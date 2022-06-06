Shopping

38 Products For Toddlers That Parents Swear By

Educational toys, pain-free detangling brushes and fun kitchen gadgets that are both parent and kid-approved.
Chandni Reddy
Make life a toddler a little less chaotic with this pack of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crayola-Globbles-Squish-Fidget-Toys-6Count/dp/B07HDX46HS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6297f68ae4b05fe694f02c3f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="squishy bouncy-balls" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6297f68ae4b05fe694f02c3f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Crayola-Globbles-Squish-Fidget-Toys-6Count/dp/B07HDX46HS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6297f68ae4b05fe694f02c3f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">squishy bouncy-balls</a> that are also residue-free, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Munchkin-Faucet-Extender-Piece-Grey/dp/B07MB5PTNG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6297f68ae4b05fe694f02c3f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="faucet-extender" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6297f68ae4b05fe694f02c3f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Munchkin-Faucet-Extender-Piece-Grey/dp/B07MB5PTNG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6297f68ae4b05fe694f02c3f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">faucet-extender</a> that helps small hands reach the water, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bug-Bite-Thing-Suction-Remover/dp/B01576DWQU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6297f68ae4b05fe694f02c3f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bug bite suction tool" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6297f68ae4b05fe694f02c3f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bug-Bite-Thing-Suction-Remover/dp/B01576DWQU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6297f68ae4b05fe694f02c3f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">bug bite suction tool</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Munchkin-Piece-Snack-Catcher-Green/dp/B01GKZNWTO?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6297f68ae4b05fe694f02c3f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="no-spill snack cup" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6297f68ae4b05fe694f02c3f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Munchkin-Piece-Snack-Catcher-Green/dp/B01GKZNWTO?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6297f68ae4b05fe694f02c3f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">no-spill snack cup</a>.
Amazon
The toddler-years can be an exciting time for parents and guardians. Young minds are quickly developing and significant milestones are being reached. That being said, wherever this newfound independence goes, chaos is likely to follow.

This list of parent-approved products just for toddlers can help keep your tot happy and entertained without turning your home into a complete circus. Shop stimulating puzzle games, fun home-bound scavenger hunts, educational placemats for mealtime and a rewarding potty-training toilet that your child will actually want to use.

1
www.amazon.com
An interactive LeapFrog words book that help build vocabulary in both Spanish and English
Promising review: "This may be my favorite LeapFrog toy yet!! So much to teach children, two languages, and it has actually kept my 1-year-old's attention for more than 60 seconds!!! It’s a must-have toy in my opinion!" —Megan Hennegan

Promising review: "Our 18-month-old toddler loves it! Clear words makes it easy for babies to repeat. A must-have toy." —Zaida
$13.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A pack of 58 brightly labeled flash cards to help teach everything from ABCs to shapes and colors
Promising review: "My 2-year-old recognizes all her number and alphabets so she needed something to challenge her. These cards are it. Shapes, colors, number, counting animals — there is so much to learn, and so many games you can make up. A must-have for any toddler." —IG: Pink_confession
$12.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A two-pack of sink extenders that can help little hands reach the faucet water
Promising review: "Must-have for toddlers and small children! LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-old love washing their hands now, and my back gets a nice break. Adding the faucet extenders and a stepstool to our bedtime/morning routine has been a godsend. Great bargain for the price." —TeaBea21
$10.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
And two-pack of light switch extenders to help teach little ones how to turn switches on and off
These extenders take just a few minutes to instal and work with most traditionally light switches.

Promising review: "Must-have for toddlers! Perfect solution! As my toddler's independence soars, so do frustrations. This light switch extender pack was a great buy. He can now turn on the lights in his room and bathroom. Installation was easy and works as expected." —AW
$14.99 at Amazon
5
EZPZ
A training cup and straw combo designed to help toddlers transition from sippy-cups to big-kid ones
EZPZ is is a woman-owned biz that creates developmentally focused, minimalist tableware for little ones. The cup and straw are made from 100% toxin-free silicone (no BPA, BPS, PVC, latex, or phthalates) that is safe for your toddler’s developing teeth and gums as well as the dishwasher. Drinking from this cup can also help promote speech development and lip-rounding.

