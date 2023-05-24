I Spent Hours Scrolling Tiktok To Find These 37 Elite Products

Popular items from this list:
• A Ninja Creami which creates homemade ice cream, sorbets and healthier frozen deserts
• A rechargeable heated eye massager
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.Prices and availability are subject to change.
A divided pot
This pot also comes with a lid and a ladle.Promising review:
"I have a picky household so this works perfectly to reduce the amount of pans to clean. Made taco meat and burgers at the same time. Pan was an easy swipe of a sponge to clean. Really pretty pan too." — Amazon customer
A 2-pack of teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like.
I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
A pop-open kids art frame
Available in nine colors and multi-packs.
Promising review:
"Wish I'd known about these with my first kid... or my second. Now I'm on my third and our kitchen was littered with art projects. These were a great solution to clear out the clutter and make my kitchen look less like a kindergarten classroom. The frames store A LOT of art in them and each kid has their own frame and can decide which picture to put on display. Magnetic case makes it easy to open but stays shut when it's supposed to." — probooks627
A cult-favorite ice cream scoop designed with a unique curve shape
Promising review:
"I think I just found the best ice cream scoop ever!
I was very surprised when I took it out of the box because it has some weight to it, so I knew right away that it would not break easily. It scoops ice cream beautifully and is dishwasher safe. I am so glad TikTok made me buy this!
" — Ashley
A compact rolling desk bike
This desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, RPM, and other stats. Available in two colors.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and I bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before.
The tabletop part is a little loose but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. This is 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who's looking to move more!!
" — Amazon customer
An electric spinning makeup brush cleaner
Promising review
: "Holy cow this thing is amazing!!! I’d been looking at brush cleaners for a while, but thought they couldn’t be everything they claimed. I was wrong! This brush cleaner cleans brushes instantly, and then dries them too. It took me less than ten minutes to wash and dry all my brushes, where it used to take me 45 minutes to wash them by hand and then a full day to get them dry. This machine dries them so well that they can be used immediately, and it keeps the integrity of the brush. I give it at least 10/5 stars!!!" — Ziasophia
A car french fry compartment
Promising review
: "Love this item. It fits nicely in my cup holder and it does hold a McDonald's large fry! It's going to be a stocking stuffer for my adult kids." — reader
A "flaming" humidifier
Promising review
: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil
in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent,
and it also worked as a humidifier." — Benny
A hair treatment infused with collagen and protein
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Just apply it to your wet hair after shampooing, wait five minutes, rinse it out, and voila!Promising reviews:
"TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft.
If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." — Kandyce D.
"Saw it on a TikTok video. Thought I would try it out. I have long hair and it gets tangly and dry. I could not believe how well this product works. Hidden gem.
Definitely try this one." — Kitty kat
A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad
Promising review
: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm.
You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all.
The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part.
It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. It breaks up all the little bubbles and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom.
The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent."
— Chloe
Danessa Myricks Beauty's Colorfix pigment
Danessa Myricks Beauty
is a Black, woman-owned small biz dedicated to creating "a world of beauty for people from all races, ages, and genders." FYI, this product is cruelty-free. Available in 41 colors and three finishes.Promising review:
"This is my first time trying this product and I absolutely love it. It is transfer-proof and the color is very vibrant. I used it as a lipstick, eyeliner, and an eyeshadow. I have combination skin, and I have to say I’m pleased with the wearability of this product. Upon applying it, it feels like a cream, but once it dries, it becomes weightless and matte. I really loved this product because I could barely tell I was wearing anything on my face. Usually, I have a hard time finding products that are genuinely transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and weightless.
I am so happy I stumbled upon this product. I also have to say that it’s pretty easy to take off as well depending on what products you use. I used the Garnier waterproof micellar water
and with a few swipes there was very little smudging, and the product came right off." — whailey
A "Bacon Bin" to catch and dispose of drippings
Talisman Designs
is a small business that specializes in at-home cooking and entertaining products. Promising review:
"This thing is awesome. Big enough to hold plenty of grease without taking up a ton of space.
I keep mine in the butter compartment of my fridge next to the butter. I poured the grease right from the pan, still very hot right into it, and popped the lid on and put it in the fridge. Next time I needed some grease, I scooped some out with a spoon, no muss no fuss.
Much better than the glass jar I was using. My only warning is if you get it out when people are visiting keep an eye on it. It's so cute and so good at its job everyone will want one. This is an awesome gift idea. The little box it comes in is so cute with its little piggie face sticking out. Anyone who cooks with grease will love this." — John Dollard
A hair-grabbing attachment for the shower
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs. Promising review
: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it.
I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick.
I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." — Cari Schwartzkopf
A diaper cream applicator
Promising reviews:
"We ordered this a couple of weeks before we had our first child and so glad we did! It does exactly what you would want it to and does it with ease. I'm a fan of good design and attention to detail and with this product, there was absolutely nothing that I would change... and that's saying a lot! Well done!!" — Scott
"We love how easy to use this product is! Swipe and go!
