Despite how necessary and normal sweating is as a human function, for some people, it can be excessive. This can cause not just discomfort and embarrassment, but possibly more severe skin-related issues if left unaddressed.
According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp of MDCS Dermatology in New York and New Jersey, excessive sweating, also called hyperhidrosis, “can put the skin at risk of maceration or the breakdown of the outermost layers of the epidermis and affect the barrier function of skin.”
This constant moisture and compromised skin barrier function can “create an ideal environment for bacterial and fungal growth, leading to skin infections such as folliculitis and ringworm,” said Rutherford, New Jersey-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Aanand Geria.
He explained that the causes of hyperhidrosis can be anything from emotional stress to genetics to side effects of certain medications.
So how do you know if the amount that you sweat is considered excessive?
“One of the most obvious signs is visible wetness, especially in the underarms, back, or chest area, even when you are not exercising or in a warm environment,” Geria said.
Camp added that if you’re finding that your sweat is causing disruptions in your ability to complete daily activities or leading to social withdrawal, then it might also be time to speak with a medical professional.
Until then, Camp, Geria and Southern California-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Divya Shokeen say that there are reasonably affordable and accessible over the counter solutions that can help reduce and absorb perspiration, thus allowing you to feel more confident and comfortable.
Learn more about their suggestions in the list below, which include products such as a sweat-minimizing scalp serum, vitamin-infused body powders and an antiperspirant hand cream — all of which you can snag just in time for the summer heat.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
A vitamin-infused and talc-free body powder
According to dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp
, body powders act as a dry lubricant to minimize irritation from friction and help absorb excess moisture.
"This body powder is talc-free and contains aloe and vitamins A, C and E," Camp said of the Gold Bond comfort powder, which can also help the look and feel of skin as well as offer odor control.
A super moisture-absorbent powder
Zeasorb, another body powder, came recommended by dermatologist Dr. Divya Shokeen
,
who called this moisture-preventative and starch-free powder "a game-changer for absorbing excessive moisture under the breasts or around the feet."
Shokeen also said that you can apply this highly absorbent formula inside socks to help minimize the development of yeast and excess moisture while also preventing irritation as a result of skin friction.
A clinical-strength antiperspirant
Both Camp and Shokeen suggested this clinical strength antiperspirant by Vanicream. Camp explained that antiperspirants reduce sweat production and form plugs in the
uppermost part of the sweat duct. The result is drier skin and fewer sweat marks.
He likes this 24-hour formula because it's ideal for sensitive skin as it is fragrance-, dye-, and paraben-free. Shokeen said that the optimal application time for strong over-the-counter antiperspirants is at night. According
to a dermatologist for Dove, this is because your body temperature drops at night and you sweat less, making it easier for the product to get absorbed into your skin and be most effective.
A highly rated moisture-wicking T-shirt
"Sweat-wicking clothing made from moisture-wicking materials, such as polyester or nylon, can also help draw moisture away from the skin," said dermatologist Dr. Aanand Geria.
These highly rated athletic T-shirts are made from a soft quick-dry fabric that's ultra-breathable and can help manage moisture. They are available in up to 15 colors and men's sizes S-3XL and women's sizes S-2XL.
Six pairs of dri-tech moisture control socks
Another moisture-wicking clothing option are these insanely popular socks by Dickies that can help keep feet dry and odor-free all day long. They're made with breathable moisture-control fibers and feature ventilated channels that promote airflow so your feet can stay cool and dry. They are available in a variety of colors and various lengths like no-shows
and bootcut
.
A merino wool crew-neck
Our pick: Although merino wool wasn't explicitly suggested to us by any of our experts, this soft fabric is known for its exceptional temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking capabilities. This particular crew-neck long-sleeve shirt from Bombas combines merino wool with Tencel Lyocell fiber, a material that has cooling and quick-drying properties. You can get this shirt in up to six colors in women's sizes XS-2XL and men's sizes S-3XL.
A sweat-reducing scalp serum
"This product helps reduce scalp sweat through its aluminum-free formulation that includes argan oil and ginger," Camp said. Carpe scalp serum, in addition to managing excess sweat production, provides a refreshing sensation to the skin for the ultimate scalp relief. The company recommends applying it twice daily on different problem areas of the scalp before massaging it in.
An antiperspirant hand cream
Shokeen said that Carpe's antiperspirant cream can be very effective at minimizing excessive sweating on the hands thanks to the aluminum-based formula. It also contains natural eucalyptus oil and moisturizing ingredients that gently soothe the skin, and just a pea-sized amount can manage clammy, sweaty hands.
A witch hazel astringent
If you're interested in a more natural or aluminum-alternative solution to excessive sweating, Geria suggested witch hazel, a time-honored and plant-based ingredient that can help keep skin dry and fresh. This astringent from T.N. Dickinson's is a classic product that contains 100% all-natural distilled witch hazel.
According to Columbia University's Center for Hyperhidrosis
, witch hazel works by helping to close pores, thus prevent excess sweating. It can be applied directly to your skin on areas where you sweat using a cotton pad.
A pack of disposable underarm shields
Camp said that sweating can stain clothing and that underarm pads such as these help absorb excess moisture, minimize skin irritation, and protect fabric from sweat
stains. They are made from a soft, breathable and compostable cotton and have an adhesive underside to stay secure on the inside of your clothing. This pack comes with 10 pairs of disposable pads.