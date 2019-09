Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag

Amazon

“I purchased two reusable silicone bags after reading up on all of the alternatives to plastic bags that are out there and, wow, I can’t believe I didn’t own them sooner. Personally, I use them for storing food scraps in my freezer during the week before I can take the scraps to my local compost on the weekend, but they can also be used in place of pretty much any type of plastic bag. Whether you’re trying to pack a plastic-free lunch, want a better way to store leftovers, or just want to ditch your Ziplocs for good, you won’t regret trying one of these out. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe, so it doesn’t get much easier than that.”