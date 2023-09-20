Popular products from this list include:
- A pair of knee-high compression socks to manage in-flight aching and swelling
- An anti-theft backpack with a back-facing zip pocket for valuables
- An ergonomic travel pillow that prevents neck strain.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of compression socks
They're available in unisex sizes S–XXL and in 13 colors.Promising review:
"With three weeks of international travel coming up, I purchased these to combat swelling in my feet during the flights. I had begun to notice swelling after three-hour domestic flights so I was worried with almost 30,000 miles on the horizon. I wore these on every leg of the trip and never noticed any swelling — even after the 10–15 hour flights.
I am very pleased with these and would highly recommend them. They are very comfortable, too!" — J. Beaty
A two-piece set of travel compression cubes
You'll can even plan and pack specific outfits together, leaving you with a perfectly organized bag that won't turn into a mess by the end of your first travel day. Promising review:
"I love the bright colors and patterns — these bags are adorable!! I bought them ahead of an international trip where I only wanted to travel with a carry-on bag. They were perfect and I was utterly amazed by how much each one would hold.
I was easily able to roll and stuff a weeks worth of items into each bag and compress them. I love these and don’t plan to take any more trips without them! I highly recommend this set!!" — SandraDee
A set of six space-maximizing vacuum storage bags
They're available in four sizes as well as other multipacks.Promising review
: "These Spacesaver vacuum bags are awesome! With having a lot of luggage to take with me on international flights, every inch of space counts, and seeing your clothing and other materials reduced by 80% makes these bags a wonderful and necessary purchase. Two thumbs up, I highly recommend this product!
" — Thomas G Wintringham
A luggage-tracking Apple AirTag
Promising review:
"Used the AirTag for my luggage after hearing about the nightmares of other travelers for months regarding their lost luggage. Had a transfer of airlines in an 'international' airport (domestic). Upon landing my luggage was a no-show.
The transfer-to airline was trying to say my luggage never made it to my second layover, to which Iwas able to reply that my luggage was at the airport we had just left from, and could provide them with the exact geolocation of said luggage. My luggage was quickly found, flown halfway across the country, and delivered to my front porch within six hours.
I would highly recommend an AirTag for any checked luggage." — Kindle customer
A universal travel adapter
It's available with up to five USB ports
(including a USB-C port!) and works with outlets in over 150 countries, including Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, France and most of Europe. Check the listing for the full breakdown of countries! Note: This isn't a voltage converter.Promising review
: "I've been using this power plug adapter in China and it works like a charm.
I’ve been charging two iPhones, a Mophie and a Dell XPS13 all at the same time. I highly recommend it!" — Gary Matsumoto
A waterproof anti-theft backpack
It's available in two sizes and seven colors.
Promising review:
"Wanted a secure (back opening) purse for an upcoming international trip.
This is well made and ideal. I only wish they made a version with cut-proof straps. Highly recommend; great also to use for festivals and traveling locally.
Feel more secure knowing someone can't access my possessions. Pockets on side for water bottle, etc. Buy without reservation." — Amazon customer
A pair of comfortable Cushionaire slides
They're available in women's sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and 20 styles.Promising reviews:
"I bought these sandals before a three-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price, but gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain.
Highly recommend." — Han Lin
"Bought them for a recent trip to Morocco did not break them in before the trip and did not needed to. These are the perfect walking sandal
. You can dress them up or down. I truly loved them and will get more colors." — Joy
An ergonomic travel neck pillow
It also easily attaches to backpacks and luggage handles, weighs less than half a pound and is machine-washable.Promising review:
"We took a 15-hour flight to and from Australia and this thing supported my neck perfectly
. I had no neck or back issues the entire time we were on vacation. Last time we were on an international flight, I was so uncomfortable on the plane and suffered from back and neck pain the entire trip. Not this time. Highly recommend this for any long international flights over any other travel pillow on the market
." — Kate V.
