39 Things That Make Sense To Own If You're A Homebody

• A pair of fluffy non-slip memory foam slippers
• An electric milk frother that can help create fluffy cappuccinos and silky lattes at home
• A plush, ultra-soft and stretchy throw blanket that reviewers claim is a much more affordable alternative to the Barefoot Dreams version
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Available in women's sizes XS–XL and 12 colors.
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color.
I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit.
I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A TikTok remote control ring
Promising review:
"I have a TikTok obsession, and I am thrilled with this ring! I love how versatile it is, too, where I can flip book pages on my phone and go through music as well. It’s easy to use and set up if your follow the instructions." —The Shopper around the Corner
A supremely soft hooded bathrobe
Available in four styles.
A mushroom growing kit
Back To The Roots is a California-based small business founded by two college friends that specializes in indoor gardening kits with a mission to reconnect families to food. Available in three varieties.Promising review:
"This product has been so much fun to watch! I followed the directions, exactly as written, and the mushrooms began growing within 3–4 days.
I will say that I did soak them for close to 10 hours before putting them back in the box to grow and I believe this helped a ton. I also kept the box inside by a window with the blinds closed in order for them to get indirect sunlight. The mushrooms grew tremendously for almost a week before they started to shrink so I clipped them to cook with and they were DELICIOUS!
This was such a fun product and process to watch. I am now in the process of trying to get a second batch of shrooms from the same box. Fingers crossed!" — Steph A
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size). Available in sizes Twin—California King and 42 colors.Promising review
: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!'
It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool.
Definitely buying more!" — Julia Monroe
A pair of cooling "hotel" pillows
Bonus: these are fully machine washable. Available in two sizes.Promising review:
"After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own, and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER!
Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now
." — Ellen
A guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A Pet House candle
Available in 16 scents.
Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised with these candles — the powerful scent enveloped my kitchen and part of my entrance hall, that's how potent this beautiful scent is. I chose to use the vanilla crème brulee — wow wow wow. Absolutely amazing. Not once do you think that this is a pet odor eliminator candle as the scent envelopes my ground floor with a warm fuzzy happy feeling
. Which we all need during this worldwide lockdown." — Maria Puzone
A rechargeable electric lighter
Promising review:
"Wow. This thing is amazing. Small and so easy to use.
My husband kept saying it won’t actually light anything and was blown away when it did. We lit candles and paper to use as tinder with absolutely no effort. No fuel needed. Just a quick recharging.
And no waste in throwing away those huge and never easy to use butane sticks. Love love it. Easy buying process so I would recommend everyone buy one." — Diane Bold
A plush and ultra-soft blanket
Available in 16 styles and two sizes.
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A fluffy 3-piece loungewear set
Available in women's sizes S–XL and in 22 colors.
Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price
. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much
!" — Jenna
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
Promising review
: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night.
It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
A microwave rapid cake maker
Rapid Brands
is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable, BPA-free kitchen products. Promising review:
"I love this cake maker! It makes just the right size cake for our family of four. They’re not exactly like a cake fresh from the oven, but pretty darn close! My 12-year-old son loves to use it, so much so we make a cake on a weekly basis. Since each cake only requires a half a box of mix, we don’t have to store them for long. I think they taste much better than a mug cake and are almost as easy." — Clare
An insulated weatherproofing strip
Available in four colors.Promising review:
"Product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation.
I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out, until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install
." — Sandra Revueltas
A "flaming" aromatherapy humidifier
Promising review
: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent,
and it also worked as a humidifier." — Benny
A lush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two. Available in sizes twin - King and 29 colors.Promising review:
"If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together.
I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!!
Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." — SK
A cult-favorite popcorn salt
Promising review:
"I used to use Flavacol during my time working at an amusement park and popping popcorn for hungry guests, so I knew this was what the 'professionals' use. I am happy to report that using this does make your popcorn taste like it was just popped at a movie theater.
I like to put a little bit of oil on my kernels, mix in some Flavacol, and then add it to the pot of oil on my stove top when it's hot enough (as opposed to sprinkling it on top of freshly popped corn, which I could see easily accidentally adding too much). It also means that I'm no longer loading up my popcorn with additional toppings like butter or plain salt. Yum!" — Kate R.
