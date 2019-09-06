HuffPost Finds

Long Live Our Editors' 12 Ultimate Finds Of Summer 2019

An ode to all the products we loved this summer.
For our editors, these beauty, style and home finds of summer '19 were more than just a fling.
We’re starting to unpack our fall knee-high boots and plaid blazers, but we can’t help getting a little nostalgic about all of the fun we had this summer — and all of the damn-good finds that helped us enjoy those moments.

Whether it was a rooftop-ready romper purchased from the Nordstrom sale section and worn on repeat, or a gel moisturizer that didn’t melt off after stepping outside, these products were more than just a summer fling for our editors. They were true love.

We asked our shopping editors about the finds they couldn’t live without this summer, the things they wished they’d gotten when they had the chance, and what they’ll be snagging before summer 2020. Their answers ranged from bedding to beauty to bathing suits, so we’ve rounded all of them up here for you to keep in mind for next summer.

Below, our editors’ damn-good finds from summer ’19:

1
Weleda Wild Rose Facial Lotion
Weleda
“I made the switch this summer from fancy Sephora moisturizers to this natural moisturizer I initially found at Whole Foods. I love the earthy, natural, floral scent and it glides on really easily, and leaves my skin feel really refreshed and hydrated. I’ve always had a hard time finding a moisturizer in the summer that doesn’t feel too heavy but will also keep my skin hydrated, and so far this is the best I’ve found. This is probably the best my skin has ever looked in the summer, and that’s saying something considering how hot and sweaty this NYC summer has been.” — Brittany Nims (Find it for $21 on Amazon)
2
Sephora Collection #LIPSTORIES in First Class
Sephora
"I have gotten so many compliments on this red-orange lipstick -- a stranger even stopped me on the street one time. I got it at the Sephora sale because I wanted something that was matte but not drying."— Danielle Gonzalez, Commerce Writer (Find it for $8 at Sephora)
3
Lustered Wine Glasses
Anthropologie
“I bought a similar set of these lustered wine glasses from Anthropologie during a big summer sale, and I’m SO glad I did. I moved this summer into a bigger apartment, which means I have more space for entertaining, so I wanted to do it up right and have fancy little barware to boot. Though the set I bought is now sold out, fortunately there are two very similar sets still around. This lustered red wine glass set is almost identical to the ones I bought and always (always!) get compliments on, and there’s also a stemless wine glass set if you’re looking for something different.” — Brittany Nims, Commerce Editor (Find it for $40 at Anthropologie)
4
Gorjana Palm Coin Necklace
Gorjana
"I love a gold coin necklace. I have a few lying around my jewelry box, but this has become my favorite. It's adjustable so I can customize the length to go with any neckline, which is great when you're traveling a lot in the summer." — Danielle Gonzalez (Find it for $60 at Gorjana)
5
Everlane The Bodysuit
Everlane
“I bought this Everlane scoop-back bodysuit a few seasons ago when Everlane first introduced it. Since then, it’s been my go-to summer top because it’s so flattering, really breathable and (bonus) you don’t really need to wear a bra with it during the sticky summer heat. I’ve paired with with skirts, shorts and even worn it under overalls on the weekends, and never fail to snag a compliment from someone every time. Definitely the best $30 summer purchase I’ve made.” — Brittany Nims (Find it for $30 at Everlane)
6
Rio Beach Portable Folding Backpack Beach Lounge Chair
Amazon
"This lightweight, folding backpack chair made my vacation this year. It was lightweight and had backpack straps so I was able to carry it on my own to the beach, plus it allowed me to keep my swollen pregnant feet elevated while I enjoyed some beach time."— Katelyn Mullen (Find it for $30 on Amazon)
7
The Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle
The Citizenry
"I had the opportunity to visit The Citizenry's pop up shop in New York and speak with the founders about sustainable and ethical home decor. I was able to try out a set of the linen bedding — and I've been changed for life. These linen sheets are so airy, I haven't woken up sweaty once, and they've gotten softer with every wash." — Danielle Gonzalez (Find them for $435 at The Citizenry)
8
Mary Square Drink Lexington Stainless Tumbler
Amazon
"I was given this as a birthday gift. It's the perfect serving size for my lattes and keeps them hot or cold for hours. I've gotten compliments from baristas on it and it's got my name on it which makes ordering coffee super easy." — Danielle Gonzalez (Find it for $24 on Amazon)
9
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed
Zappos
"The forgiving buckles on these Birkenstocks allowed me some breathing room when my feet started swelling, but they became a uniform this summer. They gave me the option to wear sandals, but still gave me support and more structure than the typical flip-flops I'm drawn to." — Katelyn Mullen (Find it for $110 at Zappos)
10
Lively The Henley One Piece in Sun Stripe
Lively
"This one-piece bathing suit is so comfortable and flattering, I wore it all summer and would even use it as a top with jean shorts. I plan on bringing it with me on my warm-weather getaway this winter" — Danielle Gonzalez (Find it for $65 at Lively)
11
Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag
Amazon
“I purchased two reusable silicone bags after reading up on all of the alternatives to plastic bags that are out there and, wow, I can’t believe I didn’t own them sooner. Personally, I use them for storing food scraps in my freezer during the week before I can take the scraps to my local compost on the weekend, but they can also be used in place of pretty much any type of plastic bag. Whether you’re trying to pack a plastic-free lunch, want a better way to store leftovers, or just want to ditch your Ziplocs for good, you won’t regret trying one of these out. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe, so it doesn’t get much easier than that.” — Brittany Nims (Find it for $12 on Amazon)
12
Franco Sarto Landry Sandal
Franco Sarto
"These sandals are so comfortable and can easily be dressed up or down. I hate wearing super flat sandals because they hurt my feet after a while, so the low block heel on these is perfect." — Danielle Gonzalez (Find them for $70 on Amazon)
Target's Fall Clothes For 2019