An inflatable wedge pillow
Promising reviews:
"Used this on my last long overseas flight and it made it much easier for me to sleep both with my head down and leaning against it next to the window.
It is easy to blow up and to expel the air. Highly recommended." — Joyce Pollack
"After using it for the first time on my 13 hour flight to Tokyo, I will never fly without it again
! If you're traveling with a companion, it was also very comfortable being used between two people. I especially love how there are holes for your arms and can be used at different angles/positions. It made for a very restful flight overall." — Elizabeth B
A pack of four TSA-approved luggage locks
These are opened with a key, so they're ideal if you're worried about forgetting a combination. If you're staying in a hostel where you'll have access to a locker, consider picking up these heavier duty combination locks
with long steel shackles to keep your belongings safe. I used something similar (both locks on my suitcase and lockers) when I was traveling in Asia and staying in hostels, and it definitely brought peace of mind.Promising review
: "My husband and I used these for our carry-on luggage for our trip to Japan. We didn't want to trouble ourselves with bulky luggage, but also wanted to know that our personal items would be safely and securely locked
during naps on the plane, or while leaving our things behind while we walked around during the day. Not only were they incredibly sturdy for how small they are, but we also loved the peace of mind of knowing that our locks would not get broken in the event security needed to search our things at the airport. Highly recommend." — Jason and Skye Watkins
A three-in-one magnetic wireless charger that folds up compactly
Promising review:
"This charger saves space, minimizes wires, and works as advertised! I keep this in my travel tech bag, and it worked great on two international trips since I made the purchase (international adapter
required unless the hotel has USB-A or -C outlets). I highly recommend this for all domestic and international travelers!
" — Jonathan
Three sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizers
Promising review:
"These were fantastic for a trip to Europe, one of the best buys for the trip
. Kept everything sectioned, dry during rain storms, super easy to use, and small enough that it didn't take up much space. Highly recommend these." — Eric
A RFID-blocking travel wallet
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a zippered coin pocket, key holder and pen holder. It's available in 38 colors.Promising review:
"This is such a good idea! I'm moving abroad and I do a lot of international travel. It's a really nice-looking wallet, and consolidates every travel item that usually gets lost in a travel bag. It fits my passport, credit cards, ID, cash, boarding pass, coupons/receipts, and coins. It also can fit a key if needed. I use the tiny pocket to keep my international SIM cards safe. It's also RFID scanner-proof, which means I don't have to constantly be putting my cards/passport in the annoying, crinkly RFID sleeves.
I would highly recommend this for anyone who travels; it makes it much easier." — Larissa
A two-in-one hair tool
If you don't already have one, be sure to grab a universal adapter
for plugging into foreign power outlets.Promising review:
"Recently traveled to Eastern Europe for three weeks and having a compact, easy to use, and quality straightener and curling iron was SO NICE! Highly recommend for any trip where you have to be mindful of how much you pack." — alyssa petersen
A hanging toiletry bag
Promising review:
"We used these on an international trip with several smaller trips as part of the itinerary so there was a lot of moving around.
They were awesome! Held everything we needed and more. It's so nice to have everything in one place — hang in the bathroom wherever you land and go! The compartments easily hold full-size items such as body wash. The zippers and plastic casings on the compartments are substantial and durable. Highly recommended. Don’t know how we ever traveled without them!
" —Tom S.
A high-speed Anker power bank
On a single charge, it can recharge an iPhone 8 almost seven times, a Samsung Galaxy S8 five times or an iPad Mini 4 twice. (BTW, if you travel with a Nintendo Switch, this can charge that, too!) Four LED lights on the power bank show how much juice it has left!Promising review:
"I travel a lot and I only fly international.
My trips are either 36 hours (door to door) to Asia or 25 hours to Eastern Europe. I spend a lot of time using my Bluetooth headphones, cell phone and tablet. Whether it is watching movies, playing games or listening to music and books, I go through a lot of juice. This battery provides tons of reliable power. I can recharge my phone, headphone, and tablet several times and not make much of a dent in my reserve.
