Different-temperature blankets to avoid those “blanket hog” accusations

"Not enough can be said about separate blankets. Mine is heavier and warmer while his is lighter and designed to be cool." — Leslie Gaminde "Separate blankets and sheets at night. My husband and I run at different temperatures. I move around a lot in my sleep, he stays still but tends to hog covers. This is a game changer." — Katy Wilson Available in four different colors and two sizes, this cooling comforter (pictured top left) is made from a hyper-breathable natural bamboo fiber which is moisture wicking for people prone to sweating in their sleep. The noiseless fabric also circulates air faster and easier than traditional down for a soothing sleep.For sleepers who prefer things a touch warmer, this quilted comforter is both thick and breathable, and uses a secure box stitch pattern to keep filling evenly distributed at all times. It even has corner tabs to keep it secure through out the night.