge
Each one lasts up to three months, and the whole thing installs in as little as one minute.
Promising review:
"Best purchase of 2023!
I've been using these on all my toilets for 60 days now and this is my review. My toilets generally get a hard water ring around them within a few days of cleaning, it was infuriating and I found myself cleaning toilets literally 2-3 times a week just to get rid of that little ring around the water line. These were so cheap I figured why not so I bought three of them and OH MY GOODNESS THEY WORK!!!!!! I've had these installed on all three of my toilets for 60 days now and from what I'm seeing I should be able to clean my toilets maybe once every two months now.
I am so happy, if you have a hard water build up issues do yourself a favor and buy one of these, try it on a single toilet first just to be sure but I think you will be happy :)." — nima bean
A genius pool hammock with a floating headrest and footrest
It's the ideal happy medium between a chaise floater that keeps you out of the water and you know... actually swimming. You can also use it in a chair position, with the floaties as arm rests! It's available in eight colors.Promising review:
"This floaty is an absolute must for any vacation or home pool. Easy to pack and inflate. I saw another person floating around the pool with ease in Cancun and immediately hopped online to purchase. Best purchase ever made!!
You can seriously relax comfortably in the water with this floaty and use it for mutiple positions in the pool. Everyone who used it fell asleep relaxing in the water. Don’t give it a second thought. Buy it!!!" — Chrissy_Chris
SoCozy curl conditioning spray, which was designed with kids' curls in mind, but works for all ages
This leave-in conditioner moisturizes and helps improve curl definition and elasticity with just a few quick spritzes, which is great for impatient kids and grownups with limited time. It's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat and nuts!
Check out aTikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray
in action. Promising reviews:
"I feel like I have tried every product in the market for detangling curly hair on my 2-year old daughter. This is the BEST purchase and product ever!!
I spray to detangle after bath at night and then re-spray the next morning before school after getting dressed. It reworks its magic the second time around and she arrives home with her hair so bouncy and the curls are so tame!!" — BK
"This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and me. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems!
And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!
" — Tamira McLelland
The Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush (now with an upgraded motor)
It has a unique oval-shaped barrel so you can get super close to your scalp for smooth hair and majorly boosted volume at the roots, without having to juggle a brush and blow-dryer. Promising reviews:
"Best buy of 2023. I have thick and wavy curly hair. This is a life saver!! Easy to use and your hair will look beautiful!!!" — Summer
"Where have you been all my life? Omg this dryer was AMAZING!!!!! I don’t understand why I didn’t know about it sooner!!!! My hair is thick and curly and hard to control. Usually I need to air dry for at least an hour, then it’s 45 min to blow it out. Usually resulting in my arms being exhausted and my hair burned. BEST DRYER EVER! And I have spent $$ on a dry bar dryer. Never again. I need to buy a back up just in case.
LOVE" — Brian Halpin
A Renpho percussion massager with five different head attachments for targeting different areas
It's designed for soothing sore muscles, easing neck and shoulder pain and working through tough knots. Reviewers agree
that this version is comparable to the Theragun (which is almost $300)!
Promising reviews:
"This is the best thing I have ever bought.
I thought it would be too strong for me but it’s perfect. So far I use it on the lowest setting and I use it almost every day. It really loosens up the muscles and feels amazing." — Debbie Faulkner
"I was avoiding buying a Theragun because of price issues and this had a great deal on price markdown, even from list so I went for it. It was a great choice. Helps with pain relief and massage in pressure spots I wasn't able to get before. I had access to use a theragun before and haven't noticed any difference between items and it's at a much lower price point.
Whatever extra theragun features there might be I haven't needed and the heads are interchangeable between theragun and this
. Very happy with my purchase." — tauntaun
A crawling crab toy that will amuse and confound babies and pets alike
It plays fun sounds and lights, crawls from side to side and even detects obstacles in its way so it can quickly skitter in the other direction. No batteries required — it charges via USB! It's available in five colors.Promising reviews:
"Best thing I've ever spent money on. Ever.