I even let friends recharge without any concerns about running out. Excellent and highly recommended." — Jeff in Texas
A 50-count set of laundry soap sheets
These work best with hand-washing! If you have quick-drying clothing
you can pack, even better. Promising review:
"Purchased to take on an Africa safari where there was limited water for washing. These worked perfectly for travel and small for carrying with us on safari. Highly recommended for anyone who is traveling and needs a quick and efficient soap to wash with
." —Candi
A mini Gillette Venus travel razor
It comes with a little carrying case, and one blade lasts for up to 30 days! It also works with other Venus refills.Promising review
: "I am a minimalist, but you do need the essentials especially when traveling abroad.
This little mini razor came in so handy, and you hardly even know it’s in your toiletry bag. It’s so small but big enough to get a good grip and shave. I always bring this little razor with me whenever I travel. I love the compact size. Highly recommend for a space-saver when traveling
." — Deb H.
An inflatable foot rest
Promising review:
"My kids loved it because they could lie down, cover their eyes, and block out the noise to sleep peacefully on our long international flight. Would highly recommend to families of young kids who are traveling on long flights!" — Winema Poti
A 4-pack of silicone travel bottles
This set also comes with pre-printed labels and a handy clear zipper pouch.Promising review:
"Just took a trip to the Dominican Republic and used carry-on luggage only throughout the entire trip, never once was questioned about the size.
The bag they are in seems thin, but it worked great to put bottles back in as well as some smaller items fit in the bag, too, like lip gloss, mascara, and such. The holes are big enough to get your product into the bottles without any complications. My fiancé and I had plenty of shampoo, conditioner, sunblock, and lotion for seven days.
Highly recommend these bottles; they are perfect for carry-ons!!" — Stephanie Miller
A reusable collapsible coffee cup
It's also microwave-safe! Note that the 12-ounce size does not include a straw, but both the 16-ounce and 24-ounce sizes do. It's available in four sizes and in 24 colors.Stojo
is a small biz founded by three New York dads who wanted a better way to get their convenient coffee fix without all the waste. Now they make stylish collapsible essentials in a variety of sizes and colors, including bottles and food storage containers.Promising review
: "Ordered this cup for a trip to Europe.
Folds and fits perfectly into a suitcase. The straw is very convenient to prevent spills. Highly recommend." — CindyA5
A collapsible water bottle
It's lead-, latex- and BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and can be used for hot or cold drinks. Available in four colors.Promising review:
"This is a GREAT water bottle! I love the way it rolls up for packing. I used it for a week on a trip to the jungle of Liberia Africa and it worked AWESOME!
The plastic ring totally makes holding this bottle easy. The clip on strap is nice too. I wish the strap could be removed, but then I'd probably lose it. :) So having it attached is probably a good thing. I would highly recommend this bottle!" — Darrel Larson
A rechargeable handheld fan
The fan has two speeds and can be recharged by any USB cable. It's available in 10 colors.Promising review
: "Bought this for a trip to Europe — lots of walking and hot temps.
This little fan was a lifesaver. It's easy to carry in my crossbody purse, lasted a long time per charge, and is really powerful (and has two settings). I used it over and over on a 17-day trip. I am so, so glad I bought this. Highly recommend!
" — Lee
An Airfly wireless transmitter
You can also connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time, and it has 16+ hours of battery life for super long flights. Twelve South
is a husband-and-wife-owned biz based in Charleston, South Carolina, and has just 20 team members! They've been designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009.Promising review:
"Used it on an international flight so I could listen to the movies with my Bose QC35 and AirPods Pro. The battery life is long! Kept going even on a two-leg 21+ hour flight and still had some charge left on it.