A collapsible microwave popcorn maker
Promising review:
"This is a fast, effective, and low-cost means to prepare popcorn. I got tired of paying a premium for microwave popcorn packets at the grocery. I didn’t want another appliance on my counter to air pop either. This was the perfect solution.
I use inexpensive bulk popping corn, no oil or salt and I don’t have to worry about the metal in the microwave popcorn bags that gets extremely hot and scorches the upside down paper plate I have to put under the microwave bag each time. Plus, weren’t we told not to put anything metal in the microwave anyway? I pull the Salbree out, expand it and add a 1/4 cup of popping corn kernels in the base to the full line. I put it in the microwave for 3+ minutes and listen for the kernels to stop popping. Using the cool handles I lift it out of the microwave, give it a minute to cool and add just enough butter to give it flavor. Then I eat right out of the same bowl I cooked in.
When done I dump out the few kernels that didn’t pop. I wash it out with dish soap and hot water, let it dry and then put it away for next time.
Economical, safe, less oil and salt and only one bowl to clean. No new appliance and no metal in the microwave. Pure genius. A great value." — RobG
A TikTok-beloved bedside carafe set
Promising review:
"I saw this carafe in a BuzzFeed article. This is definitely something I needed that I didn’t know that I needed.
I live in a two story house with the kitchen on the opposite end which makes me groggily navigate the stairs at night. I usually have a water bottle on my nightstand but decided I could upgrade.
This carafe is a little smaller than I’d like but for the price, it’s really perfect and no-frills. It’s simple but functional. I guess you could use this for mouthwash too but it’s perfect for bedside water. I love that the cup covers the top when not in use so that the water stays clean.
I would not hesitate to purchase this item again." —TheJadeMermaid
An electric milk frother that makes creamy coffee drinks
Promising review:
"All of my friends and family had this so naturally I had to get one and I am obsessed. Makes every homemade coffee taste like you went out and bought one. Very affordable and worth every penny.
I love that is comes with a cute holder for it." — Kayla Dillinger
A ridiculously popular "cat dancer" toy
Promising review:
"I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high.
I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" — Kwoo
A classic fleece-lined Hanes sweatshirt
Available in sizes S–5XL and 17 colors.
Promising review
: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." — abby
Three eucalyptus lavender pouches for your shower
Eucalyptus Blooms
is a North Carolina-based, woman-owned business that specializes in eucalyptus bunches designed to freshen up your home.Promising review
: "These smell AMAZING, and they're such a perfect size for the shower. I used to have big bundles of eucalyptus, but they always took up so much space. These are perfectly sized and the blend of Eucalyptus and Lavender is HEAVENLY." — Maggie
A pair of waterproof, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers
Available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." — MSumm
A waterproof shower phone holder
Promising review:
"This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable.
The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." — Brittney Steele
A popular microwave pasta cooker
Promising review:
"I don't want to get all gushy over a pasta maker, but man...I really love this gizmo! I try to limit my monthly food expenditures and the Fasta Pasta helps me work in at least one inexpensive pasta meal every week
. If not more. First of all, I like spaghetti — either with normal Prego-type sauce or sometimes just with butter and Romano cheese sprinkled on. But I'm lazy and impatient and don't like things that take a long time to make, with a bunch of steps, and a big clean up afterwards. The Fasta Pasta is perfect for me. I get the exact amount of correctly-measured spaghetti; it's faster than boiling water in a big pot then having to watch and stir the pasta; the pasta comes out perfectly cooked every time; and the cleanup is a snap.