Promising review: "Must-have! I had been concerned that my 1-year-old wasn’t picking up straw drinking easily. The day the straw training cup arrived, she began drinking from a straw!! Yay! Made me so unbelievably happy! Of course, the cup is darling and the design detail is excellent. The speech pathologist who constructed the cup knew exactly what she was doing. I highly recommend you get this cup!" —Rachel
$17.49 at EZPZ
6
Amazon
A value pack of reusable 500+ puffy stickers
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more and each pack includes 20 sheets of stickers.

Promising review: "I love that they are removable. They don’t leave marks on your window. You can even place them back on the plastic sheet and use them again. I have a busy box for my toddler and these stickers are in there. She peels them off and puts them on the lid of the box and then peels them off again and puts them back. She creates scenes with them. She puts them on windows at home. I peel them off and put them back. They really are fantastic stickers." —Elizabeth A. Zapf
$7.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pack of six squishy, stretchy and colorful balls that won't leave residue on surfaces
Promising review: "Amazing toys! My 1- and 2-year-old LOVE them! They scream 'sticky balls!' and run around throwing them on the fridge, windows, cabinets, walls, etc. Easy to wash and air-dry, and don't lose their stickiness! My new go-to gift! Love them!"Rachel
$8.98 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair to make locks soft and shiny
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.

Promising review: "A must-have.Best product I’ve found for my little one's hair." —Jose Orellana

Promising review: "You need this! My 2-year-old daughter has curly frizzy hair. And I have tried sooo many leave in conditioners to tame her hair. Nothing thus far has worked. But this stuff is amazing! Truly defines her curls without any hold or crunch. Soft bouncy curls. The smell is quite strong, but it does smell good. If you are sensitive to smells you might want to prepare yourself ahead of time for this. I will buy this again and again. So glad I found something that works for my toddler's curls." —mike
$8.39 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A highly-rated and pain-free detangling brush with gentle flexible bristles
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair). It's available in six colors.

Promising review: "Brushing hair was a nightmare for my toddler. She is so happy with this item, She brushes her hair by herself now. This is a must-have brush, especially for mixed kids or Afro hair." —pelin ercan
$12.49 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A pack of four silicone dino ice pop molds to make homemade popsicles
Promising review: "Toddler snack must-have. I absolutely love these molds. The silicone is good quality because it peels off the pops easily and I use them quite often — they are pretty durable. Both my toddler and preschooler love them although the pop portion size is generous for my younger. The bone holders are hilarious and the yogurt we use looks exactly like a dino as expected after frozen. These work great and are really fun shapes so I highly recommend." —TXFan
$9.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
And an ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer to make your own Smuckers Uncrustables
Promising review: "Where have these been all my life? These things are awesome! My toddler enjoys Uncrustables and I was looking for a different option so I didn’t have to keep buying them, when I stumbled across these. They work so well and I still have a very happy toddler!" —Ashley
$15.26 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A realistic-looking potty-training toilet that has real flush sounds, lights and music
This mock-toilet also has a built in wipe compartment, a removable easy clean bowl and a clip on splash guard. It's available in two colors and also without lights and music

Promising review: "Pretty much everything on this cute little potty is likeable. It’s small size makes it ideal for toddlers, it’s flushing noise mechanism makes it fun for the kiddos, and it’s relatively easy to wipe down and clean, just take the removable potty to the bathroom and flush the good down and give it a quick rinse in the shower. My 2-year-old loves this potty over a few others we purchased and I’m glad I paid the few extra bucks because it’s helped him potty train quicker and more effectively because it’s more realistic and he actually enjoys sitting on it. Plus it’s the got pee trapper adapter for boys making sure there are no extra messes for parents and caregivers!" —MssyNorX
$38.22 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A potty training chart that'll provide positive reinforcement each time you kid successfully uses the toilet
The set includes four weeks of training charts, a step-by-step visual chart to using the potty for the kiddos, and eight-page potty training guide, two celebratory crowns, a certificate of completion, 200 stickers, three cards, and an erasable marker.