Highly recommended!!!" — Amazon customer
A universal phone mount
Perilogics
is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.Promising review:
"I recently returned from a trip to Australia and Hawaii and purchased this gadget specifically for use on the plane as I like to watch movies that I download to my phone
. In a word, this gadget is awesome! The spring that is used for mounting is pretty heavy duty. It requires a bit of effort to attach. But that's actually a good thing because it ensures that it won't shake off in turbulence. The silicone pads also help to prevent slippage. The holding arm rotates, so you can set it at the perfect angle. During meals, because I didn't have anyone sitting next to me, I mounted it to the tray table in the empty seat so I could read while I ate. I just attached it and rotated the arm to a comfortable viewing angle. And get this: It folds down small enough to fit into a pocket!
I highly recommend this item!" — Brendan
A pair of Crocs wedges
They're available in women's sizes 4–11 and 16 styles.
Promising review:
"If you are looking for a shoe that is cute and comfortable, look no further! This shoe is everything! I wore this shoe all day long walking through the streets of Paris and Florence. And when I say walk, I mean walk...some days up to 10 miles.
I brought three other pairs of shoes and ended up wearing these pretty much every day. The platform heel was just the right height, and the sole was almost like memory foam and seemed to absorb the pressure from all the standing and walking
. The straps did not rub my feet and were easy to open, close, and adjust. Great shoe if you are on the go! I would highly recommend." — Jay
A hidden wearable travel pouch
Promising review:
"This worked so well on our trip to Europe! Some of my pants did not have front pockets and I wanted to keep the bulk of my money/cards somewhere that wasn't easy access for others. I generally kept around $20 or less in my back pocket, the same in my backpack, and extra cash and my cards in this hooked to and tucked in my bra!
I highly recommend this as an alternative money/credit card holder. I loved that I forgot it was there!" — Kindle customer
A digital luggage scale
To use, just hook the scale to your luggage handle, lift up and the LCD display will show the weight! You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. Promising review:
"This portable luggage scale is so worth it! I do a lot of international travel and love the peace of mind before going to the airport, knowing that I am not over the limit. Highly highly recommended!" — Lori
Four pairs of noise-reducing inflight earplugs
Promising review:
"I will never fly without these again! I have always had issues with my ears and the air pressure on airplanes and not being able to pop my ears after landing. This would cause issues once I got to my destination that were frustrating. I used these on my last flight, which happened to be international, and had zero issues with my ears when I arrived. Highly recommend!
" — Dawn B
A wheeled carry-on bag
It's available in three colors.Promising review
: "Perfect for a 14-hour flight!!
This little rolling piece is AH-MAZING! It fit nicely on top of our larger suitcase — had a strap so that the handle slipped right in there to hold it. But the best thing was the amount of pockets and clear pouches — when you're flying on an international flight and you are sitting in coach, you HAVE to be organized to survive. I knew where I stashed everything to make our flight comfortable. I would HIGHLY recommend this small suitcase — you won't regret it!
" — SS 7700
A splurge-worthy carry-on closet in a suitcase
Its lining is made with plastic from coastal communities that otherwise could have ended up in the ocean! The smaller size is accepted as a carry-on by all international airlines, including European budget airlines, while the larger one meets all U.S. airline standards. It's available in two sizes and seven colors.Promising review:
"I travel a lot, especially internationally, and the ease of rolling the luggage through airports as well as the simplicity of the closet piece in and out of hotels and Airbnbs is invaluable. Highly recommend." — William M.
A universal waterproof cellphone pouch
Promising review:
"I bought this case for a trip to Aruba and couldn’t be happier. Tested with a piece of tissue in the sink and was successful so I put it to the test in Aruba and couldn’t be happier. I was able to capture some awesome videos of the underwater life that I never would have been able to without the case.
The touch screen function is okay outside of the water but is inexistent when submerged. Camera quality is still excellent as long as the lens is clean. Highly recommend." — MattEagles
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A fanny pack
It's available in 26 styles.Promising review
: "This is one of the best purchases I've made. It was perfect for international travel
— highly recommend." — Amazon customer
A pair of anti-nausea wrist bands
Promising review:
"Last-minute purchase before my Mediterranean cruise. Worked like a charm, wore them the entire cruise to combat seasickness.