First of all, it’s adorable. Secondly, you just charge it so no batteries. But most importantly, HOMEBOY HUSTLES!! He is super quick and the music is 🔥🔥🔥 I bought this for my niece, but I think I need one for myself." — Michelle Provencher
"I bought one of these for my grandson's 1st birthday. It seemed fitting because they live within walking distance from the Chesapeake Bay. Lots of crab lovers around here. My grandson loved it and so did all the adults LOL. It's so cool the way it scampers across the floor sideways like a real crab. Out of all the gifts he got this one really got his attention. My son called me the day after the party and said he was still playing with it and chasing it across the floor.
So glad I got it! I heard a few of the adults say they wanted to get one for themselves." — J. Butler
"Love this toy! It keeps our dogs entertained for hours 😅😂" — Rebecca Haislip
The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product
Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills and outdoor furniture.Promising reviews:
"Best purchase of my adult life!
This stuff is amazing. Saw it on TikTok and thought I’d try. It gets stuff that coney and soft scrub couldn’t get off. It’s so good and easy to use. Cleanest my stove has been ever. I’m telling everyone." — Amazon Customer
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A wad preventer
This genius invention will keep the corners from getting bunched up to increase your tumble and decrease your dry time. Just tuck the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the holes to prevent tangling and twisting and improve dry time by 75%!Promising reviews:
"Best thing I’ve ever bought! Keeps the sheets totally untangled the whole wash and dry! I’ve only had them a few weeks so I hope they hold up but so far they still look great!!!" — Kristina V.
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that seem to get more popular with every passing day
The molded cushioned footbed (made from a waterproof foam) stays comfy for hours and hours, whether you're using them as at-home slippers or actual outside shoes. They're available in women's sizes 5-12 and 30 colors.
I bought these myself earlier this year and they're all
I wear at home. Especially when cooking or baking, these babies help cushion my feet on hard floors so they don't ache!Promising reviews:
"Best purchase of 2023. I heard these were comfy and I figured they would be but I was not prepared for how violently soft they would be? Imaging taping two big bags of marshmallows to the bottom of your feet. Softer than that.
I work 12-16 hours in steel toed boots. These answered my prayers. Will be buying in multiple colors and for family at Christmas time." — Kim
"Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had.
I have designer slides and these surpass. True to size.They are super light but sturdy
to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a back up pair. They are also stylish so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" — Krizia
A Muller veggie chopper to dice with one press of a lever — and shave ten minutes off your meal prep time
It comes with the chopper itself, a whopping eight blades (three different size choppers, plus blades for julienning, slicing, grating and regular and fine shredding) and a cleaning brush.Promising reviews:
"So far used once and saved so much time! Easy to use. I was able to use bigger pieces than expected. Super easy to clean. They include a like fork looking tool to help clean the top piece. Will update if needed but so far best purchase of 2023!
" — Kelsey
"Tiktok made me do it and I couldn’t be happier. This chopper is pure magic in the kitchen! Chopping vegies has never been so fun and effortless! It’s like a culinary extravaganza! Thanks to this little kitchen wizardry, I’m a chopping pro now. Tiktok-approved and chef-worthy. Amazing customer support as well. They are fast, super friendly and efficient." — Anonymous
A DogBuddy pooper scooper so you can easily clean up after your pup without getting your hands dirty
It's great for people with several dogs (or a lot of poops) to clean up after, because it lets you use bags more than once before tossing!
Check out a TikTok of the DogBuddy scooper
in action. Promising review:
"I love everything about this poop scooper. The size is good, it has a compartment to hold a roll of bags which came with the scooper. The clamp closes tightly and opens wide to scoop. It clamps shut tightly, you tie the bag and open the clamp to drop the bag into a trash can. No more feeling warm poop on your hand through a thin plastic bag. Your hand doesn't get anywhere near the poop. It is easy to set up the bag before you start your walk. I just clip my scoop to the leash handle and it is lightweight. Some people may find it a little awkward to carry but I don't. I am recommending this product to all of my dog owner friends. Best thing I have purchased ever. This product changed my life when I walk my dog
. The price is great and it comes in two sizes. I got the small one because I have a small dog." — Christine W.