Promising review: "This sticker chart is a must-have for potty training. My daughter is already making so much progress with this sticker chart. Amazing!" —Bailey Rowland
$9.95 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A pair of GeoSafari Jr. binoculars perfect for the nature-inclined
Promising review: "My 3 1/2 year old loves these! Perfect for toddlers wanting to explore. He uses them for bird watching, plane watching, checking out bugs, just about anything! Great for learning!" —JillS
$12.99 at Amazon
15
Capes and More / Etsy
A personalized superhero cape that's handmade by a small-business
Capes and More is a small business owned by a brother and sister duo who started making started making superhero capes for their kids. Once they realized other people wanted them as well, they started to sell them at affordable prices.

You can get a cape in your choice of 12 colors with a shape and letter sewn on! To personalize the cape, enter your choices for cape color, shape, shape color, initial and initial color at checkout.

Promising review: "I bought two of these, one each for my two nephews ages 2 and 4. They loved them and didn’t want to take them off! The fabric is nice and light so it billows behind them when they run around, perfect for the superhero look! Would definitely buy again for more nieces and nephews in the future." —Amy Turek
$18 at Etsy
16
www.amazon.com
A highly-rated bath toy organizer that sticks to bathroom wall and keeps toys dry
Promising review: "This has been a game-changer for the whole bath toy tub time mess problem. The toys hang on the bath wall and dry in the mesh bag. It's great and holds a lot of toys! And it doesn't take up any space in the bathroom. Definitely a must-have for any toddler!" —Katie V.
$10.49+ at Amazon
17
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bug bite suction tool that can instantly relieve itching and swelling
Promising review: "This is a miracle-worker for my toddler. I bought this after receiving a spider bite on my foot, that was already healed when it came in. Two days after delivery, my 2.5 year old got stung by a bee or wasp and was screaming and in tears. I broke this out, and he immediately went from screaming to laughing as I used it. It was amazing. He got his second sting today, and the same thing happened—instant pain relief. I don’t know what I would do without this thing. Plus, he likes to play with it afterwards which further calms him down. A+++" —Briley Black
$9.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A three- pack of cult-favorite stain remover that tackles tough stains like grass, grease, dirt or blood
Promising review: "A parent's secret weapon. This solution is magical!! I ran into this in Annapolis, Maryland, at a Muse paint bar and again randomly in TJ Maxx (I love the spray bottle for bigger stains), but since I'm a mom of a toddler this is ideal for clothing and spot treatment in the house or on the go. If you don't have this in your house hold then this is your sign. GET IT!!" —Lauren Ruffin
$11.89 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A 3-in-1 sprinkler, splash pad, and wading pool that's a must-have for summer
Promising review: "I cannot say enough good things about this product. Love the bright color of it! The minute I took it out of the box and set it up my son was hooked and wakes up every morning asking if he l can go play in the 'wa wa.' So easy to set up and such a fun activity for spring / summer in AZ! Thanks SO much SplashEZ for making such an incredible product. This is a MUST BUY!!!" —Grant Cragun
$24.96 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A canvas growth chart so you can keep track of your little one's height
Promising review: "The designs on this are adorable and look great in my toddler's room. It's soooo tall, too. You'll be able to measure even your giant kids before they go off to college. It rolls up nice and small so it will be easy to store and take out when they are too big for the cutesy designs but you still want to torture them with your parental nostalgia." —Justina Schneeweis

Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in two colors).
$10.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
An all-in-one pancake batter mixer with to avoid getting more dishes dirty than you have to
You can even store leftover batter in the bottle and pop it in the fridge for a time-saving weekday breakfast.

Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves waffles for breakfast but I was getting sick of the mess it was making each morning. It’s been so much easier to make a batch of waffle mix and store it in the fridge and get several days use out of it. Now I’m not cracking eggs and using a bunch of bowls and utensils every day. I haven’t had any problems with the bottle leaking. So far I think the convenience has been worth the price." —CaitM
$13.98 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A set of four nonslip educational placemats for practicing fundamentals during mealtime.
Promising review: "My grandson uses these to learn his colors, shapes, alphabet, and numbers! He was so excited when they arrived and picks out which one he wants to use! Thank you so much! This is a must-have for toddlers! They can learn and make a mess all at the same time!!!" —Rita Russell
$16.97 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A set of washable dab and dot markers that make less of a mess than drippy paint
The set comes with eight paint markers and a downloadable 101 Easy Dot Marker Activities PDF.

Promising review: "A must-have for toddlers. My son started using this when he was 2 and now he is 3. We've used this everyday and he never gets tired of it. He just loves doing dab and dot with letters and numbers. I also love the free printables included and I love how easy it is for my son to hold it with his tiny hands. I definitely recommend it." —Heriberto Mendoza
$16.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe-to-use scissors
Promising review: "Must-have for toddlers. My 3-year-old loves doing these cut outs and I enjoy them as well. The pictures are vibrant and pleasing. The puzzles are fun. The scissors are wonderful for small hands." —Holly

Promising review: "Must-have for your toddler needing to learn scissor skills! And they actually cut, so long as you are holding the scissors straight (which teaches your child proper form). Will have to eventually move onto a bladed scissor, but these are perfect for learning." —L. Anderson
$6.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
A Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar for teaching the days of the week, months and the weather
Promising review: "Great for curious toddlers. Almost-3-year-old loves it. After getting this he’s now asking me 'today’s Tuesday mom?' And 'it’s winter now?' He likes the holiday magnets and trying to figure out where to put the arrow for the temperature each day. It is sort of heavy, so I would recommend using a nail to hang it or Command strips around the rope so you don’t damage your wall. I used a Velcro heavy weight Command strip and it has held up for a few months now. We tried attaching Command strips to the back of the wood and it wasn’t holding to that material. This is a must-have for toddlers." —Steph
$21.24 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A sleek touchless forehead thermometer with a built-in sensor
Promising review: "Every parent should have one. If you have kids, specifically young/toddlers this is a must. It’s very accurate and simple to use. Simple directions, simple to change batteries and simple to handle." —CBarajas
$19.99 at Amazon
27
Amazon
A set of eight stick-on fever indicators that can consistently monitor whether your child's temperature is going up or down
These stickers aren't a replacement for a thermometer. But, if your kid has a temp, these will help you keep track of whether their fever is spiking or going down.

Promising review: "We had a stressful day of trying to keep our 3-year-old's fever down and he was exhausted. I had these in the cabinet and stuck one on at bedtime. It immediately lit up N, which matched the thermometer. While putting him to bed I saw it go to 99 so when I checked on him in 30 min I brought the thermometer '99.3.' We used it throughout the night to monitor whether or not we should wake him for more medicine. I think of it as a peace of mind sticker. He loves stickers and got a big kick out of it. He’s had it on about 13 hours now with no complaints. There’s a shiny N there now, and this paranoid mama still checks with a thermometer occasionally to make sure it’s accurate." —Nateric
$6.45 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A pack of four multi-purpose safety straps for childproofing any potentially dangerous appliances
Promising review: "These things are awesome! Super easy to install. I didn't think they'd actually work, because my toddler is a beast, but we have them on our fridge and a few cupboards, and they keep her out. :) She pulls pretty hard, and they don't budge. They're pretty easy to unlatch; my 7-year-old doesn't have a problem with it. Great purchase!" —Angel Starr
$9.95 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
And a pack of inconspicuous corner guards that protect little ones from sharp edges
Promising review: "Must-have for small children. When my toddler was running one day and smoked the corner of the island I knew I had to do something. These were perfect. They stuck on the corners great and most importantly will prevent the need for stitches if your child doesn't make a wide enough turn." —Tev
$9.98 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A 24-pack of colorful toilet seat covers for bathroom trips on the go
Promising review: "Must-have! If you have a toddler these are a MUST! We travel and it gives us peace of mind knowing that no matter where we are, as long as we have these covers we can safely take her to the bathroom and everything is ok. Before we found these, I used to be super stressed when she would ask to use the bathroom and we were out and about but not anymore. They have cute colors and are big enough." —Dayanna Pita
$9.99 at Amazon
31
Amazon
A two-pack of spill-proof snack cups that feature flexible lids
Promising review: "These are a must-have for a small toddler and their snacks. The top is soft and flexible so I don’t have to worry about my little guy scratching his little hands when he’s digging around in the cup. Very easy to clean and they’re priced well. Buy them now!" —Wooty
$5.95 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
An engaging snack spinner for enticing even the pickiest of eaters to add more foods to diet
Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves it, he gets excited every time he pushes the button and sees it spin. He spins it grabs a piece of strawberry spins it again grabs a blueberry keeps him entertained. It’s easy to clean and compact for easy on the go snacks. Great product!" —Noe G.
$29.95 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A whale-shaped bath spout cover to help prevent painful run-ins with the tub faucet
Promising review: "My 1-year-old was always getting close to the faucet to play with the water and would end up crying all the time because he would end up bumping his head. But this saved him from that. Now he gets to enjoy the water without bumping his head, and if he does it won't hurt him since the whale is made of rubber. It's a plus that I can hang the spray tub lower and not have to stretch in my tippie toes every night. It's adjustable, so it fits pretty much all the faucets. This is a must-have if you have little ones." —Sam
$12.99 at Amazon
34
Amazon
A set of three non-sharp plastic knives to help safely teach food-prep early on
Note: Children still need supervision while using them.

