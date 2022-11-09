Menopause can take effect between the ages of 45-55, according to Dr. Kecia Gaither, a double board-certified OB/GYN based in New York. Perimenopause, the transitional period before menopause official begins but the release of eggs is still happening, can begin as early as someone’s 30s and 40s.
This permanent end of a menstrual cycle can create a lot of hormone shifts and lead to some pretty uncomfortable symptoms, which “can vary from person to person and can include mood changes, vaginal dryness, breast tenderness and joint or muscles aches,” Gaither said.
There are also other potential side effects that Dr. Erum Ilyas, a board-certified dermatologist with Schweiger Dermatology Group in Pennsylvania, said she has witnessed in her patients and has begun to experience herself.
Aside from the tell-tale signs of hot flashes and night sweats, Illyas said symptoms can also present in the form of hormonal-like breakouts similar to rosacea and keratoderma climactericum, a condition that results in thickened soles of the feet or palms of the hand.
Whether you’re currently experiencing this normal biological adjustment or just want to be prepared for the future, these doctors gave some general product recommendations that may help navigate both the physical and mental discomforts of menopause and perimenopause.
Keep scrolling to find more than just your typical personal fan (although those are definitely helpful) and find items that can help treat everything from hair loss to poor sleep.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A highly rated tower fan
"For night sweats, I developed a habit of sleeping with a fan on. This works for me as it allows me to enjoy the blankets initially and know the fan is there and on when I need it," Illyas told HuffPost.
At 42 inches tall, this oscillating tower fan has close to 30,000 five-star Amazon ratings and produces a wide airflow powerful enough to cool an entire bedroom. Choose from three quiet speeds, a nighttime setting and program timers for automatic shut-off.
A set of cooling and moisture-wicking pajamas
"I find that there are functional textiles that have cooling abilities as well as moisture wicking." Illyas said. "These are reasonable to consider as cotton can absorb and hold onto this moisture."
This can especially be the case when hunting for just the right sleep attire that will help ward off the night sweats. This jogger set by Soma promises to stay cool to the touch and is made with natural rayon fibers that won't cling to your body. The classic notch-collar top and cropped ankle pants are available in sizes XS-XXL.
A salicylic-acid based foot peel
Illyas said when people do experience thickening of the soles of the feet, there can be a natural tendency to grab a pumice stone or foot file. According to her, this is a futile because calluses will come back rather quickly.
"I recommend talking to your dermatologist and considering topical keratolytics containing salicylic acid or urea," Illyas said.
You can also find the same chemical exfoliating capabilities in this internet-famous foot mask that contains a potent blend of natural extracts and acids that work to slough off dead skin and smooth even the toughest calluses and rough patches.
A hair growth and hormonal support supplement
Illyas explained that hair loss and hair thinning on the scalp can be common with menopause, and that over-the-counter minoxidil
can help improve hair growth.
This popular scalp treatment, which comes in an easy-to-apply foam, contains 5% topical minoxidil to to boost hair follicle activity and hair protein production. It's also been formulated with a variety of botanical extracts and AHAs to promote a healthy and exfoliated scalp that's prepped for regrowth.
An ultra-hydrating water-based lubricant
Gaither recommended using a water-based personal lubricant for addressing vaginal dryness. This gentle, pH-balanced lubricant contains hydrating aloe to enhance natural moisture and keep you comfortable for longer.
A strand of cooling insulated pearls
According to Gaither, cooling jewelry can be helpful during hot flashes. Designed specifically with this remedy in mind, these insulated pearls are individually filled with a non-toxic and cold-retaining gel that, once frozen, provides sustained cooling relief for up to 30 minutes. The necklace is made using Swarovski spacer pearls, sterling silver findings and strong magnetic clasp for easy on-and-off wear.
A two-pack of cooling memory foam gel pillows
Gaither also recommended investing in a cooling pillow to help with night sweats, like these gel-infused pillows that are made with shredded memory foam. They're designed with advanced ventilation that improves breathability and helps to actively draw heat away from your body, keeping you comfortable all night long.
An intense hydrating and comforting skin cream
"The breakouts associated with menopause are in the category of rosacea," Illyas told HuffPost, adding that it's important to note that hormone shifts can result in increased skin sensitivity.
This fan-favorite, intensely hydrating shea-based cream is kind to sensitive and inflamed skin and is also infused with the soothing benefits of colloidal oatmeal and allantonin.
Illyas said that she likes to place her moisturizer in the fridge, as the cool touch of the product can help alleviate hot flashes while also soothing the skin.
An aromatherapy diffuser and essential oils kit
In addition to massage and regular exercise, Gaither said that implementing aromatherapy may help. Although there is little clinical evidence
to support aromatherapy as any type of treatment, many people do turn to it as a way to relieve stress or improve their mood. According to reviewers
, this highly rated essential oil kit creates a calming environment and features a light shifting diffuser and 10 therapeutic-grade essential oils in scents like lavender, clove, jasmine and spearmint.
An internet-loved hands-free neck fan
Personal fans made it on both of our doctors' lists as a quick and portable solution to hot flashes and their sporadic, unpredictable nature. This internet-famed option sits on your neck for hands-free wear and emits bursts of wind from 78 air outlets around the entire length of the fan. Choose from three air speeds and enjoy up to16 hours of runtime per charge using the USB port.