And a leakproof, portable dog water bottle to help keep your pup hydrated and refreshed on long walks
Just dispense some water into the handy built-in bowl, and you dog can lap it up with ease. And leftover water? Goes right back in the bottle for the next time they get parched.
Promising review
: "Best purchase ever. I’ve bought four of these so far! Two for me, one for my mom and one for a friend. The dogs have really taken to them. The bottles are great for walks or the dog park. Part of me wishes they were bigger to hold more water but then they would become cumbersome." — Jessica P.
A sleep-training clock with a sound machine and optional alarm clock built in
It uses colors and facial expressions to let your kids know when it's still sleep time (aka please don't wake me up) and when it's ok to wake up and say good morning — you can even choose the colors for each. It's available in four colors.
Watch this parent share why this sleep trainer is one of their "best parenting hacks" in this TikTok
. Promising review:
"I have never reviewed an Amazon product in the years I’ve been using it. That’s how much I love this clock. I was at my wit's end with middle of the night wakings, tantrums at 4:30 in the morning, days consistently beginning before 5:30am. I tried every way to keep my daughter in bed and nothing worked until this.
She is 2.5 years old and we recently moved her out of the crib. The first three nights were a bit rough and she was still waking but I held firm we would not leave the room until the light turned green. Since then I have not heard a peep from her before the light turns green at the wake up time. We do not use the yellow I felt like the extra step may be confusing at this age. She is sleeping longer and better and on the days she does wake early she plays quietly in her bed. This is hands down the best purchase I’ve made and has given me back the sleep that we both desperately needed.
" — Heather Zeh
A super plush blanket that is just begging to be cuddled up with on a cozy day at home
It's stylish and super soft, but not too heavy for year-round use. It's available in 16 styles and two sizes.
Promising review
: "This is my favorite purchase of 2023! Mind blowing!!!! Softest thing ever, great quality, washes easy (just follow tag instructions), pet friendly. I purchased the dark green and the pictures are true to color." — Amazon Customer
A truly genius picture frame designed to display and store all of your kids' masterpieces
Each frame opens up to reveal an interior space with elastic straps to hang onto up to 50(!!) pieces you're not (currently) displaying so you can rotate their art! Check it out on TikTok
.
It displays 8.5 inches by 11 inches with the (included) mat and 10 inches by 12.5 inches without! Promising review:
"I was unsure at first when I saw the ads for it but it is the best purchase I ever made!
I don’t like clutter but I want to display my 8-year-old’s artwork. Instead of the fridge I have her pick which piece of artwork she would like to display. She really likes it bc it looks fancy and like our other pieces of framed artwork.
There’s enough room to store older artwork. It opens easily. I placed it in the corner of my counter in the kitchen since we are in there more often. But it provides the ability to hang on the wall. Highly recommend! Such a great idea to display your kiddos artwork." — Carson
A Tushbaby hip carrier that'll become a quick go-to
Not only can it help prevent back strain when your kid simply insists on being carried all the time, but it also has lots of storage for snacks, your phone and wallet and more.
It's recommended for children between 8 and 45 pounds and can be used in four different holding positions — feeding and breastfeeding, side carrying, front facing and face-to-face. See why this mama calls the Tushbaby "the best invention for parents of young children on TikTok
. Promising reviews:
"This has been one of MANY items I have purchased thanks to TikTok, and I'm glad I did. Super easy to use, easy to adjust, and most importantly it helps with support tremendously.
