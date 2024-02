If You're Struggling With Burnout, Therapists Suggest These 12 Stress-Relieving Items

A pair of luxury tencel fabric pajamas

"If I can help a client make a ritual for transitioning from work to home (like changing into pajamas signals no more work), give them a way to actually turn off, or make self care a bit more enjoyable, then we have a chance at making more of the lifestyle changes preventing and recovering from burnout requires," Bielak said.Based on her suggestion of getting "a nice pair of pajamas" we knew of one such luxe option that came to mind. Eberjey is known for their high-end, dream-like sleepwear and this pajama set is made with one of the brand's most sumptuous and well-known fabrics: an impeccably soft tencel. They are cooling, breathable and available in sizes for both men and women.If you're curious about a more affordable option, we are big fans of a viral pair from Target that many claim are similar to Eberjey's luxury version. I can personally attest to their soft, cooling and wildly comfortable feel, though their availability is generally pretty spotty due to their popularity so I suggest hopping on your specific size and favorite color when you can.