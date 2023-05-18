At one time or another, most of us have woken up with a stiff neck or pinched feeling in the back. Sometimes the pain feels so severe it’s difficult to go about your regular day.

Robert A. Hayden, a Griffin, Georgia-based chiropractor and representative for the American Chiropractic Association, said that the human neck is “relatively small” for its task of holding up the human head, which weighs about 13 to 15 pounds. As a result, the delicate structures in the neck can easily generate a lot of pain and discomfort when strained.

Advertisement

“Meanwhile, back pain is virtually ubiquitous; 80% of us will have it at some point in our lifetimes,” he said.

According to Hayden, things like stress, a misaligned sleep position and unsupported work posture are the factors most responsible for leaving us in pain.

He also said that recurrent and chronic pain can be a sign that our body is trying to tell us something — an indication that there’s something more serious going on than the pain itself.

“If something doesn’t feel right and the things you can do at home are not working, then it’s time to get an opinion from a musculoskeletal specialist,” Hayden said.

Advertisement

Ahead, read more about what Haden suggests to do once those familiar pangs strike, as well as how to prevent them from happening in the first place. Find ergonomic work space additions, deep tissue massage cushions, soothing pain-relief patches and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.