It comes with pockets and a place to hold bottles/sippy cups, which can be very handy. My 8-month-old weights around 30–35 lbs, and he's basically attached to me 24/7, carrying all day was killing my back and arms! Thank God for this invention, my arms and back can rest." — Jennifer Calle
"Hands down best purchase decision ever. This is well worth every single penny. I have been using it for 7 months now and wish I would have had one of these with my other kids. Saves my back and helps provide the support baby needs. The Fanny pack style pockets hold everything I need. Comfortable, secure, and durable." — Bookish Bridget
A "Laundry Turtle" to help you scoop clothes out of front-loading washers or dryers with ease
Just put the turtle in the drum, spin the drum once so that every garment falls right neatly on the turtle and remove — it's that easy. Just don't wash or dry your loads with the turtle inside. Check out a TikTok of the Laundry Turtle
in action.Promising reviews:
"This is my favorite find of 2023 hands down. Love!!" — Chrissie
"I saw this product on a 'Best of Amazon' YouTube video. I instantly saw the value of being able to switch laundry from the washing machine to the dryer in one easy motion,
so I ordered it. It makes switching laundry so easy! It's also a great replacement for laundry baskets. I recently stayed with an ill family member, knowing that I'd be doing laundry at her house. I hauled along my Laundry Turtle, which folded up into a small bundle, and used it at her house. No matter the size of the load, one revolution of the washing machine put all of the damp clothes in the Turtle and made transferring laundry so easy!
I agree that it is one of Amazon's best household items." — Jeril
An automatic makeup brush cleaner
It has a textured silicone bowl to really get those foundation- and eyeshadow-caked brushes cleaner than ever — without a lot of elbow grease on your part. Just squirt in some makeup brush shampoo and water, plug it in, press the button and away the bowl spins, scrubbing your brushes clean while you simply hold them in place.
Check out the brush cleaner in action on TikTok
.Promising reviews:
"Best purchase I ever made. This is literally the easiest most effective brush cleaning machine I have ever bought!! It’s gentle yet has saved my Sigma brushes and beauty blenders too." — BrokenCompass86
"I used to wash my brushes by hand. It took forever because I have nearly 200 makeup brushes
. This brush cleaner is a game changer. To use, put some water and a very little dish soap in it, turn it on, and put your brush in. The cleaner has nubs that scrub your brush. I quickly rinse the soap out under running water. My brushes are so much cleaner now. The task is relaxing instead of a chore.
" — TaleSpinner
A bottle of all-natural, plant-based Puracy stain remover
It's powered by enzymes to completely remove the most annoying stains. (We're talking grass, blood, tomato, oil, sweat and more.)
And it's totally biodegradable too. These stain remover is IT. I spilled Thai yellow curry ALL OVER a brand new set of light blue Lou & Grey sweats, and this stuff got it out perfectly
. I will NEVER not keep this stuff on hand.
Just apply, let it sit a while for tougher stains and then simply run as usual in the wash!Promising reviews:
"The best thing I ever bought. It really works and I have been using this product for years. Highly recommended" — soroosh Z
"This is absolutely the best stain remover I ever used. I had shirts that looked like they had oil stains on them. I tried other stain removers without luck. When I got Puracy I pre treated the stains then put a little more in and washed. The stains were completely gone.
I was able to wear the shirts again!!" — Amazon Customer
A genius Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop that does both at the same time
It always uses clean water for mopping (dirty water goes in a separate tank) and is safe to use on sealed hard floors. And unlike regular mops, this guy retains 90% of dirty water so your floors will be clean and dry in just minutes. It also self-propels so you just need to steer, no hard pushing!Promising reviews:
"Best thing I've bought in years.
I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic, since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entire new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze.
I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use. Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10x12 TV room before self cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen and entryway and hall before self cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time) I would buy another.
" — Tsippi
"This is literally the best thing I have ever bought
. My daughter is starting to crawl around and I have three cats so I wanted to make sure the floors were clean for her. This saves so much time and it works so well. My floors feel so clean and smell amazing! It’s so easy to clean and put back together. 10/10" — Kaylin Hoggle
A weighted blanket to help with anxiety, stress and insomnia
The just-heavy-enough pressure can help you relax and feel comforted enough to drift off. It's available in five sizes, 10 weights and 20 colors and prints, so whether you're looking for one for a kid, for yourself or to use in a king or queen-sized bed with your partner, there's an option for you!Promising reviews:
"Best purchase this year. I love my weighted blanket. Helps with sciatic pain." — Sheila Witherington
"I ordered this blanket in Dec 2020 and it’s held up amazing so far! (Sep 2023) Perfectly weighted and the cotton makes it so breathable. SUPER anxiety relieving and calming — I recommend!!!" — Lisa Cremers
A laundry folding board
In a few quick moves, this'll transform your wrinkled piles of clothes into neat, easy-to-sort-through stacks, which take up much less space in your closet...and even your suitcase. It's available in five colors.