No big pot; no colander; no spaghetti fork to lift out the pasta. Just the easy to clean Fasta Pasta, and a pot to heat up the sauce. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!" — Smilin Sam
An electric towel warmer
Promising review
: "This does an awesome job of keeping up to two bath sheet sized towels warm. Several time settings. This is awesome to get out of the shower and have. I won’t go back to not having heated towels — it’s amazing!" — Anne Bowman
A chic classic cocktails printable
Alchera Designs
is a Germany-based Etsy shop established in 2015 that specializes in organizational and decorative printables. Promising review:
"Beautiful design. Can't wait to hang it up! " — Jóhann Benediktsson
Maggie’s Farm & Aromatics/Etsy
A reviewer-beloved set of 10 homemade shower bombs
The seller notes these should not be used as bath bombs, as shower bombs are designed with a much higher essential oil concentration, but you can find bath bombs on their shop. Maggie’s Farm & Aromatics
is a family-owned, Ohio-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in all-natural personal care products. Available in four scentsPromising review:
"These are great! I originally ordered them to help with my bronchitis and could not believe how well they worked! I will be ordering again for sure!" – Kelley Decoste
A Drinking Animals Coloring Book
Promising review:
"I wanted to get an adult coloring book and pencils to help calm me down when I get stressed out. And this one is perfect. The pictures are really cute and each page comes with a drink recipe." — Rengil
A tin of cocktail sugar or salt to rim your glasses
Available in nine flavors.
I started putting this on my end-of-the-week whiskey drink (the pandemic made me go full Mad Men
, who knew!!) and it is SO darn satisfying. I use the citrus petals version, and it's got a light lemon, faint floral, and vaguely minty taste with its sweetness
that just makes the whole experience a delight and a half. The container it comes in is actually quite wide, so what we did was pour lemon juice on the top half to prep the rim, and a bit of sugar in the bottom half to coat it. In other news, I am officially too fancy to exist.Promising review
: "Since COVID-19 I have become my own bartender. Taco Tuesdays and margaritas! The lime comes through so well with this salt. I use it for Bloody Marys as well.
It is thick and chunky so it's a learning curve to get the right amount of salt on. Don't press down too hard if you don't like a lot of salt. I do like extra salt but my husband said it was a little much for him, so I have mastered just a light salt for him." —cobrajet427
A universal laptop treadmill desk attachment
The bar on this is adjustable to fit most treadmills, with a height adjustable pole and a laptop tray equipped with nylon straps to keep your laptop secure. It's also super portable in case you want to ever use it at a gym. Promising review
: "Excellent alternative to sitting on the couch watching Netflix or scanning social media. Now I still do that, but I am walking while watching." — Maria
A book tracker bookmark
British Book Art
is a UK-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in tracker bookmarks and book art. Promising review:
"Absolutely love my bookmark! So, so cute! Already made a start coloring in the books and writing the names on the spines!" — Chloe
A splash-proof spa foot tub
Promising review:
"I love to come home after a long day on my feet and just put my feet into this foot bath. Love the vibration. It feels so good. Highly recommended." — ziggy
A set of three flameless flickering candles
Available in six styles.
Promising review
: "I bought the gold glass candle set. It's almost iridescent gold and looks very elegant. The flame actually moves back and forth.
I have mine set to come on in the evening and go off after four hours. The remote allows you to control the brightness of the candle, set a timer for auto on and off, and you can control how bright you want the actual candle inside the glass. I love them and plan to buy the gray glass set for my bedroom. Buy them, you will love them!" — Tammy B.
An adjustable bamboo bathtub tray
Not only is it size-adjustable to accommodate different tubs, it comes equipped with a wineglass holder, edges that safely prop up a book or tablet, a candle holder, and extra space for whatever else your cozy heart desires. Promising review:
"When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great, but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray.
I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well-made, balanced, and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" — SindiMcG
A bath overflow drain cover
Promising review:
"I have a high-stress job, and I've started taking baths as a way to unwind. However, it never seemed like I could keep enough water in the tub to really enjoy it. This little thing makes a HUGE difference!! I get at least an extra 3 inches of water and it is great.
" — Hyacinthe Snyder
An unofficial Disney Parks cookbook
Promising review:
"Beautiful hardcover cookbook with so many yummy Disney recipes from the parks! There is lots of Disney foodie history in it, plus recipes that look easy to follow with high quality ingredients.
There are fun maps of each of the parks inside where the food is located from, which makes it fun. As an avid Disney fan I have never seen a cookbook like this." — Nicole