A memory foam body pillow

According to chiropractor Robert A. Hayden , poor sleep posture is one culprit that frequently causes neck and back pain."I coach our patients to sleep using a side sleeping posture, if possible, with a body pillow placed so you can hug it with both the upper arm and the upper knee supported by the pillow," Hayden said. Your head should also be level with the mattress and, he said, this will keep your body better aligned.Hayden cautions against a soft pillow that's easy to burrow into, thus creating stress points in the neck. Instead, he suggests something that's supportive and just the right height — which is why we chose this memory foam body pillow that's U-shaped so it can keep you aligned no matter which side you sleep on. You can customize the level of firmness by adding more or less shredded memory foam fill, and the breathable cotton cover is removable and machine-washable.