Doesn’t take a lot of extra time which is so helpful when trying to change a diaper! We use it for our diaper cream!" — Moses the puppy
A Ninja Creami frozen dessert maker
All you have to do to create a delicious snack is put your favorite foods into the containers and freeze them. After 24 hours in the freezer, you hook it up, select the appropriate preset, and *boom* you have frozen deliciousness. Bonus, the containers, lids, and paddle are top-rack dishwasher safe.
As a wannabe fitness girly, I have started paying a bit more attention to the foods I eat, specifically in terms of how much protein I eat. I find it to be somewhat difficult to consume my full day's worth of protein, and I am not a huge fan of protein bars or protein shakes. I decided to give this thing a try after seeing it literally all over
TikTok and how people were making lower calorie protein ice cream in it. The TikTok influencers are not lying, you should absolutely get this thing.It comes with little pints, you mix up all your ingredients, pop it in the freezer for 24 hours and then put it in the machine. It legit makes a delicious treat with such a creamy texture.
I have found my best recipe so far is a vanilla protein shake, a little bit of sugar free pudding mix (the fats in it help the texture…at least that's what the Internet told me, so obvi I believe it), and a dash of vanilla extract. Once that's all mixed, I'll throw in some Oreos or M&Ms to have myself a high protein version of a McFlurry. You can also make delicious smoothie bowls, sorbets, milkshakes, and more. I definitely imagine I'll be using it even more often in the summer when it's hot and I want something cold and refreshing. Promising review:
"Everyone needs a Ninja Creami. We love ours! I have made cherry, banana, raspberry, and blueberry sorbets plus churro and chocolate ice cream. The recipe book is full of easy-to-make recipes. Easy to clean and simple to use. Just push a button and then a minute later you have ice cream!" — julie krueger
A set of four bedsheet fasteners
Promising review:
"I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once and that used to be a multiple times a night problem I had because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you TikTok!" — Gabby
A no-touch pooper scooper
DogBuddy
is a small business specializing in pet care products including bowls, mats, and scoopers. Promising review:
"I normally don’t leave reviews but this is amazing! It’s easy to use and saves so many dog bags
if you’re taking multiples dogs on a walk because you don’t need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross
.I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard.It holds a lot more than you’d think!" — Joslyn Cavitt
A microplane foot file
Promising review:
"I have purchased every callus cream on the market and it has been a waste of time and money. This simple device is a miracle worker. The callous on my big toe is very, very hard and the nearby callus along the side of the foot, while not as large and hard, is also difficult. I have used this device three days in a row, taking off a little at a time and not applying pressure. I apply lotion before and after using it and both areas show substantial improvement.
It is important that you do not rush this process. Just a little at a time. Remember how long it took for that callus to form! Because I have been gentle and careful I have no pain. Cleaning is simple. I wholeheartedly recommend!" — desertdragonfly
A 100% waterproof, satin-lined Hairbrella
Hairbrella
is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats that both look cool and protect hair from the elements. Available in seven colors.Promising reviews
: "Awesome hat, a must-have for hairdos. I get my hair done often and don’t want to destroy a great hairdo. I have been out in a rainstorm and taken it on the log ride into the splash down, hair stayed nice and dry.
Love it so much I fold it up and keep it in my purse! It even has a ponytail pouch hidden in it." — applekoolaid
"This hat arrived just in time for my trip to Niagara Falls. I have braids and this hat protected my hair completely. The visor provided excellent protection on The Maid Of The Mist as well as the walk behind the falls. This is a must-have." — sandra l darrett
An AirPod cleaning pen
Promising review:
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods.
There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" — JMilwaukee
A set of short soft gel nail tip extensions
Available in three nail shapes.
Promising review
: "I bought the Beetles glue gel
in the gel x kit and could never get my nails to last past week two. I ran out and decided to try this after seeing it on TikTok, and will now stick to this glue if I run out.
These lasted three weeks the first use and probably would've lasted longer if I didn't remove them to change up the color style." — Kayla
Wearable finger "chopsticks"
Ridha 3D Printing
is a family-run, Michigan-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in 3D-printed gadgets and toys. Promising review
: "Perfect for why I wanted it. Now I can game on my PC and eat snacks without getting my mouse and keyboard dirty! Thank you, such an amazing invention." —Leilani Calderon
An affordable sunrise alarm clock
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake. Available in two finishes.Promising review:
"I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep.
The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." — Amazon customer
"I saw this on TikTok and was influenced to by it. I have a hard time falling asleep but the sleep function really helps. It also makes it a lot easier to wake up in the morning." — Christen
A jar of chili onion crisp
Fly By Jing
is an Asian woman-owned business that specializes in sauces, dumplings, and spices.Promising review:
"Ever since my sister introduced me to this life-changing condiment, I've slathered it on pretty much everything I could think of — from roasted vegetables and noodles to seafood and popcorn.
