We’re starting to unpack our fall knee-high boots and plaid blazers, but we can’t help getting a little nostalgic about all of the fun we had this summer — and all of the damn-good finds that helped us enjoy those moments.
Whether it was a rooftop-ready romper purchased from the Nordstrom sale section and worn on repeat, or a gel moisturizer that didn’t melt off after stepping outside, these products were more than just a summer fling for our editors. They were true love.
We asked our shopping editors about the finds they couldn’t live without this summer, the things they wished they’d gotten when they had the chance, and what they’ll be snagging before summer 2020. Their answers ranged from bedding to beauty to bathing suits, so we’ve rounded all of them up here for you to keep in mind for next summer.
Below, our editors’ damn-good finds from summer ’19: