Despite how necessary and normal sweating is as a human function, for some people, it can be excessive. This can cause not just discomfort and embarrassment, but possibly more severe skin-related issues if left unaddressed.

According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp of MDCS Dermatology in New York and New Jersey, excessive sweating, also called hyperhidrosis, “can put the skin at risk of maceration or the breakdown of the outermost layers of the epidermis and affect the barrier function of skin.”

This constant moisture and compromised skin barrier function can “create an ideal environment for bacterial and fungal growth, leading to skin infections such as folliculitis and ringworm,” said Rutherford, New Jersey-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Aanand Geria.

He explained that the causes of hyperhidrosis can be anything from emotional stress to genetics to side effects of certain medications.

So how do you know if the amount that you sweat is considered excessive?

“One of the most obvious signs is visible wetness, especially in the underarms, back, or chest area, even when you are not exercising or in a warm environment,” Geria said.

Camp added that if you’re finding that your sweat is causing disruptions in your ability to complete daily activities or leading to social withdrawal, then it might also be time to speak with a medical professional.

Until then, Camp, Geria and Southern California-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Divya Shokeen say that there are reasonably affordable and accessible over the counter solutions that can help reduce and absorb perspiration, thus allowing you to feel more confident and comfortable.

Learn more about their suggestions in the list below, which include products such as a sweat-minimizing scalp serum, vitamin-infused body powders and an antiperspirant hand cream — all of which you can snag just in time for the summer heat.