Promising review:
"Best purchase ever. This product makes doing laundry folding a joy. It is an exact science. Sometimes I go to my dresser draw, pull out the freshly folded clothes and reuse this product.
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT." — Merdan Eren
A posture corrector if you hunch over your computer as much as I do
You can wear this for a few hours at a time (even under your clothes) for a gentle reminder to sit or stand up straight. You'll get more and more used to it over time — and even do it without the corrector on.
Promising reviews:
"This is the best purchase I’ve ever made! I could tell a difference after the first use. I would definitely recommend this to anyone!" — raisingcain
"This is WONDERFUL! I’ve been experiencing middle back pain for some time now, in part because my posture is bad. After the first few hours, it was greatly alleviated. I leave it on for a few hours, take it off for a few, and put it back on again. First relief I’ve had in a long time! But that’s not all. It is so well made, unlike any other posture corrector I’ve ever had, because it is 1) easy to put on, 2) made of comfortable material, and 3) brilliantly designed so that it doesn’t make you feel constricted. Furthermore, the hook-and-loop straps that adjust are narrower than what you stick them to so, unlike others I’ve had, they don’t overlap and scratch you! I am so grateful for this! It’s the greatest!" — Marylynn G. Stults
Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant
It'll help unclog pores, banish dead skin cells and even out skin tone. It even works on my very allergy-prone sensitive skin.
I use this exfoliator a few times a week (I follow a skin cycling routine) and I'm in loooove. The formula isn't too hard with my sensitive skin (and I've been known to over-react to other anti-acne products with salicylic acid in them) but it helps keep my skin soft, clear and glowy. It's the only product that has ever kept the pores on my nose non-congested. Put away the harsh blackhead strips and try this instead!Promising reviews:
"The best product I have EVER purchased!!!!! It has made my face feel baby smooth and has helped with my dark spots and the bumps I had. Within a day of using it I can see a huge difference and would 100% recommend this for every skin type." — Amazon Customer
"This stuff should be called a miracle in a bottle
. When I use it on my (pretty dry) skin, it transforms it from congested, irritated, and bright red to calm, clear, and glowing overnight. Most of the people reviewing this are using it incorrectly. It's an acid exfoliator. That means you should use it once a week, twice at the most (if your skin is oily and needs a lot of work.) Also, it should never be used during the daytime. BHA, or salicylic acid, interacts terribly with the sun. If you absolutely must put it on in the morning, follow it up with heavy SPF, but I wouldn't do it. This stuff is like anything else — it only works if you know how to do it properly." — Audrey Brock
Laneige's fan-favorite lip sleeping mask
It's made with coconut oil and shea and murumuru seed butters to give your lips a dose of hydration and softness. And yes, it's a sleeping mask, but the gorgeous gloss finish will make you want to slather it on in the daytime too. It's available in multiple colors and scents.
I use this lip mask all the time! If I have severely
dry lips, I'll reach for my Aquaphor lip repair
(also a holy grail), but for everyday use, this mask is great — I even use it in the daytime too! The shine is pretty enough for Zoom meetings too!Promising review:
"BEST PURCHASE! I am pretty sure I have postpartum chapped/dry lips because of breastfeeding. I never had this issue of having to deal with chapped lips. I literally tried lip scrubs, chapsticks, Vaseline even and nothing worked, but I am gonna be honestly the first time I used this product I literally saw instant results overnight! I know I can be on a little pricey side, but if you want to get your chapped/dry lips taken care of PLEASE buy this product it’s HANDS DOWN BEST!!!" — Abdullah S.
