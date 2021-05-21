If you’re looking for tips on how to achieve absolutely glowing skin, Dr. Ewoma Ulekeghe is your person.
The London-based medical and cosmetic doctor is a clinical expert in nonsurgical enhancements and acne, and received the Best Cosmetic Doctor Award from Marie Claire U.K. last year. She specializes in injectables, acne treatments, medical facials and peels, and tailors her treatments depending on a patient’s needs, skin tone and skin conditions.
Ulekeghe, who also founded a skin and medical aesthetics clinic called of SKN Doctor, is a fan of natural-looking skin. She shared all her favorite beauty products below, from skin care to makeup to fragrance — and even a hard-to-find hair product that Black women around the world have been scooping up.