It's got a kick, yes, and while I'm a big fan of spicy food, the thing I love most about this chili crisp is that it also has great flavor that doesn't get overpowered by the heat,
which happens with so many other spicy sauces. That deep savory flavor comes from ingredients like fermented black bean, shallots, mushroom powder, ginger, and seaweed, so it's no wonder it's become my go-to pantry staple when I want to zhuzh up my dinner.
PS: Some people even swear by it as an ice cream topping!" — Britt Ross,
Buzzfeed
A wireless scanning pen
Promising review:
"This is quite possibly the best product I have ever bought. It has cut my flashcard-making time down by at least half. I ordered it thinking it might be okay, but it worked way better than I ever expected it to. Once you learn how to use it (which doesn't take that much time) and scan at the right speed and angle, the mistakes will be minimal. There are still far less mistakes than when I just type it myself, and it is way faster than typing.
This has completely changed my entire school experience. On top of that, the customer service is great. I got a new computer and couldn't find the product key to reinstall it. I sent them an email, and I got a new product key in a few hours. Anyone who makes flashcards on a computer needs to buy this product." — Josh
A rechargeable heated eye massager
This isn't your typical eye mask. The device is completely portable, has five massage modes, a 15-minute timer, and built-in Bluetooth speakers so you have complete control of what you listen to while you relax and enjoy your heated massage.Promising review:
"I am literally in love with this mask. I am not sure if it's the pressure, the heat, or the music, but I find myself constantly using it. It is so relaxing. Definitely one of the best gadgets I have ever bought." — Tracy Ruble
"I saw this on a TikTok and thought it was interesting. I figured, why not? This is one of those things that I didn’t really need...but I wanted. I love all the features it has; the heat is nice and makes me feel snug
. I usually pass out when I’m wearing them, and then, I wake up and don't remember where or who I was before. This was def a nice gift to myself." — Jennifer Perez
A collapsible travel cup
Stojo
is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics. Available in five sizes and 24 colors.Promising review:
"I take my lunch to work and during mid day I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup.
It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup.
Washes easily too. If you want a 12-ounce cup that keeps your drink hot or cold for a long time, this isn't the cup for you. But if you need something practical that will keep your coffee warm for 30–45 minutes, can be reheated in a microwave, and collapses to the dimensions of a tall hockey puck,this is a good purchase.
You'll have it for years." — ViciousCycle
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Promising reviews:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy, and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
"Perfect device that doesn’t plug into your laptop! I put my mouse on this when I think I’ll be away for more than five minutes (bathroom, kitchen) during working hours so no one thinks I’m a slacker. Undetectable by work. It makes a regular sound so I lay this on top of a small magazine or thick coaster so I don’t hear that." — Suzanne
A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer
Promising review:
"This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." — Dian Marchese
A set of six rainbow wineglasses
Promising review:
"My boyfriend got these for me for my birthday and I am obsessed with them. The only wine glasses we use! The colors absolutely mesmerized us both
when I opened the package. It felt like we were looking at a rainbow. They are beautiful to say the least." — bai
A lipstick that transforms to your own perfect shade of pink
Promising review
: "I think I might actually be obsessed with this. So I do not wear lipstick or anything with color so I thought this would be an easy stepping stone to amp it up a little. It is amazing!! It turns the prettiest shade of light pink and it's not too much but this will be my 'lipstick' for an upcoming wedding. It goes on super smooth and there is a hint of glitter but also not too much.
BUY IT!!" — Shelby Thompson
A cushioned grocery bag carrier
Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung
Two "flossing toothbrushes"
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Note: this shouldn't be a substitute for traditional flossing.Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
An in-fridge rolling egg dispenser
YouCopia
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. Promising review: "
Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon!
How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them
. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." — Karingen
A quick-drying stone bath mat
Available in eight colors and in two-packsPromising review
: "I actually saw this type of bath mat on TikTok and decided to look them up. I ordered the gray one and was extremely impressed with it.
I’ve already recommended it to coworkers. It’s very absorbent and quickly dries up the water after a showe
r." — DirectorPrime
A touchless paper towel dispenser
Promising review
: "Do we need it? No. But it might be my favorite unnecessary gadget purchase of all time.
It leaves our counter tops uncluttered, the no touch sensor lets me grab a paper towel with dirty hands, and I feel like we use less paper towels overall.
It’s easy to install, easy to program, and easy to replace the roll." — Mlc
An attachment to prop open front-loading washing machines to prevent mildew
Door-Doc is a small business specializing in home laundry solutions. Promising review:
"I’d never had any issues with mold or any nastiness accruing inside my washer, until I did. I read a bunch of reviews and convinced myself I didn’t need such an item
— after all, I could just prop the door open after every wash. The thing is, the way the washer is positioned in the laundry room, I’d hit the washer door every time I went in there.
I gave in and made the purchase. Sooooo worth it! Easy to maneuver around and it’s a sturdy little gadget. Highly recommend!!
!" — painter Jane