An anti-scaling coal tar treatment

Arguably one of the strangest products I've tried in the name of eczema relief, MG217 is a thick Vaseline-like ointment that features an extra-strength formulation of 2% coal tar. Apparently topical coal tar is one of the oldest remedies for atopic dermatitis (another term for eczema) and other inflammatory skin conditions such as psoriasis due to its ability to reduce scaling, flaking, redness and irritation of the skin, while also imparting some antibacterial benefits. This medicated formula is additionally fortified with vitamins A, D and E, all of which can also help to improve skin's compromised skin barrier and reduce flakiness.I typically use MG217 once a month or whenever my eczema becomes more severe, and only at night. I use it completely on its own and not in conjunction with any other products and after applying a liberal layer, I always pop on either my gel-lined gloves or just a pair of reusable cotton gloves since this product does stain sheets and clothing. Warning: This product smells exactly like the inside of an auto repair shop. However, I do notice a fairly significant reduction in irritation and flaking after I use it, so it makes it all worth it, in my opinion.