A rocking foot stetcher

According to podiatrist Louis J. DeCaro , "the best a [person] can really do is stretch the posterior column which runs from the hamstring down to the calf, to the Achilles and through the bottom of the foot to connect to the plantar fascia."DeCaro teaches his patients heel inversion stretches , which he said should be done "prior to all activities that involve running or long walks and should be done with the foot as neutral as possible."Although you don't need a device for the heel inversion or posterior column stretches that DeCaro refers to, many Amazon reviewers claim that this rocking foot stretcher has made "a world of difference" in treating their plantar fasciitis pain. It has also received the APMA seal of approval. The rocker design holds the foot in the optimal position for an accurate and efficient stretch and has slip-resistant pads to keep the stretcher in place while in use.