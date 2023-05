I Spent Hours Scrolling Tiktok To Find These 37 Elite Products

A Ninja Creami frozen dessert maker

All you have to do to create a delicious snack is put your favorite foods into the containers and freeze them. After 24 hours in the freezer, you hook it up, select the appropriate preset, and *boom* you have frozen deliciousness. Bonus, the containers, lids, and paddle are top-rack dishwasher safe.As a wannabe fitness girly, I have started paying a bit more attention to the foods I eat, specifically in terms of how much protein I eat. I find it to be somewhat difficult to consume my full day's worth of protein, and I am not a huge fan of protein bars or protein shakes. I decided to give this thing a try after seeing it literally all over TikTok and how people were making lower calorie protein ice cream in it.I have found my best recipe so far is a vanilla protein shake, a little bit of sugar free pudding mix (the fats in it help the texture…at least that's what the Internet told me, so obvi I believe it), and a dash of vanilla extract. Once that's all mixed, I'll throw in some Oreos or M&Ms to have myself a high protein version of a McFlurry. You can also make delicious smoothie bowls, sorbets, milkshakes, and more. I definitely imagine I'll be using it even more often in the summer when it's hot and I want something cold and refreshing."Everyone needs a Ninja Creami. We love ours! I have made cherry, banana, raspberry, and blueberry sorbets plus churro and chocolate ice cream. The recipe book is full of easy-to-make recipes. Easy to clean and simple to use. Just push a button and then a minute later you have ice cream!" — julie krueger