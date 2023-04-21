If Germy Public Surfaces Gross You Out, You’ll Love These 11 Products

Amazon

A mini UV light with box

This UV-sterilizing light with attachable box is small enough to tote around and features an attachment loop for keeping it secured to bags. The light portion clicks on or off the box and is rechargeable via USB port, making it perfect for disinfecting keys, pacifiers or jewelry. It uses a U-V-C light sanitizing system, which the maker says can eliminate up to 99.9% of germs.