If You've Become The Forgot-My-Coffee Meme, These 8 Products May Help

Use your Stanley 16-ounce travel mug even when you aren't traveling

If you're working from home or are chasing after little ones in the morning, you may grab you favorite ceramic mug instead of your travel thermos. However, an insulated travel cup will retain heat for longer. This 16-ounce travel mug from Stanley comes in 14 colors, keeps drinks hot for up to 9 hours, is leakproof and dishwasher safe."When I was a little kid, I remember watching my grandpa get up before the sun, pour his coffee in his Stanley travel mug, pack it away in his [Stanley] lunchbox, and head off to work. He had that mug for decades and never replaced it because he didn't need to. So naturally, when I went to buy a travel mug of my own, I bought a Stanley. I chose this sleeker, more modern design with the trigger. I've had mine for about 5 years now and I have no complaints. The best mug you'll ever buy. I work in an office and so am not as hard on my mug as my grandpa was on his, but over the years my mug has been through some scrapes. It's been dropped countless times and still hasn't broken... This mug keeps my cold brew nice and cold and my hot beverages HOT. Not lukewarm, hot. Anyway, fantastic mug. Everyone should buy, or 10." — Timothy