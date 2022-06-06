38 Products For Toddlers That Parents Swear By

The toddler-years can be an exciting time for parents and guardians. Young minds are quickly developing and significant milestones are being reached. That being said, wherever this newfound independence goes, chaos is likely to follow.
This list of parent-approved products just for toddlers can help keep your tot happy and entertained without turning your home into a complete circus. Shop stimulating puzzle games, fun home-bound scavenger hunts, educational placemats for mealtime and a rewarding potty-training toilet that your child will actually want to use.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
An interactive LeapFrog words book that help build vocabulary in both Spanish and English
2
A pack of 58 brightly labeled flash cards to help teach everything from ABCs to shapes and colors
3
A two-pack of sink extenders that can help little hands reach the faucet water
4
And two-pack of light switch extenders to help teach little ones how to turn switches on and off
5
A training cup and straw combo designed to help toddlers transition from sippy-cups to big-kid ones
6
A value pack of reusable 500+ puffy stickers
7
A pack of six squishy, stretchy and colorful balls that won't leave residue on surfaces
8
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair to make locks soft and shiny
9
A highly-rated and pain-free detangling brush with gentle flexible bristles
10
A pack of four silicone dino ice pop molds to make homemade popsicles
11
And an ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer to make your own Smuckers Uncrustables
12
A realistic-looking potty-training toilet that has real flush sounds, lights and music
13
A potty training chart that'll provide positive reinforcement each time you kid successfully uses the toilet
14
A pair of GeoSafari Jr. binoculars perfect for the nature-inclined
15
A personalized superhero cape that's handmade by a small-business
16
A highly-rated bath toy organizer that sticks to bathroom wall and keeps toys dry
17
A bug bite suction tool that can instantly relieve itching and swelling
18
A three- pack of cult-favorite stain remover that tackles tough stains like grass, grease, dirt or blood
19
A 3-in-1 sprinkler, splash pad, and wading pool that's a must-have for summer
20
A canvas growth chart so you can keep track of your little one's height
21
An all-in-one pancake batter mixer with to avoid getting more dishes dirty than you have to
22
A set of four nonslip educational placemats for practicing fundamentals during mealtime.
23
A set of washable dab and dot markers that make less of a mess than drippy paint
24
A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe-to-use scissors
25
A Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar for teaching the days of the week, months and the weather
26
A sleek touchless forehead thermometer with a built-in sensor
27
A set of eight stick-on fever indicators that can consistently monitor whether your child's temperature is going up or down
28
A pack of four multi-purpose safety straps for childproofing any potentially dangerous appliances
29
And a pack of inconspicuous corner guards that protect little ones from sharp edges
30
A 24-pack of colorful toilet seat covers for bathroom trips on the go
31
A two-pack of spill-proof snack cups that feature flexible lids
32
An engaging snack spinner for enticing even the pickiest of eaters to add more foods to diet
33
A whale-shaped bath spout cover to help prevent painful run-ins with the tub faucet
34
A set of three non-sharp plastic knives to help safely teach food-prep early on
35
An interactive scavenger hunt game that can be played right in your home
36
A tactile wooden puzzle similar to Tetris that can help stimulate developing minds
37
An inexpensive child-lock gate that's easy to install
38
A travel-sized antiseptic and pain relief spray for "ouchies" on the go