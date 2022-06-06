38 Products For Toddlers That Parents Swear By

An inexpensive child-lock gate that's easy to install

This gate has 40,000+ five-star-ratings and is capable of expanding to fit openings between 29-34 and 35-38.5 inches wide. This gate will not fit an opening between 34-35 inches. It also stands 30 inches tall. Make sure to measure your opening before you buy to ensure proper fit.This is the one thing they haven't figured out yet! (Trust me, they can undo the baby locks on the cabinets and refrigerator.) It took a minute to get used to the design of the lock but even my 7-year-old could easily lock and unlock the gate. My toddlers, however, find it too high to climb over and still too difficult to unlock. It's sturdy and isn't too bulky. " —