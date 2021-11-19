HuffPost

For those who deal with dry, cracked heels and feet, the idea of a simple pedicure solving the problem is laughable. In reality, the problem of calloused, dry and even cracking or bleeding heels is something that has to be addressed daily to be cured — and even then, it’s not always easy.

As board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman says, the first plan of action for people with dry, cracked heels is to address the cracks themselves and keep them clean.

“Once the crack has closed, you can use regular (but thick) creams on your heels. Begin by applying a rich moisturizer to your feet, let it soak in for a few moments, then apply a thick sock to trap the moisture in and prevent further damage while your skin heals,” Engelman explained. “I recommend repeating this every evening so your skin can heal overnight while you sleep.”

If your feet are dry but they aren’t quite cracked yet, Engelman says, it’s much easier to prevent damage than to fix it.

“Daily moisturizing is key to maintaining soft, healthy skin on the heels,” Engelman said, noting that urea is a great ingredient to look for in a foot cream. “It is an intensely hydrating, multipurpose ingredient found in ointments, moisturizers and other topical balms and salves.”

To avoid having to search through thousands of foot creams yourself to find the right one, here are 11 effective solutions for dry feet that you can purchase right now. No appointment required.

