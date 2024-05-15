The symptoms associated with plantar fasciitis can really interfere in your day-to-day life. It’s also one of the most common types of heel and foot pain, according to Michael J. Trepal, professor of surgical sciences and academic dean at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Often accompanied by a stabbing or sharp shooting pain centered around the bottom of the foot, plantar fasciitis is an inflammatory, and in many cases, degenerative condition affecting the broad thick ligament on the bottom of the foot which helps to hold up the arch, Trepal told HuffPost.

“Plantar fasciitis is caused by tearing of this fascia from either the tightness of this posterior complex beginning to tear and or the torque of the foot mechanics,” explained podiatrist Louis J. DeCaro, president of the American College of Foot and Ankle Pediatrics.

He added that some foot types are more prone to putting pressure or twisting the fascia than others, and suggested learning about your own specific foot type in order to determine the most effective way to treat your pain.

Fortunately, DeCaro and Trepal said that plantar fasciitis can go away on its own, rarely requires surgical intervention and can be effectively managed with over-the-counter aids. However, both experts cautioned that if pain persists for more than a few weeks, you should seek professional advice; there’s a chance you might need physical therapy or other guidance for the issue.

Below, we laid out some of the products suggested by DeCaro and Trepal, plus their recommendations for how to integrate them in order to best manage plantar fasciitis pain.

