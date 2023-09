A pack of four TSA-approved luggage locks

These are opened with a key, so they're ideal if you're worried about forgetting a combination. If you're staying in a hostel where you'll have access to a locker, consider picking up these heavier duty combination locks with long steel shackles to keep your belongings safe. I used something similar (both locks on my suitcase and lockers) when I was traveling in Asia and staying in hostels, and it definitely brought peace of mind.: "My husband and I used these for our carry-on luggage for our trip to Japan.during naps on the plane, or while leaving our things behind while we walked around during the day. Not only were they incredibly sturdy for how small they are, but we also loved the peace of mind of knowing that our locks would not get broken in the event security needed to search our things at the airport. Highly recommend." — Jason and Skye Watkins