The Secrets To A Glowing Complexion, According To Dr. Ewoma Ulekeghe

The British cosmetic doctor shares the products she uses for luminous skin, hair and makeup.
Dr. Ewoma Ukeleghe specializes in injectables, acne treatments, medical facials and peels.

If you’re looking for tips on how to achieve absolutely glowing skin, Dr. Ewoma Ulekeghe is your person.

The London-based medical and cosmetic doctor is a clinical expert in nonsurgical enhancements and acne, and received the Best Cosmetic Doctor Award from Marie Claire U.K. last year. She specializes in injectables, acne treatments, medical facials and peels, and tailors her treatments depending on a patient’s needs, skin tone and skin conditions.

Ulekeghe, who also founded a skin and medical aesthetics clinic called of SKN Doctor, is a fan of natural-looking skin. She shared all her favorite beauty products below, from skin care to makeup to fragrance — and even a hard-to-find hair product that Black women around the world have been scooping up.

1
Drunk Elephant TLC Sukari Babyfacial
Drunk Elephant
“This really is the closest thing you can get to a facial at home; I love how it tingles. It has 25% AHA and 2% BHA blend of glycolic, salicylic, lactic, citric and tartaric acid to deeply exfoliate, minimize appearance of pores and smooth texture. It genuinely works and I wake up with super glowy, soft skin.”

Get Drunk Elephant TLC Sukari Babyfacial for $80.
2
Glossier Future Dew
Glossier
“It gives me the most amazing glow, and I wear it like a foundation. I don’t tend to wear makeup day-to-day and find I always get compliments on my skin when I'm wearing this.”

Get Glossier Future Dew for $24.
3
Bioderma Micellar Water
Bioderma
“On the rare occasion I'm wearing makeup, this will be what I will use to properly remove all traces of it before cleansing. This is one of those cult products that deserves the recognition it gets. I've been using this product consistently for about 10 years.”

Get Bioderma Micellar Water for $14.99.
4
CeraVe Foaming Cleanser
CeraVe
“I love this cleanser; it's completely free from sodium laureth sulphate and contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to plump, hydrate and nourish your skin — not to mention being really affordable, too.”

Get CeraVe Foaming Cleanser for $14.99.
5
Fenty Beauty Skin Tint
Fenty
“If I am wearing makeup, it will be this. I recently tried it and love it. It leaves my skin looking blurred and even, and the shade range is great. I don't like wearing heavy makeup, so this gives just enough coverage but still allows my skin to shine through.”

Get Fenty Beauty Skin Tint for $29.50.
6
Augustinus Bader The Cream
Augustinus Bader
“This is another product definitely worth the hype. It utilizes vitamins A, B, C and E, aloe vera, amino acids and antioxidants to soothe irritation, nourish, plump, protect the skin from free radical damage and support your skin's barrier function. A must-have. I always feel so luxurious and supple whenever I use this.”

Get Augustinus Bader The Cream for $170 (30 ml).
7
Dizziak Hydration Wash and Deep Conditioner
Dizziak
“My natural hair is insanely thick and coily, and these products are a godsend. I love how their ingredients are conscious and minimal. It leaves my hair feeling hydrated and untangled.”

(Note: This brand is shipped from the U.K.)

Get Dizziak Hydration Wash Shampoo for $28.
Get Dizziak Hydration Deep Conditioner for $31.
8
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
Aquaphor
“I put this product everywhere — on dry patches, sensitive patches (after using too much retinol), on my lips, my eyelids. It's an elevated Vaseline for me, because it just works so much more effectively.”

Get Aquaphor Healing Ointment for $13.74
9
Tom Ford "Lost Cherry" Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford
"This is a new favorite. It's my favorite feminine, sexy perfume. I don't usually like sweet scents, but this has a rugged sensual depth to it.” — Ukeleghe

Get Tom Ford "Lost Cherry" Eau de Parfum (30ml) for $205.
10
Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara
Hourglass
“I've finally found my holy grail mascara. This product is EVERYTHING. After putting lash extensions on the shelf during the past year, I discovered this. This genuinely lengthens your lashes. The wand is perfect and slim, and the product isn't thick and gloopy.”

Get Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara for $29.
