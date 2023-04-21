ShoppingCOVID-19 travelhand sanitizer

If Germy Public Surfaces Gross You Out, You’ll Love These 11 Products

These nifty items and tools are for those of us who have a hate-hate relationship with germs.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PhoneSoap-Sanitizer-Universal-Patented-Clinically/dp/B071KGVLBB?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=643f0db9e4b0d8403884c958%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="UV phone sanitizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="643f0db9e4b0d8403884c958" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PhoneSoap-Sanitizer-Universal-Patented-Clinically/dp/B071KGVLBB?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=643f0db9e4b0d8403884c958%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">UV phone sanitizer</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Opener-Multifunctional-Stylus-Button-Pusher/dp/B08GLG2NSH?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=643f0db9e4b0d8403884c958%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="no-touch tool keychains" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="643f0db9e4b0d8403884c958" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Opener-Multifunctional-Stylus-Button-Pusher/dp/B08GLG2NSH?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=643f0db9e4b0d8403884c958%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">no-touch tool keychains</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/FOMIN-Antibacterial-Paper-Sheets-Washing/dp/B08882HQ85?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=643f0db9e4b0d8403884c958%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="antibacterial portable soap sheets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="643f0db9e4b0d8403884c958" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/FOMIN-Antibacterial-Paper-Sheets-Washing/dp/B08882HQ85?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=643f0db9e4b0d8403884c958%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">antibacterial portable soap sheets</a>.
A UV phone sanitizer, no-touch tool keychains and antibacterial portable soap sheets.

COVID-19 made us all a little more wary about germs and the risks of transmissible illnesses that can be passed along in shared spaces.

’s completely understandable if touching surfaces in public sends a shiver down your spine, and if it does, you might find that this roundup of useful products and tools can help alleviate some of your anxieties.

Shop a sanitizing solution perfect for the frequent flyer, cult-favorite hand sanitizing mists, hooks that keep your purse from touching the ground and much more.

1
Amazon
A no-touch keychain tool
I recently saw someone using this tool on TikTok. It allows you to open most doors and operate public key pads or buttons without ever having to touch the surfaces with your own hand. This set comes with three metal keychains, each fitted with a stylus button, and three replacement stylus nubs.
$9.49 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A 50-pack of flushable toilet seat covers
When you use a public restroom, you can't always be sure that seat covers will be available. This pack comes with five travel packs, each containing 10 covers made from septic-safe and biodegradable materials. They are also thicker than the standard tissue-thin covers you find in most public restroom stalls.
$11.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A bulk order of disinfecting travel wipes
The germ-killing powers of Clorox wipes are conveniently available in this set of 24 travel packs that are perfect for keeping in your purse, pocket, car or stroller. These layered wipes are bleach-free and kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.
$12.22+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
An anti-microbial iPhone case by OtterBox
Your cellphone is a high-touch item that can be 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. This thin yet ultra-protective case by OtterBox is treated with a silver-based antimicrobial additive to inhibit microbial growth and defend against many common bacteria. It's available in seven colors and can fit three different generations of iPhones.
iPhone 12/13 Pro Max: $25.47+iPhone 14 Pro Max: $26.55+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A UV phone sanitizer
Cleverly dubbed "Phone Soap," this UV sanitizing box disinfects and charges your phone simultaneously using a 360-degree germicidal UV-C light. You can charge virtually any device using either the USB-A or USB-C ports on the side of the box.
$54+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pack of wearable sanitizing mitts
Each of these 10 disposable mitts is made with a protective inner liner and a 75% alcohol sanitizing infusion on the exterior so you can create the ultimate protective barrier between your hand and whatever surface you're wiping down. These can be helpful when opening doors in public spaces, on airplanes or when sanitizing communal equipment at the gym.
$11.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A set of three portable bag hooks
When you don't want to set your bag down on the dirty floor, these compact and foldable hooks can be a godsend. Using a magnetized backing, they stay secure to surfaces and can hold up to 33 pounds.
$5.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A 10-pack of airplane tray covers
These disposable covers are made with 20% recycled plastic and slide over most standard airline tray tables. Each one also comes with boredom-busting activities on the front.
$14.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A 100-pack of antibacterial portable soap sheets
These portable sheets of soap are antibacterial and formulated with nourishing plant extracts. All you need is a little bit of water to turn one sheet into a rich foaming lather, no matter where you are.
$7.99+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A trio of atomized Touchland hand sanitizers
Touchland's cult-favorite hand sanitizers don't smell or feel like typical gel sanitizer, even though they can kill 99.99% of germs and bacteria. Dispersed in a light atomized mist, the formula is non-sticky, fast-absorbing and made with moisturizing emollients to keep skin from drying out.
$29.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A mini UV light with box
This UV-sterilizing light with attachable box is small enough to tote around and features an attachment loop for keeping it secured to bags. The light portion clicks on or off the box and is rechargeable via USB port, making it perfect for disinfecting keys, pacifiers or jewelry. It uses a U-V-C light sanitizing system, which the maker says can eliminate up to 99.9% of germs.
$23.98 at Amazon
