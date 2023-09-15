Sephora

A soothing hypochlorous acid skin spray

While it's true that Tower 28's SOS Daily Rescue Spray is marketed as a facial product, I've found it incredibly helpful for dramatically calming the skin on my hands, arms and other areas that become affected by eczema outbreaks. In fact, the first time I spritzed this on my skin, I was immediately asking myself what kind of redness-reducing magic did it contain? Well, it turns out it's an ingredient that, up until that point, I'd never heard of called hypochlorous acid, an acid naturally produced by our body's immune system that can instantly soothe stressed-out skin.



This pH-balancing mist is reportedly great for acne and rosacea, too, and can even help support the skin's natural barrier, something that becomes severely compromised during an eczema outbreak. I use this every morning and night between my skin care products to help trap in moisture and optimize absorption, as well as use regularly on my hands whenever I feel a flare-up coming along and before applying a steroid cream or Murad's colloidal oatmeal treatment.