Weleda Wild Rose Facial Lotion

Weleda

“I made the switch this summer from fancy Sephora moisturizers to this natural moisturizer I initially found at Whole Foods. I love the earthy, natural, floral scent and it glides on really easily, and leaves my skin feel really refreshed and hydrated. I’ve always had a hard time finding a moisturizer in the summer that doesn’t feel too heavy but will also keep my skin hydrated, and so far this is the best I’ve found. This is probably the best my skin has ever looked in the summer, and that’s saying something considering how hot and sweaty this NYC summer has been.”