Anytime I took these off (to shower for example), I started to feel nauseous pretty quickly. My cabin was at the very front of the ship and I felt the effects of the sea all day every day of my seven-day cruise. Would highly recommend these
, they worked great for me!" — Elizabeth A Rodriguez
A portable safe
Promising review:
"This portable lock was great and came in handy while traveling abroad to keep my personal belongings and cash secure
. It is also discreet and doesn't appear to be a safe, so no one actually knows what it is or what's inside. I would highly recommend it to anyone in need of protecting their items not only while traveling but in general." — Amazon customer
An anti-chafing stick
Promising review:
"I purchased this to take with me on a mission trip to Belize. I applied this in the morning, after my shower but before we began our 8-10 hours days in temps around 90 degrees. Let me say this worked flawlessly. I never had any issues with raw skin. I highly recommend this
." — Richie
And an anti-blister balm
Promising review:
"I bought this for our trip to Portugal where we walked 6-10 miles every day on hills and cobblestone. I applied once at the beginning of the day and never got a blister.
I even brought a pair of sandals that rub my pinky toe if I wear them too long and no blisters. Would highly recommend." — Jenny E
A weighted sleep mask
Promising review:
"Bought this for a long flight to Europe. Love the eye pillow.
It blocked light well, the strap is good, I like the beans in it and the criss-cross stitching on the eye ball areas. I now use at home every night because my husband insists on having the TV on every night in bed. Recommend this highly
." — R. Spen
A bungee cord made to secure extra items to your suitcase
Promising review:
"We picked one up before our recent 9-day international vacation.
With our kids being little, they can't carry much. So my husband was wrangling most of the luggage in between porters, while I needed my hands free to keep the kids close. This gadget more than came in handy. I don't how we ever traveled before without one? It was so fast and easy to secure and open back up! I think I will order a second one just in case we have a bigger pile next time Better than an extra pair of hands!! I highly recommend these!
" — Maletchs Mommy
A trio of reusable bottle bags
JetBag
is a small business specializing in creating bags to protect your wine and your stuff. It's designed with absorbent padding on the inside, so in the event that a bottle breaks, it won't get everywhere in your luggage. Promising review:
"I bought these bags before a recent trip to Germany, so we could bring back some German Riesling! We bought six bottles and they fit in the bags nicely (Riesling bottles are taller than typical wine bottles). Even in a duffel-style bag, they all arrived home safe and sound.
We packed them among soft things to cushion any impact. They don't have thick padding in them, but it was enough to keep them safe. Highly recommended!" —The Good Life
A versatile travel wrap
Available in nine colors.
Promising review:
"Love! Love! I bought this to use on our trip to London and Edinburgh because I knew we were going to spend a lot of time traveling. We traveled in October so we weren't sure how chilly the weather was going to be. This was perfect to throw in a large purse (it folds up pretty compact) or wrap around myself as a scarf. I also used it as a blanket on the airplane.
I highly recommend it!" — Whitney
Low-heeled ankle booties
Available in women's sizes 5.5–11, including wide sizes, and in 10 styles.Promising review:
"I recently returned from a trip to Barcelona where I wore these all day for several days.We walked about six miles a day, and I had no discomfort.
(They’re significantly more comfortable than the pair of Cole Haan Chelsea boots that they were bought to replace.) It rained pretty heavily one day, and I found these to be completely waterproof.
What’s more, the rain did not seem to affect the boots at all; they still look brand new. They also look great for work with tights. All-around great shoe. I’m very pleased with the purchase and would highly recommend them." — HEO1121
A TSA-compliant set of six magnetized leakproof travel capsules
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon with the goal of eliminating single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.Promising review
: "I have been looking to buy a set for a long time and finally pulled the trigger. I was happy to use them on a four-night international trip.
No leaks, no TSA, no problems. I had enough supply even for a 5 night getaway. I highly recommend them." — Meredith O.