A quiet yet powerful oscillating tower fan
It has six speeds — up to 24 feet per second velocity — and three modes. It's sleek and narrow, so it won't take up a ton of space in your room, and it looks surprisingly cool! It comes with a remote control so you can turn it on from your bed, and the LED lights turn off in sleep mode, so you don't need to worry about being disturbed.Promising reviews:
"Best purchase I have bought. Remote control lets you use without getting out of bed. Lowest mode is quiet so I can sleep. Can turn off beep, light goes out after few seconds so no noise when turning on and off and no light to keep you up. Great fan" — Amazon Customer
"Get this! Best purchase I’ve made. I live in Arizona, and while I have AC, my room faces the sunrise and takes the brunt of the direct-sun heat. And while I have blackout curtains, they don’t keep the heat at bay. THIS FAN HERE! I finally made the choice to invest in a good fan, and boy was I so shockingly pleased by this fan. The remote responsiveness is great! The sound even at its highest is quite a low hum, the fan is strong, LOVE the quiet mode, please go and get. My room now stays perfectly cool, even during the Arizona summer at its peak.
" — clarisse
A Roomba robot vacuum that'll do the work for you
It navigates around your home, picking up crumbs, pet hair, dust and anything else that keeps your house from feeling clean on a regular basis so you can sit back and relax. It even works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control it with your voice!
It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically heading to the dock to recharge.Promising reviews:
"Best purchase ever. Purchased to clean on wooden floor. I am amazed by how well it cleans the finest of dust. Wonder what took me so long to purchase it. Best buck for money. If you need a neat place, this is your best bet. DEFINITELY RECOMMENDED!" — BK
"Best thing I ever bought in my life! I can NOT believe I lasted so long without Roomba. I wasted years of my life vacuuming on weekends instead of resting!
You start it and let it do its thing. Will remind you when it’s full and knows to go home when the battery is low. Does a great job with dog hair (we have a Collie who sheds like [wild]). I only need to stick a dust swiffer in tight corners where Roomba can’t fit once a week… maybe. It is an amazing tool! P.S. I don’t use the app. I just like to be present when it works." — C. Nistor
An acupressure foam mat (with matching pillow) with thousands of pressure points
Just lay on it for a few minutes (10–30) for some relaxation and relief. It's available in two sizes and 11 colors.
Chat with your doctor for advice on if this is right for you! Read more about acupressure and headaches at MD Anderson Cancer Center
. Promising reviews:
"Best thing I've ever bought. I use this for 18 mins every night. I've gone from having 20+ headaches a month to 4 or 5. Life changing and amazing." — Angie L
"The best purchase I've made these past five years! This has saved my life over and over again. I've always had a lot of gimmicks to help relieve pain/desensitize my back, but NOTHING has worked as well as this! It even helps me fall asleep faster
(I struggle with falling asleep in under 10 minutes). I simply throw it on my bed, lay on it, and less than five minutes later, I've fallen asleep. I do often wake up with very small (hairline) scratches because I fall asleep on it and move while I sleep, but the pain is never enough to wake me up. Laying on this mat for even just 10 minutes relieves so much tension and allows me to move!
LOVE LOVE LOVE this! I keep one in my car (for travels / sleep over / use in the office) as well as one in my room." — Nicole Solano-Asamoah
An Oster electric wine opener set designed to open a bottle in seconds with the push of a button
It seriously reduces the amount of time you have to wait before having a glass of wine. It also comes with two vacuum wine stoppers (to preserve freshness), a foil cutter and an aerating spout — that's a lot of wine-enthusiast bang for your buck.
It'll open 30 bottles on a single charge, and has a rechargeable base so it's always ready to go. One reviewer
is rebuying this exact same wine opener after theirs finally bit the dust — after TEN YEARS of continuous use!Promising review:
"I really like this wine bottle opener, it's very simple and easy to use. I have had one of these in the past but never replaced it. I saw one of these at a friend's house and pulled up the reviews. Best purchase ever made, worth the money!" — ZN