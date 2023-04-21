If Germy Public Surfaces Gross You Out, You’ll Love These 11 Products

COVID-19 made us all a little more wary about germs and the risks of transmissible illnesses that can be passed along in shared spaces.
’s completely understandable if touching surfaces in public sends a shiver down your spine, and if it does, you might find that this roundup of useful products and tools can help alleviate some of your anxieties.
Advertisement
Shop a sanitizing solution perfect for the frequent flyer, cult-favorite hand sanitizing mists, hooks that keep your purse from touching the ground and much more.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A no-touch keychain tool
2
A 50-pack of flushable toilet seat covers
3
A bulk order of disinfecting travel wipes
Advertisement
4
An anti-microbial iPhone case by OtterBox
5
A UV phone sanitizer
6
A pack of wearable sanitizing mitts
Advertisement
7
A set of three portable bag hooks
8
A 10-pack of airplane tray covers
9
A 100-pack of antibacterial portable soap sheets
Advertisement
10
A trio of atomized Touchland hand sanitizers
11
A mini UV light with box