Promising review: "Great for cooking with my toddler! My toddler enjoys using these SO much. They are about as sharp as disposable plastic knives. They definitely cut well and make her feel included. She has used them to cut: tomatoes, bread, cucumbers, peppers, etc. She will get excited when she sees me prepping food and run over to her stool crying out "Mommy, i want my knives!" For reference, she is 2.5yrs old. If you have a toddler or younger kiddo who is enthusiastic about cooking and you want to encourage it, get these! So worth it!" —C. Almond
$9.95 at Amazon
35
Mollybee Kids
An interactive scavenger hunt game that can be played right in your home
Promising review: "A must-have. My 2-year-old son is obsessed. Always asks to play the 'find you' game LOL. Then we play it and every option on the game he actually thinks really hard then says 'come on mommy' and runs me through the house to find the object. Highly recommended from a mom of four." —Britney bansley
$12.99 at Amazon
36
Amazon
A tactile wooden puzzle similar to Tetris that can help stimulate developing minds
Reviewer's say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3 to 12.

Promising review: "Excellent for learning! Must-have! Such a wonderful toy/puzzle! Similar in some way to tangrams. Great for stimulating thinking and problem solving. My 3-year-old's teacher was blown away by her working the puzzle so easily." —tigerhax
$8.49 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
An inexpensive child-lock gate that's easy to install
This gate has 40,000+ five-star-ratings and is capable of expanding to fit openings between 29-34 and 35-38.5 inches wide. This gate will not fit an opening between 34-35 inches. It also stands 30 inches tall. Make sure to measure your opening before you buy to ensure proper fit.

Promising review: "We love this gate! We have two toddlers and you'd think "Danger" was their shared middle name. This is the one thing they haven't figured out yet! (Trust me, they can undo the baby locks on the cabinets and refrigerator.) It took a minute to get used to the design of the lock but even my 7-year-old could easily lock and unlock the gate. My toddlers, however, find it too high to climb over and still too difficult to unlock. It's sturdy and isn't too bulky. " —
H&J Mads
$39.99 at Amazon
38
www.amazon.com
A travel-sized antiseptic and pain relief spray for "ouchies" on the go
Promising review: "I bought this for my toddler, she's only been walking for a few months and falls. So this is great to have on hand at all times! I have the NeoToGo version of this in my diaper bag! I really like having this foam cleanser for my little one to clean any boo-boos without stinging her! I like that it helps her skin heal quickly. This is a must-have for any first aid kit! Highly recommend!" —Kelly R.
$7 at Amazon
A pack of three sensory snake cubes that can be folded up, stretched out and stacked

